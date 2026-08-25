Andy's bold predictions for the 2026 fantasy football season. His top calls, player outlooks, and analysis for fantasy football leagues, featuring Chase Brown, Trevor Lawrence, and more.
Draft season is in full swing. With the preseason already quickly approaching Week 3 and the regular season now in reach, let's take a break from the hard-hitting data-centered analysis and make some bold predictions.
While these bold predictions may seem unlikely, they are backed by statistics and advanced metrics, so, on closer look, they may not seem as "bold" on the surface.
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Chase Brown Leads Running Backs in Targets and Receptions
If you read my league-winners column, you already know that I am quite bullish on Cincinnati's Chase Brown this season. Brown is going as a mid-round selection in the second or third round, but I would be more than comfortable taking him just around the 1-2 turn in most drafts.
Brown had an inconsistent start to the 2025 season but quickly found his footing once Joe Burrow returned to action. From Weeks 1 through 12 (Burrow only played in Week 1), Brown averaged a solid 13.3 PPR points per game but was unable to fully reach that true "RB1 tier." During this stretch, Brown drew 5.2 targets per game and brought in 3.7 on a per-game basis.
However, from Weeks 13 through 18, Brown would average a much higher 22.3 PPR points per game with their QB1 back in action. During this stretch, Brown saw a similar 5.2 targets per game and was also able to bring in 4.7 of them on a weekly basis. He also found the end zone eight times in these six games and saw at least six targets in three games.
Back in 2024, Brown emerged as a late-season league-winner when he eventually won the full-time role in the backfield. From Weeks 10 through 17, Brown averaged a near-identical 20.0 PPR points per game while seeing 5.6 targets per game (and catching 4.7 of them per game).
This is where the bold prediction comes in. While it may seem unlikely for Brown to emerge as not only a legit top-5 RB in fantasy but also to lead the sport in receptions/targets, it is possible given his track record.
During this noted stretch in 2024 (Weeks 10 through 17), Brown drew the second-most targets at his position, trailing only Miami's De'Von Achane (45). His receptions (33) also trailed only Achane.
In 2025 (from Weeks 13 through 18), Brown drew the fourth-most targets among RBs, trailing only Kenny Gainwell, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Bijan Robinson. However, despite being fourth in receptions as well, he was just three behind Gainwell for the most among all running backs.
Even though Brown will have to surpass the consensus 1.01 and 1.02 for this bold prediction to come true, Brown has seen the workload, and this is within a possible range of outcomes.
Cam Ward Finishes as a Top-10 QB
Cam Ward had an inconsistent rookie season. The former first overall pick was put into one of the worst offensive situations in the sport and underperformed some expected growing pains, especially early in the campaign.
From Weeks 1 through 9, Ward posted a low 12.5 PPR points per game and held a rough 5:6 TD:INT ratio through the air. However, following his Week 10 bye, he began to catch up to the league.
Over his last seven games (excluding Week 18, where he played just five snaps), Ward would average a much higher 17.7 PPR points per game. During this noted stretch, Ward totaled 11 touchdowns (10 through the air) while turning the ball over just once. He averaged a strong 193.6 passing yards per game and added another 14.6 on the ground.
Among QBs, Ward totaled the 14th most fantasy points, putting him just outside the top-12 despite having a subpar offensive environment.
Now, Ward will be joined not only by an improving coaching staff, highlighted by new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but also by two top wide receivers who will significantly improve the roster. With the fourth overall pick, the Titans added Carnell Tate out of Ohio State and signed slot wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency.
With the Buckeyes, Tate caught nine touchdowns in 2025 and totaled a season-best 875 yards. Robinson has been a safety blanket in New York, drawing 140 targets in back-to-back seasons and catching at least 91 passes in each campaign.
Additionally, the Titans have a young, developing TE in Gunnar Helm and could see productive efforts from their depth wide receivers (Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley, and Chimere Dike), who can now be deployed in various situations rather than in full-time roles as they were last season.
Ward was nearly a top-12 QB over the back half of the season. Now with a much-improved situation, do not be surprised if the Miami product ends 2026 as a bona fide top-10 option at the position.
Cam Ward and Chimere Dike connect for a 38-yard TD!
NEvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/e2JoWXjqCh
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025
MarShawn Lloyd is the League-Winning "Late-Round" RB
MarShawn Lloyd had a difficult start to his NFL career. The former third-round pick out of USC has battled numerous injuries in his first two seasons and has rarely been able to play.
In 2024, he took just six carries for 15 yards and was unable to even step on the field at all during the 2025 season. However, Lloyd is now fully healthy and seeing his fantasy stock soar.
Throughout training camp, Lloyd has been played as the clear No. 2 option (behind workhorse Josh Jacobs) and appears poised to begin the season as one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football with Emanuel Wilson now in Seattle.
Behind Lloyd on the roster are the unproven Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr., both of whom have not shown much upside during camp.
Throughout the preseason, Lloyd has spent time with the "first-team" while Jacobs has been on the shelf with a groin injury. While the veteran running back is expected to return to practice in the near future, it is not overly promising to see him remain in a limited capacity this close to the regular season.
In addition, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Jacobs could still be hit with a potential suspension due to his offseason arrest.
Back in college, Lloyd averaged an elite 7.1 YPC over his final season and punched in at least nine rushing scores in 2022 and 2023. In the event Jacobs faces any type of setback with his groin injury or a suspension, Lloyd could see a massive workload.
Among the running backs in the final rounds, Lloyd has a rather clear path to not only becoming fantasy relevant, but to being a true difference maker.
Chris Godwin Jr. Outscores Emeka Egbuka
Let's get a bit spicy with the next one. Chris Godwin was on a near-WR1 trajectory in 2024. Through the first seven games, Godwin averaged an eye-catching 19.7 PPR points per game with five touchdowns. He caught 7.1 passes per game and totaled 82.3 yards per game. However, at the end of this Week 7 contest, Godwin suffered a serious leg injury that kept him out for months for the remainder of the season.
He made his 2025 debut in Week 4 but would hit the shelf once again and miss Weeks 6 through 11. After a quiet showing in his return in Week 12, Godwin slowly looked more like his past self. From Weeks 13 through 17, Godwin averaged 58.2 yards per game with 13.0 PPR points per game.
During this stretch, he posted one +20.0 PPR point effort and only fell short of the double-digit mark once (in Week 16). While the Buccaneers have an emerging wideout in Emeka Egbuka, Godwin has a path to a target share just as high with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans off the roster.
While many project Egbuka to grow into the WR1 role, both wideouts could see a very similar share of targets, given their different roles. Egbuka may possess more "upside," but he often struggled to produce consistently down the stretch. From Weeks 6 through 14 (with Evans only playing briefly in Week 7), Egbuka averaged a modest 8.9 PPR points per game.
With Evans back in action (Weeks 15 - 17), Egbuka posted an even lower 6.8 PPR points per game.
The young wideout should take a step forward, but managers should take the near-50 pick discount on the veteran wideout who has a reasonable path to outscoring him this season.
Dalton Kincaid Turns in Long-Awaited Breakout Season, Is a Top-3 TE
Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has flashed upside when on the field but has never been able to see a "true" full-time role in this offense. During the 2025 season, in games in which he saw more than 25 offensive snaps, Kincaid averaged a high of 14.8 PPR points per game (including two postseason efforts).
However, in the games in which Kincaid logged 25 or fewer offensive snaps, the young tight end would eclipse 20.0 PPR points only once and averaged a modest 8.6 PPR points per game.
He enjoyed a hot start to the season, logged at least 30 snaps in all but one of his first five games, but saw his usage gradually decline down the stretch due to injuries and lack of consistent pass blocking.
However, the report from Buffalo camp suggests Kincaid has taken the necessary step forward to become a true every-down option for Josh Allen. According to Ryan Talbot, Kincaid looked quite comfortable in pass-blocking situations in the preseason, and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia noted that "health, summer usage, and ability are all trending towards an enhanced role in 2026."
While this has yet to be seen, if Kincaid were to play an everyday role, the young tight end could be a legit league winner. When on the field, Kincaid nearly averaged 15.0 PPR points per game. That mark would have put him as last season's TE2, trailing only the historic Trey McBride.
Trevor Lawrence Leads NFL in Passing Scores, Finishes as Overall QB1
Let's round this out with potentially the "boldest" take on the board. Trevor Lawrence was a league-winner down the stretch, but his production is not reflected in his draft cost.
Currently only on Yahoo, the former Clemson standout is going off the board as the QB10, behind the likes of Justin Herbert and Caleb Williams.
From Weeks 12 through 18, Lawrence averaged an elite 29.5 PPR points per game while scoring 22 touchdowns (18 through the air) and averaging 265.1 passing yards per game. During this stretch, Lawrence was the QB1 by a wide margin, sitting nearly four points above Josh Allen's FPTS/G mark.
In terms of passing scores, Lawrence's 18 trailed only Matthew Stafford by one, but his 22 total TDs led the position.
Overall, in the first 10 games of the season, Lawrence averaged a solid 20.0 PPR points per game, making him QB14 in total points and putting him in the weekly streamer range. However, as the season progressed, Lawrence showed significant development under the Liam Coen system.
Now with a full season under his belt, Lawrence could very well maintain this pace over the course of a full season.
It's important to note that Lawrence was dominant down the stretch, with Brian Thomas Jr. playing some of the worst football of his career. From Weeks 13 through 18, Thomas totaled 8.9 PPR points per game, which allowed Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington to take the lead.
While this trend may continue, it will be hard to imagine Thomas not taking a step forward, even if he cannot return to his rookie-level play.
If Thomas can do that, Lawrence could very well have the league's top WR room with a questionable running back room, opening the door for even more passing attempts.
While much of the debate in the fantasy community is about who will be the WR1 in Duval County, savvy managers should simply pivot to the man under center and potentially acquire the overall QB1.
Count 'em... 6️⃣ TDs for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/FwNQvLbHG8
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, Chase Brown, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Dalton Kincaid, MarShawn Lloyd. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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