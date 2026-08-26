Fantasy football wide receiver (WR) sleepers, value picks for the middle rounds of 2026 drafts including Jalen Coker, Romeo Doubs, Josh Downs, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Michael Wilson.
The fantasy football draft season is upon us, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with some players to target in the middle rounds. We published mid-round RBs and now focus on wideouts with our middle-round fantasy wide receiver (WR) sleepers and draft values for the 2026 season. We take a look at some wide receivers who could crush their ADP and provide tremendous value in the middle rounds of upcoming fantasy drafts. Josh Downs, Michael Wilson, Romeo Doubs, Jalen Coker, and Wan'Dale Robinson are five wide receivers fantasy managers should consider drafting between picks 75-125.
The middle rounds of fantasy drafts are essential, as managers use them to build around their core players. In the middle rounds, managers can afford to take risks on a variety of players, including forgotten veterans, players returning from injuries, or even skilled players with potential playing-time concerns. It's essential to have at least a handful of sleeper targets at each position heading into your fantasy football drafts, no matter the format. Here are some wideouts for you to consider during the middle of the draft for this season.
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Josh Downs, Colts, Fantasy Football Outlook
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs came into the 2025 season as one of the most hyped breakout candidates in the league. While it was ultimately teammate Alec Pierce who would go on to win weeks as a late-round receiver pick out of Indianapolis, Downs ended the year as the WR48, the worst result of his career and a full 12 spots lower than his 2024 finish. With that kind of disappointment leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many drafters, Downs is severely underrated heading into 2026 drafts, despite having one of the best offseasons a receiver could ask for.
Michael Pittman Jr., who led the team in targets in each of his past five seasons with the Colts, was traded to Pittsburgh in the early offseason, creating the opportunity for Downs to add to his 93-target and 66-reception averages across his first three years in the league.
While he still profiles primarily as a slot receiver, Indianapolis no longer has the personnel to keep Downs off the field in two-receiver sets. The Colts did not select a pass-catcher until the seventh round of the NFL Draft, adding Deion Burks to a wide receiver room that currently has Nick Westbrook-Ikhine penciled into the third spot. However, the Colts did sign Keenan Allen during training camp, as it's unclear if Pierce will be ready by Week 1.
Colts Josh Downs. Coming off best camp. More confidence. Moving better. pic.twitter.com/9RNMC5jqhf
— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 26, 2026
Receiving work in Indianapolis is slated to run through Downs, Pierce, Allen, and tight end Tyler Warren in 2026, and as long as quarterback Daniel Jones does not miss extensive time after an Achilles tear ended his first season with the Colts, Downs should be a lock to return the type of late-round value that he could not in 2025. At RotoBaller's WR48, he is currently being drafted at his absolute floor. Downs is dealing with a minor calf injury, but it shouldn't keep him out of action long.
Michael Wilson, Cardinals, Fantasy Football Outlook
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson enters 2026 as a flex-range target after a productive third season. Wilson played 17 games and started 13 in 2025, catching 78 of 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.9 yards per reception.
He became the first Cardinals wide receiver to top 1,000 receiving yards since DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, and his 15-catch, 185-yard performance against San Francisco in Week 11 showed his ceiling when given volume. The concern is that much of Wilson's late-season surge came while Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealing with injuries, making it difficult to treat that production as a clean 2026 baseline.
Arizona still has star tight end Trey McBride as a dominant target earner, Harrison remains the projected WR1 if healthy, and Kendrick Bourne adds another veteran option from the slot. The Cardinals also moved on from Kyler Murray, with Jacoby Brissett the likely bridge starter, with Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck also in the room. Arizona also hired former Rams OC Mike LaFleur to be the team's new head coach.
"It's a completely different system...it's not apples to apples...I'm playing Z right now...what Drew came from, offense runs through X receiver."
Michael Wilson sets the record straight on the difference between Drew Petzing and Mike LaFleur's offenses. pic.twitter.com/woY1vUT6Vk
— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) July 24, 2026
According to LaFleur, Wilson will play "closer to the core" in the Puka Nacua role as the Z receiver in 2026, while Harrison will play the Davante Adams role as the X receiver. Wilson is currently being drafted as the WR34 on Sleeper, while RotoBaller ranks him 78th overall and WR37. That cost is manageable, but Wilson needs steady volume to become more than a volatile WR3 or FLEX option.
Jalen Coker, Panthers, Fantasy Football Outlook
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was an early offseason sleeper candidate after his budding chemistry with Bryce Young was put on display down the stretch of the 2025 season and in the Panthers' Wild Card loss to the Rams, in which he recorded a career-high 134 receiving yards and a touchdown. Coker began the season on injured reserve due to a strained quad and started slowly after missing six games, but over his final six games of the season, including the playoffs, he averaged 63 receiving yards per contest and scored four touchdowns, tied for the seventh-most by any receiver in that stretch.
Jalen Coker Still a Fantasy Riser Despite Quiet Preseason https://t.co/wJyMG5Ymk6
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 25, 2026
The Panthers added John Metchie III in free agency, but any direct competition for regular work in two-receiver sets likely would have come from rookie Chris Brazzell II. However, with the third-round pick tearing his LCL in the opening days of training camp, Coker is all but secured of an every-down role.
He projects to be the primary slot receiver in an offense whose weak tight end room led to the seventh-highest rate of 11 personnel in the league in 2025, and at 6'3" and 213 pounds, he's got the size to kick outside in two-receiver sets alongside 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan.
Coker has been an easy player to root for since the Panthers picked him up as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2024, and 2026 is lining up cleanly for a potential breakout season
Romeo Doubs, Patriots, Fantasy Football Outlook
Romeo Doubs signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the New England Patriots this offseason. Doubs' time as New England's No. 1 wide receiver was short-lived when the Patriots acquired A.J. Brown from the Eagles in June.
The 26-year-old is expected to play primarily out of the slot for the Patriots and should see more favorable matchups, as defenses will focus on shutting down Brown. Doubs never logged a 1,000-yard season or even a 100-yard game during the regular season in his tenure at Green Bay, but balled out when it mattered by averaging 123.7 receiving yards in four playoff games.
Here's who's caught a pass from Drake Maye after 21 days of Patriots training camp:
AJ Brown: 51
Romeo Doubs: 36
Rhamondre Stevenson: 25
DeMario Douglas: 23
Hunter Henry: 22
Kayshon Boutte: 18
Eli Raridon: 12
TreVeyon Henderson: 10
Mack Hollins: 7
Efton Chism: 6
Kyle Williams: 2…
— Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 24, 2026
The Patriots have a lot of success with receivers playing out of the slot and recently let go of Stefon Diggs, who racked up 1,103 yards and four touchdowns while lining up inside the slot 45-50% of the time last season. Doubs is set as New England's No. 2 wide receiver, but will compete with not only Brown, but Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams for targets.
With Kayshon Boutte traded to the Texans, Doubs' role in the offense has strengthened even more. RotoBaller has Doubs ranked as WR53 and 118 overall, which aligns with his Sleeper ADP of 123. Coming off a massive contract, the Patriots will find ways to get Doubs the ball, but he is more of a weekly FLEX play given the competition for targets and the Pats' tougher schedule heading into 2026
Wan'Dale Robinson, Titans, Fantasy Football Outlook
Although he totaled just 10 touchdowns during his four seasons in New York, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson established himself as a reliable short-yardage option out of the slot. He turned in a career-best campaign last season after stepping into an expanded role with Malik Nabers (knee) sidelined, and the Tennessee Titans rewarded him this offseason with a four-year, $70 million contract.
Wan’Dale Robinson has a team-high 52 catches in camp, including the two joint practices with the 49ers and Seahawks, according to @jwyattsports pic.twitter.com/g2Pt7zXdT8
— SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) August 25, 2026
For a brief period, Robinson seemed entrenched as the Titans' WR1, but Tennessee used the fourth overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate. While Tate's arrival could prevent Robinson from replicating his 2025 production, it should certainly aid in the development of second-year quarterback Cam Ward.
Last year's first overall pick began finding his rhythm in the back half of the season, throwing for more than 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns against just one interception across his final seven full contests.
If Ward and the Titans take a step forward in 2026, Robinson could be a valuable fantasy asset in PPR formats, especially given his familiarity with new OC Brian Daboll's system. The health of 31-year-old Calvin Ridley (leg) is also worth monitoring, but Robinson remains an intriguing late-round fantasy option.
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