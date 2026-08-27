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Running Back Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026)

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff's 2026 fantasy football rookie RB rankings. See the top rookie running backs and draft targets, including Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., and more.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 fantasy football season is almost here, and one of the most exciting aspects of the early-season action is seeing first-year running backs make their debuts. Whether you're about to take part in a rookie draft or just want a peek at the rookie RBs for redraft leagues, we're here to help with our rookie fantasy football running back rankings for 2026.

The updated 2026 rookie RB rankings are constructed by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. Our rookie rankings will be updated throughout the offseason, up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season, based on training camp intel, preseason performances, injuries, and more. Below, see where key ball carriers such as Mike Washington Jr., Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, and more stand, among all others.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find RotoBaller's Dynasty League rankings. Don't head into the year without them! Bookmark that page, and crush your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Jadarian Price RB
3 3 Jonah Coleman RB
3 4 Emmett Johnson RB
3 5 Mike Washington Jr. RB
3 6 Nicholas Singleton RB
4 7 Demond Claiborne RB
4 8 Kaelon Black RB
4 9 Kaytron Allen RB
4 10 Adam Randall RB
4 11 Seth McGowan RB
5 12 Jam Miller RB
5 13 J'Mari Taylor RB
5 14 Roman Hemby RB
5 15 Dean Connors RB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Outlooks

Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were short-handed at running back during Wednesday's joint practice with the Ravens, providing sixth-round rookie Kaytron Allen with some of his most extensive work with the first-unit offense, but he was not the only rookie to benefit from the absence of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) and the limitation of Rachaad White (hamstring). With the team's top two backs both dealing with short-term injuries, Allen split first-team reps with undrafted free agent Robert Henry Jr., with both players making their share of positive plays, according to Commanders senior writer Zach Selby.

Through two preseason games, Allen has more than doubled Henry's touch count, but the latter has been more efficient with his opportunities, averaging a full yard more per carry. As a Day 3 pick, Allen was never guaranteed a fantasy-viable workload, but still splitting time in what could essentially be seen as a best-case scenario, any bull case he had takes a serious hit, and there appears to be little reason to pay him mind in 2026 drafts.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was seen doing some agility work with trainers on a side field ahead of Wednesday's training camp practice, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Love suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason game on Aug. 13, which puts his Week 1 availability for the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers in question. James Conner (foot) continues to rehab from foot surgery, and Trey Benson (knee) has been ruled out for the entire 2026 season, so Tyler Allgeier is getting even more work as he enters his first year with the team.

The 21-year-old Love is making progress, but he will not appear in the team's preseason finale and is just trying to work himself into a position to be active for the regular-season opener on Sept. 13. Love's ankle injury almost guarantees that the Cardinals will ease him back into their backfield early on in his rookie campaign alongside Allgeier, so fantasy managers should be drafting him as an RB2 with upside instead of surefire RB1.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was seen doing some agility work with trainers on a side field ahead of Wednesday's training camp practice, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Love suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason game on Aug. 13, which puts his Week 1 availability for the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers in question. James Conner (foot) continues to rehab from foot surgery, and Trey Benson (knee) has been ruled out for the entire 2026 season, so Tyler Allgeier is getting even more work as he enters his first year with the team.

The 21-year-old Love is making progress, but he will not appear in the team's preseason finale and is just trying to work himself into a position to be active for the regular-season opener on Sept. 13. Love's ankle injury almost guarantees that the Cardinals will ease him back into their backfield early on in his rookie campaign alongside Allgeier, so fantasy managers should be drafting him as an RB2 with upside instead of surefire RB1.

Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton (foot) returned to practice on Tuesday. The Penn State product, who sustained a Jones fracture (a break in the fifth metatarsal) at the end of his collegiate career, has previously been limited in practices and missed Tennessee's preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to foot and ankle injury concerns.

Singleton finished his 2025 campaign ranked second on the Nittany Lions in rushing yards (549) and rushing TDs (13) before injuring his foot in January 2026. The fifth-round pick logged eight carries for 31 yards in one preseason appearance for the Titans, but isn't expected to get much playing time as long as Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are healthy. Singleton has sleeper potential, but is a better late-round dynasty stash than a redraft league candidate.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Mike Washington Jr., Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson:

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Breece Hall
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D'Andre Swift
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vs
Josh Jacobs

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Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Jalen Duren

Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Million
Brandon Miller

Nearing a Return After Shoulder Surgery
Georges Niang

Signs with Warriors
CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
CFB

Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
CFB

Brady Hunt Banged Up, Avoids Major Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
CFB

Maurice Gleaton Jr. No Longer On Arkansas Football Roster
CFB

Gio Lopez Named As Wake Forest Starting Quarterback
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
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