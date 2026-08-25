Updated high-accuracy top 375 standard rankings for fantasy football. RotoBaller's tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
We're in the late stages of August, and as always, that means fantasy football draft season is in full swing. As injuries and role-change reports continue to roll in, we are constantly updating our rankings to keep fantasy managers up to date at the time of their drafts. If you're set to take part in a non-PPR draft soon, we're here to assist with our updated standard fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, Parker Washington, Colston Loveland, J.K. Dobbins, Drake London, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these standard rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|8
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|13
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|15
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|16
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|17
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|18
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|19
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|20
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|21
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|22
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|26
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|27
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|28
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|29
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|30
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|33
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|34
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|35
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|36
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|37
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|38
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|39
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|40
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|41
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|42
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|43
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|44
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|46
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|47
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|48
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|49
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|50
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|51
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|52
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|53
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|6
|54
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|55
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|56
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|57
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|58
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|59
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|60
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|61
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|62
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|63
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|64
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|7
|65
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|66
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|67
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|68
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|69
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|70
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|71
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|72
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|73
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|74
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|75
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|76
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|77
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|78
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|79
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|80
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|81
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|82
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|83
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|7
|84
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|85
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|7
|86
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|87
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|88
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|89
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|90
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|91
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|92
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|8
|93
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|94
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|95
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|96
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|97
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|98
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|99
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|100
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|101
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|8
|102
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|103
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|104
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|105
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|106
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|107
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|108
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|109
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|110
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|111
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|112
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|113
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|114
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|115
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|116
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|117
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|118
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|119
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|9
|120
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|121
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|122
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|123
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|124
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|125
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|126
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|127
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|128
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|129
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|130
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|131
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|132
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|133
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|134
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|135
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|136
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|137
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|138
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|139
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|140
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|141
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|10
|142
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|143
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|144
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|145
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|146
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|147
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|148
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|149
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|150
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|151
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|152
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|153
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|154
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|155
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|156
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|157
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|158
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|159
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|160
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|161
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|162
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|163
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|164
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|165
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|166
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|11
|167
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|168
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|169
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|170
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|171
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|172
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|173
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|174
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|175
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|176
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|177
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|178
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|179
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|180
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|181
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|182
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|183
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|184
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|185
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|186
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|187
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|188
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|189
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|12
|190
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|191
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|192
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|193
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|194
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|12
|195
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|12
|196
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|197
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|198
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|199
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|200
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|13
|201
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|202
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|203
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|204
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|205
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|206
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|207
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|208
|James Conner
|RB
|13
|209
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|13
|210
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|211
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|212
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|213
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|214
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|215
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|216
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|217
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|218
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|219
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|220
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|221
|Malik Davis
|RB
|13
|222
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|223
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|224
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|225
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|13
|226
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|13
|227
|Justice Hill
|RB
|14
|228
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|229
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|230
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|231
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|232
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|233
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|234
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|14
|235
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|236
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|237
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|238
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|239
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|240
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|14
|241
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|242
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|243
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|244
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|245
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|246
|Chris Bell
|WR
|14
|247
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|14
|248
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|249
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|250
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|251
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|252
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|253
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|254
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|255
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|256
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|257
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|258
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|15
|259
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|260
|Evan Engram
|TE
|15
|261
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|262
|Jack Bech
|WR
|15
|263
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|15
|264
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|265
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|15
|266
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|267
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|268
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|15
|269
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|270
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|271
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|272
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|273
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|274
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|275
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|276
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|277
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|278
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|279
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|280
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|281
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|282
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|283
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|284
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|285
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|286
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|287
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|288
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|289
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|290
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|291
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|292
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|15
|293
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|294
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|295
|Adam Randall
|RB
|15
|296
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|297
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|298
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|299
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|15
|300
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|301
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|16
|302
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|303
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|16
|304
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|305
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|306
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|307
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|308
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|309
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|310
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|311
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|312
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|313
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|314
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|315
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|316
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|317
|Devin Neal
|RB
|16
|318
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|319
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|320
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|321
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|322
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|323
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|324
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|16
|325
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|326
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|327
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|328
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|16
|329
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|16
|330
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|16
|331
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|16
|332
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|333
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|334
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|335
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|336
|Blake Grupe
|K
|16
|337
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|338
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|339
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|16
|340
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|341
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|342
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|16
|343
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|344
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|345
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|346
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|347
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|348
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|349
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|350
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|17
|351
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|352
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|353
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|17
|354
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|355
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|356
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|357
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|358
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|359
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|360
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|17
|361
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|362
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|363
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|364
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|365
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|366
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|367
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|368
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|369
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|370
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|17
|371
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|372
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|373
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|374
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|375
|John Bates
|TE
Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore has emerged as a potential sleeper now that 2026 fantasy football drafts are in full swing. Moore certainly struggled in his final season with the Bears last year, catching just 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns as he ranked as the overall WR35 in PPR leagues. Still, prior to last year, he had been a top-24 fantasy receiver for six years in a row, so managers should have some optimism that he'll be able to get back on track in 2026, especially now that he has Josh Allen throwing to him.
Allen hasn't supported a top-24 fantasy receiver since 2023, when he had Stefon Diggs at his disposal, but if there's anyone who will restart that streak, it's Moore. He's a clear upgrade over last year's top Bills receiver, Khalil Shakir, and he gives Buffalo the alpha receiver it has been craving ever since Diggs was traded away. We wouldn't bet on Moore replicating his overall WR6 finish from 2023 or anything like that, but his top-15 upside makes him a very underrated draft target at his current ADP of 54.8 (WR25).
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed opened his career with back-to-back top-30 fantasy finishes at his position, but injuries essentially ruined his 2025 season. Now, he's looking to get back on track and carve out fantasy relevance in the Packers' receiver room. The good news for Reed is that Romeo Doubs has departed for New England, creating 85 vacated targets that are up for grabs.
The bad news is that a large portion of that volume could end up going to Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, two young pass-catchers who are trending up and, unlike Reed, were healthy enough for most of last season to form a solid rapport with quarterback Jordan Love. Meanwhile, tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) is working his way back from an ACL tear; he's arguably the most talented pass-catcher in Green Bay, so his return to action could also have a negative effect on Reed's outlook. With that being said, Reed is holding his own as the WR34 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR rankings for 2026. That puts him five spots behind Watson and 11 spots ahead of Golden in redraft leagues.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the overall QB4 in fantasy football leagues last year. He achieved this personal-best mark thanks to increased productivity on the ground, including a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. It's not a lock that Lawrence will be as successful running the football in 2026, but it's worth noting that the departure of Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency may improve his chances of earning carries around the goal line. Regardless of Lawrence's exact rushing role, we expect him to remain a highly productive passer thanks to the weapons at his disposal.
Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington both had breakout campaigns last year, Brian Thomas Jr. is enjoying a great camp and looks like he could return to his rookie form, and Travis Hunter should offer a spark whenever he earns offensive snaps. With these receivers (as well as tight end Brenton Strange) available to him, Lawrence has no excuse not to push for 30 passing touchdowns like he did last year. Perhaps the key this year is cleaning up the turnovers, as Lawrence did have 12 interceptions and three lost fumbles last year. Nevertheless, he remains in the mix as a top-eight quarterback for fantasy football purposes in 2026.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams finished the 2025 season as a WR1 in fantasy football, and he remains an appealing fantasy option for 2026. Specifically, Adams was the overall WR9 in PPR leagues last year, catching 60 passes for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns.
This was his worst yardage total since 2015, but he still put together a highly productive season with the second-highest touchdown total of his career. Although Adams does have to share targets with Puka Nacua, he benefits from having such a prominent role in an offense led by prolific passer Matthew Stafford. Last year's MVP showed that he is capable of supporting two top-12 fantasy receivers in one season, so even though Adams is already 33 years old, he's a viable low-end WR1 for fantasy managers who choose to target other positions early in their 2026 drafts.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, Parker Washington, Colston Loveland, J.K. Dobbins, Drake London:
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