August 28, 2026

Marty Tallman's hitter fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 23 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

With September roster expansions right around the corner, several top prospects could make their major league debuts over the next few weeks.

If you’re playing in a redraft league, now is the time to get ahead of the competition and stash them before they get the call. Here are the top-5 five hitting prospects to target for Week 23.

Grab them now before the rest of your league catches on. As always, if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me on X at @Marty_Tallman. Let’s dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Outfielder Walker Jenkins is set to make his major-league debut Friday night, August 28, against the Chicago White Sox. That means if you pick him up now, you won’t have to stash him for long.

The Twins' No. 1 prospect has been on a tear in Triple-A, showcasing his bat-to-ball skills, developing power, and speed.

Walker Jenkins is getting called up! Triple-A (307 PA)

.308/.407/.532

17 2B, 12 HR, 17 SB

13.7% BB, 15.6% K Jenkins is a Top 10 prospect and a priority add in all formats.

pic.twitter.com/J4FeaNWDum — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) August 27, 2026

Over the past two weeks, Jenkins is slashing .447/.553/.921 with six home runs, 11 singles, and four stolen bases, good for a ridiculous 264 wRC+ across 47 plate appearances.

The 21-year-old has always had a mature plate approach, but he’s taken another step forward in that regard, posting a 19% walk rate against a 15% strikeout rate. Simply put, there was nothing left for Jenkins to accomplish in the minor leagues.

With veteran center fielder Byron Buxton dealing with a nagging hip injury, Jenkins appears poised to take over in center field, likely pushing Buxton to DH as much as possible.

If Buxton is able to play the field, Jenkins could also take some of Trevor Larnach’s at-bats. After a hot start, Larnach has struggled over the past few weeks, posting a 17 wRC+ with just one extra-base hit over his last 37 plate appearances.

In the short term, keep an eye on how Jenkins handles left-handed pitching in the Show. As his Triple-A splits below illustrate, he hasn’t struggled terribly against lefties, but that could change at the next level.

Long term, my biggest concern is Jenkins’ ability to stick in center field given his history of lower-body injuries. Dating back to high school, he has undergone hip impingement surgery and dealt with multiple hamstring and ankle injuries.

Regardless, Jenkins is a must-roster in all leagues.

Seaver King, SS/2B, Washington Nationals

Seaver King has completely changed the perception of his offensive game in 2026. Coming into the season, his 60-grade speed was clearly his carrying tool, but the power has emerged in a way nobody could have expected after last year.

Earlier this season, King dominated Double-A, posting a 163 wRC+ over 50 games, which forced Washington to move him up to Triple-A.

The promotion hasn’t slowed him down. In 55 games with Rochester, King is slashing .315/.394/.553 with 13 home runs and nine stolen bases.

He’s also been one of the hottest hitters in the minors over the past two weeks, posting a 230 wRC+ with six home runs and three stolen bases across 56 plate appearances.

Seaver King belts a home run in his fourth consecutive game! MLB's No. 71 prospect (@Nationals) is slashing .381/.466/.746 in August for the Triple-A @RocRedWings: pic.twitter.com/46f6GzAelt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 21, 2026

What makes the breakout even more interesting is that the underlying metrics back it up. King owns a .279 xBA and .471 xSLG with an 11.6% barrel rate.

Those are some pretty significant improvements for a player who hit just six home runs across High-A and Double-A last season.

The biggest concern is King’s approach. He’s making enough hard contact to overcome some of his chase, but he needs to do a better job controlling the strike zone.

That said, he’s already shown he can improve in this area, so I’m not overly concerned it becomes a long-term issue.

Defensively, King has also given Washington some flexibility. Shortstop is still his primary position, but he has also seen time at second base. That versatility should make it easier for the Nationals to find him regular at-bats once he gets the call.

For now, King is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. Once he reaches the majors, he should be a solid middle-infield option in 12-team formats, especially if you need speed.

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

It seems like every time you log on to X, there’s another highlight of first baseman Ralphy Velazquez hitting multiple home runs.

3-HOMER GAME for Ralphy Velazquez 🚀🚀🚀 The @CleGuardians' No. 2 prospect leads all of affiliated baseball with 14 roundtrippers this month for the Triple-A @CLBClippers: pic.twitter.com/JshMUmsfMm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 23, 2026

Since August 13, Velazquez has hit seven home runs with a .550 ISO and a 1.148 OPS. He’s also shown a good approach during that stretch, drawing six walks while striking out seven times over his last 47 Triple-A plate appearances.

For the season, the 21-year-old slugger is slashing .292/.378/.558 with 27 home runs, 68 runs scored, and 81 RBI across 476 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

The 2023 first-round pick has plus raw power, excellent bat speed, and a mature approach. The biggest concern is his below-average speed and limited defensive versatility, which puts a lot of pressure on the bat to produce right away at the big-league level.

If he gets the call, Velazquez could eventually split time at first base with veteran Nathaniel Lowe while also serving as a strong-side platoon option at DH.

The Guardians have been swinging a hot bat lately, but adding another legitimate home run threat to the lineup certainly wouldn’t hurt.

The 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter will probably get the call sometime in September and is worth stashing in 15-team leagues right now. Once he reaches the majors, he should be a solid corner-infield option in 12-team leagues.

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Franklin Arias has been one of the biggest risers in the Red Sox system this season, and after dominating Double-A Portland, Boston rewarded him with a promotion to Triple-A.

Although he has struggled recently, Arias still holds a 116 wRC+ across 25 games at Triple-A Worcester.

Most surprisingly, Arias has already hit 23 home runs in just 442 plate appearances this season after going deep only eight times in 525 plate appearances in 2025.

He's always had solid bat-to-ball skills, posting an 82.4% contact rate, but now he's pairing that with a 7.6% barrel rate, a 15% strikeout rate, and a 10.6% walk rate.

The 20-year-old has also demonstrated an ability to hit a variety of pitches, as shown in the table below.

Defensively, Arias has primarily played shortstop, but the Red Sox have also started giving him reps at second base. That added versatility could give Boston another avenue to get his bat into the lineup sooner rather than later.

From a fantasy perspective, Arias is a solid stash in 15-team redraft leagues with minor league roster spots. Once in Boston, he should be rostered in deeper 12-team leagues.

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfielder James Tibbs III has been on this list multiple times this year, and with Teoscar Hernandez continuing to struggle, Tibbs could be on his way to the majors within the next few weeks.

🔵 4-for-4

🔵 2 homers James Tibbs III is second among @Dodgers prospects in HR (26) + XBH (55) this season for the Triple-A @OKC_comets: pic.twitter.com/2iAPo4RBUZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 19, 2026

Tibbs has been hot lately, posting a 171 wRC+, .268 ISO, and a 1.076 OPS, with six home runs and three stolen bases over his last 105 plate appearances since August 1.

During that same stretch, veteran corner outfielder Hernandez has posted just an 80 wRC+, 137 ISO, and a .660 OPS, with two home runs and no stolen bases across 76 plate appearances.

With the Dodgers’ playoff odds essentially a lock, there’s a chance Dave Roberts gives some of his veteran hitters more rest down the stretch, which could open the door for Tibbs to get the call.

For now, Tibbs is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. Once he’s up, he should be rostered in 12-team leagues with five outfielders, but his playing time is a big question mark given how loaded this roster is.

Five Other Prospects to Consider Stashing

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