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Early-Round Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Scott Engel's Picks for the First Two Rounds

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Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football rankings, NFL DFS, Injury News

Scott Engel's early-round fantasy football draft guide and strategy for the top 24 picks. His two-round fantasy football analysis for Justin Jefferson, De'Von Achane, and more.

Fantasy Football players naturally obsess over who to take with their first-round pick, and many take their positive and negative ruminations past the first round. Fantasy leaguers will stay up late at night and wake up early, thinking about how to flesh out their first two or three rounds.

The flow of every single fantasy football draft is different, though, and savvy fantasy players will go with the flow and adjust on the run. Still, it is good to have a handy map for the first two rounds, and we provide that guide here.

This rundown of the first 24 potential selections in the first two rounds of a PPR draft gives you insights on how to approach every pick in the overall 24. I share my ideal picks at every slot, while also keeping in mind that the views I present may not jibe with the latest Average Draft Position reports. You will get a full scope of what to possibly expect in the first two rounds, combined with my own evaluations and rankings.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Round One

Pick One

The decision here is always about Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bijan Robinson, and both are well worth the No. 1 overall pick. In a close call, I will lean toward the running back who works in a better offense. There are additional concerns about the Atlanta offense because of a shaky quarterback situation. There might be more touchdown opportunities for Gibbs as a versatile feature RB in a potent offense.

Ideal Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

Top Alternative: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

ADP says: Jahmyr Gibbs

Pick Two

There is no reason to overthink things if you have the second pick in a draft. Simply take one of the two prime RBs that is available after the first pick, whether it’s Robinson or Gibbs. Your decision hinges on the decision of the drafter in the first slot. Drafters who can get one of the two elite RBs should simply not pass on the opportunity.

Ideal Pick: Bijan Robinson

Top Alternative: Jahmyr Gibbs

ADP says: Bijan Robinson

Pick Three

This slot gives you the opportunity to draft one of the three top wide receivers. It’s just a matter of who you prefer. It is a very close decision between Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Puka Nacua. I move Nacua out of the mix first because of occasional injury issues and off-field concerns.

Sure, Smith-Njigba has a tremendously high floor, but I believe Chase is a slightly better pick for upside. He has caught 13-plus TD passes twice in his career, with 17 in 2024.

Ideal Pick: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Top Alternative: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

ADP says: Ja’Marr Chase

Pick Four

Some fantasy leaguers are skeptical that Smith-Njigba can match the numbers from his 2025 season. They seem to think he might slip in production a bit because of the departure of Klint Kubiak and possibly some lingering and very arguable concerns about Sam Darnold being much less effective.

Don’t overthink picking JSN. He should annually be a top fantasy producer because of his terrific technique, and he might be the best route runner in the NFL. Defenses often can’t regularly contain Smith-Njigba even when he is at the center of their game plans. Two years ago, JSN caught 100 passes even when he was not the No. 1 WR for the Seahawks.

Ideal Pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Top Alternative: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

ADP says: Puka Nacua

Pick Five

At this slot, you will have a good shot at one of the three best WRs, and some will consider an RB here. Amon-Ra St. Brown is also a consideration at fifth overall. I would just take one of the top three WRs who is still available, and that might be Smith-Njigba in many instances. Simply queue up Chase, JSN, and Nacua and pick the top guy in the queue when it’s your turn.

If I get to choose my draft slot, five is my first option. I will get a shot at a top-level WR, and when the snake draft progresses, there won’t be an overly extensive wait between picks in every round.

Ideal Pick: Puka Nacua

Top Alternative: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

ADP says: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Pick Six

This is where Christian McCaffrey starts getting consideration from those who draft with no fear. But McCaffrey is the ultimate risk/reward pick every year, and St. Brown is the safest pick on the board at the midpoint of the first round. St. Brown has finished as the overall fantasy WR3 in each of the past three seasons.

Ideal Pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

Top Alternative: James Cook III, Bills

ADP says: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Pick Seven

I am still passing on CMC here, but in many drafts, this is a sweet spot to get him for drafters who want to overlook the potential concerns of a massive workload in 2025 and past injury history. This is where I personally target James Cook III. He is a slightly underrated premier RB who sits just outside the big two of Gibbs and Robinson in my rankings. Cook has rushed for 28 TDs over the past two seasons.

Ideal Pick: James Cook

Top Alternative: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

ADP says: Jonathan Taylor

Pick Eight

McCaffrey may be gone by this point in the first round in many drafts, and I prefer to go with Taylor, who I have seen slip as far as pick 12 in some drafts. Taylor led the NFL in TDs from scrimmage last season with 20.

I slightly lean toward Cook because he plays in a better offense. If Daniel Jones can stay healthy and perform well enough again, the Indianapolis offense should be good enough to mark Taylor as a good pick at this slot.

Ideal Pick: Jonathan Taylor

Top Alternative: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

ADP says: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Pick Nine

There is a slight drop-off at RB here, so I will target one of the best WRs available, although McCaffrey will be the unquestioned choice for many drafters if he falls to this slot. I will ride with a bounce-back season from Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota QB situation was beyond awful last season, and as long as Kyler Murray doesn’t miss much time, he can help Jefferson to rebound.

Honestly, though, Jefferson will slip to the second round in some drafts, so if you can land Cook, Taylor, or McCaffrey here if they fall to this spot, go ahead and draft one of them. I just like Jefferson a bit more than his ADP of 11th overall indicates.

Ideal Pick: For me, Jefferson based on my rankings, but the top five RBs may not make it past the ninth pick depending on the flow of your draft. Consensus drafting would indicate that this could be the very last chance to get CMC for those who want him.

Top Alternative: CeeDee Lamb

ADP says: James Cook III

Pick 10

This is where I will bet on another WR1 type to regain his better form. Dallas employs one of the busiest passing games in the NFL, and a healthy Lamb will still be the No.1 target for Dak Prescott. The Cowboys QB has led the league in completions in two of the past three seasons. Dallas also could be improved this year, which would put Lamb in more situations to deliver clutch catches and TD receptions.

Ideal Pick: CeeDee Lamb

Top Alternative: Omarion Hampton, RB Chargers

ADP says: CeeDee Lamb

Pick 11

This is one of the first-round slots where you are eyeing who might make it back to your second-round pick. Consider who may slip among the likes of Jefferson or another RB you like at this point. It is possible to take another player higher on your cheat sheet than Hampton here, but he is my highest-rated player on the board at pick 11 if Jefferson is not available.

Ideal Pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Top Alternative: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

ADP says: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Pick 12

Chase Brown is more proven than Hampton, who may have more upside. The Bengals’ lead RB could fall a few picks beyond this spot, but if you are drafting back-to-back here, there will be no chance to get an RB of his caliber in rounds three and four.

Hampton would be a viable pick at 12, but if he is not available, I recommend taking Brown. He has posted 10-plus TDs from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons. Brown is the unrivaled lead RB for an established and highly productive offense.

Ideal Pick: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals for me. Ashton Jeanty and Kenneth Walker III are going to be popular picks if they are still available at the end of the first round.

Top Alternative: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

ADP says: Ashton Jeanty

 

Round Two

Pick 13

If not for the recent ankle scare, Jeanty would be a surefire top-10 pick. But the reports have been positive enough to consider him strongly if he is still available at 12th or 13th overall.

Ideal Pick: Ashton Jeanty

Top Alternative: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

ADP says: De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

Pick 14

The Eagles’ offense should resurface as a reliable source of fantasy production, led by Barkley. New coordinator Sean Mannion should pump life into the offense again, and Barkley will be a satisfactory producer as a top-15 fantasy pick.

Ideal Pick: Saquon Barkley

Top Alternative: De'Von Achane

ADP says: Saquon Barkley

Pick 15

Achane is an uncomfortable pick in the first two rounds this year, because the offense looks actually worse than last year, and Mike McDaniel is gone. But Achane is also by far the best player on the Dolphins’ offense, so I would take him here if the first-round pick was also an RB. I can accept him better as an RB2.

Ideal Pick: De’Von Achane

Top Alternative: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

ADP says: Chase Brown

Pick 16

The Ravens signed Derrick Henry to a two-year contract extension last year, so they are apparently not overly concerned about him slipping in production just yet. The future Hall of Fame lock has rushed for 1,500-plus yards and 16 TDs in each of the last two seasons.

Ideal Pick: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Top Alternative: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

ADP says: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs

Pick 17

Brock Bowers is being picked ahead of McBride very often this year. Bowers, however, is a minor concern after not getting surgery on the knee that bothered him last year. But if you are drafting without fear, Bowers can be the first TE taken.

Ideal Pick: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

Top Alternative: A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

ADP says: Omarion Hampton, although I didn’t see him making it past pick 15 in many recent drafts.

Pick 18

I am expecting A.J. Brown to put two disappointing seasons behind him and become a very productive WR1 for Drake Maye.

Ideal Pick: A.J. Brown

Top Alternative: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

ADP says: Derrick Henry

Pick 19

Bowers isn’t going to make it past this pick in many drafts, and in a few drafts, I have seen him picked at the end of the first round.

Ideal Pick: Brock Bowers

Top Alternative: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

ADP says: Brock Bowers

Pick 20

Olave may be picked earlier than this in your draft. There are expectations that the New Orleans offense will ascend this year. Minor concerns are Olave’s past health issues and whether Tyler Shough can perform well enough as a first-time starter at the opening of a season.

Ideal Pick: Chris Olave

Top Alternative: Nico Collins, WR, Texans

ADP says: Drake London, WR, Falcons

Pick 21

This is where I would consider Walker if available, but he will be far gone by the later part of the second round. He is being taken at the end of the first round in a few recent drafts that I have seen. My best recommendation here is the top WR on the board.

Ideal Pick: Nico Collins

Top Alternative: DeVonta Smith, Eagles

ADP says: A.J. Brown

Pick 22

Smith may be on the verge of a career season with Mannion taking over direction of the offense and Brown gone.

Ideal Pick: DeVonta Smith

Top Alternative: Drake London, WR, Falcons

ADP says: Nico Collins

Pick 23

The Falcons’ QB situation is worrisome; London, however, will be off the board in many drafts by this point. So drafters in this spot can consider George Pickens or Rashee Rice as alternatives.

Ideal Pick: Drake London if available, otherwise Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Top Alternative: George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

ADP says: Trey McBride

Pick 24

There are valid reasons why drafters in this range are not fully comfortable taking Rice, most notably his off-field concerns and health. When Rice is available to contribute to fantasy teams, he at least should have high-end WR2 appeal.

Ideal Pick: Rashee Rice

Top Alternative: George Pickens

ADP says: George Pickens

 

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Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, A.J. Brown, Chase Brown, Drake London, Chris Olave

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De'Zhaun Stribling
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jalen Coker
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Puka Nacua
vs
Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Puka Nacua
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Puka Nacua
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Puka Nacua
vs
James Cook III
Puka Nacua
vs
Justin Jefferson
Puka Nacua
vs
Saquon Barkley
Puka Nacua
vs
De'Von Achane
Puka Nacua
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Puka Nacua
vs
Chase Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Drake London
Puka Nacua
vs
Derrick Henry
Puka Nacua
vs
Omarion Hampton
Puka Nacua
vs
George Pickens
Puka Nacua
vs
Brock Bowers
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Olave
Puka Nacua
vs
Nico Collins
Puka Nacua
vs
A.J. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Malik Nabers
Puka Nacua
vs
Trey McBride
Puka Nacua
vs
Kyren Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Javonte Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Ladd McConkey
Puka Nacua
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Devonta Smith
Puka Nacua
vs
Zay Flowers
Puka Nacua
vs
Josh Jacobs
Puka Nacua
vs
Tee Higgins
Puka Nacua
vs
Breece Hall
Puka Nacua
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Puka Nacua
vs
D'Andre Swift
Puka Nacua
vs
Josh Allen
Puka Nacua
vs
Rashee Rice
Puka Nacua
vs
Garrett Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Puka Nacua
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Puka Nacua
vs
Davante Adams
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Puka Nacua
vs
Colston Loveland
Puka Nacua
vs
Luther Burden III
Puka Nacua
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Puka Nacua
vs
Jameson Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Puka Nacua
vs
DJ Moore
Puka Nacua
vs
Bucky Irving
Puka Nacua
vs
Mike Evans
Puka Nacua
vs
David Montgomery
Puka Nacua
vs
Lamar Jackson
Puka Nacua
vs
Parker Washington
Puka Nacua
vs
Cam Skattebo
Puka Nacua
vs
Jadarian Price
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian Watson
Puka Nacua
vs
Jayden Daniels
Puka Nacua
vs
Jalen Hurts
Puka Nacua
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Puka Nacua
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Puka Nacua
vs
Joe Burrow
Puka Nacua
vs
Tyler Warren
Puka Nacua
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Rome Odunze
Puka Nacua
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Carnell Tate
Puka Nacua
vs
Jayden Reed
Puka Nacua
vs
DK Metcalf
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Jordan Addison
Puka Nacua
vs
Josh Downs
Puka Nacua
vs
Quentin Johnston
Puka Nacua
vs
Courtland Sutton
Puka Nacua
vs
Michael Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Xavier Worthy
Puka Nacua
vs
Stefon Diggs
Puka Nacua
vs
Matthew Golden
Puka Nacua
vs
Makai Lemon
Puka Nacua
vs
KC Concepcion
Puka Nacua
vs
Romeo Doubs
Puka Nacua
vs
Alec Pierce
Puka Nacua
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Puka Nacua
vs
Jalen Coker
Puka Nacua
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Puka Nacua
vs
Khalil Shakir
Puka Nacua
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
James Cook III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chase Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Drake London
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
George Pickens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chris Olave
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Nico Collins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Trey McBride
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Breece Hall
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Davante Adams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
DJ Moore
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Mike Evans
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
David Montgomery
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Parker Washington
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian Watson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Josh Downs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Rashid Shaheed
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
James Cook III
A.J. Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
A.J. Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
David Montgomery
A.J. Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Daniels
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Hurts
A.J. Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
A.J. Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
A.J. Brown
vs
Joe Burrow
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
A.J. Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
A.J. Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
vs
Romeo Doubs
A.J. Brown
vs
Alec Pierce
A.J. Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
David Montgomery
Chase Brown
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Josh Jacobs
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
Josh Allen
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Colston Loveland
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake London
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake London
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake London
vs
Tyler Warren
Drake London
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
Carnell Tate
Drake London
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
Stefon Diggs
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Makai Lemon
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
Alec Pierce
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
vs
Khalil Shakir
Drake London
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Olave
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chris Olave
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Olave
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Olave
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Olave
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Olave
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Olave
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Olave
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Olave
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Olave
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Olave
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Olave
vs
Rashid Shaheed

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Orlando Magic

Malaki Branham Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Bryce Hopkins

Lands a Two-Way Contract in Denver
Jordan Miller

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Months
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jonathan Kuminga Joins Timberwolves
Bennedict Mathurin

Lands in New Orleans
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
CFB

Omarion Miller Continues to Shine at Fall Camp
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
CFB

Matt Jeffrey Buzz is Real at Notre Dame Fall Camp
CFB

Legend Glasker Drawing Praise
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
CFB

Jeremiah Beaman To Miss 2026 Season
CFB

Texas Tech Lands Former Florida State Quarterback Thomas Castellanos
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Michael Penix Jr.

Thinks he'll be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Will Be Ready for Week 1
Luther Burden III

Gets Light Work in Return From Groin Injury
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
CFB

JC French Officially Named Cincinnati's QB1
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Practicing on Wednesday With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Packers Preparing for Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension
Josh Downs

Dealing with Calf Injury
CFB

EJ Crowell Unlikely to Play in Week 1?
CFB

AK Dear Expected to Miss A Few Games
Michael Porter Jr.

Eyes First All-Star Nod
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Stephon Castle

Trains for Bigger Year
Cason Wallace

Shows Off Scoring Growth
Sacramento Kings

Kings' Scott Perry Watches Ben Simmons Work Out
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Faces Make-or-Break Year
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Jalen Duren

Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Million
Brandon Miller

Nearing a Return After Shoulder Surgery
Georges Niang

Signs with Warriors
CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
CFB

Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
CFB

Brady Hunt Banged Up, Avoids Major Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
CFB

Maurice Gleaton Jr. No Longer On Arkansas Football Roster
CFB

Gio Lopez Named As Wake Forest Starting Quarterback
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
CFB

Arion Carter's Suspension Reduced to One Game
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
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