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Andy Smith's 6 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Player Outlooks and Analysis (2026)

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Trevor Lawrence - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andy's bold predictions for the 2026 fantasy football season. His top calls, player outlooks, and analysis for fantasy football leagues, featuring Chase Brown, Trevor Lawrence, and more.

Draft season is in full swing. With the preseason already quickly approaching Week 3 and the regular season now in reach, let's take a break from the hard-hitting data-centered analysis and make some bold predictions.

While these bold predictions may seem unlikely, they are backed by statistics and advanced metrics, so, on closer look, they may not seem as "bold" on the surface.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Chase Brown Leads Running Backs in Targets and Receptions

If you read my league-winners column, you already know that I am quite bullish on Cincinnati's Chase Brown this season. Brown is going as a mid-round selection in the second or third round, but I would be more than comfortable taking him just around the 1-2 turn in most drafts.

Brown had an inconsistent start to the 2025 season but quickly found his footing once Joe Burrow returned to action. From Weeks 1 through 12 (Burrow only played in Week 1), Brown averaged a solid 13.3 PPR points per game but was unable to fully reach that true "RB1 tier." During this stretch, Brown drew 5.2 targets per game and brought in 3.7 on a per-game basis.

However, from Weeks 13 through 18, Brown would average a much higher 22.3 PPR points per game with their QB1 back in action. During this stretch, Brown saw a similar 5.2 targets per game and was also able to bring in 4.7 of them on a weekly basis. He also found the end zone eight times in these six games and saw at least six targets in three games.

Back in 2024, Brown emerged as a late-season league-winner when he eventually won the full-time role in the backfield. From Weeks 10 through 17, Brown averaged a near-identical 20.0 PPR points per game while seeing 5.6 targets per game (and catching 4.7 of them per game).

This is where the bold prediction comes in. While it may seem unlikely for Brown to emerge as not only a legit top-5 RB in fantasy but also to lead the sport in receptions/targets, it is possible given his track record.

During this noted stretch in 2024 (Weeks 10 through 17), Brown drew the second-most targets at his position, trailing only Miami's De'Von Achane (45). His receptions (33) also trailed only Achane.

In 2025 (from Weeks 13 through 18), Brown drew the fourth-most targets among RBs, trailing only Kenny Gainwell, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson. However, despite being fourth in receptions as well, he was just three behind Gainwell for the most among all running backs.

Even though Brown will have to surpass the consensus 1.01 and 1.02 for this bold prediction to come true, Brown has seen the workload, and this is within a possible range of outcomes.

 

Cam Ward Finishes as a Top-10 QB

Cam Ward had an inconsistent rookie season. The former first overall pick was put into one of the worst offensive situations in the sport and underperformed some expected growing pains, especially early in the campaign.

From Weeks 1 through 9, Ward posted a low 12.5 PPR points per game and held a rough 5:6 TD:INT ratio through the air. However, following his Week 10 bye, he began to catch up to the league.

Over his last seven games (excluding Week 18, where he played just five snaps), Ward would average a much higher 17.7 PPR points per game. During this noted stretch, Ward totaled 11 touchdowns (10 through the air) while turning the ball over just once. He averaged a strong 193.6 passing yards per game and added another 14.6 on the ground.

Among QBs, Ward totaled the 14th most fantasy points, putting him just outside the top-12 despite having a subpar offensive environment.

Now, Ward will be joined not only by an improving coaching staff, highlighted by new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but also by two top wide receivers who will significantly improve the roster. With the fourth overall pick, the Titans added Carnell Tate out of Ohio State and signed slot wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency.

With the Buckeyes, Tate caught nine touchdowns in 2025 and totaled a season-best 875 yards. Robinson has been a safety blanket in New York, drawing 140 targets in back-to-back seasons and catching at least 91 passes in each campaign.

Additionally, the Titans have a young, developing TE in Gunnar Helm and could see productive efforts from their depth wide receivers (Elic AyomanorCalvin Ridley, and Chimere Dike), who can now be deployed in various situations rather than in full-time roles as they were last season.

Ward was nearly a top-12 QB over the back half of the season. Now with a much-improved situation, do not be surprised if the Miami product ends 2026 as a bona fide top-10 option at the position.

 

MarShawn Lloyd is the League-Winning "Late-Round" RB

MarShawn Lloyd had a difficult start to his NFL career. The former third-round pick out of USC has battled numerous injuries in his first two seasons and has rarely been able to play.

In 2024, he took just six carries for 15 yards and was unable to even step on the field at all during the 2025 season. However, Lloyd is now fully healthy and seeing his fantasy stock soar.

Throughout training camp, Lloyd has been played as the clear No. 2 option (behind workhorse Josh Jacobs) and appears poised to begin the season as one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football with Emanuel Wilson now in Seattle.

Behind Lloyd on the roster are the unproven Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr., both of whom have not shown much upside during camp.

Throughout the preseason, Lloyd has spent time with the "first-team" while Jacobs has been on the shelf with a groin injury. While the veteran running back is expected to return to practice in the near future, it is not overly promising to see him remain in a limited capacity this close to the regular season.

In addition, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Jacobs could still be hit with a potential suspension due to his offseason arrest.

Back in college, Lloyd averaged an elite 7.1 YPC over his final season and punched in at least nine rushing scores in 2022 and 2023. In the event Jacobs faces any type of setback with his groin injury or a suspension, Lloyd could see a massive workload.

Among the running backs in the final rounds, Lloyd has a rather clear path to not only becoming fantasy relevant, but to being a true difference maker.

 

Chris Godwin Jr. Outscores Emeka Egbuka

Let's get a bit spicy with the next one. Chris Godwin was on a near-WR1 trajectory in 2024. Through the first seven games, Godwin averaged an eye-catching 19.7 PPR points per game with five touchdowns. He caught 7.1 passes per game and totaled 82.3 yards per game. However, at the end of this Week 7 contest, Godwin suffered a serious leg injury that kept him out for months for the remainder of the season.

He made his 2025 debut in Week 4 but would hit the shelf once again and miss Weeks 6 through 11. After a quiet showing in his return in Week 12, Godwin slowly looked more like his past self. From Weeks 13 through 17, Godwin averaged 58.2 yards per game with 13.0 PPR points per game.

During this stretch, he posted one +20.0 PPR point effort and only fell short of the double-digit mark once (in Week 16). While the Buccaneers have an emerging wideout in Emeka Egbuka, Godwin has a path to a target share just as high with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans off the roster.

While many project Egbuka to grow into the WR1 role, both wideouts could see a very similar share of targets, given their different roles. Egbuka may possess more "upside," but he often struggled to produce consistently down the stretch. From Weeks 6 through 14 (with Evans only playing briefly in Week 7), Egbuka averaged a modest 8.9 PPR points per game.

With Evans back in action (Weeks 15 - 17), Egbuka posted an even lower 6.8 PPR points per game.

The young wideout should take a step forward, but managers should take the near-50 pick discount on the veteran wideout who has a reasonable path to outscoring him this season.

 

Dalton Kincaid Turns in Long-Awaited Breakout Season, Is a Top-3 TE

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has flashed upside when on the field but has never been able to see a "true" full-time role in this offense. During the 2025 season, in games in which he saw more than 25 offensive snaps, Kincaid averaged a high of 14.8 PPR points per game (including two postseason efforts).

However, in the games in which Kincaid logged 25 or fewer offensive snaps, the young tight end would eclipse 20.0 PPR points only once and averaged a modest 8.6 PPR points per game.

He enjoyed a hot start to the season, logged at least 30 snaps in all but one of his first five games, but saw his usage gradually decline down the stretch due to injuries and lack of consistent pass blocking.

However, the report from Buffalo camp suggests Kincaid has taken the necessary step forward to become a true every-down option for Josh Allen. According to Ryan Talbot, Kincaid looked quite comfortable in pass-blocking situations in the preseason, and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia noted that "health, summer usage, and ability are all trending towards an enhanced role in 2026."

While this has yet to be seen, if Kincaid were to play an everyday role, the young tight end could be a legit league winner. When on the field, Kincaid nearly averaged 15.0 PPR points per game. That mark would have put him as last season's TE2, trailing only the historic Trey McBride.

Trevor Lawrence Leads NFL in Passing Scores, Finishes as Overall QB1

Let's round this out with potentially the "boldest" take on the board. Trevor Lawrence was a league-winner down the stretch, but his production is not reflected in his draft cost.

Currently only on Yahoo, the former Clemson standout is going off the board as the QB10, behind the likes of Justin Herbert and Caleb Williams.

From Weeks 12 through 18, Lawrence averaged an elite 29.5 PPR points per game while scoring 22 touchdowns (18 through the air) and averaging 265.1 passing yards per game. During this stretch, Lawrence was the QB1 by a wide margin, sitting nearly four points above Josh Allen's FPTS/G mark.

In terms of passing scores, Lawrence's 18 trailed only Matthew Stafford by one, but his 22 total TDs led the position.

Overall, in the first 10 games of the season, Lawrence averaged a solid 20.0 PPR points per game, making him QB14 in total points and putting him in the weekly streamer range. However, as the season progressed, Lawrence showed significant development under the Liam Coen system.

Now with a full season under his belt, Lawrence could very well maintain this pace over the course of a full season.

It's important to note that Lawrence was dominant down the stretch, with Brian Thomas Jr. playing some of the worst football of his career. From Weeks 13 through 18, Thomas totaled 8.9 PPR points per game, which allowed Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington to take the lead.

While this trend may continue, it will be hard to imagine Thomas not taking a step forward, even if he cannot return to his rookie-level play.

If Thomas can do that, Lawrence could very well have the league's top WR room with a questionable running back room, opening the door for even more passing attempts.

While much of the debate in the fantasy community is about who will be the WR1 in Duval County, savvy managers should simply pivot to the man under center and potentially acquire the overall QB1.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, Chase Brown, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Dalton Kincaid, MarShawn Lloyd. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, Chase Brown, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Dalton Kincaid, MarShawn Lloyd:

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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jordan Mason
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Matthew Golden
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Aaron Rodgers
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Ty Simpson
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Chase Brown
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Christian Watson
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Jalen Hurts
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Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
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Jonathon Brooks
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Blake Corum
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Chuba Hubbard
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RJ Harvey
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Jordan Mason
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
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Rachaad White
Chase Brown
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Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
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Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
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Woody Marks
Chase Brown
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Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
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Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
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Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
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Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
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Ray Davis
Chase Brown
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Dylan Sampson
Chase Brown
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Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
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Emmett Johnson
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Isiah Pacheco
Chase Brown
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Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
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Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
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Zach Charbonnet
Chase Brown
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James Conner
Chase Brown
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Najee Harris
Emeka Egbuka
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Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Emeka Egbuka
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Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
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DK Metcalf
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Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
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Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
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Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
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Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
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Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
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Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
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Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
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KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
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Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
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Alec Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Emeka Egbuka
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Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
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Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
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Rashid Shaheed
Emeka Egbuka
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Emeka Egbuka
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Jalen McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
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Jordyn Tyson
Emeka Egbuka
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Kayshon Boutte
Emeka Egbuka
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Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
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Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
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Jalen Nailor
Emeka Egbuka
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Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
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Tre Harris
Emeka Egbuka
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Calvin Ridley
Chris Godwin Jr.
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DK Metcalf
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Tony Pollard
Chris Godwin Jr.
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J.K. Dobbins
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Dak Prescott
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jonathon Brooks
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Trevor Lawrence
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Brock Purdy
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Caleb Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Justin Herbert
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jayden Reed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Tucker Kraft
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Carnell Tate
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Sam Laporta
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chuba Hubbard
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jaylen Warren
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Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
vs
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Dalton Kincaid
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Darren Waller
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David Njoku
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Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
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Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
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Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Kincaid
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Cole Kmet
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Theo Johnson
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vs
Daniel Bellinger
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vs
Noah Fant
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vs
Jake Tonges
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Los Angeles Rams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tre Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seattle Seahawks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
T.J. Hockenson
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Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
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Houston Texans
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Jonah Coleman
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Tre Tucker
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Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tyler Allgeier
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Cam Ward
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Jalen Nailor
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Bryce Young
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Hunter Henry
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
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C.J. Stroud
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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CFB

Arch Manning Criticized by Steve Sarkisian After Team Scrimmage
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
Deshaun Watson

Browns Naming Deshaun Watson as Starting Quarterback
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
CFB

Michael Van Buren Named USF's QB1
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
CFB

Dylan Lonergan Wins Rutgers' Quarterback Job
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
CFB

Faizon Brandon Officially Named Tennessee's Starting Quarterback
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Ankle Sprain
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Christian McCaffrey

Absence Part of the Plan
Oso Ighodaro

is Working on his Three-Point Game
Malik Nabers

Could Shed No-Contact Jersey This Week
CFB

KJ Jackson Beats out AJ Hill in Arkansas QB Competition
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury in Practice
CFB

South Carolina Hopeful Jacarrius Peak Can Return in Week 3
CFB

USC's Jahkeem Stewart Expected to Miss Three Games
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright Set to Join LSU Program After Being Waived by Browns
CFB

Gio Richardson, Chris Hunter Viewed as Arizona's Top Wideouts
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Christian McCaffrey

Back on Practice Field
George Kittle

Activated From PUP List
CFB

UCLA Adds Impact Linebacker Trent Hendrick
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
NBA

Dalano Banton Draws EuroLeague Interest
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers

Bruce Brown Linked to Cavaliers in Free Agency
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson Could Rejoin Heat
Miami Heat

Nick Richards Emerges as Heat Frontcourt Target
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Patrick Mahomes

Extremely Confident He Will Play in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Jacob Wilson

Likely Done for the Season
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
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