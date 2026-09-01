Wyatt McClintock's eight dynasty fantasy football buys for rebuilders. Rebuilding managers should look to acquire these upside players ahead of the 2026 season.
Deciding when to start rebuilding in dynasty fantasy football is one of the most critical decisions for your roster’s longevity and can be one of the hardest pills to swallow. No one likes heading into a season thinking they’re out of contention before Week 1.
However, it is easier to rip the Band-Aid off and tough out one rough season to earn the top picks than suffer through mediocrity for multiple years. All it takes is nailing one draft class, and it could set your team up for years of success. Honestly, this is the year to tank and position yourself at the top of a loaded 2027 rookie draft class.
Today we will dive into eight trade targets for rebuilding rosters that can set you up for future success. Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content, and best of luck to all of you during your drafts!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Quarterback Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Rebuilders
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Not too many people would have expected Tyler Shough to be in this position a year ago after being selected 40th overall by the New Orleans Saints, outside of the Saints themselves and Todd McShay of The Ringer.
There aren’t four quarterbacks in this draft class more gifted with NFL tools than Louisville QB Tyler Shough. There. I said it. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/yqMSJaohra
— Todd McShay (@McShay13) February 12, 2025
Shough was QB9 in overall scoring after he took over as the starter in Week 9 through the rest of the season. After their Week 11 bye, he was the QB5 overall in scoring and had four QB1 finishes in those seven games.
It took the Saints only nine games to decide to roll with Shough as their next franchise quarterback. They publicly declared him as their QB1 in early January for 2026 and started building the offense around him by signing Travis Etienne Jr. and drafting Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
When head coach Kellen Moore has had the right piece, he has produced the No. 1 offense in total yards multiple times.
Remember, nine games. If the Saints are ready to plant their flag on Shough, the fantasy community should take note.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
The No. 1 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft hasn’t had the smoothest start to his NFL career, with some tough outings in his first preseason action.
However, it could be enough to scare managers off Fernando Mendoza and allow rebuilding teams to get him at a discounted price. The long-term picture remains bright and intact for the rookie.
Mendoza is “stuck” with Super Bowl-winning offensive guru Klint Kubiak as his head coach. Additionally, the team has a good offensive foundation with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty despite a talent-needy receiver room.
They are a receiver away from completing the Falcons' draft strategy of drafting elite offensive prospects. Luckily for the Raiders, Jeremiah Smith will likely be in the 2027 class, and he might become one of the best receiver prospects of all time.
The narrative around the Raiders' offense would shift, and Mendoza would be operating an offense with the league's best group of weapons.
Mendoza’s rookie year will primarily be used as a learning season, with Kirk Cousins expected to start for a portion of the season. Consequently, with a year under his belt and future offensive additions, it could be wheels up for Nandolorian in Year 2 and beyond.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Running Back Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Rebuilders
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers and dynasty managers have been waiting a long two years to see Jonathon Brooks in action. The 23-year-old has had a strong camp and has the chance to become what he was drafted to be.
"Really looking forward to, just the hard work that JB has had to do over the last couple of years to get him to this point," HC Dave Canales said via panthers.com. "He feels great. He feels strong. He looks fast; he looks like the guy that I remember, and I'm really excited for that.”
Brooks is expected to start the season in a committee with Chuba Hubbard. However, Hubbard has been battling a hamstring injury lately, and the hype for Brooks could give him the edge.
Hubbard started last year as the team's RB1, but lost the lead role to journeyman running back Rico Dowdle midway through the season. Hubbard had more than eight carries only three times after Week 7 as Dowdle dominated touches.
The Panthers originally traded up to draft Brooks as their primary three-down running back, so the team could be in favor of him taking over the backfield at some point this season.
However, if Brooks doesn't dominate touches, there are plenty of carries for both backs to be fantasy relevant. Canales has gone run-heavy in the past to keep the ball out of Bryce Young’s hands.
Brooks could be in line for a solid 2026 campaign, but 2027 and beyond could be where he hits his peak. He’ll be another year removed from his ACL surgeries, and the team could be led by one of the top options in next year's loaded quarterback class.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy stock has been on a roller coaster all offseason, and as we head into Week 1, it is fair to be cautiously optimistic for him this season.
72 YARDS 🫨
📺 #DALvsWAS Netflix pic.twitter.com/HASpAgWaXD
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 25, 2025
Croskey-Merritt had a strong training camp and has been improving his pass protection to become a three-down back in Washington. The team is pushing him to become that back and should have the opportunity to prove it.
New OC David Blough's offense is set to play primarily under center, which provides backs with a deeper alignment that creates better downfield vision, a running start to build momentum, and more effective play-action fakes to keep defenses off balance.
Blough's outside zone concepts marry perfectly with Croskey-Merritt's one-cut ability and will maximize his explosiveness. Additionally, he will get to play with a healthy Jayden Daniels that forces defenses to honor his elite scrambling ability, much like what Robert Griffin III did for Alfred Morris years ago.
Unfortunately, his fantasy ceiling this season took a major hit with Laremy Tunsil's significant injury, but it does not affect his long-term fantasy stock.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
- Josh Jacobs
- Rico Dowdle
Wide Receiver Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Rebuilders
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
The future is surprisingly bright for the New York Jets offense with the team selecting two pass-catchers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The team selected one of my favorite prospects, Omar Cooper Jr., with the 30th overall pick to pair with Garrett Wilson. He’s a versatile receiver who is elite after the catch in open space.
This clip below was enough alone to sell me on him as a prospect.
WHAT A GRAB @IndianaFootball
Omar Cooper Jr. with one hand 🔥
CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/uXJhKbtXgE
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2025
His ability to make the one-handed grab and immediately bounce off multiple defenders for a first down is rare to see.
Cooper’s may not be the biggest fantasy producer this year, but his stock could go through the roof in 2027. There is a chance Dante Moore or Arch Manning are quarterbacking the Jets with Mike McDaniel calling plays as the next head coach.
If that happens, the Jets would instantly become one of the most intriguing and explosive offenses in the league.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
The Landing Strib is cleared and available for managers to land on. De'Zhaun Stribling has become a fantasy community favorite after a strong offseason and a clear opportunity in the offense.
The team has already accumulated an extensive list of injuries, with Mike Evans battling lower-body injuries, Christian Kirk with a bum calf, Ricky Pearsall having season-ending knee surgery, and Brandon Aiyuk…being Aiyuk.
Managers are excited for Stribling this year, but there should be more excitement for him in 2027 and beyond. Evans is on the back nine of his career, and my guy Pearsall unfortunately hasn’t stayed healthy.
There is a nonzero chance Stribling will be operating as the 49ers WR1 as early as next season. If this happens, he’d instantly be talked about as a top-24 fantasy wide receiver.
He’s an explosive receiver waiting to be weaponized in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Tight End Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Rebuilders
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Another Commander lands on this list, with a lot of excitement for Blough’s offense with Jayden Daniels at the helm.
JP Finley and Mitch Tishler of Monumental Sports Network noted that the offense has plenty of “razzle and dazzle,” and ESPN’s John Keim is expecting a diverse screen game that heavily features Chig Okonkwo.
Okonkwo had eight screen plays designed for him last year in Tennessee, and Keim expects him to at least match that this season. He had 6.1 yards after the catch last season, which ranked second only behind Warren among tight ends with at least 50 catches.
Chig Okonkwo gets in open space for a 70-yard TD!
📺: #TENvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/98scOwfisp
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2024
Managers have been waiting for Okonkwo's athleticism to be fully unlocked, and Daniels might be the key that finally makes it happen.
Zach Ertz served as Daniels' security blanket over the last two seasons. Ertz has caught the most passes (81) and the second-most red zone touchdowns (eight) from Daniels.
Daniels is the best quarterback Okonkwo has played with, and the two will be stuck together for the next three seasons.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
The argument for Kenyon Sadiq is similar to Cooper, as mentioned earlier. The Jets are on the rise and could find themselves in a favorable spot if they can land a top rookie quarterback and the right head coach next season.
However, Sadiq offers a higher ceiling than Cooper. He had a solid college career while lighting up the NFL Combine with his athleticism.
Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine:
40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)
Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)
Broad Jump: 11’1’’ (third-best ever by a TE)@Accenture | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/fxvABmsGrd
— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026
His combination of speed and athleticism gives him high upside with the opportunity to be a real difference-maker in fantasy and real football under the right playcaller. Cough, cough, McDaniel.
There currently isn’t much fantasy optimism for Sadiq because of a shaky situation. However, if he posts a few solid outings and flashes upside, he could be talked about as a top tight end next season.
Colston Loveland was viewed in a similar light to Sadiq after he was initially drafted to the Bears. Not many people were thrilled with the landing spot, with it being a crowded offense on paper.
Fast forward to the present day, everyone wants to draft Loveland, with some experts ranking him as the No. 1 tight end to draft this season.
It wouldn’t shock me if Sadiq has a similar outcome a year from now.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!