👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Updated PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 400 Overall Players for Drafts (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Marvin Harrison Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR, Waiver Wire, NFL DFS, Rookies

RotoBaller's fantasy football PPR rankings for 2026. These top 400 updated tiered rankings include all positions for fantasy football drafts - RB, WR, TE, QB.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Ready to crush your PPR fantasy football draft? You have come to the right place. Deciding between players with similar outlooks at different positions can be challenging, so we're here to assist with your tough draft-day calls with our updated PPR fantasy football rankings for the top 400 players.

These rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead forecaster and one of the most accurate rankers in the industry. Where do Chris Olave, Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Parker Washington, Jonathon Brooks, Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten, and more stand among all others? Read on below to find out.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts. In addition, check out our new injury tool and bookmark it. It covers the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and more for the NFL.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 De'Von Achane RB
2 14 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 15 Chase Brown RB
2 16 Drake London WR
3 17 Derrick Henry RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 George Pickens WR
3 20 Brock Bowers TE
3 21 Chris Olave WR
3 22 Nico Collins WR
3 23 A.J. Brown WR
3 24 Malik Nabers WR
4 25 Kyren Williams RB
4 26 Trey McBride TE
4 27 Javonte Williams RB
4 28 Ladd McConkey WR
4 29 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 30 DeVonta Smith WR
4 31 Zay Flowers WR
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 Tee Higgins WR
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 D'Andre Swift RB
4 36 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Josh Jacobs RB
5 40 Josh Allen QB
5 41 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 44 Colston Loveland TE
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Jameson Williams WR
5 47 Terry McLaurin WR
5 48 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 49 Bucky Irving RB
5 50 DJ Moore WR
5 51 Mike Evans WR
5 52 Parker Washington WR
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 Lamar Jackson QB
6 55 Cam Skattebo RB
6 56 Jadarian Price RB
6 57 Christian Watson WR
6 58 Jayden Daniels QB
6 59 Jalen Hurts QB
6 60 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 61 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 62 Joe Burrow QB
6 63 Tyler Warren TE
7 64 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 65 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 66 Rome Odunze WR
7 67 Jaylen Warren RB
7 68 Drake Maye QB
7 69 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 70 Rico Dowdle RB
7 71 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 72 Carnell Tate WR
7 73 Tucker Kraft TE
7 74 Jayden Reed WR
7 75 Justin Herbert QB
7 76 Caleb Williams QB
7 77 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 78 Dak Prescott QB
7 79 Sam LaPorta TE
7 80 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 81 Tony Pollard RB
7 82 DK Metcalf WR
7 83 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 84 Jordan Addison WR
7 85 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 86 Blake Corum RB
8 87 Quentin Johnston WR
8 88 Josh Downs WR
8 89 Brock Purdy QB
8 90 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 91 Courtland Sutton WR
8 92 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 93 RJ Harvey RB
8 94 Jaxson Dart QB
8 95 Michael Wilson WR
8 96 Jordan Mason RB
8 97 Matthew Stafford QB
8 98 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 99 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 100 RJ Harvey RB
8 101 Bo Nix QB
8 102 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 103 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 104 Baker Mayfield QB
9 105 Chuba Hubbard RB
9 106 Jordan Mason RB
9 107 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 108 Kyler Murray QB
9 109 Matthew Golden WR
9 110 Jordan Love QB
9 111 KC Concepcion WR
9 112 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 113 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 114 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 115 Kyle Monangai RB
9 116 George Kittle TE
9 117 Makai Lemon WR
9 118 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 119 Travis Kelce TE
9 120 Malik Willis QB
9 121 Rachaad White RB
10 122 Dallas Goedert TE
10 123 Alec Pierce WR
10 124 Jalen Coker WR
10 125 Khalil Shakir WR
10 126 Mark Andrews TE
10 127 Jake Ferguson TE
10 128 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 129 Romeo Doubs WR
10 130 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 131 Juwan Johnson TE
10 132 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 133 Tyler Shough QB
10 134 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 135 Daniel Jones QB
10 136 Isaiah Likely TE
10 137 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 138 Sam Darnold QB
10 139 Jalen McMillan WR
10 140 Brenton Strange TE
10 141 Jalen Nailor WR
10 142 Brandon Aubrey K
11 143 Keenan Allen WR
11 144 Tank Bigsby RB
11 145 Denzel Boston WR
11 146 Woody Marks RB
11 147 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 148 C.J. Stroud QB
11 149 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 150 Hunter Henry TE
11 151 Tyjae Spears RB
11 152 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 153 Jauan Jennings WR
11 154 Houston Texans DST
11 155 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 156 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 157 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 158 Cam Ward QB
11 159 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 160 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 161 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 162 Tre Harris WR
11 163 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 164 Jonah Coleman RB
11 165 Jaylin Noel WR
11 166 Jaydon Blue RB
11 167 Tre Tucker WR
11 168 Bryce Young QB
12 169 Calvin Ridley WR
12 170 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 171 Cam Little K
12 172 Denver Broncos DST
12 173 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 174 Pat Bryant WR
12 175 Alvin Kamara RB
12 176 Jason Myers K
12 177 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 178 Cameron Dicker K
12 179 Dalton Schultz TE
12 180 Devaughn Vele WR
12 181 Dylan Sampson RB
12 182 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 183 Ray Davis RB
12 184 Tank Dell WR
12 185 Travis Hunter WR
12 186 Sean Tucker RB
12 187 Rashod Bateman WR
12 188 Caleb Douglas WR
12 189 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 190 Cyrus Allen WR
12 191 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
12 192 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 193 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 194 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 195 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 196 Cade Otton TE
12 197 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 198 Samaje Perine RB
12 199 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 200 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 201 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 202 Malachi Fields WR
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 Isiah Pacheco RB
13 205 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 206 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 207 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 208 Zachariah Branch WR
13 209 Emmett Johnson RB
13 210 James Conner RB
13 211 Greg Dulcich TE
13 212 Najee Harris RB
13 213 Germie Bernard WR
13 214 Colby Parkinson TE
13 215 Mike Gesicki TE
13 216 Seth McGowan RB
13 217 Kaelon Black RB
13 218 AJ Barner TE
13 219 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 220 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 221 Fernando Mendoza QB
13 222 Cooper Kupp WR
13 223 Jordan James RB
13 224 Gunnar Helm TE
13 225 Tua Tagovailoa QB
13 226 Malik Washington WR
13 227 Ted Hurst WR
14 228 Chris Bell WR
14 229 Troy Franklin WR
14 230 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 231 Braelon Allen RB
14 232 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 233 Kaytron Allen RB
14 234 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 235 Justice Hill RB
14 236 Geno Smith QB
14 237 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 238 Mack Hollins WR
14 239 Darnell Mooney WR
14 240 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 241 Chimere Dike WR
14 242 Jack Bech WR
14 243 Kalif Raymond WR
14 244 Demond Claiborne RB
14 245 Antonio Williams WR
14 246 Ty Johnson RB
14 247 Christian Kirk WR
14 248 Michael Mayer TE
14 249 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 250 Eddy Pineiro K
14 251 David Njoku TE
14 252 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 253 Evan Engram TE
14 254 Jahan Dotson WR
14 255 Chris Brooks RB
14 256 Darren Waller TE
14 257 Darius Slayton WR
14 258 Deshaun Watson QB
15 259 Kimani Vidal RB
15 260 Tyler Loop K
15 261 Tory Horton WR
15 262 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 263 Darnell Washington TE
15 264 Dawson Knox TE
15 265 Joshua Palmer WR
15 266 Charlie Kolar TE
15 267 Marquise Brown WR
15 268 Jake Bates K
15 269 Greg Dortch WR
15 270 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 271 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 272 Chris Boswell K
15 273 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 274 Will Reichard K
15 275 Treylon Burks WR
15 276 Harrison Butker K
15 277 Xavier Legette WR
15 278 Chicago Bears DST
15 279 Tez Johnson WR
15 280 Harrison Mevis K
15 281 Jaylen Wright RB
15 282 Noah Gray TE
15 283 New England Patriots DST
15 284 Chase McLaughlin K
15 285 Cole Kmet TE
15 286 George Holani RB
15 287 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 288 Evan McPherson K
15 289 Theo Johnson TE
15 290 Kirk Cousins QB
15 291 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 292 Emari Demercado RB
15 293 Isaiah Davis RB
15 294 DeMario Douglas WR
15 295 Keon Coleman WR
15 296 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 297 Adam Randall RB
15 298 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 299 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 300 New York Giants DST
16 301 Bryce Lance WR
16 302 Skyler Bell WR
16 303 Buffalo Bills DST
16 304 Trevor Etienne RB
16 305 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 306 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 307 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 308 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 309 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 310 Trey Smack K
16 311 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 312 Jake Tonges TE
16 313 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 314 Kaleb Johnson RB
16 315 Eli Raridon TE
16 316 Tutu Atwell WR
16 317 Cairo Santos K
16 318 Erick All Jr. TE
16 319 Brashard Smith RB
16 320 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 321 Eli Stowers TE
16 322 Jerome Ford RB
16 323 Wil Lutz K
16 324 Devin Neal RB
16 325 Tyler Bass K
16 326 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 327 Noah Fant TE
16 328 Mason Taylor TE
16 329 Devin Singletary RB
16 330 Charlie Smyth K
16 331 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
16 332 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 333 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 334 Darius Cooper WR
16 335 Malik Davis RB
16 336 Blake Grupe K
16 337 Calvin Austin III WR
16 338 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 339 Jake Elliott K
16 340 Oscar Delp TE
16 341 Austin Hooper TE
16 342 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 343 Tennessee Titans DST
16 344 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 345 Andy Borregales K
16 346 Will Shipley RB
16 347 Jordan Whittington WR
16 348 Green Bay Packers DST
16 349 Jaylin Lane WR
16 350 Matthew Hibner TE
17 351 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 352 Cade Stover TE
17 353 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 354 Barion Brown WR
17 355 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 356 Cedric Tillman WR
17 357 Elijah Higgins TE
17 358 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 359 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 360 Brenen Thompson WR
17 361 Justin Watson WR
17 362 Cleveland Browns DST
17 363 Kyle Williams WR
17 364 Matt Gay K
17 365 Nick Folk K
17 366 Dyami Brown WR
17 367 Haynes King QB
17 368 Tyler Higbee TE
17 369 John Bates TE
17 370 Jahdae Walker WR
17 371 Jacob Cowing WR
17 372 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 373 Tommy Tremble TE
17 374 Adam Trautman TE
17 375 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 376 Joey Slye K
17 377 Max Klare TE
17 378 Chad Ryland K
17 379 New York Jets DST
17 380 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 381 Riley Patterson K
17 382 Phil Mafah RB
17 383 Ty Simpson QB
17 384 Ashton Dulin WR
17 385 New Orleans Saints DST
17 386 Tyler Conklin TE
17 387 Detroit Lions DST
17 388 Tanner Hudson TE
17 389 Josh Oliver TE
17 390 Mitchell Evans TE
17 391 Carolina Panthers DST
17 392 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 393 Savion Williams WR
17 394 Brock Wright TE
17 395 Miami Dolphins DST
17 396 Trey Benson RB
17 397 Davis Allen TE
17 398 Luke Farrell TE
17 399 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 400 Washington Commanders DST

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

Ted Hurst, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has pushed himself onto the deep-league redraft radar with a strong finish to training camp. The third-round rookie stood out during Tuesday's joint practice with Jacksonville, beating Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter for a 15-yard gain over the middle and continuing a summer in which Baker Mayfield has shown growing trust in him. Head coach Todd Bowles said earlier this month that Mayfield trusts Hurst to be where he needs to be, while Mayfield later praised the rookie's size, speed and ability to win contested catches.

Hurst's preseason numbers have been quiet, with two catches for 19 yards on seven targets through two games, but Tampa Bay has repeatedly turned to him while Emeka EgbukaJalen McMillan and Tez Johnson have missed practice time. He also started alongside David Sills V against Kansas City with several regulars sidelined. The path gets much tighter if Egbuka, McMillan, Chris Godwin Jr. and Johnson are all healthy, so Hurst is not a standard-league priority yet. Still, RotoBaller ranks him 11th among rookie wide receivers, and his late-camp rise makes him worth monitoring in deeper redraft formats.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers restructured the contract of wide receiver DK Metcalf on Thursday, converting his base salary into a signing bonus to create nearly $18 million in salary cap space in 2026, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The restructure comes after the Steelers signed the veteran wideout to a four-year, $132 million deal in March of last year. In his first year in the Steel City, the former second-rounder by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 from Mississippi caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 15 regular-season games while working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers gave Metcalf some help this offseason by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting Germie Bernard, but a true bounce-back to the 1,000-yard mark might not be in the cards in a new offense that could continue to run through the ground game. The two-time Pro Bowler recently returned from a nagging, undisclosed injury in training camp and should be fine for the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Metcalf is best valued as a WR3/flex as one of Rodgers' best red-zone weapons in 2026.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are activating wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, as reported by Mike Chappell. After signing a four-year, $114 million free-agent deal to return to the Colts, Pierce underwent ankle surgery in late March after a platelet-rich plasma injection failed to alleviate the pain he has played through since the end of the 2024 season.

After a career year in 2025, big things were expected of the fifth-year receiver following the departure of Michael Pittman Jr., but a lack of availability coupled with the recent signing of veteran Keenan Allen has seen him slip to WR38 by current ADP. With just over two weeks until the Colts open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce faces a steep ramp-up period in hopes that he could still participate. One of the league's premier deep threats when healthy, there is potential value to be found in a mid-round swing for a player who should still factor heavily into the Colts' offensive plans for 2026.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has often been criticized for being a better athlete than an NFL running back, but in his 2025 reunion with head coach Ben Johnson, he showed improved patience and better vision, leading to the best season of his career.

Swift had the sixth-highest rushing success rate in the league on his way to an RB15 fantasy finish, and his ceiling could be even higher in year two of Johnson's Bears offense. Second-year player Kyle Monangai (knee) is dealing with a hyperextended knee, and with Chicago favored in five of its first six games, Swift has the opportunity to get off to a white-hot start in his seventh season. At RotoBaller's RB18, he is a player to target in the middle rounds of drafts who could see his value rise early in the year, presenting the opportunity to later flip him as a potential sell-high candidate.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chris Olave, Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Parker Washington, Jonathon Brooks, Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten:

Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Olave
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Olave
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chris Olave
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Olave
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Olave
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Olave
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Olave
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Olave
vs
Drake Maye
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Olave
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Olave
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Olave
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Olave
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Olave
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Olave
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Olave
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Olave
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Olave
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Nailor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Najee Harris
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake London
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
vs
De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
vs
Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
vs
DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
vs
Parker Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
vs
Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian Watson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jayden Daniels
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jalen Hurts
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Joe Burrow
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake Maye
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Monangai
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tank Bigsby
Omarion Hampton
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ray Davis
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emmett Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Omarion Hampton
vs
Samaje Perine
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaydon Blue
Omarion Hampton
vs
Najee Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dak Prescott
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Justin Herbert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Drake Maye
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bo Nix
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Joe Burrow
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jonathon Brooks
vs
George Kittle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian Watson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyler Murray
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Alec Pierce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Parker Washington
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mike Evans
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Woody Marks
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ray Davis
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Olave
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Ray Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dak Prescott
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Purdy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ray Davis
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isiah Pacheco

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Guillotine Leagues Strategy
Top 35 Rookie WR Rankings
Top 15 Rookie RB Rankings
Week 1 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
CFB

Steve Belichick Not Expected to Coach Against TCU
CFB

Donovan Olugbode to Be Missouri's No. 1 Wide Receiver?
CFB

USC to Start Five True Freshmen in Week 0
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Lamar Jackson

We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Johnny Furphy

Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Houston Rockets

Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rafael Castro

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
CFB

Mitch Griffis in the QB1 Role Against Alabama
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Malaki Branham

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Bryce Hopkins

Lands a Two-Way Contract in Denver
Jordan Miller

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Months
Jonathan Kuminga

Joins Timberwolves
Bennedict Mathurin

Lands in New Orleans
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
CFB

Omarion Miller Continues to Shine at Fall Camp
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
CFB

Matt Jeffrey Buzz is Real at Notre Dame Fall Camp
CFB

Legend Glasker Drawing Praise
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
CFB

Jeremiah Beaman To Miss 2026 Season
CFB

Texas Tech Lands Former Florida State Quarterback Thomas Castellanos
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Michael Penix Jr.

Thinks he'll be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Will Be Ready for Week 1
Luther Burden III

Gets Light Work in Return From Groin Injury
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
CFB

JC French Officially Named Cincinnati's QB1
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Ja'Marr Chase

Not Practicing on Wednesday With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Packers Preparing for Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension
Josh Downs

Dealing with Calf Injury
CFB

EJ Crowell Unlikely to Play in Week 1?
CFB

AK Dear Expected to Miss A Few Games
Michael Porter Jr.

Eyes First All-Star Nod
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Stephon Castle

Trains for Bigger Year
Cason Wallace

Shows Off Scoring Growth
Sacramento Kings

Kings' Scott Perry Watches Ben Simmons Work Out
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Faces Make-or-Break Year
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Aggressively Pursuing Bennedict Mathurin
Jalen Duren

Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Million
Brandon Miller

Nearing a Return After Shoulder Surgery
Georges Niang

Signs with Warriors
CFB

Isiah Canion Making Strides
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Fame Ijeboi Entrenched as Purdue RB1
CFB

Legend Bey Earning Playing Time?
CFB

Anthony Hankerson Enters Transfer Portal
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Ruled Ineligible
CFB

Trent Hendrick Remains Eligible Despite Recent Big Ten Ruling
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Chris Olave

Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Sam LaPorta

Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Ja'Marr Chase

Exits Practice with Pain in Left Knee
Kenneth Walker

Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday, 8/27
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash
Top 20 Non-Debuted Prospects (August Update)