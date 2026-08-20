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Rookie Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 100 Players (2026)

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De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff rookie rankings for fantasy football. These tiered top 100 rankings are for RBs, WRs, TEs, and QB. Use this rookie rankings to dominate your drafts.

In This Article hide
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The wait is almost over! Soon, we'll see a new batch of players make their regular-season debuts, and it's time to crush those last-minute rookie drafts. We're back with our freshly-updated top 100 fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026.

These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The ranks are frequently updated up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season as we react to injuries, practice notes, role changes, and more. Below, see where key first-year players such as Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst, Cyrus Allen, and more stand, among all others in the top 100.

On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Carnell Tate WR
2 3 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 4 Makai Lemon WR
3 5 Jadarian Price RB
3 6 KC Concepcion WR
3 7 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
3 8 Fernando Mendoza QB
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
4 12 Jonah Coleman RB
4 13 Eli Stowers TE
5 14 Antonio Williams WR
5 15 Chris Bell WR
5 16 Emmett Johnson RB
5 17 Germie Bernard WR
5 18 Ted Hurst WR
5 19 Ty Simpson QB
6 20 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 21 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 22 Zachariah Branch WR
6 23 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
6 24 Malachi Fields WR
7 25 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 26 Cyrus Allen WR
7 27 Demond Claiborne RB
7 28 Kaelon Black RB
7 29 Kaytron Allen RB
7 30 Caleb Douglas WR
7 31 Eli Raridon TE
8 32 Bryce Lance WR
8 33 Skyler Bell WR
8 34 Oscar Delp TE
8 35 Brenen Thompson WR
8 36 Adam Randall RB
8 37 Max Klare TE
8 38 Chris Brazzell II WR
8 39 Eli Heidenreich WR
9 40 Carson Beck QB
9 41 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
9 42 CJ Daniels WR
9 43 Colbie Young WR
9 44 Drew Allar QB
9 45 Seth McGowan RB
9 46 Zavion Thomas WR
10 47 Tanner Koziol TE
9 48 Jam Miller RB
9 49 Josh Cameron WR
9 50 Justin Joly TE
9 51 Deion Burks WR
10 52 Malik Benson WR
10 53 Taylen Green QB
10 54 Matthew Hibner TE
10 55 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 56 Cole Payton QB
10 57 Sam Roush TE
10 58 Barion Brown WR
10 59 Cade Klubnik QB
10 60 Roman Hemby RB
10 61 Marlin Klein TE
10 62 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 63 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Jack Endries TE
11 66 Lewis Bond WR
11 67 Eric Rivers WR
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 Reggie Virgil WR
11 70 Michael Trigg TE
11 71 Dean Connors RB
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
10 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jalon Daniels QB
11 75 Jaydn Ott RB
11 76 Robert Henry Jr. RB
11 77 Kendrick Law WR
11 78 Noah Whittington RB
11 79 John Michael Gyllenborg TE
11 80 Joe Royer TE
12 81 Rahsul Faison RB
12 82 CJ Donaldson RB
12 83 Haynes King QB
12 84 Terion Stewart RB
12 85 Desmond Reid RB
12 86 Dane Key WR
12 87 Kaden Wetjen WR
12 88 Eric McAlister WR
12 89 Aaron Anderson WR
12 90 Tyren Montgomery WR
12 91 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
12 92 Dae'Quan Wright TE
13 93 Harrison Wallace III WR
13 94 Caullin Lacy WR
13 95 T.J. Harden RB
13 96 Josh Cuevas TE
13 97 Dillon Bell WR
13 98 Anthony Smith WR
13 99 Sawyer Robertson QB
13 100 Jamal Haynes RB

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (undisclosed) was held out of Wednesday's training camp practice with "stiffness" that is unrelated to the big hit he took on Monday, according to Terry McCormick. The fourth overall pick out of Ohio State is a little sore this week, but it should not impact his availability for the start of his first year in the NFL at all. The 21-year-old did not catch any of his three targets in the Titans' preseason opener last Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers, and it is unclear if he will suit up for the second preseason tilt this Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Tate has the skills to be a difference-maker immediately in Tennessee's offense alongside free-agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson and veteran Calvin Ridley, among others. He will be a starter from Day 1 after catching 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games in his final collegiate season with the Buckeyes in 2025. Tate is not extremely physical at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, but he wins his routes with quickness and intelligence, and he should have a high fantasy floor as a rookie. RotoBaller has Tate ranked as the WR30 in 2026.

Bryce Lance, New Orleans Saints

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that New Orleans Saints rookie fourth-round wide receiver Bryce Lance (undisclosed) operated as the team's WR2 in his return to training camp practice on Tuesday. The Saints will not have first-round rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) to begin the 2026 regular season, and Devaughn Vele was rested on Tuesday, so Lance worked opposite Chris Olave in the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 23-year-old Lance, the younger brother of QB Trey Lance, should have an opportunity to carve out a role in the Saints' offense early in the year with Tyson sidelined, although it probably won't be enough volume to make him interesting in most fantasy football leagues. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder has good size and speed and scored 28 total touchdowns in 57 games at North Dakota State in his collegiate career. Lance is an interesting dynasty/keeper stash for his athleticism in an up-and-coming offense.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. impressed in the team's preseason opener, breaking a long run and racking up 63 yards on six attempts, and he carried that momentum into Tuesday's joint practice with the Texans. Raiders reporter Levi Edwards credited Washington with running with finish and physicality and making the most of his reps, and head coach Klint Kubiak spoke after practice about the fourth-rounder's growth path.

"I think you saw today what you see in practice [every day]. Very few guys just rise to the occasion and become gamers," Kubiak told the media. "They have to show it to you in practice first. Mike has done it in practice. He's done it in the game, and we've just got to keep challenging him and putting more on his shoulders." After touching the ball 321 times as a rookie, 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty is expected to handle close to an every-down role in his second season, capping Washington's standalone value. Still, as an insurance back, the first-year player has already shown an ability to take advantage of the opportunities presented.

Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch is currently in a reserve role and is not expected to carry a heavy workload early in the season. In the Falcons' preseason loss to the Denver Broncos, Branch caught two of four targets for six yards and added three rushing yards on his lone carry.

The third-round pick saw just one of eight first-team snaps against the Broncos, with Drake London (2), Jahan Dotson (8), Olamide Zaccheaus (6), and Chris Blair (5) all playing more snaps with Tua Tagovailoa. While Branch has been amid hype this training camp, his role with the first-team offense was very limited in their first game action. His best chance to contribute will be to pass Zaccheaus and handle the slot workload while London and Dotson work the outside. Otherwise, fantasy managers should pivot to better options with higher opportunity than Branch.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Chris Bell, Ted Hurst, Cyrus Allen:

Jeremiyah Love
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Tee Higgins
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KC Concepcion
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KC Concepcion
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KC Concepcion
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Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
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Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
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Kyler Murray
KC Concepcion
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KC Concepcion
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
KC Concepcion
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Kyle Monangai
KC Concepcion
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Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
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George Kittle
KC Concepcion
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Chuba Hubbard
KC Concepcion
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Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
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Baker Mayfield
KC Concepcion
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
KC Concepcion
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Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
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Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
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Kenneth Gainwell
KC Concepcion
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KC Concepcion
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Bo Nix
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KC Concepcion
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RJ Harvey
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KC Concepcion
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Alec Pierce
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KC Concepcion
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Jalen Coker
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
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KC Concepcion
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Xavier Worthy
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Mark Andrews
KC Concepcion
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jake Ferguson
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Matthew Stafford
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Michael Wilson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Tyler Shough
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Blake Corum
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Josh Downs
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Daniel Jones
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Isaiah Likely
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Jonathon Brooks
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Rashid Shaheed
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Jordan Addison
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Sam Darnold
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J.K. Dobbins
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Jalen McMillan
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Brenton Strange
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DK Metcalf
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Jalen Nailor
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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CeeDee Lamb
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Chris Olave
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Nico Collins
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Malik Nabers
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Devonta Smith
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Zay Flowers
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Ladd McConkey
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Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
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Rashee Rice
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Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
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Emeka Egbuka
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Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
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Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Jameson Williams
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vs
Mike Evans
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Woody Marks
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Keenan Allen
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Jordyn Tyson
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Brandon Aubrey
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C.J. Stroud
Denzel Boston
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Jalen Nailor
Denzel Boston
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Sam Darnold
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Tyler Allgeier
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Rashid Shaheed
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Jauan Jennings
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Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
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Houston Texans
Denzel Boston
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Daniel Jones
Denzel Boston
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MarShawn Lloyd
Denzel Boston
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Denzel Boston
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Tyler Shough
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Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
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Juwan Johnson
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T.J. Hockenson
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Seattle Seahawks
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Los Angeles Rams
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Tre Harris
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Tre Tucker
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Denver Broncos
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Makai Lemon
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Pat Freiermuth
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George Kittle
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Pat Bryant
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Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Troy Franklin
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Bell
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Chris Bell
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Bell
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Jordan James
Chris Bell
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chris Bell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Chris Bell
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Chris Bell
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Bell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Chris Bell
vs
Geno Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Bell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Bell
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Bell
vs
Darnell Mooney
Chris Bell
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Bell
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Bell
vs
Chimere Dike
Chris Bell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Bell
vs
Jack Bech
Chris Bell
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Bell
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Bell
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chris Bell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Bell
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Bell
vs
James Conner
Chris Bell
vs
Ty Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
Christian Kirk
Chris Bell
vs
Zachariah Branch
Chris Bell
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Bell
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chris Bell
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Chris Bell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chris Bell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Bell
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Bell
vs
David Njoku
Chris Bell
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Chris Bell
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Bell
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Bell
vs
Evan Engram
Chris Bell
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Bell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Chris Bell
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Brooks
Chris Bell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chris Bell
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Bell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chris Bell
vs
Darius Slayton
Chris Bell
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Bell
vs
Deshaun Watson
Chris Bell
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Bell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Bell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Bell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Bell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Bell
vs
Drake London
Chris Bell
vs
George Pickens
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Bell
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Bell
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Bell
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Bell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Bell
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Bell
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Bell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Bell
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Bell
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Bell
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Bell
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Evans
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Washington
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Bell
Ted Hurst
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Ted Hurst
vs
Troy Franklin
Ted Hurst
vs
Gunnar Helm
Ted Hurst
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Ted Hurst
vs
Jordan James
Ted Hurst
vs
Braelon Allen
Ted Hurst
vs
Cooper Kupp
Ted Hurst
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ted Hurst
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Ted Hurst
vs
Kaytron Allen
Ted Hurst
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ted Hurst
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ted Hurst
vs
Justice Hill
Ted Hurst
vs
AJ Barner
Ted Hurst
vs
Geno Smith
Ted Hurst
vs
Kaelon Black
Ted Hurst
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ted Hurst
vs
Seth McGowan
Ted Hurst
vs
Mack Hollins
Ted Hurst
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ted Hurst
vs
Darnell Mooney
Ted Hurst
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Ted Hurst
vs
Germie Bernard
Ted Hurst
vs
Chimere Dike
Ted Hurst
vs
Najee Harris
Ted Hurst
vs
Jack Bech
Ted Hurst
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ted Hurst
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ted Hurst
vs
James Conner
Ted Hurst
vs
Demond Claiborne
Ted Hurst
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ted Hurst
vs
Antonio Williams
Ted Hurst
vs
Zachariah Branch
Ted Hurst
vs
Ty Johnson
Ted Hurst
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Ted Hurst
vs
Christian Kirk
Ted Hurst
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Ted Hurst
vs
Michael Mayer
Ted Hurst
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Ted Hurst
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Ted Hurst
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ted Hurst
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ted Hurst
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ted Hurst
vs
David Njoku
Ted Hurst
vs
Malachi Fields
Ted Hurst
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ted Hurst
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ted Hurst
vs
Evan Engram
Ted Hurst
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Ted Hurst
vs
Jahan Dotson
Ted Hurst
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Brooks
Ted Hurst
vs
Samaje Perine
Ted Hurst
vs
Darren Waller
Ted Hurst
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Ted Hurst
vs
Darius Slayton
Ted Hurst
vs
Puka Nacua
Ted Hurst
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ted Hurst
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ted Hurst
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ted Hurst
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ted Hurst
vs
Drake London
Ted Hurst
vs
George Pickens
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Olave
Ted Hurst
vs
Nico Collins
Ted Hurst
vs
A.J. Brown
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Nabers
Ted Hurst
vs
Devonta Smith
Ted Hurst
vs
Zay Flowers
Ted Hurst
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ted Hurst
vs
Tee Higgins
Ted Hurst
vs
Rashee Rice
Ted Hurst
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ted Hurst
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ted Hurst
vs
Davante Adams
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ted Hurst
vs
Luther Burden III
Ted Hurst
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ted Hurst
vs
Jameson Williams
Ted Hurst
vs
Mike Evans
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Cyrus Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Cyrus Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Cyrus Allen
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Travis Hunter
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Cyrus Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cyrus Allen
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Cyrus Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Cyrus Allen
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cyrus Allen
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Cyrus Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Cyrus Allen
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jason Myers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Cyrus Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cyrus Allen
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Pat Bryant
Cyrus Allen
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Cyrus Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cyrus Allen
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cyrus Allen
vs
Denver Broncos
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zachariah Branch
Cyrus Allen
vs
Cam Little
Cyrus Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cyrus Allen
vs
James Conner
Cyrus Allen
vs
Calvin Ridley
Cyrus Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Cyrus Allen
vs
Bryce Young
Cyrus Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Cyrus Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaydon Blue
Cyrus Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaylin Noel
Cyrus Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jonah Coleman
Cyrus Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Cyrus Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Cyrus Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Cyrus Allen
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Cyrus Allen
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Cyrus Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cyrus Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cyrus Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cyrus Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Drake London
Cyrus Allen
vs
George Pickens
Cyrus Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Cyrus Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Cyrus Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Cyrus Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Cyrus Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cyrus Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cyrus Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Cyrus Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Cyrus Allen
vs
Mike Evans

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Back at Florida State Practice
CFB

Kansas State Star Left Tackle John Pastore Out for Season
CFB

Brent Venables Signs Six-Year Extension with Oklahoma
Tyler Warren

Expected to Miss About a Week
CFB

Kevin Jennings Looks "Great" in Return to Practice
CFB

Keelon Russell Expected to be Named Alabama's QB1
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Denver Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan Emerges as Denver's Top Free-Agent Target
Santi Aldama

Sits Out Spain Qualifiers
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Sacramento Kings

Elfrid Payton Draws Kings Interest
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Sacramento Kings

Cameron Payne to Work Out for Kings
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Remains Hospitalized After Locker-Room Scuffle
Tyler Warren

Should be Back Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Denver Nuggets

Julian Reese Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Cam Whitmore

Headed to Cleveland
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Tre Mann

Traded to Wizards
Max Strus

Traded to the Clippers
Peyton Watson

Lands in Cleveland
CFB

Former Seahawks Running Back TJ Harden to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Georgia Still Searching for Third-Down Running Back
CFB

Notre Dame's Receiver Rotation Shaping Up
CFB

Skyler Locklear Wins Missouri State Quarterback Job
CFB

Kennesaw State Names Rickie Collins the Week 1 Starting Quarterback
CFB

Luke Weaver Named San Jose State Starting Quarterback
CFB

Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Louisiana Lawsuit Grants Return to College Football for Current NFL Players
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Targeting Saturday Return for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Tyler Warren

Leaves Practice With Groin Injury
Ketel Marte

D-Backs GM Non-Committal on Ketel Marte's Return This Year
DK Metcalf

Says He'll Be Fine for Week 1
Jayden Higgins

Suffers Torn ACL
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Omarion Hampton

Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Brooklyn Nets

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
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