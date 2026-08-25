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Top 375 Fantasy Football Rankings: Standard (Non-PPR)

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

Updated high-accuracy top 375 standard rankings for fantasy football. RotoBaller's tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're in the late stages of August, and as always, that means fantasy football draft season is in full swing. As injuries and role-change reports continue to roll in, we are constantly updating our rankings to keep fantasy managers up to date at the time of their drafts. If you're set to take part in a non-PPR draft soon, we're here to assist with our updated standard fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.

Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, Parker Washington, Colston Loveland, J.K. Dobbins, Drake London, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these standard rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 8 James Cook III RB
2 9 Derrick Henry RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 13 Chase Brown RB
2 14 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 15 Omarion Hampton RB
2 16 Justin Jefferson WR
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 George Pickens WR
3 19 A.J. Brown WR
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 Kyren Williams RB
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Chris Olave WR
4 26 Malik Nabers WR
4 27 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 28 Josh Jacobs RB
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Ladd McConkey WR
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 D'Andre Swift RB
4 35 Zay Flowers WR
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Josh Allen QB
5 38 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 39 Rashee Rice WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 43 Davante Adams WR
5 44 Colston Loveland TE
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Jameson Williams WR
5 47 Bucky Irving RB
5 48 DJ Moore WR
5 49 David Montgomery RB
5 50 Cam Skattebo RB
5 51 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 52 Terry McLaurin WR
5 53 Lamar Jackson QB
6 54 Jadarian Price RB
6 55 Mike Evans WR
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Parker Washington WR
6 58 Jayden Daniels QB
6 59 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 60 Jalen Hurts QB
6 61 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 62 Joe Burrow QB
6 63 Rico Dowdle RB
7 64 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 65 Tyler Warren TE
7 66 Drake Maye QB
7 67 Jaylen Warren RB
7 68 Rome Odunze WR
7 69 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 70 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 71 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 72 Carnell Tate WR
7 73 Tucker Kraft TE
7 74 Justin Herbert QB
7 75 Blake Corum RB
7 76 Caleb Williams QB
7 77 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 78 Tony Pollard RB
7 79 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 80 Dak Prescott QB
7 81 Jayden Reed WR
7 82 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 83 Brock Purdy QB
7 84 DK Metcalf WR
7 85 Patrick Mahomes II QB
7 86 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 87 Jordan Addison WR
8 88 RJ Harvey RB
8 89 Quentin Johnston WR
8 90 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 91 Josh Downs WR
8 92 Sam LaPorta TE
8 93 Jordan Mason RB
8 94 Jaxson Dart QB
8 95 Matthew Stafford QB
8 96 Xavier Worthy WR
8 97 Courtland Sutton WR
8 98 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 99 Jared Goff QB
8 100 Michael Wilson WR
8 101 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
8 102 George Kittle TE
9 103 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 104 Bo Nix QB
9 105 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 106 Stefon Diggs WR
9 107 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 108 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 109 Baker Mayfield QB
9 110 Kyler Murray QB
9 111 Matthew Golden WR
9 112 Makai Lemon WR
9 113 Alec Pierce WR
9 114 Kyle Monangai RB
9 115 Jordan Love QB
9 116 KC Concepcion WR
9 117 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 118 Travis Kelce TE
9 119 Jalen Coker WR
9 120 Romeo Doubs WR
9 121 Rachaad White RB
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 Isaiah Likely TE
10 124 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 125 Mark Andrews TE
10 126 Juwan Johnson TE
10 127 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 128 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 129 Dallas Goedert TE
10 130 Daniel Jones QB
10 131 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 132 Khalil Shakir WR
10 133 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 134 Tyler Shough QB
10 135 Tank Bigsby RB
10 136 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 137 Jake Ferguson TE
10 138 Sam Darnold QB
10 139 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 140 Tyjae Spears RB
10 141 Brandon Aubrey K
10 142 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 143 Jalen McMillan WR
11 144 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 145 Woody Marks RB
11 146 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 147 Brenton Strange TE
11 148 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 149 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 150 Keenan Allen WR
11 151 Denzel Boston WR
11 152 C.J. Stroud QB
11 153 Hunter Henry TE
11 154 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 155 Houston Texans DST
11 156 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 157 Jalen Nailor WR
11 158 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 159 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 160 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 161 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 162 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 163 Ray Davis RB
11 164 Tre Tucker WR
11 165 Dalton Schultz TE
11 166 Jonah Coleman RB
11 167 Cam Ward QB
11 168 Tre Harris WR
12 169 Bryce Young QB
12 170 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 171 Cam Little K
12 172 Denver Broncos DST
12 173 Pat Bryant WR
12 174 Jason Myers K
12 175 Cameron Dicker K
12 176 Devaughn Vele WR
12 177 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 178 Calvin Ridley WR
12 179 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 180 Dylan Sampson RB
12 181 Jauan Jennings WR
12 182 Caleb Douglas WR
12 183 Travis Hunter WR
12 184 Cyrus Allen WR
12 185 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 186 Emmett Johnson RB
12 187 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 188 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 189 Alvin Kamara RB
12 190 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 191 Cade Otton TE
12 192 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 193 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 194 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
12 195 Jaydon Blue RB
12 196 Jaylin Noel WR
12 197 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 198 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 199 Rashod Bateman WR
12 200 Samaje Perine RB
13 201 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 202 Najee Harris RB
13 203 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 204 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 205 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 206 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 207 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 208 James Conner RB
13 209 Malachi Fields WR
13 210 Seth McGowan RB
13 211 Braelon Allen RB
13 212 Kaelon Black RB
13 213 Germie Bernard WR
13 214 Zachariah Branch WR
13 215 Jake Bates K
13 216 Tank Dell WR
13 217 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 218 Greg Dulcich TE
13 219 AJ Barner TE
13 220 Colby Parkinson TE
13 221 Malik Davis RB
13 222 Jordan James RB
13 223 Sean Tucker RB
13 224 Jaylen Wright RB
13 225 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 226 Fernando Mendoza QB
13 227 Justice Hill RB
14 228 Mike Gesicki TE
14 229 Gunnar Helm TE
14 230 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 231 Cooper Kupp WR
14 232 Malik Washington WR
14 233 Geno Smith QB
14 234 Charlie Kolar TE
14 235 Michael Mayer TE
14 236 Kaytron Allen RB
14 237 Jahan Dotson WR
14 238 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 239 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 240 Darnell Mooney WR
14 241 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 242 Eddy Pineiro K
14 243 Mack Hollins WR
14 244 Demond Claiborne RB
14 245 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 246 Chris Bell WR
14 247 Ted Hurst WR
14 248 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 249 Chimere Dike WR
14 250 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Darren Waller TE
14 253 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 254 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 255 Tyler Loop K
14 256 David Njoku TE
14 257 Christian Kirk WR
14 258 Kimani Vidal RB
15 259 Evan McPherson K
15 260 Evan Engram TE
15 261 Troy Franklin WR
15 262 Jack Bech WR
15 263 Darius Slayton WR
15 264 DeMario Douglas WR
15 265 Chris Brooks RB
15 266 Dawson Knox TE
15 267 Joshua Palmer WR
15 268 Greg Dortch WR
15 269 Antonio Williams WR
15 270 Darnell Washington TE
15 271 Chris Boswell K
15 272 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 273 Deshaun Watson QB
15 274 Xavier Legette WR
15 275 Will Reichard K
15 276 Bryce Lance WR
15 277 Harrison Butker K
15 278 Treylon Burks WR
15 279 Harrison Mevis K
15 280 Chase McLaughlin K
15 281 Chicago Bears DST
15 282 New England Patriots DST
15 283 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 284 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 285 Noah Gray TE
15 286 Cole Kmet TE
15 287 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 288 George Holani RB
15 289 Tez Johnson WR
15 290 Trey Smack K
15 291 Isaiah Davis RB
15 292 Emari Demercado RB
15 293 Kirk Cousins QB
15 294 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 295 Adam Randall RB
15 296 Marquise Brown WR
15 297 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 298 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 299 Trevor Etienne RB
15 300 New York Giants DST
16 301 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 302 Cairo Santos K
16 303 Theo Johnson TE
16 304 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 305 Buffalo Bills DST
16 306 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 307 Devin Singletary RB
16 308 Noah Fant TE
16 309 Keon Coleman WR
16 310 Jake Tonges TE
16 311 Brashard Smith RB
16 312 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 313 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 314 Eli Raridon TE
16 315 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 316 Tutu Atwell WR
16 317 Devin Neal RB
16 318 Audric Estime RB
16 319 Wil Lutz K
16 320 Erick All Jr. TE
16 321 Skyler Bell WR
16 322 Tyler Bass K
16 323 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 324 Eli Stowers TE
16 325 Ty Johnson RB
16 326 Mason Taylor TE
16 327 Marlin Klein TE
16 328 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 329 Kaleb Johnson RB
16 330 Jahdae Walker WR
16 331 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
16 332 Darius Cooper WR
16 333 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 334 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 335 Kyle Williams WR
16 336 Blake Grupe K
16 337 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 338 Jordan Whittington WR
16 339 Charlie Smyth K
16 340 Will Shipley RB
16 341 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 342 Calvin Austin III WR
16 343 Oscar Delp TE
16 344 Jake Elliott K
16 345 Austin Hooper TE
16 346 Tennessee Titans DST
16 347 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 348 Andy Borregales K
16 349 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 350 Matthew Hibner TE
17 351 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 352 Green Bay Packers DST
17 353 Jaylin Lane WR
17 354 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 355 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 356 Elijah Higgins TE
17 357 Cade Stover TE
17 358 Barion Brown WR
17 359 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 360 Phil Mafah RB
17 361 Tory Horton WR
17 362 Cleveland Browns DST
17 363 Matt Gay K
17 364 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 365 Nick Folk K
17 366 Haynes King QB
17 367 Tyler Higbee TE
17 368 Brenen Thompson WR
17 369 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 370 Cedric Tillman WR
17 371 Detroit Lions DST
17 372 Adam Trautman TE
17 373 Dyami Brown WR
17 374 Jacob Cowing WR
17 375 John Bates TE

 

Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore has emerged as a potential sleeper now that 2026 fantasy football drafts are in full swing. Moore certainly struggled in his final season with the Bears last year, catching just 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns as he ranked as the overall WR35 in PPR leagues. Still, prior to last year, he had been a top-24 fantasy receiver for six years in a row, so managers should have some optimism that he'll be able to get back on track in 2026, especially now that he has Josh Allen throwing to him.

Allen hasn't supported a top-24 fantasy receiver since 2023, when he had Stefon Diggs at his disposal, but if there's anyone who will restart that streak, it's Moore. He's a clear upgrade over last year's top Bills receiver, Khalil Shakir, and he gives Buffalo the alpha receiver it has been craving ever since Diggs was traded away. We wouldn't bet on Moore replicating his overall WR6 finish from 2023 or anything like that, but his top-15 upside makes him a very underrated draft target at his current ADP of 54.8 (WR25).

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed opened his career with back-to-back top-30 fantasy finishes at his position, but injuries essentially ruined his 2025 season. Now, he's looking to get back on track and carve out fantasy relevance in the Packers' receiver room. The good news for Reed is that Romeo Doubs has departed for New England, creating 85 vacated targets that are up for grabs.

The bad news is that a large portion of that volume could end up going to Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, two young pass-catchers who are trending up and, unlike Reed, were healthy enough for most of last season to form a solid rapport with quarterback Jordan Love. Meanwhile, tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) is working his way back from an ACL tear; he's arguably the most talented pass-catcher in Green Bay, so his return to action could also have a negative effect on Reed's outlook. With that being said, Reed is holding his own as the WR34 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR rankings for 2026. That puts him five spots behind Watson and 11 spots ahead of Golden in redraft leagues.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the overall QB4 in fantasy football leagues last year. He achieved this personal-best mark thanks to increased productivity on the ground, including a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. It's not a lock that Lawrence will be as successful running the football in 2026, but it's worth noting that the departure of Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency may improve his chances of earning carries around the goal line. Regardless of Lawrence's exact rushing role, we expect him to remain a highly productive passer thanks to the weapons at his disposal.

Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington both had breakout campaigns last year, Brian Thomas Jr. is enjoying a great camp and looks like he could return to his rookie form, and Travis Hunter should offer a spark whenever he earns offensive snaps. With these receivers (as well as tight end Brenton Strange) available to him, Lawrence has no excuse not to push for 30 passing touchdowns like he did last year. Perhaps the key this year is cleaning up the turnovers, as Lawrence did have 12 interceptions and three lost fumbles last year. Nevertheless, he remains in the mix as a top-eight quarterback for fantasy football purposes in 2026.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams finished the 2025 season as a WR1 in fantasy football, and he remains an appealing fantasy option for 2026. Specifically, Adams was the overall WR9 in PPR leagues last year, catching 60 passes for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns.

This was his worst yardage total since 2015, but he still put together a highly productive season with the second-highest touchdown total of his career. Although Adams does have to share targets with Puka Nacua, he benefits from having such a prominent role in an offense led by prolific passer Matthew Stafford. Last year's MVP showed that he is capable of supporting two top-12 fantasy receivers in one season, so even though Adams is already 33 years old, he's a viable low-end WR1 for fantasy managers who choose to target other positions early in their 2026 drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jordyn Tyson, Parker Washington, Colston Loveland, J.K. Dobbins, Drake London:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Little
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jason Myers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cameron Dicker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Daniels
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Hurts
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Joe Burrow
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
De'Von Achane
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake Maye
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chase Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
James Cook III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Herbert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Caleb Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alec Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Woody Marks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Houston Texans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ray Davis
Jordyn Tyson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Willis
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rachaad White
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Ward
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Harris
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bryce Young
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Little
Jordyn Tyson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Denver Broncos
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Love
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Pat Bryant
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jason Myers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
RJ Harvey
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Bucky Irving
Colston Loveland
vs
Garrett Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
DJ Moore
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
David Montgomery
Colston Loveland
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Colston Loveland
vs
Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Allen
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Lamar Jackson
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Evans
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Christian Watson
Colston Loveland
vs
Devonta Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Parker Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Jayden Daniels
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Jacobs
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
vs
Joe Burrow
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Olave
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
Javonte Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Colston Loveland
vs
Nico Collins
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake Maye
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyren Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Colston Loveland
vs
George Pickens
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
De'Von Achane
Colston Loveland
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Jefferson
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Omarion Hampton
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Herbert
Colston Loveland
vs
Chase Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Blake Corum
Colston Loveland
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Colston Loveland
vs
Caleb Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Saquon Barkley
Colston Loveland
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Colston Loveland
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
Derrick Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Charlie Kolar
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
David Njoku
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Herbert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dak Prescott
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Purdy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake Maye
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Joe Burrow
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Hurts
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxson Dart
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Daniels
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jared Goff
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Lamar Jackson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bo Nix
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyler Murray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davante Adams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tank Bigsby
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Josh Jacobs
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Josh Allen
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
Colston Loveland
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake London
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake London
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Drake London
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake London
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Drake London
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake London
vs
Rico Dowdle
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Tyler Warren
Drake London
vs
Drake Maye
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Warren
Drake London
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake London
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Drake London
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
Carnell Tate
Drake London
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Stefon Diggs
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Makai Lemon
Drake London
vs
Alec Pierce
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
vs
Khalil Shakir
Drake London
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Drake London
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Drake London
vs
Jalen McMillan
Drake London
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Drake London
vs
Keenan Allen
Drake London
vs
Denzel Boston
Drake London
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Drake London
vs
Jalen Nailor

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Walker Eget Wins Duke Quarterback Job
Jaden Hardy

Being Discussed in Sign-and-Trade Talks
Shaedon Sharpe

Suffers Torn Meniscus
CFB

Jackson Arnold, Alex Orji Will Both Play Against Memphis
CFB

Alabama Receiver Lotzeir Brooks Spotted at Practice On Monday
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Starting QB Job for the Taking for Michael Penix Jr.
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Non-Committal on Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 Status
CFB

Northwestern Names Aidan Chiles As Starting Quarterback
Jeremiyah Love

Progressing But Won't Practice This Week
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Malik Nabers

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
CFB

Arch Manning Criticized by Steve Sarkisian After Team Scrimmage
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
Deshaun Watson

Browns Naming Deshaun Watson as Starting Quarterback
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
CFB

Michael Van Buren Named USF's QB1
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
CFB

Dylan Lonergan Wins Rutgers' Quarterback Job
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
CFB

Faizon Brandon Officially Named Tennessee's Starting Quarterback
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Ankle Sprain
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Christian McCaffrey

Absence Part of the Plan
Oso Ighodaro

is Working on his Three-Point Game
Malik Nabers

Could Shed No-Contact Jersey This Week
CFB

KJ Jackson Beats out AJ Hill in Arkansas QB Competition
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury in Practice
CFB

South Carolina Hopeful Jacarrius Peak Can Return in Week 3
CFB

USC's Jahkeem Stewart Expected to Miss Three Games
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright Set to Join LSU Program After Being Waived by Browns
CFB

Gio Richardson, Chris Hunter Viewed as Arizona's Top Wideouts
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Christian McCaffrey

Back on Practice Field
George Kittle

Activated From PUP List
CFB

UCLA Adds Impact Linebacker Trent Hendrick
CFB

Keldric Luster Named Ball State's QB1 Against Ohio State
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
NBA

Dalano Banton Draws EuroLeague Interest
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers

Bruce Brown Linked to Cavaliers in Free Agency
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson Could Rejoin Heat
Miami Heat

Nick Richards Emerges as Heat Frontcourt Target
Miami Heat

Vin Baker Expected to Join Heat's Coaching Staff
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Patrick Mahomes

Extremely Confident He Will Play in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Alec Pierce

Could Be Available, May Not Be 100% in Week 1
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
CFB

Ahmad Hardy to Miss Start of Season Due to Offseason Gunshot Wound
Christian McCaffrey

Misses Practice on Saturday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Zeke Nnaji

Emerges as Nuggets' Likely Salary Dump
Philadelphia 76ers

Phil Handy Finalizing Deal to Join 76ers Staff
Naji Marshall

Backed by Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz
Neemias Queta

Could be in Line for Offensive Leap
Jalen Duren

Contract Negotiation Get Messy
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Jacob Wilson

Likely Done for the Season
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
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