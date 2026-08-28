Andy's fantasy football sneaky bench stashes, sleepers, and late-round draft targets for 2026. Potential league-winners, including Deebo Samuel, Daniel Jones, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Draft season is in full swing, which means there is no better time to look deep into the player pool and find some late-round sleepers.
In this piece, I will highlight some of my favorite draft picks past pick 125 using current Yahoo ADP.
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Deebo Samuel Sr., WR - San Francisco 49ers
Yahoo ADP - 127.5
When looking at the wide receiver position, Deebo Samuel might be the most mispriced player. Samuel rejoined the 49ers earlier this offseason to play a major role with Ricky Pearsall (knee) down for the season. He will likely slot in as the team's No. 2 WR alongside future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, emerging rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, and veteran tight end George Kittle.
However, Evans has been no stranger to injuries, and Kittle is working his way back from a torn Achilles injury, which could open the door for Samuel to not only take on a high target share, but to be Brock Purdy's most consistent option.
Even though his ADP is outside the top 10 rounds, Samuel greatly outperformed this price tag last season.
Samuel spent the 2025 season in Washington and enjoyed a hot start before regressing following the injuries to Jayden Daniels. Over his first 11 games (Weeks 1 through 13; did not play in Week 7), Samuel averaged a solid 13.8 PPR points per game while drawing 6.8 targets per game. Over the first five games of the season, Samuel was even more dominant, totaling 17.7 PPR points per game.
During this shorter stretch, Samuel was the WR7, and over the longer noted stretch, Samuel was the WR16 (on a per-game basis). Samuel was putting up near-WR1 production for nearly the majority of the season, despite having unstable QB play due to injuries.
He will now slide into a very familiar offense that has many questions for his receiving room.
Don't let the age scare you. Even if Samuel matches his production from last season, he will be a weekly WR2 in all formats and provide immense value at his current ADP.
Dalton Schultz, TE - Houston Texans
Yahoo ADP - 128.1
Schultz is currently going off the board as the TE12 in current Yahoo ADP but was a top-10 option at the position. However, the case can be made that his situation is better than it was a year ago, suggesting he may face little trouble repeating his production.
Last season, Schultz was one of just nine tight ends to eclipse the 100-target mark. His 106 targets placed him sixth at the position, just six behind Tyler Warren in the No. 3 spot among all tight ends.
However, last season, the Texans relied heavily on their defense to drive games, as C.J. Stroud was not often asked to push the ball downfield. While a similar outcome could occur in 2026, Houston suffered a major loss to their receiving room earlier this month, which could open the door for Schultz to become the "de facto" WR2.
The second year without Jayden Higgins, who suffered a torn ACL, prompted the team to trade for Kayshon Boutte. While Boutte has shown upside at times, Schultz has developed a strong connection with Stroud and should emerge as the clear safety value in the middle of the field.
While his upside is not as high as the next name we will spotlight at the position, Schultz is the prime late-round TE who will provide stable top-12 production this week, with the potential to emerge as a stable top-8 option with an increased target share.
Terrance Ferguson, TE - Los Angeles Rams
Yahoo ADP - 126.9
While Schultz has the potential to be a high-floor option at the position and exceed his current ADP, Ferguson has the potential to smash it and become a league-winner.
Last season, the second-round pick out of Oregon flashed in his limited opportunities but was far from the fantasy radar, playing in a highly concentrated Rams offense. Top wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams controlled the targets while Colby Parkinson (the TE1) took much of the work near the red zone.
However, when given looks, Ferguson did not disappoint, showcasing why the Rams reached for him in the second round of the 2025 Draft. The young tight end caught 11 of his 25 targets for an impressive 231 yards and three touchdowns. He caught seven of his passes for more than 20 yards and even drew five targets (which marked a season high) in their Divisional Round contest against the Bears.
While Parkinson is still on the roster, Ferguson seems poised to enjoy a breakout campaign.
Reports from Rams camp suggest that he has not only expanded his route tree but could very well emerge as an every-down option in this offense. While Parkinson was effective in the TE1 role last season, he did most of his work near the goal line, as he caught eight touchdowns on 43 receptions.
Terrance Ferguson Consistently Showing Up in All Phases https://t.co/4RInaCnzPI
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 13, 2026
However, he averaged just 7.3 YPT and only caught four passes for more than 20 yards.
Ferguson can emerge as the legit WR3 in this offense behind Nacua and Adams and turn in a TE1 season playing in one of the game's most high-octane offenses.
Rashid Shaheed, WR - Seattle Seahawks
Yahoo ADP - 128.4
Rashid Shaheed joined the Seattle Seahawks shortly before the trade deadline but didn't make many major splashes on the fantasy side of the ball in the first half of the season. While he did showcase his talents on special teams, he often took the back seat in the passing game.
In the Championship Game against the Rams, he brought in one pass (for 51 yards) and brought in just two for 27 yards in the Super Bowl.
However, with a full offseason under his belt in this system, Shaheed seemed poised to return to his former level of play.
Back in 2024, Shaheed was a must-start player each week. He appeared in six games and averaged 12.6 PPR points per game and tallied over 16.0 PPR points in four of these six games.
He enjoyed his best season in 2022, where he tallied a season-high 719 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games with the Saints.
When we think Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to operate as the clear alpha in this passing attack, Shaheed could operate as a strong No. 2 option, especially given the lack of depth in this WR room.
Rashid Shaheed to be Major Factor in 2026 https://t.co/WQHVkBVtEB
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 13, 2026
Like Ferguson, Shaheed has received very positive buzz in training camp, suggesting he could prove major value at his ADP. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Shaheed is expected to be a "major factor" in this offense, and Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated noted that the "sky is the limit" for the big-play wide receiver.
With veteran Cooper Kupp slated to enter his age-33 season and young wideout Tory Horton dealing with an undisclosed injury, the path is clear for Shaheed to prove weekly FLEX value in this offense.
Daniel Jones, QB - Indianapolis Colts
Yahoo ADP - 127.3
Let's round this out with two late-round QBs worth considering. If you targeted your FLEX options and ended up grabbing an early tight end, managers can still find a quarterback with top-12 upside outside of the top 10 rounds of drafts.
Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles in his debut season in Indianapolis but was on a post-hype breakout trajectory in his change of scenery. From Weeks 1 through 13 (12 games), the Duke product posted a strong 22.8 PPR points per game while totaling 253.4 passing yards per game with 24 total TDs (19 passing).
Among quarterbacks, Jones was the QB7. However, an injury in Week 14 has drastically hindered his draft cost.
His 3,101 passing yards were just under 100 short of his season-high (which he set over a 16-game season back in 2022).
While this was a serious injury, reports from training camp suggest Jones is fully healed and is not expected to face any limitations at the start of the regular season. Even though he will not play in the preseason, Jones is set to be their Week 1 starter and will return to a familiar fantasy situation that catapulted him to the top 10.
The situation may be slightly worse with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh, but the Colts acquired a strong veteran wideout in Keenan Allen and have one of the sport's top rushers in Jonathan Taylor.
Jones' ability to use his legs near the red zone (five rushing scores) will keep his fantasy floor very high. Those looking to "punt" this position can acquire a potential top-12 option at a very reduced cost.
Tyler Shough, QB - New Orleans Saints
Yahoo ADP - 130.3
The other late-round QB is going just three picks after Jones in current Yahoo ADP. Shough began the 2026 season as a backup to Spencer Rattler but eventually claimed the lead job.
After a mediocre debut against the high-powered Rams, where he totaled just 176 passing yards, Shough went on to average an impressive 21.9 PPR points per game over his last eight games of the season (Weeks 10 through 18). During this stretch, Shough tossed nine passing scores and added three with his legs.
At his position, Shough was the QB10 over this stretch and even moved up to QB4 over the last four weeks of the season.
While this is impressive on its own, there is reason to believe the second-year QB can take another step forward.
The Saints further bolstered their WR room by adding Jordyn Tyson in the first round of the NFL Draft. While Tyson is set to miss the first two months of the season, he will emerge as a high-end No. 2 option alongside star wideout Chris Olave. The Saints also brought in Travis Etienne Jr. to provide a much stronger foundation to their rushing attack, which averaged a pedestrian 94.3 yards per game.
Like Jones, Shough is being drastically underpriced in drafts and has a clear path to providing top-12 value at the position with one of your final picks.
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