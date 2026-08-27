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Middle-Round Fantasy Football Draft Values: Tight End Sleepers (2026)

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Dalton Kincaid - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football tight end (TE) sleepers, value picks for the middle rounds of 2026 drafts including Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Travis Kelce.

It's always good to have a list of players to target in the middle rounds when walking into your fantasy football draft. At RotoBaller HQ, we continue with our middle-round fantasy football values series with our middle-round fantasy tight ends (TE) sleepers and draft values for the 2026 season. We take a look at some tight ends who could be a viable starter and provide steady production for what can be a volatile question. Sam LaPorta, Kyle Pitts Sr., George Kittle, Dalton Kincaid, and Travis Kelce are the tight ends to consider targeting during the middle of the draft.

The middle rounds of fantasy drafts are essential, as managers use them to build around their core players. In the middle rounds, managers can afford to take risks on a variety of players, including forgotten veterans, players returning from injuries, or even skilled players with potential playing-time concerns. It's essential to have at least a handful of sleeper targets at each position heading into your fantasy football drafts, no matter the format. Here are some wideouts for you to consider during the middle of the draft for this season.

Our editors have hand-picked these specific NFL players for your draft prep enjoyment. Usually only available to Premium subscribers, the outlooks below are meant to give you a taste of the in-depth analysis you receive with our industry-leading 2026 Draft Kit. Be sure to subscribe today and start reading all 300+ of our 2026 player outlooks, along with many other premium articles and tools available exclusively in our 2026 Draft Kit.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Sam LaPorta, Lions, Fantasy Football Outlook

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was the half-PPR TE7 through Week 9, securing 40 catches for 489 yards and three TDs, before ongoing back pains culminated in a fully herniated disc, ending his year in Week 10. He had initially tried to rehab it, but surgery was ultimately necessary after a month off didn't solve things. And Dan Campbell said that LaPorta is "trending the right way" amidst a mid-June minicamp practice.

Given that LaPorta is holding onto a half-PPR ADP around pick 80 in June as the No. 8 TE, it seems the market is echoing Campbell's positive statements. A healthy Lions team has many mouths to feed, so looking at that electric rookie campaign with 120 targets and 10 TDs sets unrealistic expectations.

 

However, his prominent role in a high-scoring offense does afford a lofty ceiling and median outcome that is well worth his current price tag in most draft rooms. Update 8/27/26: LaPorta's Week 1 status is now uncertain due to a hip injury suffered on a hit in practice. He still boasts a sizeable ceiling, and his ADP should slip to maintain value. LaPorta returned to practice and should be available for Week 1.

 

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, Fantasy Football Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks to prove the naysayers wrong going into his 14th NFL season at 37 years old. Though he played all 17 games, his usage was scaled back, resulting in his fewest targets (108) and catches (76) since 2015. The average depth of target remained steady at 6.8, but his route participation rate fell roughly three percentage points.

 

 

His 851 yards still edged last year's 823 on 21 fewer catches, with five TDs surpassing the career-low of three in '24. Kelce did so on just 12 red-zone targets, compared to 25 the year before. While the Chiefs took a teamwide step back last year, his dip in scoring output is a longer trend.

The last three years (48 games) have conferred 13 total TDs, which is a stark decline after scoring 12 times in '22 alone. His late-June half-PPR ADP near pick 104 (TE10) reflects confidence in both Kelce and Kansas City, while RotoBaller's 121st overall rank would have drafters think twice about the selection.

 

Dalton Kincaid, Bills, Fantasy Football Outlook

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid missed five games last season with lingering hamstring, oblique, and knee issues. His health has bothered him for the past two seasons, causing limited usage even when healthy. However, he has stated that he feels good heading into 2026. Kincaid's best statistical season thus far in his career came as a rookie in 2023, when he caught 73 passes for 673 yards and two scores. He did record five touchdown receptions last season, but was limited to 39 grabs for 571 yards.

 

The addition of DJ Moore should free up more space for Kincaid to operate with when healthy, but his snaps may be limited with Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes still on the roster as stronger blocking tight ends. He is currently being drafted as a low-end TE1, which is closer to his floor than his ceiling should he stay healthy

 

George Kittle, 49ers, Fantasy Football Outlook

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) caught 57 of 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. Having missed six games due to injury, his overall production lagged behind his peers, but he was the second-ranked tight end in fantasy points per game. Unfortunately, his season came to a devastating end when he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Despite the serious injury, Kittle's stated goal is to play in Week 1 of the 2026 season. The condition and location of the rupture - a clean tear in an area with high blood flow - allow for quicker healing and optimism that the two-time All-Pro can beat the typical recovery timeline of nine to twelve months.

 

The question of exactly when Kittle will be game-ready, and what condition he will be in, has contributed to a hefty discount in early fantasy football drafts compared to past years.

A return to form is no guarantee, but given Kittle's prominence in the 49ers' passing attack, rolling the dice on him shouldn't be out of the question. Kittle is the TE9 in RotoBaller's current rankings. Update 8/27/26: Kittle was activated from the PUP list and is on track to suit up Week 1 against the Rams. However, the 49ers could hold him out Week 1 with the game being in Australia.

 

Kyle Pitts Sr., Falcons, Fantasy Football Outlook

Ever since being selected fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kyle Pitts Sr. has had high expectations. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, but has not hit the mark since and has routinely been considered a fantasy bust. However, Pitts exploded over the final six weeks of the 2025 season, averaging 8.5 targets, 6.5 receptions, 78.2 yards, and scoring four touchdowns, finally rewarding fantasy managers en route to finishing as the TE2 on the season.

 

 

Pitts should be in line for another heavy dose of targets, as the Falcons did not do much outside of adding rookie Zachariah Branch to the receiving room. Whether Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. wins the quarterback job in Atlanta, fantasy managers should expect a healthy target share for the star tight end.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Looking for more draft values and sleepers? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who Should I Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Dalton Kincaid, Travis Kincaid, Kyle Pitts Sr., George Kittle, Sam LaPorta. Our free Who Should I Draft? tool will help make your fantasy football draft decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

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