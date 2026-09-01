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Workhorse Fantasy Football Running Back Bust Candidates: Overvalued RBs to Fade in Drafts (2026)

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Craig's overvalued fantasy football running backs busts. His top starting RB busts set to fall short of ADP, including Saquon Barkley, Bucky Irving, and more.

With today’s NFL, where more teams than ever are utilizing the dreaded running-back-by-committee approach to their rushing attacks, fantasy football managers are harder-pressed than ever before to get their hands on workhorse running backs who never get off the field.

The running back position is still the most important one in fantasy football. Yes, NFL teams pass more than they used to, so wide receivers are neck-and-neck with running backs at the top of the most-important-position list. But running backs still rule the roost, especially now that fewer get 20 touches on a weekly basis.

That does not mean that all workhorse backs are guaranteed to be fantasy forces, though. More carries do not always equal more touchdowns. Here are five workhorse running backs who are bound to be fantasy football busts in 2026!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (ADP 12, RB7)

Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,013 yards and 13 touchdowns and was a Super Bowl hero just two short seasons ago. He enters the 2026 season as a top-10 fantasy running back on most cheat sheets and draft lists, despite having a disappointing season where a banged-up offensive line and a subpar passing attack allowed defenses an easier time to shut him down.

Barkley has a lot going against him heading into the upcoming season. The guy looked like he lost a step last year, and why shouldn’t he have? The man had 1,167 rushing attempts between 2022 and 2025. Only Baltimore’s Derrick Henry had more. Barkley also had 168 receptions over that span, so that is additional pounding his body took.

Barkley also has an aging, injury-prone offensive line blocking for him that might be primed for a comeback season, or might be ready to have its wheels fall off. Then there is the fact that an entirely new offense has been installed, and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion might steer the offense away from centering around handoffs to Barkley.

Then there is the issue of backup Tank Bigsby, who averaged 5.9 yards per carry for Philly in 2025, being given more opportunities to keep Barkley fresh and to give the offense some spark. Barkley has more negatives than positives heading into the season, and therefore has a better chance to finish with 1,000 rushing yards than racking up 2,000 again.

 

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (ADP 6, RB3)

Fantasy managers who have been playing for years know all about Christian McCaffrey’s pluses and minuses. When he is healthy, McCaffrey is one of the top-5 running backs in fantasy and among the top-10 players overall to roster. Look no further than last season -- he played in all 17 games and amassed 1,202 rushing yards, 102 receptions for 924 yards, and 17 total touchdowns.

Those are the kind of numbers that win fantasy leagues for people. But McCaffrey’s injury-riddled past is as well-documented as the Revolutionary War, and they have lost fantasy leagues for people, too. He missed nine games or more due to major injuries four times in his nine-year career.

The mojo in San Francisco is at an all-time low. The owner was arrested for soliciting a prostitute. The head coach got into a mysterious car accident that busted up his face. The top receiver refuses to practice or play and makes nonsensical social media posts.

The team is already battling injuries all over the roster for what seems like the 10th season in a row. Doesn’t it make sense for McCaffrey to suffer some cruel fate that ruins his season, too?

The bottom line is, having McCaffrey on your fantasy roster is as risky as walking into a WNBA game with a rabble-rousing shirt on. He was injury-free for two seasons in a row in 2022 and 2023, but what are the chances he can avoid injury two years in a row AGAIN?

Probably not good, especially since he is a year older and his brittle body just survived a 400-touch season last year. I am going to avoid CMC in fantasy drafts unless he falls a round or two and I have no choice but to take him and pray for the best.

 

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins (ADP 17, RB11)

There is no doubt that De'Von Achane is going to be one of the league leaders in touches per game in 2026. Miami has no choice but to give the ball to its main man any way it can. Let him run 25 times, catch 5-10 passes out of the backfield, and heck, have him return punts and kickoffs at this point!

Miami has the worst receiving corps in the NFL. The most productive receiver on the Dolphins roster, Malik Washington, only averaged 6.9 yards per catch last year. Stalwarts Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and tight end Darren Waller are all gone. The offense will revolve around Achane whether he likes it or not.

Achane will be asked to carry more of his offense than arguably any other back in the NFL except for Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. New Miami quarterback Malik Willis has only started six games in his career. We have no idea how good or bad he will be, but considering who Willis has to throw to, defenses will likely key in on Achane and force Miami to pass to move the ball.

Achane is a dynamic back. That said, he cannot block for himself or keep defenses from stacking the box by passing himself. He is going to get beat up this year, and his body might break down before the end of the season, especially if he gets overused. Achane will pay off handsomely with a huge reward if he stays healthy, but he is also a huge risk considering the circumstances.

 

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP 15, RB9)

Is this Super Bowl hero about to become a fantasy zero? Maybe not a zero, but Kenneth Walker III is no sure thing to replicate what he did last year or improve upon it. I am seeing him ranked in the top 10 among fantasy running backs by many experts, but you have to remember who he is and not what he was in the Super Bowl or what you might think he will be in KC.

Yes, Walker’s body held up for all 17 regular-season games in 2025, a first for him. But while he rushed for 1,027 yards at a 4.6 yards-per-carry clip, Walker scored a career-low five touchdowns as he conceded most red-zone work to tailback teammate Zach Charbonnet.

Kansas City is certainly starved for a bell-cow back who is explosive and can score from anywhere on the field, and Walker was that guy in Seattle -- when he was 100 percent healthy and being kept fresh by sharing some of the load with Charbonnet and others.

But with the unheralded backups behind him in Kansas City, Walker will be expected to carry more of the load than ever before in his career. Unfortunately, he is dealing with what is hopefully a minor foot injury that he recently suffered.

Walker will have tons of pressure on him to be the best featured back Kansas City has had since Patrick Mahomes took over the offense. But Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, Travis Kelce is on his last legs, the receiving corps is always having off-the-field problems, and the offensive line has some holes.

Meanwhile, Walker has never rushed for 1,100 yards or scored 10 touchdowns in a season, yet fantasy managers are expecting that or more. Walker is a walking “bust alert.”

 

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP 47, RB20)

Bucky Irving burst onto the fantasy scene two years ago as a rookie when he ran roughshod over defenses to the tune of 1,122 rushing yards, 47 receptions for 392 yards, and eight total touchdowns. The plucky, undersized back had no trouble putting his helmet between the tackles, but he was better at running outside and breaking big gains at a moment’s notice.

Irving was a fantasy bust mostly due to his body in 2025, though. He only dressed for 10 games due to injury and averaged 3.4 yards per carry when he did play, compared to 5.4 YPC the year prior. Granted, Tampa Bay’s offensive line was injured and ineffective for much of the season, but Irving just did not run as well or break tackles as well as his first year.

While Irving is still Tampa Bay’s top tailback, multi-dimensional Kenny Gainwell was brought in to serve as the pass-catching specialist (73 receptions in 2025), but he is more than just a third-down back.

The guy rushed for 537 yards and five touchdowns for Pittsburgh last season, which is why he secured a multimillion-dollar deal from TB. Irving might lose out on red-zone carries now that Tampa Bay decided not to cut RB3 Sean Tucker.

Irving is going to be pushed for touches and time by Gainwell all season long. Which Irving are fantasy managers going to get? The scintillating version that took the league by storm in 2024, or the pedestrian plodder who was on the field in 2025? Irving will hopefully bounce back, but even if he runs well, Gainwell is going to cut his fantasy worth down a level or two.

 

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, Kenneth Walker III, Bucky Irving:

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De'Von Achane
vs
Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Von Achane
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
vs
Rachaad White
De'Von Achane
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Von Achane
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Von Achane
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Von Achane
vs
Woody Marks
De'Von Achane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Von Achane
vs
Malik Davis
De'Von Achane
vs
Ray Davis
De'Von Achane
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonah Coleman
De'Von Achane
vs
Emmett Johnson
De'Von Achane
vs
Dylan Sampson
De'Von Achane
vs
Zach Charbonnet
De'Von Achane
vs
Samaje Perine
De'Von Achane
vs
Isiah Pacheco
De'Von Achane
vs
Alvin Kamara
De'Von Achane
vs
Justice Hill
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Brooks
De'Von Achane
vs
Najee Harris
De'Von Achane
vs
Seth McGowan
De'Von Achane
vs
Kaelon Black
De'Von Achane
vs
Kaleb Johnson
De'Von Achane
vs
Braelon Allen
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Wright
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Parker Washington
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rome Odunze
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Joe Burrow
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake Maye
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Herbert
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Caleb Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jayden Reed
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dak Prescott
Kenneth Walker III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DK Metcalf
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Addison
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Davis
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ray Davis
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justice Hill
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Najee Harris
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Seth McGowan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kaelon Black
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sean Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Reed
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Dak Prescott
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Purdy
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Ray Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bucky Irving
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Najee Harris
Bucky Irving
vs
Seth McGowan
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Wright

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Set For TE1 Season
CFB

Malachi Toney Primed for Fast Start Against Stanford
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Poised for Huge Showing in Opener
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
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