RotoBaller's fantasy football PPR rankings for 2026. These top 400 updated tiered rankings include all positions for fantasy football drafts - RB, WR, TE, QB.
Ready to crush your PPR fantasy football draft? You have come to the right place. Deciding between players with similar outlooks at different positions can be challenging, so we're here to assist with your tough draft-day calls with our updated PPR fantasy football rankings for the top 400 players.
These rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead forecaster and one of the most accurate rankers in the industry. Where do Chris Olave, Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Parker Washington, Jonathon Brooks, Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten, and more stand among all others? Read on below to find out.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts. In addition, check out our new injury tool and bookmark it. It covers the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and more for the NFL.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|13
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|15
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|16
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|17
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|19
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|20
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|21
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|22
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|23
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|24
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|25
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|27
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|28
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|29
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|31
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|32
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|33
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|34
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|35
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|36
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|37
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|38
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|39
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|5
|40
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|41
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|42
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|46
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|47
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|48
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|49
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|50
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|51
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|52
|Parker Washington
|WR
|5
|53
|David Montgomery
|RB
|6
|54
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|6
|55
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|56
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|57
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|58
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|59
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|60
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|61
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|62
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|63
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|64
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|65
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|66
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|67
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|68
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|69
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|70
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|71
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|72
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|73
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|74
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|75
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|76
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|77
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|78
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|79
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|80
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|81
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|82
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|83
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|84
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|85
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|86
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|87
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|88
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|89
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|90
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|91
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|92
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|93
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|94
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|95
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|96
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|97
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|98
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|99
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|100
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|101
|Bo Nix
|QB
|8
|102
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|103
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|104
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|105
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|9
|106
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|107
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|108
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|109
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|110
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|111
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|112
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|113
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|114
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|115
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|116
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|117
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|118
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|119
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|120
|Malik Willis
|QB
|9
|121
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|122
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|123
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|10
|124
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|125
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|126
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|127
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|128
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|129
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|10
|130
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|131
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|132
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|133
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|134
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|135
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|136
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|137
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|138
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|139
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|10
|140
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|141
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|142
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|143
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|144
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|145
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|146
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|147
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|148
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|149
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|150
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|151
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|152
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|153
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|154
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|155
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|156
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|157
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|158
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|159
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|160
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|161
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|162
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|163
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|164
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|11
|165
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|166
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|11
|167
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|168
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|169
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|170
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|171
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|172
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|173
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|174
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|175
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|12
|176
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|177
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|178
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|179
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|12
|180
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|181
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|182
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|183
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|184
|Tank Dell
|WR
|12
|185
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|186
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|187
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|188
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|189
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|190
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|191
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|12
|192
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|193
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|194
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|195
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|196
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|197
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|198
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|199
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|200
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|201
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|202
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|13
|203
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|204
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|13
|205
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|206
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|13
|207
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|208
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|209
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|13
|210
|James Conner
|RB
|13
|211
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|212
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|213
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|214
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|215
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|13
|216
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|217
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|218
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|219
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|220
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|13
|221
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|13
|222
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|13
|223
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|224
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|13
|225
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|13
|226
|Malik Washington
|WR
|13
|227
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|14
|228
|Chris Bell
|WR
|14
|229
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|14
|230
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|231
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|14
|232
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|14
|233
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|234
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|235
|Justice Hill
|RB
|14
|236
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|237
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|238
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|239
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|14
|240
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|241
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|242
|Jack Bech
|WR
|14
|243
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|244
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|245
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|14
|246
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|14
|247
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|248
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|249
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|250
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|251
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|252
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|253
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|254
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|255
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|256
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|257
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|258
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|259
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|15
|260
|Tyler Loop
|K
|15
|261
|Tory Horton
|WR
|15
|262
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|15
|263
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|264
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|265
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|266
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|15
|267
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|268
|Jake Bates
|K
|15
|269
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|15
|270
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|271
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|272
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|273
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|274
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|275
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|276
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|277
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|278
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|279
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|280
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|281
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|15
|282
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|283
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|284
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|285
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|286
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|287
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|288
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|289
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|290
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|291
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|292
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|15
|293
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|294
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|295
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|15
|296
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|15
|297
|Adam Randall
|RB
|15
|298
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|299
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|300
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|301
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|16
|302
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|303
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|304
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|305
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|306
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|307
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|308
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|16
|309
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|310
|Trey Smack
|K
|16
|311
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|16
|312
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|313
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|314
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|16
|315
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|316
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|317
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|318
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|319
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|320
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|321
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|16
|322
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|16
|323
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|324
|Devin Neal
|RB
|16
|325
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|326
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|327
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|328
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|329
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|330
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|16
|331
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|16
|332
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|333
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|334
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|335
|Malik Davis
|RB
|16
|336
|Blake Grupe
|K
|16
|337
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|16
|338
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|339
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|340
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|341
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|342
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|343
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|344
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|345
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|346
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|347
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|348
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|349
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|350
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|17
|351
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|352
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|353
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|354
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|355
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|356
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|17
|357
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|358
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|359
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|360
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|361
|Justin Watson
|WR
|17
|362
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|363
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|17
|364
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|365
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|366
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|367
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|368
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|369
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|370
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|17
|371
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|372
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|373
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|374
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|375
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|376
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|377
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|378
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|379
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|380
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|381
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|382
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|17
|383
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|384
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|385
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|386
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|387
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|388
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|389
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|390
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|17
|391
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|392
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|393
|Savion Williams
|WR
|17
|394
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|395
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|396
|Trey Benson
|RB
|17
|397
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|398
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Ted Hurst, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has pushed himself onto the deep-league redraft radar with a strong finish to training camp. The third-round rookie stood out during Tuesday's joint practice with Jacksonville, beating Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter for a 15-yard gain over the middle and continuing a summer in which Baker Mayfield has shown growing trust in him. Head coach Todd Bowles said earlier this month that Mayfield trusts Hurst to be where he needs to be, while Mayfield later praised the rookie's size, speed and ability to win contested catches.
Hurst's preseason numbers have been quiet, with two catches for 19 yards on seven targets through two games, but Tampa Bay has repeatedly turned to him while Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson have missed practice time. He also started alongside David Sills V against Kansas City with several regulars sidelined. The path gets much tighter if Egbuka, McMillan, Chris Godwin Jr. and Johnson are all healthy, so Hurst is not a standard-league priority yet. Still, RotoBaller ranks him 11th among rookie wide receivers, and his late-camp rise makes him worth monitoring in deeper redraft formats.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers restructured the contract of wide receiver DK Metcalf on Thursday, converting his base salary into a signing bonus to create nearly $18 million in salary cap space in 2026, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The restructure comes after the Steelers signed the veteran wideout to a four-year, $132 million deal in March of last year. In his first year in the Steel City, the former second-rounder by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 from Mississippi caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 15 regular-season games while working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers gave Metcalf some help this offseason by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting Germie Bernard, but a true bounce-back to the 1,000-yard mark might not be in the cards in a new offense that could continue to run through the ground game. The two-time Pro Bowler recently returned from a nagging, undisclosed injury in training camp and should be fine for the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Metcalf is best valued as a WR3/flex as one of Rodgers' best red-zone weapons in 2026.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are activating wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, as reported by Mike Chappell. After signing a four-year, $114 million free-agent deal to return to the Colts, Pierce underwent ankle surgery in late March after a platelet-rich plasma injection failed to alleviate the pain he has played through since the end of the 2024 season.
After a career year in 2025, big things were expected of the fifth-year receiver following the departure of Michael Pittman Jr., but a lack of availability coupled with the recent signing of veteran Keenan Allen has seen him slip to WR38 by current ADP. With just over two weeks until the Colts open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, Pierce faces a steep ramp-up period in hopes that he could still participate. One of the league's premier deep threats when healthy, there is potential value to be found in a mid-round swing for a player who should still factor heavily into the Colts' offensive plans for 2026.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has often been criticized for being a better athlete than an NFL running back, but in his 2025 reunion with head coach Ben Johnson, he showed improved patience and better vision, leading to the best season of his career.
Swift had the sixth-highest rushing success rate in the league on his way to an RB15 fantasy finish, and his ceiling could be even higher in year two of Johnson's Bears offense. Second-year player Kyle Monangai (knee) is dealing with a hyperextended knee, and with Chicago favored in five of its first six games, Swift has the opportunity to get off to a white-hot start in his seventh season. At RotoBaller's RB18, he is a player to target in the middle rounds of drafts who could see his value rise early in the year, presenting the opportunity to later flip him as a potential sell-high candidate.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
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