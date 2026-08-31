Andy's must-have bench stashes and sneaky fantasy football waiver wire adds, sleepers ahead of Week 1 in 2026. Pick up these high-upside players before Week 1.
Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the first edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. Every week, I will spotlight some of the top stashes fantasy managers should consider adding to their bench ahead of the next week of NFL action.
Even though the regular season has yet to kick off, there are many worthy stashes widely available across all formats. For this column, we will spotlight only names with less than 30% rostered on Yahoo.
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High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Running Backs
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
10% rostered
Before we look at our first high-upside stash, let's give a quick shout-out to some names that could be available in shallower formats. While both MarShawn Lloyd and Mike Washington Jr. are past the "30% rostered " mark for this piece, managers in 10-team formats should check their waiver wire in case they have slipped through the cracks.
Lloyd could be poised to operate as Green Bay's Week 1 starter with a potential suspension looming for Josh Jacobs. Washington has seen his value as a stash candidate soar as Ashton Jeanty deals with an ankle injury.
With that being said, let's start this column off with three rookie running backs. Kaelon Black joined the 49ers in the third round of this spring's NFL Draft out of Indiana. He took on a full-time role in his final season, where he logged 187 carries (season-high) for 1,039 yards and 10 rushing scores, both of which also set career bests.
While he caught only four passes through the air, Black flashed high-end upside on the ground that warranted a Day 2 selection.
In camp, Black has been in a strict competition for the No. 2 role behind workhorse Christian McCaffrey alongside Jordan James. However, his recent usage and strong performance suggest Black is ahead of him on the depth chart and will hold elite handcuff upside, playing behind the oft-injured McCaffrey.
In their preseason finale on Thursday evening, Black looked quite impressive, averaging seven yards per carry on four attempts. He entered the game before James, who averaged just 4.4 yards per carry.
In their second preseason game, Black took eight carries for 33 yards but did not suit up in the opener.
Additionally, David Lombardi, a 49ers insider, has stated that Black is the No. 2 option in the backfield behind McCaffrey. In the event McCaffrey were to miss time, James should be involved, but it appears the rookie would be the preferred option, which makes him a top stash in all 12-team leagues.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
15% rostered
While it appeared Brashard Smith would be the handcuff to Kenneth Walker, rookie running back Emmett Johnson turned in a strong camp, pushing him into the No. 2 role.
In his preseason debut, Johnson made his presence felt, as he ran for 59 yards on 12 carries and brought in all three of his targets. In Week 2, Johnson found the end zone and even flashed upside on special teams, taking two returns for 51 yards.
In his final seasons in college (at Nebraska), Johnson ran for an impressive 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns on 251 carries. Through the air, he looked just as comfortable, catching 46 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson will compete for the No. 2 role alongside Smith and Emari Demercado. Smith averaged just 3.4 YPC as a runner last season but was effective in the receiving game. Demercado has a similar profile, used primarily in passing situations, as he has only taken 42.0 carries per season in his career.
While Johnson already looks like the best pure runner in this group, Walker's extensive injury history has put him on this list. Many managers may have forgotten that he played in all 17 games last season, but before 2025, the Michigan State product struggled to stay on the field.
In 2024, Walker played in just 11 games and appeared in only 15 in 2022 and 2023. His usage was capped in 2025, which likely allowed him to avoid any serious injuries.
However, with Walker set to take on a bell-cow role in Kansas City, his risk of re-injury is quite high. In fact, he is already dealing with swelling around his ankle. Walker has league-winning upside, but managers should consider stashing his handcuff ahead of Week 1.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
15% rostered
The final rookie running back we will look at is not a "traditional" handcuff like the names above. Coleman is currently the RB3 in an overcrowded running back room behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.
Even in the No. 3 role, Coleman has been receiving rave reviews from HC Sean Payton. According to Peter Gabriel of The Denver Post, Payton even noted, "I didn't need to see additional evidence of what I've been seeing for three weeks," when discussing Coleman's performance during a team practice.
While it may be hard for him to carve out a role early in the backfield, Dobbins' injury history will open the door for later production. Dobbins saw his 2026 season cut short by a foot injury but was enjoying a strong campaign in Denver beforehand. In camp, Dobbins has already been limited by a soft-tissue injury even before stepping onto the field in the preseason.
Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in only 23 games, suggesting Coleman will have opportunities in the second half to shine. Harvey should remain involved, but his workload projects to be primarily in passing situations.
Coleman is a long-term stash that could pay off in a big way.
Jonah Coleman Continues to Trend Up, Drawing Rave Reviews https://t.co/tPMVfWj9x5
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 18, 2026
Other RBs to stash - Dylan Sampson, Samaje Perine
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Wide Receivers
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles
10% rostered
The 25-year-old was not on the fantasy radar earlier this season but seems poised to operate as a starter in the Eagles' offense. Currently, the Eagles have been without rookie wideout Makai Lemon due to a lingering hamstring injury. While he may still be cleared ahead of Week 1, Wicks has operated as the No. 2 option in this offense in camp and looked quite comfortable.
Reports out of Eagles camp suggest the former Green Bay Packer is well-positioned to serve as the No. 2 option opposite DeVonta Smith.
While he has never been a fantasy mainstay, he has shown upside despite playing in a crowded Green Bay WR room. In 2025, Wicks caught 30 passes for 332 yards and two scores (11.1 YPR). In 2024, he punched in four touchdowns on just 39 receptions while catching four passes for greater than 20 yards.
However, his most impressive effort came as a rookie when he caught 11 of his 39 passes for greater than 20 yards while totaling a second-best 581 yards.
If Lemon sees his injury linger, there is a path for Wicks to push for a 700+ yard season operating as the clear No. 2 WR in this offense.
Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs
10% rostered
The other WR has far more long-term upside. In terms of "training camp winners," there may not have been a more obvious candidate than Cyrus Allen of the Chiefs. The rookie wideout has not only emerged as a potential starting option but has also been a favorite of QB Patrick Mahomes.
Throughout camp, Allen has been a "go-to" target for Mahomes as he works his way back from his ACL injury. In his preseason debut, he drew five targets (and brought in two) and followed that up with a three-catch effort in Week 2.
While the Chiefs may look crowded on the surface, Allen has a relatively clear path to targets.
The team's top wide receiver, Rashee Rice, is not expected to face any more legal repercussions from the league but is working his way back from a serious injury. In camp, Rice has been "eased" into action and has been described by Arrowhead Pride's Ron Kopp Jr. as "not 100%." While there is still ample time for Rice to return to form, it is not a good sign to see him still facing limitations from the injury.
Additionally, the team's No. 2 option, Xavier Worthy, is dealing with his own injury concerns. Worthy battled a shoulder injury in his sophomore season and has yet to participate in full-team drills in camp. Like Rice, Allen still has time to build up his workload, but any setback could force him into a full-time role.
Seeing him already form a connection with Mahomes is an excellent sign. Those who faded the WR position in their drafts should prioritize Allen among the stash candidates.
Cyrus Allen Draws Team-High Targets on Saturday, Continues to See Fantasy Stock Soar https://t.co/snDlo3SYbL
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 16, 2026
Other WRs to stash - Tre Tucker, Ja'Kobi Lane
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Tight Ends
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
15% rostered
Of the names on this list, this is the one who could not only make the earliest impact but also the greatest.
Terrance Ferguson showed flashes in his debut campaign but was stuck in the crowded depth chart behind Colby Parkinson and in a Rams offense that revolved around Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Despite this, when given the ball, Ferguson did not disappoint.
On just 11 receptions, the rookie tallied an impressive 231 yards and three touchdowns. Seven of his receptions went for greater than 20 yards, and an elite 17.7 aDOT placed him in the 100th percentile among other tight ends.
While a larger target share will drop this mark, it is worth emphasizing that the Rams view him as a downfield threat.
In camp, Ferguson has seen his fantasy stock soar and may not only call the starting job over Parkinson, but become the de facto "WR3" in this offense. Per Nate Atkins of The Athletic, Ferguson has seen his route tree greatly expanded in camp and has been making a high impact throughout many team scrimmages, especially in the red zone.
Parkinson was a force in the red zone last season, but Ferguson's raw talent is much higher and would provide the Rams with far more upside at tight end.
Every season there is a tight end on the waiver wire who emerges as a weekly must-start option. Last season it was Harold Fannin Jr., and the year prior it was Jonnu Smith. Ferguson has the path to claim the 2026 title.
Terrance Ferguson Set for TE1 Role in Los Angeles? https://t.co/ocylBTfXa1
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 19, 2026
Other TEs to stash - Greg Dulcich, Darren Waller, Charlie Kolar
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Quarterbacks (QB)
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
5% rostered
Let's sort this out with a quarterback. While we spotlighted then-rookie Jaxson Dart here in this same column last season, with Fernando Mendoza expected to operate as more of a "long-term" development plan behind Kirk Cousins, let's pivot to a widely under-rostered QB who is already starting.
Cam Ward was a viable option down the stretch in 2025 and is well-positioned to succeed early in 2026.
Overall, in his first nine games (before his Week 10 bye), Ward posted a rough 5:6 TD:INT ratio while scoring 12.5 PPR points per game. However, after the bye week, Ward started to find his footing in the NFL.
Over his last seven games (not counting Week 18), Ward threw 10 passing scores and pitched in another on the ground. More importantly, he threw just one interception, showing that his decision-making took a prominent step forward.
However, unlike last season, when he was throwing passes to Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, he will now have Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson as his top two wide receivers.
Ward has a favorable matchup against the Jets in Week 1 and will face the inconsistent Giants and Ravens defenses in Weeks 3 and 4 (after a tilt against the Eagles in Week 2). The former first overall pick could very well end up as a near top-12 option at the end of the first month.
Other QBs to stash - Jacoby Brissett
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