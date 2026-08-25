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Updated Kicker Fantasy Football Draft Rankings for 2026

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Cam Little - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Rankings

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football kicker rankings for 2026. These tiered kicker (K) rankings are for redraft leagues and include the top 25 players.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Fantasy Football Kicker Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

There has been a lot of debate about whether fantasy football leagues should utilize the kicker position. Traditional leagues tend to use the position, while recent league setups replace it with either a FLEX or Superflex. At RotoBaller HQ, we know many fantasy leagues still use kickers and have updated our kicker fantasy football rankings for 2026. Below, you will find rankings for key kickers such as Cam Little, Jake Bates, Tyler Loop, Chris Boswell, Harrison Butker, and Harrison Mevis.

For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 kicker rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 3 Cam Little K
2 4 Jason Myers K
2 5 Cameron Dicker K
2 6 Jake Bates K
2 7 Eddy Pineiro K
2 8 Tyler Loop K
2 9 Evan McPherson K
2 10 Chris Boswell K
3 11 Will Reichard K
3 12 Harrison Butker K
3 13 Harrison Mevis K
3 14 Chase McLaughlin K
3 15 Trey Smack K
4 16 Cairo Santos K
4 17 Wil Lutz K
4 18 Tyler Bass K
4 19 Blake Grupe K
4 20 Daniel Carlson K
4 21 Jake Elliott K
5 22 Andy Borregales K
5 23 Matt Gay K
5 24 Nick Folk K
5 25 Joey Slye K
5 26 Chad Ryland K
6 27 Ryan Fitzgerald K
6 28 Riley Patterson K

 

Fantasy Football Kicker Player News

Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are signing two-time All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson, according to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo. Incumbent Charlie Smyth had been battling with Tanner Brown throughout training camp, and the signing comes two days after Brown missed the team's lone field goal attempt in a 34-0 preseason loss to the Saints.

Over eight seasons, played mostly with the Raiders, Carlson has made 225 of his 259 field-goal attempts, including a career-long 60-yarder in 2025. In what could develop into an exciting offense in year two under head coach Kellen Moore, Carlson will have plenty of fantasy value as an accurate kicker with range.

 

Nick Folk, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk brought some stability to Atlanta's kicking game in Saturday's 34-6 win over the Colts, making both of his field goal attempts and all four extra points. The field goals were from 50 and 51 yards out, so there is still some length left in the 41-year-old's leg. The veteran kicker is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he converted 28 of 29 field goal attempts (career-long of 58) and all 22 of his extra points while kicking for the Jets, though that effort still landed him well outside the top 12 for fantasy (K21).

The Falcons should be a slight upgrade over the Jets offense, and not having to deal with the elements inside the dome in Atlanta should be a benefit as well. Folk ranks No. 24 in RotoBaller's kicker rankings, but there is potential to outproduce that projection. Still, he's more of a streaming option than a kicker to draft for the entire season.

 

Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader started the second preseason game and was the Colts' lone scorer in their 34-6 loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. In the first quarter, Shrader completed a 48-yard field goal and a 53-yard field goal. The sputtering Colts offense could not gain any traction, and their seven subsequent drives resulted in punts.

Kicker Blake Grupe, Shrader's primary competition, came on in the fourth quarter and missed a 36-yard field goal wide right. Last week against the New England Patriots, Grupe also missed a 61-yard attempt before halftime. Shrader's 2025 season ended early with an ACL and MCL tear, and Grupe replaced him for the rest of the season. Shrader appears fully recovered and is a viable starting option for the Colts and for managers of 12-person leagues with kickers.

 

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks placekicker Jason Myers is coming off the best fantasy season of his NFL career in 2025. Myers made 41 of 48 field goals and 48 extra points in 17 games, finishing as the number one-ranked kicker and averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game. The veteran kicker has finished in the top four among kickers in three of the last four seasons, but inaccuracy could cost him important points in 2026. He has an 85% field goal percentage, which would've ranked him below league average last season.

He also missed his only field goal attempt in the Seahawks' opening preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, from 45 yards. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Myers' preseason performances, as accuracy could be the difference between another top season and an average one for the Seahawks kicker.

 

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is coming off about as good a fantasy season as a kicker can have. He made 44 of 48 field-goal attempts in 15 games, tying David Akers' NFL single-season record for makes, and went a perfect 28-for-28 on extra points. The distance wasn't a problem either. Fairbairn hit all 16 of his tries from 40 to 49 yards and went 9-for-13 from 50 to 59, with a long of 57.

Houston also gave him a two-year, $13 million extension in March that keeps him under contract through 2028. The only thing worth pushing back on is last year's volume. His 48 field-goal attempts led the league, and counting on another season like that is asking a lot. Fairbairn doesn't need to get there again to be useful. He has the leg, the accuracy, and a secure job on a Houston offense that gave him plenty of chances last year. He still belongs near the top of the kicker pool in redraft.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Little, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop, Will Reichard, and Chris Boswell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cam Little, Kai'imi Fairbairn, Harrison Mevis, Jake Bates, Tyler Loop:

Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Calvin Ridley
Cam Little
vs
Denver Broncos
Cam Little
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Cam Little
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Mevis
vs
Harrison Butker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Mevis
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Mevis
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Mevis
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Mevis
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Mevis
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Mevis
vs
Blake Grupe
Harrison Mevis
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Charlie Smyth
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Blake Grupe

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