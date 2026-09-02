Should I drop J.J. McCarthy, Jaydon Blue, Tank Dell, Brashard Smith, Calvin Ridley, Joe Milton, and Sean Tucker in dynasty leagues? Andy's top players to cut in dynasty fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 1.
Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another edition of our dynasty cut list series. With the preseason behind us and rosters finalized, let's take another look at some players who might be logging up our dynasty rosters.
While league size and scoring do come into play, the following players have seen their fantasy value drop sharply over the past few weeks and are worth a closer look.
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Jaydon Blue, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Jaydon Blue was drafted in the fifth round of last year's draft by the Dallas Cowboys. During his rookie season, Blue struggled to get onto the field, as he took just 38 rushing attempts for 129 yards and a rushing score. Much of this output came in a meaningless Week 18 game when he took 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Entering the 2026 season, Blue appeared to have some sleeper appeal in redraft leagues as a potential handcuff and was still high on the dynasty radar as the potential successor in the Dallas backfield. While Javonte Williams remains the leader, Blue had a path to emerge as the clear No. 2 option, with his opportunities likely to continue growing.
However, after posting a low 2.9 YPC in the preseason debut, Blue bounced back with a strong effort in Week 2, running for 75 yards on just 15 carries against the Cardinals. He did not play in the preseason finale but appeared poised to compete for the No. 2/No. 3 role on the depth chart.
Despite this, the Cowboys opted to part ways with Blue, placed him on waivers, and did not look to add him to the practice squad when eligible. Fortunately, Blue was picked up by the Eagles and joined their practice squad on Monday.
While this does keep him on an NFL roster, his fantasy outlook is quite bleak. Blue will only have an opportunity to be elevated to the main roster if the team sees Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, or Will Shipley miss time. Additionally, to even have a sizable role, there would need to be multiple injuries to this backfield.
His path to fantasy relevance was as Williams' backup, but that job has fallen to Malik Davis.
Verdict - Given his tough path to appear in an NFL game, Blue is a safe cut in all 12-team dynasty leagues. Those who can "stash" a player on the taxi squad for more than their rookie season could look to continue to hold him, but there are likely far more desirable stash options on your roster.
Sean Tucker, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sean Tucker is an interesting candidate for this list. Just a week ago, it appeared Tucker's days in Tampa Bay were numbered. Greg Auman of Fox Sports reported that Tucker was viewed as a potential "cut candidate" to clear cap space. However, shortly before final cuts were made, the Buccaneers and Tucker reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.
While this deal could limit his short-term upside, as a change of scenery could have benefited him, he should remain a worthy stash option, even as the No. 3 option on this list.
Last season, Tucker still found meaningful opportunities playing alongside Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, punching in several rushing scores with 320 yards (on 86 carries). From Weeks 6 through 16, Tucker punched in all seven of his touchdowns over just 10 games while Irving was on the shelf due to a shoulder injury.
While Tucker figures to be the No. 3 option once again, given Irving's injury history and Kenny Gainwell's primary usage as a pass-catcher, Tucker could still find a path to seeing red-zone work every week.
SEAN TUCKER. 43-YARD TD.
TBvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/O0chu1HMdk
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025
Verdict - Despite the salary drop, Tucker is a firm hold in all 12-team leagues. In the event Irving misses time, Tucker could split the backfield alongside Gainwell and hold weekly FLEX upside. Additionally, this one-year contract opens the door to a change of scenery next offseason.
Brashard Smith, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
The final running back we will spotlight in this edition is also a second-year player like Blue. Smith joined the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of SMU. As a rookie, Smith saw many of his opportunities on passing downs as he drew 35 targets and caught 25 for 172 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he tallied 151 yards on 44 carries (3.4 YPC).
Smith saw double-digit carries in two games (one of them being Week 18) but drew at least four targets in six games, suggesting the coaching staff may have a larger role for him in Year 2.
However, his fantasy outlook took a major blow in the offseason when the Chiefs brought in reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. The Chiefs would further add to the running back position by drafting Emmett Johnson in the fifth round out of Nebraska.
Throughout camp and the preseason, Johnson received high praise from the coaching staff. In the preseason, Johnson flashed upside both on the ground and in the passing game while Smith did most of his work on the ground (leading the team in rushing in Week 2 and Week 3).
Ahead of final cuts, the Chiefs parted ways with pass-catching specialist Emari Demercado, which moves Smith to the No. 3 role while Johnson slides into the premier handcuff spot behind Walker. While this was not the worst outcome for Smith, Smith is no longer viewed as the "clear" No. 2 in his backfield, which put him on the cut list.
Verdict - Unlike Blue, Smith has a path to opportunities, which makes him a hold in deeper 12+ team leagues. While managers in shallower 12-team leagues could look to cut him in a roster crunch, there is an outcome in which Smith would see opportunities if the oft-injured Walker misses time in 2026. Johnson is the long-term player to roster in this backfield, but seeing Smith earn the edge over Demercado suggests the coaching staff still values his skill set.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley had a busy debut season in Tennessee, drawing a hefty 120 targets but catching only 64 for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns due to subpar QB play. Managers were confident in a bounce-back from Ridley with the addition of Cam Ward in 2025.
However, Ridley ended up falling down the depth chart, catching only 17 passes over seven games for a mere 303 yards. While he dealt with lingering injuries, his production on the field was far from notable.
Despite this, what has put him on the cut list is the improvements Tennessee has made to the WR room in the offseason. The Titans emphasized improving this WR room for Ward in Year 2 by adding top prospect Carnell Tate and slot wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. This will move Ridley to at least the No. 3 spot but likely even lower.
While Ridley was sidelined, Ward began to form a connection with rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, who could very well contend for snaps over the course of the 2026 season. As a result, Ridley's outlook heading into the 2026 season is the lowest of his career.
Verdict - Given that he is likely to serve as the WR3 in one of the game's worst offensive units and is entering his age-31 season, managers in shallower formats can feel comfortable parting ways. However, those in deeper 12+ team leagues who have three WR spots should consider holding until at least the start of October in case Ward makes a sizable jump in Year 2.
Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
The other wide receiver we will spotlight in this edition has struggled to get on the field due to injuries. Dell burst onto the fantasy scene in 2023, catching 47 passes for 709 yards and nine touchdowns in his debut campaign.
He took a slight step back as a sophomore, totaling 667 yards and three scores over 14 games. However, he would suffer a serious knee injury at the conclusion of the season, which not only sidelined him for all of 2025 but is likely to keep him off the field for much of 2026 as well.
Following the conclusion of the preseason, the Texans placed Dell on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the first four games of the 2026 season. The team's GM, Nick Caserio, noted that Dell is "close," but "he's not quite there."
While managers should see this as relatively positive news, Dell may not return to an NFL game until nearly two years after suffering his injury. There is no guarantee Dell can even come close to replacing his previous production.
Additionally, the Texans brought in Kayshon Boutte and have a second-year wideout, Jaylin Noel, on the roster who figures to lead the passing attack for much of the season (with Jayden Higgins out for the season). This further clouds Dell's upside when he does step on the field.
Texans GM Says Tank Dell is Close to Return https://t.co/W21PNyt7d5
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 1, 2026
Verdict - Fortunately, most dynasty managers can "stash" Dell on their injured reserve for the time being. However, for those in a roster crunch (in shallower leagues) at the IR position, with other high-end players set to miss time, such as Jordyn Tyson and Ricky Pearsall, Dell could be a worthy option to send to the wire. Nonetheless, most managers should look to continue holding Dell on their IR until he returns.
Joe Milton III, QB, Free Agent
Let's round this edition out with two quarterbacks. Those in Superflex formats have "backup" quarterbacks, as they could surge in short-term value if their starter misses time. One of the top lottery tickets among backups was Dallas' Joe Milton III.
Milton began his NFL career in New England but wasn't even given a chance in Dallas. Last season, Milton saw most of his action in Week 18, where he logged 27 snaps and went 7-of-13 for 73 yards. However, what caught the attention of fantasy managers was the 43 yards he picked up on just four carries.
Even though he has not proved much as a passer, his rushing upside keeps him high on fantasy managers' radar among No. 2 QBs.
In the preseason, he was in competition alongside Sam Howell for the No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott. He opened the preseason with a strong debut, going 12-of-15 for 107 yards and a score against the Seahawks. He kept rolling in Week 2, throwing for 179 yards and two scores against the Cardinals. However, in the finale, he went just 8-of-15 for a low 92 yards.
Despite his rather productive effort, Milton fell short in the running and was eventually let go by the Cowboys ahead of final roster cuts. While Milton could join the practice squad if he clears waivers, his fantasy outlook took a major blow.
Verdict - Those in standard one-QB leagues can drop Milton comfortably ahead of Week 1. Additionally, those in Superflex leagues can cut ties with Milton as there are far more viable quarterback "handcuffs" to target, as Milton's path to playing time is quite difficult. Managers should only stash Milton in extreme cases (14+ team leagues with large benches).
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings
The other quarterback we will look at also fell short in a depth-chart competition. However, while Milton was competing for the No. 2 job, McCarthy was competing for the starting role. The former national champion was unable to hold off the newly signed Kyler Murray through training camp.
However, what made McCarthy a debated cut candidate was the aftermath of this depth-chart battle. Ahead of final roster cuts, there were rumblings out of Minnesota that the Vikings strongly considered releasing the former first-round pick to the open market. While McCarthy was able to evade those discussions, his outlook on the fantasy landscape is quite dim heading into 2026.
The 23-year-old is currently dealing with an ankle injury and will likely cede QB2 duties to Carson Wentz early in the campaign. Despite his high draft capital, stashing a potential QB3 on a dynasty roster is really not the best decision.
In 2025, McCarthy averaged just 163.2 passing yards per game with a modest 11:12 TD:INT. He would only hit the 250-yard passing mark in one game and only threw more than two passing scores in one contest as well.
Verdict - McCarthy is now a safe drop in all one-QB leagues. While he had a path to being Minnesota's long-term solution, his placement as the potential No. 3 option on the depth chart has all but closed the door. However, managers in deeper 12+ team Superflex formats could continue to hold him as a fringe option in case he were to overtake Wentz for the backup job. McCarthy still holds more long-term appeal than players like Milton.
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