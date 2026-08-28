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Andy Smith's Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Late-Round Dart Throws (2026)

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Deebo Samuel Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andy's fantasy football sneaky bench stashes, sleepers, and late-round draft targets for 2026. Potential league-winners, including Deebo Samuel, Daniel Jones, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! Draft season is in full swing, which means there is no better time to look deep into the player pool and find some late-round sleepers.

In this piece, I will highlight some of my favorite draft picks past pick 125 using current Yahoo ADP.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in! Note: All ADP is provided by Yahoo.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Deebo Samuel Sr., WR - San Francisco 49ers

Yahoo ADP - 127.5

When looking at the wide receiver position, Deebo Samuel might be the most mispriced player. Samuel rejoined the 49ers earlier this offseason to play a major role with Ricky Pearsall (knee) down for the season. He will likely slot in as the team's No. 2 WR alongside future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, emerging rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, and veteran tight end George Kittle.

However, Evans has been no stranger to injuries, and Kittle is working his way back from a torn Achilles injury, which could open the door for Samuel to not only take on a high target share, but to be Brock Purdy's most consistent option.

Even though his ADP is outside the top 10 rounds, Samuel greatly outperformed this price tag last season.

Samuel spent the 2025 season in Washington and enjoyed a hot start before regressing following the injuries to Jayden Daniels. Over his first 11 games (Weeks 1 through 13; did not play in Week 7), Samuel averaged a solid 13.8 PPR points per game while drawing 6.8 targets per game. Over the first five games of the season, Samuel was even more dominant, totaling 17.7 PPR points per game.

During this shorter stretch, Samuel was the WR7, and over the longer noted stretch, Samuel was the WR16 (on a per-game basis). Samuel was putting up near-WR1 production for nearly the majority of the season, despite having unstable QB play due to injuries.

He will now slide into a very familiar offense that has many questions for his receiving room.

Don't let the age scare you. Even if Samuel matches his production from last season, he will be a weekly WR2 in all formats and provide immense value at his current ADP.

 

Dalton Schultz, TE - Houston Texans

Yahoo ADP - 128.1

Schultz is currently going off the board as the TE12 in current Yahoo ADP but was a top-10 option at the position. However, the case can be made that his situation is better than it was a year ago, suggesting he may face little trouble repeating his production.

Last season, Schultz was one of just nine tight ends to eclipse the 100-target mark. His 106 targets placed him sixth at the position, just six behind Tyler Warren in the No. 3 spot among all tight ends.

However, last season, the Texans relied heavily on their defense to drive games, as C.J. Stroud was not often asked to push the ball downfield. While a similar outcome could occur in 2026, Houston suffered a major loss to their receiving room earlier this month, which could open the door for Schultz to become the "de facto" WR2.

The second year without Jayden Higgins, who suffered a torn ACL, prompted the team to trade for Kayshon Boutte. While Boutte has shown upside at times, Schultz has developed a strong connection with Stroud and should emerge as the clear safety value in the middle of the field.

While his upside is not as high as the next name we will spotlight at the position, Schultz is the prime late-round TE who will provide stable top-12 production this week, with the potential to emerge as a stable top-8 option with an increased target share.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE - Los Angeles Rams

Yahoo ADP - 126.9

While Schultz has the potential to be a high-floor option at the position and exceed his current ADP, Ferguson has the potential to smash it and become a league-winner.

Last season, the second-round pick out of Oregon flashed in his limited opportunities but was far from the fantasy radar, playing in a highly concentrated Rams offense. Top wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams controlled the targets while Colby Parkinson (the TE1) took much of the work near the red zone.

However, when given looks, Ferguson did not disappoint, showcasing why the Rams reached for him in the second round of the 2025 Draft. The young tight end caught 11 of his 25 targets for an impressive 231 yards and three touchdowns. He caught seven of his passes for more than 20 yards and even drew five targets (which marked a season high) in their Divisional Round contest against the Bears.

While Parkinson is still on the roster, Ferguson seems poised to enjoy a breakout campaign.

Reports from Rams camp suggest that he has not only expanded his route tree but could very well emerge as an every-down option in this offense. While Parkinson was effective in the TE1 role last season, he did most of his work near the goal line, as he caught eight touchdowns on 43 receptions.

However, he averaged just 7.3 YPT and only caught four passes for more than 20 yards.

Ferguson can emerge as the legit WR3 in this offense behind Nacua and Adams and turn in a TE1 season playing in one of the game's most high-octane offenses.

 

Rashid Shaheed, WR - Seattle Seahawks

Yahoo ADP - 128.4

Rashid Shaheed joined the Seattle Seahawks shortly before the trade deadline but didn't make many major splashes on the fantasy side of the ball in the first half of the season. While he did showcase his talents on special teams, he often took the back seat in the passing game.

In the Championship Game against the Rams, he brought in one pass (for 51 yards) and brought in just two for 27 yards in the Super Bowl.

However, with a full offseason under his belt in this system, Shaheed seemed poised to return to his former level of play.

Back in 2024, Shaheed was a must-start player each week. He appeared in six games and averaged 12.6 PPR points per game and tallied over 16.0 PPR points in four of these six games.

He enjoyed his best season in 2022, where he tallied a season-high 719 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games with the Saints.

When we think Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to operate as the clear alpha in this passing attack, Shaheed could operate as a strong No. 2 option, especially given the lack of depth in this WR room.

Like Ferguson, Shaheed has received very positive buzz in training camp, suggesting he could prove major value at his ADP. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Shaheed is expected to be a "major factor" in this offense, and Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated noted that the "sky is the limit" for the big-play wide receiver.

With veteran Cooper Kupp slated to enter his age-33 season and young wideout Tory Horton dealing with an undisclosed injury, the path is clear for Shaheed to prove weekly FLEX value in this offense.

 

Daniel Jones, QB - Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo ADP - 127.3

Let's round this out with two late-round QBs worth considering. If you targeted your FLEX options and ended up grabbing an early tight end, managers can still find a quarterback with top-12 upside outside of the top 10 rounds of drafts.

Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles in his debut season in Indianapolis but was on a post-hype breakout trajectory in his change of scenery. From Weeks 1 through 13 (12 games), the Duke product posted a strong 22.8 PPR points per game while totaling 253.4 passing yards per game with 24 total TDs (19 passing).

Among quarterbacks, Jones was the QB7. However, an injury in Week 14 has drastically hindered his draft cost.

His 3,101 passing yards were just under 100 short of his season-high (which he set over a 16-game season back in 2022).

While this was a serious injury, reports from training camp suggest Jones is fully healed and is not expected to face any limitations at the start of the regular season. Even though he will not play in the preseason, Jones is set to be their Week 1 starter and will return to a familiar fantasy situation that catapulted him to the top 10.

The situation may be slightly worse with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh, but the Colts acquired a strong veteran wideout in Keenan Allen and have one of the sport's top rushers in Jonathan Taylor.

Jones' ability to use his legs near the red zone (five rushing scores) will keep his fantasy floor very high. Those looking to "punt" this position can acquire a potential top-12 option at a very reduced cost.

 

Tyler Shough, QB - New Orleans Saints

Yahoo ADP - 130.3

The other late-round QB is going just three picks after Jones in current Yahoo ADP. Shough began the 2026 season as a backup to Spencer Rattler but eventually claimed the lead job.

After a mediocre debut against the high-powered Rams, where he totaled just 176 passing yards, Shough went on to average an impressive 21.9 PPR points per game over his last eight games of the season (Weeks 10 through 18). During this stretch, Shough tossed nine passing scores and added three with his legs.

At his position, Shough was the QB10 over this stretch and even moved up to QB4 over the last four weeks of the season.

While this is impressive on its own, there is reason to believe the second-year QB can take another step forward.

The Saints further bolstered their WR room by adding Jordyn Tyson in the first round of the NFL Draft. While Tyson is set to miss the first two months of the season, he will emerge as a high-end No. 2 option alongside star wideout Chris Olave. The Saints also brought in Travis Etienne Jr. to provide a much stronger foundation to their rushing attack, which averaged a pedestrian 94.3 yards per game.

Like Jones, Shough is being drastically underpriced in drafts and has a clear path to providing top-12 value at the position with one of your final picks.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Daniel Jones, Tyler Shough, Terrance Ferguson, Deebo Samuel Sr., Rashid Shaheed, Dalton Schultz. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Daniel Jones, Tyler Shough, Terrance Ferguson, Deebo Samuel Sr., Rashid Shaheed, Dalton Schultz:

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Mark Andrews
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Daniel Jones
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Mark Andrews
Tyler Shough
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Tank Bigsby
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Juwan Johnson
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Jalen McMillan
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Khalil Shakir
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Tyler Shough
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Brandon Aubrey
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Tyler Shough
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Romeo Doubs
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
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C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
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Alec Pierce
Tyler Shough
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Hunter Henry
Tyler Shough
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Shough
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Tre Tucker
Tyler Shough
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Kyler Murray
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Allgeier
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Makai Lemon
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Houston Texans
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Baker Mayfield
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Bo Nix
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Tyler Shough
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Tyler Shough
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Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Shough
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Tre Harris
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Chig Okonkwo
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Josh Allen
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Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
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Jalen Hurts
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Joe Burrow
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Justin Herbert
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Jaxson Dart
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Matthew Stafford
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Bryce Young
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Aaron Rodgers
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Tyler Shough
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Fernando Mendoza
Tyler Shough
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Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
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Tua Tagovailoa
Tyler Shough
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Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
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Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
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Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
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Shedeur Sanders
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J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
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Haynes King
Terrance Ferguson
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Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyler Allgeier
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Houston Texans
Terrance Ferguson
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T.J. Hockenson
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Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
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Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
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Seattle Seahawks
Terrance Ferguson
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Tre Tucker
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Terrance Ferguson
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Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
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Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
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C.J. Stroud
Terrance Ferguson
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Tre Harris
Terrance Ferguson
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Chig Okonkwo
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Devaughn Vele
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Colby Parkinson
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Jake Ferguson
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Isaiah Likely
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Sam Darnold
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Daniel Jones
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Denzel Boston
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Jalen Coker
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
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Travis Kelce
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Hunter Henry
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Rachaad White
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Tre Tucker
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Ryan Flournoy
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Kyle Monangai
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T.J. Hockenson
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Romeo Doubs
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Tyler Allgeier
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Jordan Love
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Dalton Schultz
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Alec Pierce
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Terrance Ferguson
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Kyler Murray
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Houston Texans
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Jalen Nailor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Bo Nix
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Ray Davis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Mike Evans
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Rashid Shaheed
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Daniel Jones
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Tyjae Spears
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Rashid Shaheed
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashid Shaheed
vs
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Rashid Shaheed
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Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
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Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
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Sam Darnold
Rashid Shaheed
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Travis Kelce
Rashid Shaheed
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Woody Marks
Rashid Shaheed
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Rachaad White
Rashid Shaheed
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Brandon Aubrey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
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Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
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Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordan Love
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashid Shaheed
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyler Murray
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Kittle
Rashid Shaheed
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rashid Shaheed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Bo Nix
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Houston Texans
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jared Goff
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashid Shaheed
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tre Harris
Rashid Shaheed
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Xavier Worthy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
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Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
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Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashid Shaheed
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Drake London
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Pickens
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Nico Collins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rashee Rice
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Davante Adams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashid Shaheed
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DJ Moore
Rashid Shaheed
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Mike Evans
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dalton Schultz
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dalton Schultz
vs
Houston Texans
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre Tucker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dalton Schultz
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dalton Schultz
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dalton Schultz
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre Harris
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keenan Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ray Davis
Dalton Schultz
vs
Woody Marks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cam Ward
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Darnold
Dalton Schultz
vs
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Dalton Schultz
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Calvin Ridley
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cam Little
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Bryant
Dalton Schultz
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Denver Broncos
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dalton Schultz
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Shough
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jason Myers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dalton Schultz
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Daniel Jones
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dalton Schultz
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dalton Schultz
vs
Malik Willis
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Schultz
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Schultz
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cole Kmet

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