John's 12-team fantasy football mock draft for 2026. His one-man mock draft an breakdown for the top eight rounds for PPR scoring. Read the sleepers and busts analysis.
We're just about in the midst of prime fantasy football draft season. The 2026 NFL season is coming up quickly, and in less than two weeks, we'll finally see our first regular-season pro football action.
While the ADPs and draft rankings of players are always changing, they're getting pretty close to what they'll be just before the season starts. So now is a perfect time to break down a mock draft.
While tight end is an important position in fantasy football, for this mock, we'll be focusing on the running back, wide receiver, and quarterback positions. Some tight ends will be drafted for flex spots, of course. So let's dive into a one-man fantasy football 12-team full-PPR scoring mock draft for 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football One-Man 12-Team Mock Draft
Roster Positions: QB (1), RB (2), WR (2), Flex (1)
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 1
Team 1: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, DET)
Gibbs has elite upside. He's leapfrogged the next player picked in this draft in ADP for a few reasons -- namely, the overall talent on his offense elevating him, and the ridiculously easy strength of schedule the Lions have in 2026.
Additionally, Detroit won't have any type of committee moving forward, at least not like they did with RB David Montgomery. He's with the Houston Texans now, and even if Detroit signs a veteran RB, Gibbs' elite talent will far outshine whoever joins the team.
Every Career Jahmyr Gibbs 10+ Yard Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/9fjjXktIVJ
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) July 7, 2026
The fourth-year pro should be the first overall draft pick in all formats aside from superflex, where it should be the Buffalo Bills starting quarterback. Gibbs should get a decent amount of work in the receiving game and easily hover around 20 touches per contest.
The Lions also play a lot of games in domes this season. Indoors, they're one of the best offenses in the NFL. Gibbs, if he can stay healthy, should absolutely smash his way to a top-3 finish.
Team 2: Bijan Robinson (RB, ATL)
Robinson has more receiving upside than nearly every other running back in the NFL, and has a huge role in his offense to go along with it. Last season, under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, we saw RB Tyler Allgeier vulture quite a few goal-line touches from Robinson (Bijan).
But with Robinson (Zac) gone, Robinson (Bijan) should see a bit more goal-line work as well as a ton of work in the receiving game, just like last year. He finished as the RB1 overall in 2025, but the RB1 overall rarely repeats in fantasy football, and Atlanta's offense is far more suspect than that of Detroit.
BIJAN ROBINSON 93 YARDS!
LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/OTqGarUX9F
— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025
This is another pick that you really shouldn't overthink. He has a top-2 receiving role among running backs in the NFL, and gets a ton of easy PPR layup points. He has elite touchdown upside and will get used heavily by this offense whenever they can, owing to his elite draft capital and overall talent.
He's elusive and has great contact balance. He has good vision and can make defenders whiff on tackles, and makes a ton of explosive plays. He's a high-floor, high-ceiling player.
Team 3: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase is currently the best fantasy football wide receiver in the NFL, and he has the highest upside for yards, catches, and touchdowns as long as his starting quarterback remains healthy. Chase pulled off a receiving Triple Crown season in 2024, when he finished with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Each mark led the league, and he did so despite playing across from wide receiver Tee Higgins, who would likely be the WR1 on quite a few other teams. Chase has elite physicality at the catch point, is an excellent route-runner, has very strong hands, and is a monster after the catch.
JA'MARR CHASE 70-YARD TD.
FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES FOR Joe Burrow.
📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/XJKCC0bWOb
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
Chase's single-game, week-winning upside is astounding for a wideout -- in 2024, when his starting QB was healthy, he logged games of 41.3, 55.4, and 45.1 PPR fantasy points, which led to him being the clear No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football for 2026.
He has a high-volume passer throwing to him and an obvious full-time role as the leading receiver on a high-powered offense. And he's one of the most talented receivers to ever play the game. It would be more of a surprise to me if he didn't end up in the NFL Hall of Fame when all is said and done in his career than if he did.
Team 4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
While JSN had a monster season in 2025, and he's very talented, it's hard to see him repeating his WR1 season again this year. His former offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Kubiak was the architect of a massively improved Seahawks offense in 2025.
Smith-Njigba exhibited efficiency that was simply unheard of at the position. He averaged the highest yards per team pass attempt (YPTPA) as a receiver of any player since the 1990s, with an insane 3.73 YPTPA. He also accounted for over 44 percent of Seattle's overall reception yards.
Sam Darnold launches an absolute bomb to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a Seahawks touchdown 🔥 #Seahawks #NFLRedZone #SundaySlate #GameDayEnergy pic.twitter.com/SZS1NdZ35k
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) November 23, 2025
Smith-Njigba's routes look like a work of art. He rarely varies his pad level, and genuinely seems to have no tells on which direction he's going. He's also physical at the catch point, and a good weapon downfield. Kubiak did a great job isolating him into single coverage, often effectively man-on-man, where he dominated.
But such elite efficiency is likely to regress, and it's wise to give Kubiak credit for truly maximizing JSN's production. There are simply a few players I'd pick over him in the first round.
Team 5: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
St. Brown is perennially a top-3 player at the WR position. He's such an elite player that people seem to get fatigued of him. The consistency is really astonishing. And this season, we could see his finest work yet, as long as he can stay healthy. As said above, Detroit's strength of schedule is ridiculously easy.
AMON-RA! The @Lions are within 1 with :27 to go 👀
📺: #DETvsDAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/urKeZaIvCL pic.twitter.com/s8WHAhqk8J
— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023
He's a remarkably good and consistent route-runner with strong hands, a role on every part of the field, and a lot of targets to go along with it. He also finds a way to dominate nearly every season in the fantasy football playoffs. Perhaps Detroit's easy schedule can help him compete for WR1 overall status.
Team 6: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
I'd personally argue for taking CMC 3rd overall. Every season he's fully healthy, he finds a way to finish as the RB1 or RB2 overall. When he doesn't stay healthy, his teams are fighting for survival. But upside is what matters -- finishing in the middle of your league every year is a far worse outcome than having a shot to win some years and being terrible in the others.
McCaffrey, along with the aforementioned Bijan Robinson, has the highest-end receiving upside in the league. CMC's role is likely extremely safe. There isn't much talent behind him on the depth chart, and he's such a good receiver that he's used extensively in the passing game.
CMC with the TD 🔥
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/zT4XQdjF1P
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2025
McCaffrey would likely be bound for the NFL Hall of Fame were it not for several unfortunate injuries that robbed him of 36 games over the course of three of his NFL seasons. He's 30 years old now, and his efficiency took a notable dip last season, but he's still a great receiving back and will have a massive role.
McCaffrey, Robinson, and Gibbs round out Tier 1 of the running backs -- the guys with the biggest roles and the most league-breaking upside, at least from what we know right now.
- Team 7: Puka Nacua
- Team 8: Jonathan Taylor
- Team 9: Saquon Barkley
- Team 10: CeeDee Lamb
- Team 11: Justin Jefferson
- Team 12: James Cook III
Nacua rounds out Tier 1 of the wide receivers. He also has league-breaking upside. He's the most talented WR in the NFL at the catch point, and makes obscene catches owing to his best-in-the-NFL body control. His ability to contort his body and make absurd catches is rivaled only by players like Larry Fitzgerald. He's that good. Jonathan Taylor is a solid pick as long as he and his starting QB remain healthy.
In the first round, the worst picks, according to my analysis, are Lamb and Jefferson. Lamb has been effectively supplanted as the WR1 by George Pickens, who's better at the catch point, has stronger hands, and is an elite downfield target. The Vikings have a ton of question marks on offense and a starting quarterback that isn't a high-volume passer.
The best value pick here is James Cook III, who's a high-volume RB on one of the NFL's best offenses. There have been rumors of him getting an expanded receiving role this season, which could push him into elite Tier 1 RB territory.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 2
- Team 12: Drake London
- Team 11: De'Von Achane
- Team 10: Ashton Jeanty
- Team 9: Omarion Hampton
- Team 8: Kenneth Walker III
- Team 7: Chase Brown
- Team 6: A.J. Brown
- Team 5: Jeremiyah Love
- Team 4: Trey McBride
- Team 3: Nico Collins
- Team 2: Derrick Henry
- Team 1: Josh Allen
Round 2 is where an avalanche of running back picks starts to dry up the position, most likely. This should happen in real leagues, too. The community is getting sharper and realizing that positional scarcity and the changing nature of NFL offenses (yards becoming less important and touchdowns becoming more important) are making high-end RBs even more valuable. The new kickoff rules are leading to shorter drives.
Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is dealing with an ankle sprain and should fall a bit, but still has good season-long upside. However, rumblings out of Raiders camp are that the offensive line is still struggling massively. And we may see a redshirt season from rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, leaving QB Kirk Cousins in charge.
RB Derrick Henry is a great value at the 23rd overall pick. This is a round where the running backs seem like better picks. I chose QB Josh Allen because of his elite upside at his position. This round's worst picks are, according to my analysis, WR A.J. Brown and WR Nico Collins, and TE Trey McBride.
Brown likely has a degenerative knee condition, Collins is on a bad offense, and McBride is drafted at a pick where tight ends rarely pay off.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 3
- Team 1: Cam Skattebo
- Team 2: Brock Bowers
- Team 3: George Pickens
- Team 4: Kyren Williams
- Team 5: Rashee Rice
- Team 6: Chris Olave
- Team 7: Malik Nabers
- Team 8: Javonte Williams
- Team 9: Lamar Jackson
- Team 10: Emeka Egbuka
- Team 11: Tetairoa McMillan
- Team 12: Josh Jacobs
Skattebo, while he might seem like a reach, is one of the last running backs with truly elite upside that you can take in this draft. He's still recovering from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered around midseason in 2025, but he'll have a workhorse role when he's fully healthy. Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is likely to implement a low-quality offensive system, though.
TE Brock Bowers may not have elite upside with QB Kirk Cousins starting. It would be a bit early to pick him as a flex. Most of the other picks are quite solid, though Egbuka is a massive reach. Chris Olave (undisclosed) has awesome value if he can stay healthy. With fellow Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) dealing with yet another hamstring issue, we could see Olave's target share reach sky-high levels, giving him the potential for multiple 30-point PPR scoring games.
RB Josh Jacobs is a great value at the end of the round, though it depends on how long he'll be suspended for. He should be able to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, and still gets solid usage in the receiving game. QB Lamar Jackson may end up being a value, since he was injured last season and performed poorly, but his rushing production seems to decline every season.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 4
- Team 1: Colston Loveland
- Team 2: Breece Hall
- Team 3: DeVonta Smith
- Team 4: Tee Higgins
- Team 5: Garrett Wilson
- Team 6: Ladd McConkey
- Team 7: Zay Flowers
- Team 8: Drake Maye
- Team 9: Bucky Irving
- Team 10: Travis Etienne Jr.
- Team 11: Davante Adams
- Team 12: Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland is probably not a great pick to make. He's an elite talent, but his QB is simply not accurate. RB Breece Hall will probably struggle on a poor offense. DeVonta Smith, Garrett Wilson, and Zay Flowers all stand to improve thanks to better offenses and a high target share, and all are solid values, though Flowers struggles in the red zone. Davante Adams and Jaylen Waddle should be drafted ahead of the other players in this round.
The big potential league-winning pick here is Waddle. A high-quality wide receiver who gets an improved offensive environment is a classic blueprint for a breakout star, and Waddle goes from playing for the Miami Dolphins to joining the Denver Broncos. He'll be under the tutelage of elite NFL offensive mind Sean Payton, and get a quarterback upgrade with the productive Bo Nix throwing to him.
The Los Angeles Chargers offense scares me a bit. Their offensive line is constantly plagued with injuries, thanks to their left guard recklessly throwing defenders into the ankles, knees, and legs of his fellow offensive linemen. He caused Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater, and now Tyler Biadasz (knee) to pick up season-ending injuries. Hopefully he gets benched. The Chargers also have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing offense and what should be a good run game.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 5
- Team 12: D'Andre Swift
- Team 11: Luther Burden III
- Team 10: TreVeyon Henderson
- Team 9: Joe Burrow
- Team 8: Tyler Warren
- Team 7: Bhayshul Tuten
- Team 6: Quinshon Judkins
- Team 5: Rome Odunze
- Team 4: DJ Moore
- Team 3: Jalen Hurts
- Team 2: David Montgomery
- Team 1: Terry McLaurin
Of course, my favorite pick in this round is Swift. He's the cheapest No. 1 running back with a clear (and big) role in a good offense with pass-catching upside in the draft. And while he split work with RB Kyle Monangai last season, rumors have been swirling that Swift will have a bigger role this year and get more targets in the passing game. He's also running behind a great offensive line.
Keeping things Bears-related, my analysis indicates that neither Burden nor Odunze, the team's top-2 receivers, are great picks here. The Bears will likely continue to spread the passing offense around, and with their QB1, Caleb Williams, being an inaccurate and low-volume passer, it's probably not the best idea to have either as a locked-in WR starter on your roster. Burden does have more upside, though -- Odunze feels like a plain bad pick.
RB Quinshon Judkins is talented, but he's on a bad offense, so he should be inconsistent. Montgomery is a better pick. None of the other picks excite me much. Henderson and Burrow are poor values here.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 6
- Team 12: Jayden Daniels
- Team 11: Caleb Williams
- Team 10: Jaylen Warren
- Team 9: Jameson Williams
- Team 8: Dak Prescott
- Team 7: Justin Herbert
- Team 6: Jaxson Dart
- Team 5: Chuba Hubbard
- Team 4: Mike Evans
- Team 3: Matthew Stafford
- Team 2: Trevor Lawrence
- Team 1: Christian Watson
Picking quarterbacks in these middle rounds is not the best idea. I'd rather wait until everyone has picked their quarterback and grab someone like Kyler Murray, Brock Purdy, or Malik Willis. Murray and Willis have great rushing upside while Purdy is always underrated. Mike Evans (groin) is the highest-upside pick here, though he's dealing with a groin injury. Pencil him in for a pace of nearly one touchdown per game when he's healthy.
WR Christian Watson should have a good season this year. He's playing in an offense that will have quite a few vacated targets, with WRs Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs both now on other teams. Watson should have a full-time role on the outside opposite of WR Matthew Golden, while WR Jayden Reed operates in the slot. Green Bay's offense, headed by head coach Matt LaFleur, is excellent.
RB Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers is likely locked in an unfortunate committee with RB Rico Dowdle. Then again, the workhorse RB1s are all gone.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 7
- Team 1: Parker Washington
- Team 2: D.K. Metcalf
- Team 3: Sam LaPorta
- Team 4: Carnell Tate
- Team 5: Jadarian Price
- Team 6: Tucker Kraft
- Team 7: Kyle Pitts
- Team 8: Harold Fannin Jr.
- Team 9: Brian Thomas Jr.
- Team 10: RJ Harvey
- Team 11: Jordyn Tyson
- Team 12: Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR Parker Washington is likely to be the WR1 for Jacksonville this season. He'll be in the fabled Liam Coen slot receiver role -- Coen's passing offense tend to run through the slot receiver, and they were responsible for monster seasons from WRs Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin. Kraft (knee) is a solid pick, but won't have his full route share early in the year. WR Brian Thomas Jr. could rebound from last year, but may be more of a boom/bust player.
Tight end Sam LaPorta has a bit more upside than usual thanks to the Lions' easy schedule. The rest of these players are a bit less exciting. A big wildcard is RB Jadarian Price. He could have the clear RB1 role sooner rather than later. My analysis doesn't indicate he's an extremely underrated prospect, though.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Round 8
- Team 12: Rico Dowdle
- Team 11: Dalton Kincaid
- Team 10: George Kittle
- Team 9: Travis Kelce
- Team 8: Rhamondre Stevenson
- Team 7: Courtland Sutton
- Team 6: Makai Lemon
- Team 5: Michael Wilson
- Team 4: J.K. Dobbins
- Team 3: Stefon Diggs
- Team 2: Blake Corum
- Team 1: Chris Godwin Jr.
The best pick in this round is probably George Kittle. He's coming off an Achilles tear, but he should be ready for Week 2 or Week 3, and back to near 100 percent by mid-season. The 49ers receiving corps is quite injury-prone, and we could see Kittle dominate, especially in games that Evans misses. Aside from him, WR Chris Godwin has received glowing reports out of training camp.
There's competition with Egbuka, but Godwin is far cheaper, and he still flashed upside in 2025, though he dealt with injuries pretty much all year. WR Stefon Diggs is an intriguing pick, though he may operate mostly out of the slot, which would reduce his route share and overall opportunities. WR Courtland Sutton seems like a lock for 10 or more touchdowns and nearly 1,000 receiving yards every season, and with Waddle there to draw away more coverage, he's a nice value here.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - The Winner
It's tough to expect real drafts to fall like this. Swift and Washington, both picked by me, will likely be picked higher than they were on this list. My analysis drove many of these picks, so of course I'll say Team 1 -- also known as FTW24, also known as For The Win 24 -- won the draft. As a side note, I did not win my main league in 2024. Still, drafts are often won in the middle rounds, as early-round picks tend to be players with very well-established upside.
Waddle, Watson, Washington, and Godwin are a very solid core of underrated receivers. Waddle and Washington have easy WR1 upside, and both should finish top-10 at their position. Skattebo is a bit of a weak link, but perhaps the QB1 upside of Josh Allen would be able to carry this team to the playoffs.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Draft Board
Fantasy Football Mock Draft - Value Picks
- Round 1: James Cook III
- Round 2: Derrick Henry
- Round 3: Josh Jacobs
- Round 4: Jaylen Waddle
- Round 5: D'Andre Swift
- Round 6: Mike Evans
- Round 7: Parker Washington
- Round 8: George Kittle
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