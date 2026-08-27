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The All-Bench RB Strategy - Top Backup Running Back Stashes to Draft (2026)

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Rhamondre Stevenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Brett introduces the All Bench RB Strategy for 2026 fantasy football leagues. He also includes picks for his top running backs to stash for this strategy.

In This Article hide
Why Use The All-Bench RB Strategy In 2026?
Are Fantasy Managers Really Drafting RB Early?
Which Running Backs Should I Stash on My Bench?
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We are in the heart of draft season, and that means I have to get my yearly All-Bench RB strategy piece out there for all you Rotoballers. As per usual, let’s start with what an All-Bench running back strategy is. This approach has you stash as many running backs as you can on the bench. The main support for this strategy is the historically high turnover at the running back position.

Running backs turn over more frequently because of the quantity and severity of their injuries, shorter and smaller contracts, and shorter careers. The associated opportunity when capitalizing on this turnover is absolutely massive. Even if we are being conservative in saying that the RB1 gets 55% of the touches, we must compare that with a 20%-30% corresponding target share for a WR1. So, even with the advent of running back committees, there is a greater consolidation of touches for RBs than wide receivers.

This is why the impact of stashing a running back on your bench, who could step in as the RB1, is so much greater than that of a wide receiver. I like to call these bench RBs "Lotto Tickets" for this very reason. Here are more details about this league-winning strategy and how it can succeed for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Why Use The All-Bench RB Strategy In 2026?

2026 is the season to try out the All-Bench RB. Why? Because 2025 had a surprisingly low injury rate for RBs, and the NFL continues shifting towards more running back committees.

The low injury totals for RBs in 2025, especially elite RBs, resulted in an extremely great season for them and, in turn, a greater preference among this year's drafters to take them early. Just how atypical was last season for injuries?

In 2025, the total numbers showed 75 wide receivers injured compared to 45 running backs. Even more importantly, there were more injuries among the top 24 wide receivers compared to the top 24 RBs. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, James Cook III, Kenneth Walker III, R.J. Harvey, and David Montgomery all played all 17 games!

Four others played 16 games out of the top 24. Omarion Hampton, James Conner, Chuba Hubbard, and Isiah Pacheco were the only RBs to miss significant time. When we look at the top 24 wide receivers, we have nine out of 24 who played 17 games compared to 13 of 24 for running backs. That’s a 17% difference.

Now zoom into the top 12 of each position; no running back missed more than two games, compared to three wide receivers: CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr.!

On top of the injury dynamic of 2025, the continued move towards running back committees in the NFL is compounding the shift towards RBs early. In the top 24 RBs, there are six committees, and that number explodes with RB3s, where 11 of 12 have dubious scenarios. Where some may see this as a challenge, I see opportunity!

 

Are Fantasy Managers Really Drafting RB Early?

The proof is in the pudding! Thus far, mock drafts and early drafts, along with ADP movements, are showing the greatest number of RBs (26) drafted in the first 60 picks in the last five years.

The data is also showing that 16 of the first 30 picks are RBs, with only 11 WRs. For now, it seems as if Zero-RB and Hero-RB lovers are taking a breather, and that leaves us a lot of valuable running backs to stash in the middle and late rounds.

 

Which Running Backs Should I Stash on My Bench?

Before I give you a list of my favorite RB stashes, I want to give you my key criteria. Most importantly, include RBs that have a clear path to taking the lead role should an incumbent injury or underperformance occur.

We also must look a bit beyond RB 24 to exclude those that will most likely be starters and/or flexes for managers. That's why you won't see names like Montgomery, TreVeyon Henderson, Tony Pollard, or Jonathon Brooks.

Without further ado, here are the names we’ve all been waiting for (I have highlighted my favorites):

Top RB Bench Candidates (In order of ADP)

An All-Bench RB strategy can change your entire fantasy football season. Imagine getting the top one or two waiver wire adds of the season without having to use any FAAB. Of course, there is an opportunity cost, but in my opinion, it is a cost and risk that is worth taking.

In 2023, there were five of these lotto tickets that cashed: Kyren Williams, Jerome Ford, Zack Moss, Gus Edwards, and Ty Chandler.

In 2024, there were also five that cashed: Brown, Bucky Irving, Hubbard, Zach Charbonnet, and Rico Dowdle. Last year, with very few RB injuries, there were three who substantially cashed: Kenneth Gainwell, Woody Marks, and Blake Corum.

If you can hold four to five of these guys on your bench each week, you increase your chances of hitting on a bench RB that could get you into the playoffs or win you a ship!

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Rhamondre Stevenson, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, J.K. Dobbins, Woody Marks, Tyler Allgeier, Ray Davis:

Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Bo Nix
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Darnold
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Jared Goff
Rachaad White
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
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Jordyn Tyson
Rachaad White
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Matthew Stafford
Rachaad White
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Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
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RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
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Kayshon Boutte
Rachaad White
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Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
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Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
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Michael Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
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Jaxson Dart
Rachaad White
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Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
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Courtland Sutton
Rachaad White
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C.J. Stroud
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
Rachaad White
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Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
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De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
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Chase Brown
Rachaad White
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Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
vs
Drake Maye
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Herbert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dak Prescott
Rico Dowdle
vs
Joe Burrow
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brock Purdy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Parker Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Davante Adams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jared Goff
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Purdy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dak Prescott
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Herbert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxson Dart
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jared Goff
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake Maye
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Joe Burrow
J.K. Dobbins
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Bo Nix
J.K. Dobbins
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Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
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J.K. Dobbins
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Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Hurts
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
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Jayden Daniels
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George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
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Christian Watson
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KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
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vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
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Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
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Kyler Murray
J.K. Dobbins
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Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
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Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
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Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
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James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
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Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
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De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
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Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
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Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
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Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
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Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
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Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
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Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
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D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
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Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
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Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
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Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Darnold
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
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Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Woody Marks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Shough
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Woody Marks
vs
Daniel Jones
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Houston Texans
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Willis
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Woody Marks
vs
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Woody Marks
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Rachaad White
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vs
MarShawn Lloyd
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vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
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vs
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Travis Kelce
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Tre Harris
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Alec Pierce
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Chig Okonkwo
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Romeo Doubs
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Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
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Jordan Love
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vs
Ray Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
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Cam Ward
Woody Marks
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Kyler Murray
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Bryce Young
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
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vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
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vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Woody Marks
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
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Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
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De'Von Achane
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vs
Chase Brown
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Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
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Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Woody Marks
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Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
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D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
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Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
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vs
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Tyler Allgeier
vs
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Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Allgeier
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
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Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Calvin Ridley
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vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Bryant
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vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
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vs
Juwan Johnson
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vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Hunter
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Breece Hall
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vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
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vs
Bucky Irving
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vs
David Montgomery
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Cam Skattebo
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Jadarian Price
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ray Davis
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Jonah Coleman
Ray Davis
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Cam Ward
Ray Davis
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Chig Okonkwo
Ray Davis
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Bryce Young
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Calvin Ridley
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Cam Little
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Dalton Schultz
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Pat Bryant
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Ray Davis
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Devaughn Vele
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T.J. Hockenson
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Adonai Mitchell
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Jason Myers
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Tre Tucker
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Jauan Jennings
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Tyler Allgeier
Ray Davis
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ray Davis
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Jalen Nailor
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Cameron Dicker
Ray Davis
vs
Hunter Henry
Ray Davis
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Caleb Douglas
Ray Davis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Ray Davis
vs
Travis Hunter
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vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ray Davis
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Cyrus Allen
Ray Davis
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ray Davis
vs
Pat Freiermuth
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vs
Denzel Boston
Ray Davis
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ray Davis
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ray Davis
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ray Davis
vs
Brenton Strange
Ray Davis
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Ray Davis
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ray Davis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Ray Davis
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ray Davis
vs
Cade Otton
Ray Davis
vs
Keenan Allen
Ray Davis
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ray Davis
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ray Davis
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ray Davis
vs
Woody Marks
Ray Davis
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ray Davis
vs
Jalen McMillan
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vs
Emmett Johnson
Ray Davis
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Sam Darnold
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vs
Jerry Jeudy
Ray Davis
vs
Isaiah Likely
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vs
Malachi Fields
Ray Davis
vs
Tyjae Spears
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vs
Isiah Pacheco
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Bijan Robinson
Ray Davis
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ray Davis
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ray Davis
vs
James Cook III
Ray Davis
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ray Davis
vs
De'Von Achane
Ray Davis
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ray Davis
vs
Chase Brown
Ray Davis
vs
Derrick Henry
Ray Davis
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ray Davis
vs
Kyren Williams
Ray Davis
vs
Javonte Williams
Ray Davis
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ray Davis
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ray Davis
vs
Breece Hall
Ray Davis
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ray Davis
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ray Davis
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ray Davis
vs
Bucky Irving
Ray Davis
vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Cam Skattebo
Ray Davis
vs
Jadarian Price
Ray Davis
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ray Davis
vs
Quinshon Judkins

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