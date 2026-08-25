RotoBaller's updated fantasy football kicker rankings for 2026. These tiered kicker (K) rankings are for redraft leagues and include the top 25 players.
There has been a lot of debate about whether fantasy football leagues should utilize the kicker position. Traditional leagues tend to use the position, while recent league setups replace it with either a FLEX or Superflex. At RotoBaller HQ, we know many fantasy leagues still use kickers and have updated our kicker fantasy football rankings for 2026. Below, you will find rankings for key kickers such as Cam Little, Jake Bates, Tyler Loop, Chris Boswell, Harrison Butker, and Harrison Mevis.
For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 kicker rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|3
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|4
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|2
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|7
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|2
|8
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|9
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|10
|Chris Boswell
|K
|3
|11
|Will Reichard
|K
|3
|12
|Harrison Butker
|K
|3
|13
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|3
|14
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|3
|15
|Trey Smack
|K
|4
|16
|Cairo Santos
|K
|4
|17
|Wil Lutz
|K
|4
|18
|Tyler Bass
|K
|4
|19
|Blake Grupe
|K
|4
|20
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|4
|21
|Jake Elliott
|K
|5
|22
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|23
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|24
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|25
|Joey Slye
|K
|5
|26
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|27
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|6
|28
|Riley Patterson
|K
Fantasy Football Kicker Player News
Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are signing two-time All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson, according to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo. Incumbent Charlie Smyth had been battling with Tanner Brown throughout training camp, and the signing comes two days after Brown missed the team's lone field goal attempt in a 34-0 preseason loss to the Saints.
Over eight seasons, played mostly with the Raiders, Carlson has made 225 of his 259 field-goal attempts, including a career-long 60-yarder in 2025. In what could develop into an exciting offense in year two under head coach Kellen Moore, Carlson will have plenty of fantasy value as an accurate kicker with range.
Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk brought some stability to Atlanta's kicking game in Saturday's 34-6 win over the Colts, making both of his field goal attempts and all four extra points. The field goals were from 50 and 51 yards out, so there is still some length left in the 41-year-old's leg. The veteran kicker is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he converted 28 of 29 field goal attempts (career-long of 58) and all 22 of his extra points while kicking for the Jets, though that effort still landed him well outside the top 12 for fantasy (K21).
The Falcons should be a slight upgrade over the Jets offense, and not having to deal with the elements inside the dome in Atlanta should be a benefit as well. Folk ranks No. 24 in RotoBaller's kicker rankings, but there is potential to outproduce that projection. Still, he's more of a streaming option than a kicker to draft for the entire season.
Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader started the second preseason game and was the Colts' lone scorer in their 34-6 loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. In the first quarter, Shrader completed a 48-yard field goal and a 53-yard field goal. The sputtering Colts offense could not gain any traction, and their seven subsequent drives resulted in punts.
Kicker Blake Grupe, Shrader's primary competition, came on in the fourth quarter and missed a 36-yard field goal wide right. Last week against the New England Patriots, Grupe also missed a 61-yard attempt before halftime. Shrader's 2025 season ended early with an ACL and MCL tear, and Grupe replaced him for the rest of the season. Shrader appears fully recovered and is a viable starting option for the Colts and for managers of 12-person leagues with kickers.
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks placekicker Jason Myers is coming off the best fantasy season of his NFL career in 2025. Myers made 41 of 48 field goals and 48 extra points in 17 games, finishing as the number one-ranked kicker and averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game. The veteran kicker has finished in the top four among kickers in three of the last four seasons, but inaccuracy could cost him important points in 2026. He has an 85% field goal percentage, which would've ranked him below league average last season.
He also missed his only field goal attempt in the Seahawks' opening preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, from 45 yards. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Myers' preseason performances, as accuracy could be the difference between another top season and an average one for the Seahawks kicker.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is coming off about as good a fantasy season as a kicker can have. He made 44 of 48 field-goal attempts in 15 games, tying David Akers' NFL single-season record for makes, and went a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points. The distance wasn't a problem either. Fairbairn hit all 16 of his tries from 40 to 49 yards and went 9-for-13 from 50 to 59, with a long of 57.
Houston also gave him a two-year, $13 million extension in March that keeps him under contract through 2028. The only thing worth pushing back on is last year's volume. His 48 field-goal attempts led the league, and counting on another season like that is asking a lot. Fairbairn doesn't need to get there again to be useful. He has the leg, the accuracy, and a secure job on a Houston offense that gave him plenty of chances last year. He still belongs near the top of the kicker pool in redraft.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Little, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop, Will Reichard, and Chris Boswell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cam Little, Kai'imi Fairbairn, Harrison Mevis, Jake Bates, Tyler Loop:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.