RotoBaller staff's 2026 fantasy football rookie WR rankings. See the top rookie wide receiver and draft targets, including Cyrus Allen, KC Concepcion, Makai Lemon, and more.
The 2026 NFL Draft saw eight wideouts selected in the first two rounds, and 37 wide receivers were picked from Round 1 to Round 7. There are several first-year players on the fantasy radar in 2026 and beyond, so let's navigate the position with our rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026.
These 2026 rookie WR rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. Our rookie rankings will be updated throughout the offseason, up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, based on training camp intel, preseason performances, injuries, and more. Below, see where key pass-catchers such as Cyrus Allen, De'Zhaun Stribling, Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Ted Hurst, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find RotoBaller's Dynasty League rankings. Don't head into the year without them! Bookmark that page, and crush your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|1
|2
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|1
|3
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|2
|4
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|2
|5
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|2
|6
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|2
|7
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|3
|8
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|3
|9
|Chris Bell
|WR
|3
|10
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|3
|11
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|4
|12
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|4
|13
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|4
|14
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|4
|15
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|4
|16
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|5
|17
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|5
|18
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|5
|19
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|5
|20
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|5
|21
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|5
|22
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|6
|23
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|6
|24
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|6
|25
|Colbie Young
|WR
|6
|26
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|7
|27
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|7
|28
|Deion Burks
|WR
|7
|29
|Malik Benson
|WR
|7
|30
|Barion Brown
|WR
|8
|31
|Jeff Caldwell
|WR
|8
|32
|Chase Roberts
|WR
|8
|33
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|8
|34
|Eric Rivers
|WR
|8
|35
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Outlooks
Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has received significant praise from within the organization. Lane continues to make plays in training camp and the preseason and has become a fan favorite. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson said, "This guy is different," when referring to Lane, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle compared Lane's ability to that of former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. "Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down in a way, and you threw it in the vicinity, and you felt like he was going to go get it.
There is a lot of that feeling (with Lane). He's a very friendly guy to throw to." With Rashod Bateman's off-the-field issues and struggles so far in his career, Lane could easily fill in as the WR2 in this offense behind Zay Flowers. Ranked WR66 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Lane is an exciting late-round player to target in fantasy drafts.
Ted Hurst, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie third-round wide receiver Ted Hurst has been impressive during training camp this summer, and that continued during Tuesday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught a 15-yard pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield while being matched up against cornerback Travis Hunter, according to Pewter Report.
The 22-year-old from Georgia State didn't catch his lone target in Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's been a rising name in camp with Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee), and Tez Johnson (groin) all recently missing practice time with injuries. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has a lot to like, but he was not exactly going up against high-end competition in the Sun Belt Conference in college.
Hurst caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two seasons at Georgia State. If Egbuka, McMillan, and Chris Godwin Jr. are healthy, it might be tough for Hurst to stand out in his rookie campaign, but he is becoming a name to monitor in deeper fantasy football leagues in 2026.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard may not have an immediate impact, requiring fantasy managers to be patient in redraft leagues. Bernard was held to zero catches on one target during Week 2 of the preseason, despite the fact that he could have handled an increased role with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined.
Nevertheless, the rookie took a backseat, leaving the door open for Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to produce instead. The 22-year-old out of Alabama continues to possess upside in dynasty fantasy leagues, but his value in redraft formats is severely limited as long as he's fourth or fifth on the wide receiver depth chart.
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins rookie third-round wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) was out of the red, no-contact jersey at training camp practice on Monday, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. It did not take long for Bell to ramp back up to a full-go after the Dolphins activated him from the Non-Football Injury list last Monday. The 22-year-old is coming off knee surgery but should be ready to go for Week 1 of his rookie season, barring a setback in the next few weeks.
It wouldn't be a surprise if the Dolphins play it safe and keep Bell out of their preseason finale this Friday against the Atlanta Falcons, but the talented rookie will have an opportunity to quickly become a key piece of the offense in Miami, considering that Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington are their two top receivers. For now, the Louisville product is primarily a stash candidate in dynasty/keeper leagues as he competes for targets behind Tolbert and Washington.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cyrus Allen, De'Zhaun Stribling, Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Ted Hurst, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.