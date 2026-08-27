👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Wide Receiver Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Cyrus Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff's 2026 fantasy football rookie WR rankings. See the top rookie wide receiver and draft targets, including Cyrus Allen, KC Concepcion, Makai Lemon, and more.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL Draft saw eight wideouts selected in the first two rounds, and 37 wide receivers were picked from Round 1 to Round 7. There are several first-year players on the fantasy radar in 2026 and beyond, so let's navigate the position with our rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026.

These 2026 rookie WR rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. Our rookie rankings will be updated throughout the offseason, up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, based on training camp intel, preseason performances, injuries, and more. Below, see where key pass-catchers such as Cyrus Allen, De'Zhaun Stribling, Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Ted Hurst, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find RotoBaller's Dynasty League rankings. Don't head into the year without them! Bookmark that page, and crush your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Carnell Tate WR
1 2 Jordyn Tyson WR
1 3 Makai Lemon WR
2 4 KC Concepcion WR
2 5 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
2 6 Denzel Boston WR
2 7 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
3 8 Antonio Williams WR
3 9 Chris Bell WR
3 10 Germie Bernard WR
3 11 Ted Hurst WR
4 12 Zachariah Branch WR
4 13 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
4 14 Malachi Fields WR
4 15 Elijah Sarratt WR
4 16 Cyrus Allen WR
5 17 Caleb Douglas WR
5 18 Bryce Lance WR
5 19 Skyler Bell WR
5 20 Brenen Thompson WR
5 21 Chris Brazzell II WR
5 22 Eli Heidenreich WR
6 23 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
6 24 CJ Daniels WR
6 25 Colbie Young WR
6 26 Zavion Thomas WR
7 27 Josh Cameron WR
7 28 Deion Burks WR
7 29 Malik Benson WR
7 30 Barion Brown WR
8 31 Jeff Caldwell WR
8 32 Chase Roberts WR
8 33 Lewis Bond WR
8 34 Eric Rivers WR
8 35 Reggie Virgil WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Outlooks

Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has received significant praise from within the organization. Lane continues to make plays in training camp and the preseason and has become a fan favorite. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson said, "This guy is different," when referring to Lane, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle compared Lane's ability to that of former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. "Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down in a way, and you threw it in the vicinity, and you felt like he was going to go get it.

There is a lot of that feeling (with Lane). He's a very friendly guy to throw to." With Rashod Bateman's off-the-field issues and struggles so far in his career, Lane could easily fill in as the WR2 in this offense behind Zay Flowers. Ranked WR66 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Lane is an exciting late-round player to target in fantasy drafts.

Ted Hurst, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie third-round wide receiver Ted Hurst has been impressive during training camp this summer, and that continued during Tuesday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught a 15-yard pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield while being matched up against cornerback Travis Hunter, according to Pewter Report.

The 22-year-old from Georgia State didn't catch his lone target in Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's been a rising name in camp with Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee), and Tez Johnson (groin) all recently missing practice time with injuries. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has a lot to like, but he was not exactly going up against high-end competition in the Sun Belt Conference in college.

Hurst caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two seasons at Georgia State. If Egbuka, McMillan, and Chris Godwin Jr. are healthy, it might be tough for Hurst to stand out in his rookie campaign, but he is becoming a name to monitor in deeper fantasy football leagues in 2026.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard may not have an immediate impact, requiring fantasy managers to be patient in redraft leagues. Bernard was held to zero catches on one target during Week 2 of the preseason, despite the fact that he could have handled an increased role with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined.

Nevertheless, the rookie took a backseat, leaving the door open for Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to produce instead. The 22-year-old out of Alabama continues to possess upside in dynasty fantasy leagues, but his value in redraft formats is severely limited as long as he's fourth or fifth on the wide receiver depth chart.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins rookie third-round wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) was out of the red, no-contact jersey at training camp practice on Monday, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. It did not take long for Bell to ramp back up to a full-go after the Dolphins activated him from the Non-Football Injury list last Monday. The 22-year-old is coming off knee surgery but should be ready to go for Week 1 of his rookie season, barring a setback in the next few weeks.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Dolphins play it safe and keep Bell out of their preseason finale this Friday against the Atlanta Falcons, but the talented rookie will have an opportunity to quickly become a key piece of the offense in Miami, considering that Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington are their two top receivers. For now, the Louisville product is primarily a stash candidate in dynasty/keeper leagues as he competes for targets behind Tolbert and Washington.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cyrus Allen, De'Zhaun Stribling, Carnell Tate, Germie Bernard, Ted Hurst, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston:

Cyrus Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaydon Blue
Cyrus Allen
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Cyrus Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Cyrus Allen
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Cyrus Allen
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Cyrus Allen
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Cyrus Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Cyrus Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
Travis Hunter
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaylin Noel
Cyrus Allen
vs
James Conner
Cyrus Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zachariah Branch
Cyrus Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Cyrus Allen
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Cyrus Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Cyrus Allen
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Cyrus Allen
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Cyrus Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Cyrus Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jake Bates
Cyrus Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cyrus Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Cyrus Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaylen Wright
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Cyrus Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cyrus Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cyrus Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cyrus Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Drake London
Cyrus Allen
vs
George Pickens
Cyrus Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Cyrus Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Cyrus Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Cyrus Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Worthy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
AJ Barner
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaelon Black
Germie Bernard
vs
Seth McGowan
Germie Bernard
vs
Braelon Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Zachariah Branch
Germie Bernard
vs
Jake Bates
Germie Bernard
vs
James Conner
Germie Bernard
vs
Greg Dulcich
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Hunter
Germie Bernard
vs
Colby Parkinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Najee Harris
Germie Bernard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Germie Bernard
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Germie Bernard
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Germie Bernard
vs
Charlie Kolar
Germie Bernard
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Davis
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Germie Bernard
vs
Sean Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan James
Germie Bernard
vs
Cyrus Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaydon Blue
Germie Bernard
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Bell
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Germie Bernard
vs
Gunnar Helm
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Ted Hurst
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Ted Hurst
vs
Geno Smith
Ted Hurst
vs
Michael Mayer
Ted Hurst
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Ted Hurst
vs
Jahan Dotson
Ted Hurst
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ted Hurst
vs
Justice Hill
Ted Hurst
vs
Mack Hollins
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Washington
Ted Hurst
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Kaytron Allen
Ted Hurst
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ted Hurst
vs
Gunnar Helm
Ted Hurst
vs
Darnell Mooney
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Bell
Ted Hurst
vs
Demond Claiborne
Ted Hurst
vs
Cooper Kupp
Ted Hurst
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ted Hurst
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Ted Hurst
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Ted Hurst
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Ted Hurst
vs
Chimere Dike
Ted Hurst
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ted Hurst
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Ted Hurst
vs
Jordan James
Ted Hurst
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Ted Hurst
vs
Sean Tucker
Ted Hurst
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ted Hurst
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ted Hurst
vs
Darren Waller
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Davis
Ted Hurst
vs
Christian Kirk
Ted Hurst
vs
Charlie Kolar
Ted Hurst
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaylen Wright
Ted Hurst
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Ted Hurst
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ted Hurst
vs
Demario Douglas
Ted Hurst
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Tyler Loop
Ted Hurst
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ted Hurst
vs
Puka Nacua
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ted Hurst
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ted Hurst
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ted Hurst
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ted Hurst
vs
Drake London
Ted Hurst
vs
George Pickens
Ted Hurst
vs
A.J. Brown
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Olave
Ted Hurst
vs
Nico Collins
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Nabers
Ted Hurst
vs
Devonta Smith
Ted Hurst
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ted Hurst
vs
Zay Flowers
Ted Hurst
vs
Tee Higgins
Ted Hurst
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Woody Marks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordyn Tyson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordyn Tyson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Houston Texans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Willis
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Darnold
Denzel Boston
vs
Houston Texans
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Denzel Boston
vs
Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Ray Davis
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Shough
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Harris
Denzel Boston
vs
Daniel Jones
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Ward
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Bryce Young
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 15 Rookie RB Rankings
Week 1 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts
Mid-Round Wide Receiver Sleepers and Values
League-Losing Picks: RotoBaller Staff Avoids


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

USC to Start Five True Freshmen in Week 0
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Lamar Jackson

We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Johnny Furphy

Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Tristen Newton

Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rafael Castro

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
CFB

Mitch Griffis in the QB1 Role Against Alabama
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Orlando Magic

Malaki Branham Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Bryce Hopkins

Lands a Two-Way Contract in Denver
Jordan Miller

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Months
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jonathan Kuminga Joins Timberwolves
Bennedict Mathurin

Lands in New Orleans
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
CFB

Omarion Miller Continues to Shine at Fall Camp
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
CFB

Matt Jeffrey Buzz is Real at Notre Dame Fall Camp
CFB

Legend Glasker Drawing Praise
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
CFB

Jeremiah Beaman To Miss 2026 Season
CFB

Texas Tech Lands Former Florida State Quarterback Thomas Castellanos
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Michael Penix Jr.

Thinks he'll be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Will Be Ready for Week 1
Luther Burden III

Gets Light Work in Return From Groin Injury
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
CFB

JC French Officially Named Cincinnati's QB1
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Practicing on Wednesday With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Packers Preparing for Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension
Josh Downs

Dealing with Calf Injury
CFB

EJ Crowell Unlikely to Play in Week 1?
CFB

AK Dear Expected to Miss A Few Games
Michael Porter Jr.

Eyes First All-Star Nod
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Stephon Castle

Trains for Bigger Year
Cason Wallace

Shows Off Scoring Growth
Sacramento Kings

Kings' Scott Perry Watches Ben Simmons Work Out
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Faces Make-or-Break Year
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Jalen Duren

Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Million
Brandon Miller

Nearing a Return After Shoulder Surgery
Georges Niang

Signs with Warriors
CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
CFB

Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
CFB

Brady Hunt Banged Up, Avoids Major Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
CFB

Maurice Gleaton Jr. No Longer On Arkansas Football Roster
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday, 8/27
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash
Top 20 Non-Debuted Prospects (August Update)