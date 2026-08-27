👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football League-Losing Picks: 7 Must-Avoid Players (RotoBaller Staff Roundtable)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
De'Von Achane - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Injury News

RotoBaller staff's league-losing picks for the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert draft advice and avoids from RotoBaller, including De'Von Achane, Justin Jefferson, and more.

Drafting a player at a high cost who ends up disappointing can be detrimental to your chances of claiming a fantasy football championship.

In this piece, we will take a look at some of the early-round players members of the RotoBaller fantasy football staff will be fading in this year's drafts. Read ahead as we highlight some top fades from Corbin Young, Frank Ammirante, Mike Florio, Adam Koffler, Nicho Roessler, and Andrew Lalama.

Let's take a look at some potential early-round landmines. Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs has been dealing with a groin injury early in training camp, which adds to the risk, especially after being arrested on several preliminary charges. The groin injury has been reported over the past few weeks, so there will be additional risk as we head closer to September.

If healthy, Jacobs could smash his draft cost after producing as the RB10 (2025) and RB6 (2024). He handled over 83% of the team's rushes inside the five-yard line. However, Jacobs had a below-average explosive rush rate (4.3%) and a declining success rate (49.1%).

The visual below shows the offensive line data sorted by the highest pressure rate.

The Packers had a below-average offensive line, ranking 24th in adjusted yards before contact per attempt and allowing the third-highest pressure rate (43.6%). That put the Packers behind the Browns (44.8%) and Patriots (43.9%) in pressure rate allowed last season.

Most of their 2026 NFL Draft picks were spent on defense, with one Day 3 interior offensive lineman in Jager Burton as a depth piece. Burton played five seasons at Kentucky, finishing his collegiate career strong as a run and pass-blocker, but better known for the latter.

Emanuel Wilson had the second-most carries on the Packers last season and is now with the Seahawks. MarShawn Lloyd has been healthy throughout training camp, with Chris Brooks as the RB3 on the roster. Lloyd has been one of my late-round running back sleepers. That said, the Packers lack backfield depth, so they are relying on Jacobs to be healthy.

If the draft price dips significantly with the groin injury, we could consider a discount. Jacobs might be a dead zone back, though we've seen him score 12 or more touchdowns in four of his seven NFL seasons, so it's a high-risk, high-reward pick.

- Corbin Young

 

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

I'm a fan of Carnell Tate's game. I wrote an in-depth article about him with film clips and proclaimed him as my WR1 in his class. I was not surprised he went in the top five. However, fantasy football is all about price and opportunity cost, and he's simply too expensive for me this season.

With an ADP of 58.5, Tate typically goes off the board around other young potential breakouts with upside to smash down the stretch. There are also some boring running backs with useful floors like Rhamondre Stevenson and Jaylen Warren in that range. I prefer both Jordyn Tyson and Jadarian Price to Tate, and both go after him.

My avoid on Tate this year is a bet against Cam Ward. Ward was very bad as a rookie, and would need to take huge strides in Year 2 to help Tate have a rookie year that lives up to his lofty price tag.

I'm simply fading Ward because his rookie season was that bad. He was inaccurate (59.8% completion), and only threw for 15 touchdowns the entire year. Ward came in as an older prospect and is already 24 years old -- it's likelier that he's a bust because of his age-adjusted poor rookie season.

Could OC Brian Daboll help Ward make a Year 2 leap? Sure, but even if he does get better, there are other outs to Tate failing at cost. First, he may not be as good as his fourth overall draft capital might indicate.

Tate was always a WR2 in college, and it was somewhat of a surprise he went top five. Second, Wan'Dale Robinson has been a target-earning machine for Daboll. He might be an annoying WR2, preventing Tate from earning an alpha target share.

Andrew Lalama

 

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens broke out massively in 2025, finishing as the WR5, earning 137 targets and hauling in 93 of them for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was dealt to the Cowboys after spending his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it was a match made in heaven. Pickens excels at what Dak Prescott likes to do: push the ball down the field.

Pickens finished seventh at the position in air yards, third in red-zone targets, and fifth in fantasy points per game (17.2). Under the hood was also solid, with a 2.40 yards per route run (YPRR) and ninth in the NFL in first downs per route run. So, why is he a fade?

For starters, he benefited significantly from CeeDee Lamb missing three games and dealing with a high ankle sprain for a majority of the season. Lamb hauled in three touchdowns, which was a career low for him. Lamb enters the 2026 season fully healthy with a chip on his shoulder and remains the alpha receiver in this offense.

Pickens was 25th in target share, 30th in target rate, 93rd in designed target share, and 73rd in separation. While he finished as the WR5 in fantasy points per game, he was ninth in expected fantasy points per game and coming off a career high in touchdowns and targets, which will be difficult to replicate.

While that is solid production overall, Pickens is being drafted as a top-10 receiver behind guys like A.J. Brown, Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, and Chris Olave. All guys are the clear alpha receiver on their team and won't be capped by having another superstar demanding the ball.

- Nicho Roessler

 

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best fantasy players of all time, but I am still fading him this year. The main reason is that, with playoffs included, he registered 450 touches last year. Since 2010, there have been three cases where a running back registered that many touches. Each saw their yardage decrease by at least 38 percent the following year.

The last time CMC handled 400 touches in a season, he was 23 years old and played three games the following season and 10 in the next two years. Now he is 30, significantly older than any other player in this sample. On top of that, McCaffrey’s rushing production has been fading. He saw the fewest rushing yards over expectation (-166) in 2025.

There are both injury and performance-decline concerns with CMC. The upside is very high, but I would argue it is very unlikely he duplicates last year's volume. Even if he comes close, the production decline adds a concern there. Given that you need to use a top-5 pick, I will continue to pass for other options.

- Mike Florio

 

De'Von Achane - RB, Miami Dolphins

Achane is an explosive back who can make a major impact in the passing game. But there have been so many changes in his team context, making him a clear fade in 2026.

For one, former head coach Mike McDaniel is now the Chargers' offensive coordinator. When Achane came into the league, people didn't think he'd have a massive workload, but McDaniel gave it to him. Can we trust the new coaching staff led by Jeff Hafley to do the same?

You could say yes because Achane is that good. I wouldn't push back too much on that one, as I know he's an absolute stud. Which leads me to my next question: Do you want your second-round pick to be from one of the worst teams in the NFL?

Not only did the Dolphins lose McDaniel, but they also traded Jaylen Waddle. New quarterback Malik Willis has a bottom-tier receiving corps, with Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington leading the way. Additionally, having a scrambling quarterback like Willis instead of a statuesque pocket passer like Tua Tagovailoa means that we're likely to see a downgrade in receiving volume.

To sum all that up: Achane is in a new scheme with an inferior supporting cast headed for less receiving volume. The Dolphins are likely to win no more than three or four games. They're going to be blown out at times, where Achane is scripted out of the game, as the team has no reason to risk injury. The opportunity cost of taking Achane in the second round is simply way too high, so I'm out on him.

- Frank Ammriante

 

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Here's a prime example of "it's not the player, it's the ADP and the situation."

Jefferson is obviously one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Heck, just two years ago he put up 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a top 5 fantasy finish.

We all know how last season went with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer. It was by far the worst season of Jefferson's career.

He just barely topped 1,000 yards and scored just two touchdowns.

Up until last season, Jefferson has sliced up defenses on intermediate and deep routes, averaging a career 15.01 yards per catch.

In 2o25, he averaged just 12.48 yards per catch. And therein lies the problem.

In comes Kyler Murray to save the day, right? Maybe, but also, maybe not (and for the sake of this exercise, we're assuming he beats out McCarthy for the starting job).

Murray has never topped 4,000 passing yards or 26 passing touchdowns in a season.

It's a foregone conclusion that he's going to run the football more than Jefferson's previous quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold) ever did.

For his career, Murray has averaged 6.1 rushing attempts per game. So right off the bat, we can expect lower pass volume.

Yes, Murray supported DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona for a couple of really good seasons, particularly in 2020.

That season, Hopkins caught 115-of-160 targets for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. But as you can see, the yards per catch were relatively low (12.23).

Historically, that's not where Jefferson has made a living. He thrives on deeper routes. It's possible this isn't a match made in heaven.

And we haven't even discussed the other pass-catching options for Murray.

Jordan Addison is very good, Jauan Jennings had nine touchdowns on 90 targets last season, and T.J. Hockenson is another year removed from knee surgery in 2024.

Jefferson's best seasons have come playing with pocket passers that rely on precision and accuracy. It remains to be seen if Murray can become that type of quarterback.

And on top of all that, the Vikings aren't likely to be in a ton of shootouts this season. Their average implied point total sits at just 22.5 (12th-lowest).

They can win games with their defense. Last season, they allowed just 19.6 points per game.

There are just too many variables and too much competition in Minnesota to be in on Jefferson as a top 10 pick in 2026.

- Adam Koffler

 

DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills

I get it, you're excited about Moore with the Bills because he gets to play with Josh Allen. But here's the thing: This is a wideout entering his age-29 season, playing in a run-heavy offense that likes to spread the ball around. Remember when the Bills traded for Amari Cooper a couple of years ago? This feels like the same situation.

There is still Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid in this offense. Not to mention the fact that Moore has been more underwhelming than you think.

So, here we have a wideout with WR27 ADP, which is his best finish in five of his last six seasons. Do we really expect a resurgence at this late stage of his career? Moore clearly has declined. He was reduced to more of a gadget player in his final year with the Bears. Ben Johnson preferred to feature Rome Odunze.

If you faded potential bounce-back veteran wide receivers, your hit rate would be quite high. Just think back to when Allen Robinson II joined the Rams. This is what this Moore to Buffalo move feels like.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - De'Von Achane, Christian McCaffrey, George Pickens, DJ Moore, Justin Jefferson, Carnell Tate. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Von Achane, Christian McCaffrey, George Pickens, DJ Moore, Justin Jefferson, Carnell Tate:

De'Von Achane
vs
Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
vs
Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
James Cook III
De'Von Achane
vs
Drake London
De'Von Achane
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
vs
Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
vs
George Pickens
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
vs
Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
vs
Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Von Achane
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
vs
Trey McBride
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Von Achane
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Von Achane
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Von Achane
vs
Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
vs
Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
vs
D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
vs
Josh Allen
De'Von Achane
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
vs
Emeka Egbuka
De'Von Achane
vs
Davante Adams
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Von Achane
vs
Colston Loveland
De'Von Achane
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Von Achane
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Von Achane
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
De'Von Achane
vs
DJ Moore
De'Von Achane
vs
Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
vs
Mike Evans
De'Von Achane
vs
David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
vs
Lamar Jackson
De'Von Achane
vs
Parker Washington
De'Von Achane
vs
Cam Skattebo
De'Von Achane
vs
Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian Watson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jayden Daniels
De'Von Achane
vs
Jalen Hurts
De'Von Achane
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
vs
Joe Burrow
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Warren
De'Von Achane
vs
Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Drake Maye
De'Von Achane
vs
Rome Odunze
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Warren
De'Von Achane
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Sam Laporta
De'Von Achane
vs
Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
De'Von Achane
vs
Carnell Tate
De'Von Achane
vs
Tucker Kraft
De'Von Achane
vs
Jayden Reed
De'Von Achane
vs
Justin Herbert
De'Von Achane
vs
Caleb Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Trevor Lawrence
De'Von Achane
vs
Dak Prescott
De'Von Achane
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
vs
DK Metcalf
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Von Achane
vs
Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Von Achane
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Rachaad White
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Von Achane
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Von Achane
vs
Woody Marks
De'Von Achane
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Von Achane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Von Achane
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
De'Von Achane
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonah Coleman
De'Von Achane
vs
Ray Davis
De'Von Achane
vs
Dylan Sampson
De'Von Achane
vs
Alvin Kamara
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Emmett Johnson
De'Von Achane
vs
Isiah Pacheco
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaydon Blue
De'Von Achane
vs
Samaje Perine
De'Von Achane
vs
Zach Charbonnet
De'Von Achane
vs
James Conner
De'Von Achane
vs
Najee Harris
De'Von Achane
vs
Seth McGowan
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Wright
De'Von Achane
vs
Kaelon Black
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Cook III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian McCaffrey
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chase Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake London
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Pickens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Olave
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Nico Collins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trey McBride
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Breece Hall
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian McCaffrey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DJ Moore
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Evans
Christian McCaffrey
vs
David Montgomery
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Parker Washington
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Christian Watson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake Maye
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Blake Corum
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordan Mason
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rachaad White
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyle Monangai
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Woody Marks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tank Bigsby
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Christian McCaffrey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonah Coleman
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ray Davis
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dylan Sampson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emmett Johnson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaydon Blue
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Samaje Perine
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Conner
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Najee Harris
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Seth McGowan
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Wright
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kaelon Black
George Pickens
vs
Omarion Hampton
George Pickens
vs
Brock Bowers
George Pickens
vs
Derrick Henry
George Pickens
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Drake London
George Pickens
vs
Nico Collins
George Pickens
vs
Chase Brown
George Pickens
vs
A.J. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Pickens
vs
Malik Nabers
George Pickens
vs
De'Von Achane
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Pickens
vs
Kyren Williams
George Pickens
vs
Justin Jefferson
George Pickens
vs
Javonte Williams
George Pickens
vs
James Cook III
George Pickens
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
George Pickens
vs
Devonta Smith
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
Zay Flowers
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Pickens
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Pickens
vs
Tee Higgins
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
Breece Hall
George Pickens
vs
Puka Nacua
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Pickens
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Pickens
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
George Pickens
vs
Josh Allen
George Pickens
vs
Rashee Rice
George Pickens
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Jeremiyah Love
George Pickens
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Pickens
vs
Davante Adams
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Pickens
vs
Colston Loveland
George Pickens
vs
Luther Burden III
George Pickens
vs
Terry Mclaurin
George Pickens
vs
Jameson Williams
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
DJ Moore
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
Mike Evans
George Pickens
vs
David Montgomery
George Pickens
vs
Lamar Jackson
George Pickens
vs
Parker Washington
George Pickens
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Pickens
vs
Jadarian Price
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
George Pickens
vs
Jayden Daniels
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Hurts
George Pickens
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Pickens
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Pickens
vs
Joe Burrow
George Pickens
vs
Tyler Warren
George Pickens
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Pickens
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Drake Maye
George Pickens
vs
Rome Odunze
George Pickens
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Pickens
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Sam Laporta
George Pickens
vs
Rico Dowdle
George Pickens
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
George Pickens
vs
Carnell Tate
George Pickens
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Pickens
vs
Jayden Reed
George Pickens
vs
Justin Herbert
George Pickens
vs
Caleb Williams
George Pickens
vs
Trevor Lawrence
George Pickens
vs
Dak Prescott
George Pickens
vs
Tony Pollard
George Pickens
vs
DK Metcalf
George Pickens
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Jordan Addison
George Pickens
vs
Josh Downs
George Pickens
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Pickens
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Pickens
vs
Michael Wilson
George Pickens
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Pickens
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Pickens
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Pickens
vs
Matthew Golden
George Pickens
vs
Makai Lemon
George Pickens
vs
KC Concepcion
George Pickens
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Pickens
vs
Alec Pierce
George Pickens
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Pickens
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Coker
George Pickens
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Pickens
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Pickens
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Pickens
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
George Pickens
vs
Jalen McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Keenan Allen
George Pickens
vs
Jordyn Tyson
George Pickens
vs
Kayshon Boutte
George Pickens
vs
Denzel Boston
George Pickens
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Pickens
vs
Jalen Nailor
George Pickens
vs
Tre Tucker
George Pickens
vs
Tre Harris
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
George Pickens
vs
Calvin Ridley
George Pickens
vs
Pat Bryant
George Pickens
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Pickens
vs
Adonai Mitchell
George Pickens
vs
Jauan Jennings
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Jacobs
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Herbert
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Dak Prescott
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Walker III
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Purdy
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Kayshon Boutte
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Nailor
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Harris
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DJ Moore
vs
Calvin Ridley
DJ Moore
vs
Pat Bryant
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Justin Jefferson
vs
James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Justin Jefferson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
vs
De'Von Achane
Justin Jefferson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chase Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake London
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Justin Jefferson
vs
Derrick Henry
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Justin Jefferson
vs
Puka Nacua
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Pickens
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Brock Bowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Olave
Justin Jefferson
vs
Nico Collins
Justin Jefferson
vs
A.J. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Malik Nabers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Trey McBride
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kyren Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Javonte Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Justin Jefferson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Devonta Smith
Justin Jefferson
vs
Zay Flowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tee Higgins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Breece Hall
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Justin Jefferson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rashee Rice
Justin Jefferson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Justin Jefferson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Justin Jefferson
vs
Davante Adams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Justin Jefferson
vs
Colston Loveland
Justin Jefferson
vs
Luther Burden III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jameson Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Justin Jefferson
vs
DJ Moore
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bucky Irving
Justin Jefferson
vs
Mike Evans
Justin Jefferson
vs
David Montgomery
Justin Jefferson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Parker Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jadarian Price
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian Watson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Justin Jefferson
vs
Joe Burrow
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tyler Warren
Justin Jefferson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake Maye
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rome Odunze
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Justin Jefferson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Sam Laporta
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Justin Jefferson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Carnell Tate
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jayden Reed
Justin Jefferson
vs
Justin Herbert
Justin Jefferson
vs
Caleb Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Justin Jefferson
vs
Dak Prescott
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tony Pollard
Justin Jefferson
vs
DK Metcalf
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jordan Addison
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Downs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Justin Jefferson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Justin Jefferson
vs
Michael Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Justin Jefferson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Matthew Golden
Justin Jefferson
vs
Makai Lemon
Justin Jefferson
vs
KC Concepcion
Justin Jefferson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Alec Pierce
Justin Jefferson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jalen Coker
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Justin Jefferson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Justin Jefferson
vs
Keenan Allen
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Justin Jefferson
vs
Denzel Boston
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tre Tucker
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tre Harris
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Justin Jefferson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Justin Jefferson
vs
Pat Bryant
Justin Jefferson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Justin Jefferson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Breece Hall
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyler Murray
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Carnell Tate
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Nailor
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Harris
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Carnell Tate
vs
Calvin Ridley
Carnell Tate
vs
Pat Bryant
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

League Losing Picks: RotoBaller Staff
The King's Draft Guide for Rounds 1 & 2
Strength of Schedule Rankings: Weeks 1-4
The All-Bench RB Strategy



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Orlando Magic

Malaki Branham Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Bryce Hopkins

Lands a Two-Way Contract in Denver
Jordan Miller

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Months
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jonathan Kuminga Joins Timberwolves
Bennedict Mathurin

Lands in New Orleans
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
CFB

Omarion Miller Continues to Shine at Fall Camp
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
CFB

Matt Jeffrey Buzz is Real at Notre Dame Fall Camp
CFB

Legend Glasker Drawing Praise
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
CFB

Jeremiah Beaman To Miss 2026 Season
CFB

Texas Tech Lands Former Florida State Quarterback Thomas Castellanos
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Michael Penix Jr.

Thinks he'll be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Will Be Ready for Week 1
Luther Burden III

Gets Light Work in Return From Groin Injury
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
CFB

JC French Officially Named Cincinnati's QB1
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Practicing on Wednesday With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Packers Preparing for Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension
Josh Downs

Dealing with Calf Injury
CFB

EJ Crowell Unlikely to Play in Week 1?
CFB

AK Dear Expected to Miss A Few Games
Michael Porter Jr.

Eyes First All-Star Nod
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Stephon Castle

Trains for Bigger Year
Cason Wallace

Shows Off Scoring Growth
Sacramento Kings

Kings' Scott Perry Watches Ben Simmons Work Out
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Faces Make-or-Break Year
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Jalen Duren

Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Million
Brandon Miller

Nearing a Return After Shoulder Surgery
Georges Niang

Signs with Warriors
CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
CFB

Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
CFB

Brady Hunt Banged Up, Avoids Major Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
CFB

Maurice Gleaton Jr. No Longer On Arkansas Football Roster
CFB

Gio Lopez Named As Wake Forest Starting Quarterback
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
CFB

Arion Carter's Suspension Reduced to One Game
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/24-8/30)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/24-8/30)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday, 8/27
Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds