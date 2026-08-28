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Top Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings (Weeks 1, 2, 3, 4) - Defense Streamers and Starts (2026)

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Titans Defense DST Streamers, Rankings, Waiver Wire - Jeffery Simmons Fantasy Football IDP

Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 1, 2, 3, 4 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.

In This Article hide
D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 1-4
Week 1 D/ST Streamers
Recruit Streamers
Fool’s Gold Streamers
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead. 

One of the best strategies in fantasy football is streaming your D/ST every week based on matchups. Someone in your league will reach for the Houston Texans D/ST or the Denver Broncos D/ST in your fantasy draft. However, finding the right defenses to play in the right matchups every week could be so powerful. That's what this article is meant for.

We will dive into multiple defense targets for the first four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 1, 2, 3, 4). If you want our D/ST fantasy football draft rankings, be sure to check out that link. 

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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 1-4

It's never easy to identify the best streaming defenses in the first few weeks. Defenses have gone through changes, and some offenses will unexpectedly improve from last year. Many fantasy managers probably looked to target the Seahawks offense to start the 2025 season, but that group ended up being a top offense in football.

However, we have plenty of information to help us target the right defenses to stream early in the year. We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues.

  • “TemporaryStreamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 1
  • “Part-TimeStreamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
  • “RecruitStreamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
  • Fool’s GoldStreamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided 

 

Week 1 D/ST Streamers

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 1 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • ESPN Rostership: 49.2%
  • Over-Under: 46.5 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18

The Los Angeles Chargers are just below the 50% rostership threshold on ESPN. If you are in need of a defense for the first two weeks of the season, there isn't a better one to draft/pickup than this Chargers D/ST. This unit will play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 and then host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

Those are two prime matchups for a Chargers defense that was a strong fantasy option throughout the 2026 season. Los Angeles ranked top-10 in both sacks and takeaways a season ago and should rack up plenty of fantasy points in the first two weeks. Jacoby Brissett was the sixth-most sacked quarterback in 2025, and the Raiders' offensive line let Geno Smith get sacked 55 times last season.

While both of those offensive lines have improved from last year, the Chargers are still a top D/ST streamer for the first two weeks. The Cardinals have one of the lowest implied totals of Week 1, and the Raiders will be rolling with Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza in Week 2. Make sure to grab them for these two matchups.

Green Bay Packers D/ST (Part-Time/Recruit Streamer)

  • Week 1 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • ESPN Rostership: 16.1%
  • Over-Under: 45.5 points 
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 23.5

The Green Bay Packers don't have a top matchup in Week 1, especially with the announcement that Kyler Murray will start. Murray is a huge upgrade over J.J. McCarthy under center, and the Packers will be without Micah Parsons. Those two things combined make this Green Bay D/ST a lower-ranked defense to roll with in Week 1. This unit will rank middle-of-the-pack to open the season.

However, fantasy managers should be looking to pick up the Packers D/ST for Week 2 and possibly Week 3. Green Bay will go up against the New York Jets in Week 2 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Even without Parsons, who likely won't return until around Week 6, this defense still has a ton of upside against these two offenses.

The Jets will be starting Smith in Week 2. Smith was the league leader in interceptions thrown last season, and that gives Green Bay the clear advantage in the secondary. The Falcons are definitely a bit of a tougher matchup for Green Bay, but if Tua Tagovailoa starts in this contest, the Packers could see some interception-worthy plays. Tagovailoa threw the second-most interceptions in 2025.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST (Recruit Streamer)

  • Week 2 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • ESPN Rostership: 11.2%
  • Over-Under: N/A
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A

Not many fantasy managers are even looking at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST in drafts or on the waiver wire right now. That's because Tampa Bay will open up the season on the road against one of the best offenses in the Cincinnati Bengals. No one should be starting this D/ST in Week 1, as the Bengals have the third-highest implied total of the week (27.5).

However, if you like to look ahead and stash some defenses on your bench for a later week, the Buccaneers are the perfect defense to do that with. This group will face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Cleveland will begin the season with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback, and Watson has certainly had his struggles in recent years under center.

The last time that Watson started was back during the 2024 season. He started seven games for Cleveland that year before suffering a season-ending injury. In those seven games, the Browns offense averaged 15.6 points per game. With the addition of Rueben Bain Jr. and Vita Vea's contract situation settled, this Buccaneers D/ST will be a top play in Week 2.

Tennessee Titans D/ST (Temporary Streamer)

  • Week 1 Opponent: New York Jets
  • ESPN Rostership: 18.5%
  • Over-Under: 39.5 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18.5

There is definitely some risk in rolling with the Tennessee Titans D/ST in Week 1. This was a group that wasn't really great in 2025. Although the Titans ranked in the upper half of the league in sacks, they forced the fourth-fewest turnovers in the NFL. But Tennessee has enough star power to make them a solid start in Week 1 against a below-average Jets offense.

Robert Saleh is one of the best defensive minds in the game, and this defense could force some turnovers in Week 1 against Smith and the Jets. Jeffery Simmons could cause New York a ton of havoc on the offensive line in this game. Simmons ranked second among all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate in 2025. This group is definitely a top-10 play this week.

Unfortunately, fantasy managers can only use the Titans for Week 1. After their matchup against the Jets, this unit will play the Eagles in Week 2, the Giants in Week 3, and the Ravens in Week 4. None of those are quality matchups for this D/ST.

 

Recruit Streamers

If you have Week 1 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 2:

  • Kansas City Chiefs (35.7% rostership) - Week 2 opponent: Indianapolis Colts, Week 3 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • San Francisco 49ers (7.3% rostership) - Week 2 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Atlanta Falcons (1.6% rostership) - Week 2 opponent: Carolina Panthers

 

Fool’s Gold Streamers

Miami Dolphins D/ST at Las Vegas Raiders

  • Week 1 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • ESPN Rostership: 1%

Some fantasy managers could be looking at the Miami Dolphins D/ST for Week 1. They will play a Raiders offense that allowed the most sacks per game in the regular season last year, and Cousins/Mendoza is not a scary matchup for many defenses. However, it's best to avoid this Miami D/ST in Week 1, even in this plus matchup. 

The Dolphins will enter the season with one of the worst defenses in football. This group lacks a consistent pass rush, and their best defensive pass-rush pickup of the offseason was Josh Uche. Uche has just six sacks combined over the last three seasons. There are better defenses to roll with to start the season. Miami ranked 23rd in pass rush win rate in 2025.

 

D/ST Streaming Action Plan

Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the first four weeks

  • Week 1: Stream the Chargers versus the Cardinals
  • Week 2: Stream the Buccaneers versus the Browns
  • Week 3: Stream the Chiefs versus the Dolphins
  • Week 4: Stream the Vikings versus the Dolphins

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