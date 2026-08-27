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Early-Season Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Rankings - QB, RB, WR, TE Matchups (2026)

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John Laghezza's fantasy football strength of schedule rankings identifies the five easiest and toughest schedules for each position (QB, RB, WR, and TE) to start 2026.

We've all heard the same old time-tested fantasy adages before -- "Draft your guys," "Just pick good players on good teams," and my personal favorite, "ADP is comprised mostly by losers." While these macro strategies will generally set you on the right path directionally, not nearly enough focus goes toward a positive start.

It's important to get out of the box strong and win September. Intuitive? Sure, but we know how early head-to-head victories are indicative of playoff appearances. Cushion in the standings allows for extra freedom in bench-building, as well as a leg up in the trade market when pitted against struggling GMs battling desperation to stay afloat. We've all seen this movie a thousand times.

What's the best way to get into the optimal position to do just that? It's simple: we map out the schedule grid for outliers in the strength of the schedule. Using a combination of last year's statistics and this year's projections, I created my strength of schedule matrix to identify players who draw additional value by facing off against the league's weakest opponents for the four weeks.

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Quarterback Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule

Top-5 Best QB Strength Of Schedule

  1. Minnesota Vikings: vs. GB, at CHI, at TB, vs. MIA
  2. New York Jets: at TEN, vs. GB, at DET, at CHI
  3. Baltimore Ravens: at IND, vs. NO, at DAL, vs. TEN
  4. Tennessee Titans: vs. NYJ, vs. PHI, at NYG, at BAL
  5. Philadelphia Eagles: vs. WSH, at TEN, at CHI, vs. LAR

Quarterback streaming immediately gets interesting with 60% of the weakest early schedules falling to undrafted QBs Kyler Murray (QB17), Geno Smith (QB30), and Cam Ward (QB25). Not sure I've necessarily got the stones to start (or recommend starting) any of these three in a standard 1-QB league, though they do make intriguing SuperFlex options out of the gate. Food for thought.

Hopefully you leave the draft room without the required desperation to open your season with anyone listed above, but if forced to choose — give me Smith. Historically serviceable under center, Las Vegas experienced systemic collapse behind an extraordinarily bad offensive line in 2025.

Even a slight return to the mean for Geno means an average quarterback in an optimal matchup. Tennessee could very well stink to high heaven once again, coming off a league-worst completion rate (68.9%) and yards per attempt allowed (8.2).

Also, to the Kyler Murray backers, of which I am not — if he can't get it done for the Vikings early, I'd be worried and looking for the exit.

Top-5 Worst QB Strength Of Schedule

  1. Miami Dolphins: at LV, at SF, vs. KC, at MIN
  2. Denver Broncos: at KC, vs. JAX, vs. LAR, at SF
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: at CIN, vs. CLE, vs. MIN, vs. GB
  4. Detroit Lions: vs. NO, at BUF, vs. NYJ, at CAR
  5. Chicago Bears: at CAR, vs. MIN, vs. PHI, vs. NYJ

Not to derail the task at hand, but my overwhelming reaction to all the QB data I've interacted with this offseason is simple — everyone should be playing in 2-QB formats as a standard. There's entirely too much parity at the position, one that's become incredibly deep over the last few years.

This comes to mind again because only one QB inside the top 12 by ADP lands on this list (Caleb Williams), despite a fairly decent talent load throughout (Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff). Those four should be fantasy relevant, not riding the bench.

Quality of quarterbacks going undrafted aside — it's worth noting Williams could reasonably get off to a much slower start than his accompanying skill position players' ADP suggests. Four different Bears come off draft boards inside the first 60 picks. How long until frustration sets in facing tough secondaries to start the season? Bolder GMs may think about streaming Week 1.

 

Running Back Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule

Top-5 Best RB Strength Of Schedule

  1. Tennessee Titans: vs. NYJ, vs. PHI, at NYG, at BAL
  2. Detroit Lions: vs. NO, at BUF, vs. NYJ, at CAR
  3. Houston Texans: vs. BUF, vs. CIN, at IND, vs. DAL
  4. Chicago Bears: at CAR, vs. MIN, vs. PHI, vs. NYJ
  5. New York Giants: vs. DAL, at LAR, vs. TEN, vs. ARI

With the way RB pricing keeps soaring through the dog days of summer, most of us have no choice but to start our guys. With that, the current RB29 Tony Pollard (ADP 89) is set to face the Jets in Week 1. While Gang Green added Joseph Ossai and drafted David Bailey this offseason, I fear it's not enough to bolster a mostly ineffective run-stopping unit.

Remember, Pollard exploded down the stretch after a slow start with three +100 rushing yard games in a row, on his way to finishing third among all RBs in total scrimmage yards from Week 14 on. Personally, he's not a big part of my drafting plan to date, but as my most important leagues hit the horizon, I'll make sure to keep him circled as a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency contingency plan.

Top-5 Worst RB Strength Of Schedule

  1. Denver Broncos: at KC, vs. JAX, vs. LAR, at SF
  2. Miami Dolphins: at LV, at SF, vs. KC, at MIN
  3. Cincinnati Bengals: vs. TB, at HOU, at PIT, vs. JAX
  4. Buffalo Bills: at HOU, vs. DET, vs. LAC, vs. NE
  5. Cleveland Browns: at JAX, at TB, vs. CAR, vs. PIT

Three of the top five worst schedules belong to top-15 overall picks, so you're stuck — or as my wife always tells the kiddies, "you get what you get, and you don't get upset." As for the other two, I'm already beginning to rethink how I feel about drafting Quinshon Judkins (RB22, ADP 52), J.K. Dobbins (RB32, ADP 88), or RJ Harvey (RB37, ADP 98) at cost if there's a strong likelihood of a rough month from the get-go.

Especially in Judkins' case, where he profiles as more of a two-down back who could lose passing game work, I'm dinging him slightly in my ranks. Without Myles Garrett, the Browns' defense could create more negative game scripts than it prevents.

Suddenly, Judkins drafters are pulling their hair out when Dylan Sampson is sucking up all the backfield targets — his 28.0% target/route rate led all RBs with +140 routes run, tying all-world RB Bijan Robinson with 1.9 yards/route to boot.

 

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule

Top-5 Best WR Strength Of Schedule

  1. Washington Commanders: at PHI, at DAL, vs. SEA, vs. IND
  2. New Orleans Saints: at DET, at BAL, vs. LV, vs. ATL
  3. Kansas City Chiefs: vs. DEN, vs. IND, at MIA, at LV
  4. Baltimore Ravens: at IND, vs. NO, at DAL, vs. TEN
  5. Cleveland Browns: at JAX, at TB, vs. CAR, vs. PIT

Now it gets truly thought-provoking — probably could've done an entire piece on early WR matchups alone. Starting from the top, it's worth noting that while the Commanders top the list, the fun doesn't start until Week 2.

Washington opens up against a stout Eagles' defense before gearing up to face a potentially leaky Dallas secondary. The situation remains encouraging, however, for Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, who both go too late in drafts if Jayden Daniels is back to normal.

Kansas City's a mystery on offense with so many moving pieces, and I certainly wouldn't be licking my chops to face Denver Week 1 and find out. Keep a light on for late-riser Cyrus Allen (WR64, ADP 168), who feels like a classic rage-drop candidate.

Speaking of rookie helium, Baltimore's third-round rookie out of USC, Ja'Kobi Lane, continues turning heads at camp — a big opening game from him against the Colts could make him the first waiver wire headliner. Be a week early rather than a day late on that train.

New Orleans gets the fast track in Detroit to start their 2026 campaign. Never a bad sign for fantasy scoring, although another hamstring injury for rookie Jordyn Tyson opens up some opportunities. Deep leaguers (or wide receiver streamers, for that matter) may want to think about Devaughn Vele as a last-round target — he finished the year as Tyler Shough's clear WR2 after the Saints' Week 11 bye.

Top-5 Worst WR Strength Of Schedule

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: at CIN, vs. CLE, vs. MIN, vs. GB
  2. Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. ATL, at NE, vs. CIN, at CLE
  3. Detroit Lions: vs. NO, at BUF, vs. NYJ, at CAR
  4. Chicago Bears: at CAR, vs. MIN, vs. PHI, vs. NYJ
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars: vs. CLE, at DEN, vs. NE, at CIN

No one wants to see their top wideouts facing a gauntlet of top secondaries, and if not for this piece, I'd have no clue what the early schedules even looked like. Similar to RBs above, price will determine most of our start/sit decisions, regardless of matchup.

You're obviously starting fantasy stalwarts like Amon-Ra St. Brown or Emeka Egbuka so long as they're playing. Nevertheless, that won't stop me from using this bit of forecasting to help with calls on the bubble.

Thus, I'm immediately giving the side-eye to the entire Pittsburgh pass-catching corps. Already worried about a repeat of extremely low play volume in the Steel City plus new mouths to feed, I'm choosing other similarly priced WRs over DK Metcalf (WR34, ADP 82) and Michael Pittman (WR45, ADP 113). Thanks, but no thanks.

Lastly, can't help but wonder how many of you readers out there are as despondent as I am to see both Jacksonville and Chicago, two of the industry's most anticipated offenses, up for some tough challenges early.

Sigh. Can't tell you to ignore it. Just be careful not to overload, especially on the Jags — who may wind up looking listless through September. It will leave us to wonder what happened. I'm staying the course on my analysis but definitely worried about the elite cornerbacks on the docket for someone like Brian Thomas Jr.

 

Tight End Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule

Top-5 Best TE Strength Of Schedule

  1. Cleveland Browns: at JAX, at TB, vs. CAR, vs. PIT
  2. Cincinnati Bengals: vs. TB, at HOU, at PIT, vs. JAX
  3. Kansas City Chiefs: vs. DEN, vs. IND, at MIA, at LV
  4. Seattle Seahawks: vs. NE, at ARI, at WSH, vs. LAC
  5. San Francisco 49ers: at LAR, vs. MIA, vs. ARI, vs. DEN

Top-5 Worst TE Strength Of Schedule

  1. Tennessee Titans: vs. NYJ, vs. PHI, at NYG, at BAL
  2. New Orleans Saints: at DET, at BAL, vs. LV, vs. ATL
  3. Los Angeles Rams: vs. SF, vs. NYG, at DEN, at PHI
  4. Carolina Panthers: vs. CHI, at ATL, at CLE, vs. DET
  5. Miami Dolphins: at LV, at SF, vs. KC, at MIN

I included tight end data to satisfy my own compulsive tendencies towards complete sets, but I need to be especially clear here. Start your studs if you paid up for them, and don't bother looking more than one week ahead if you're streaming the position. Demand for TEs remains mostly low in standard formats, so there's no need to overthink it.

The situation I'm staying most aware of has to be the L.A. Rams. Sean McVay did very little to bolster the pass-catching room in the offseason, and it's entirely possible that either Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, or even both break out in a major way this season.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Today's NFL DFS Picks: Thursday (Preseason)
Mariano's Draft Sleepers List: QB, RB, WR, TE
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