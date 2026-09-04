RotoBaller's updated kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 K rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season begins in just a few days, and managers will soon set their first lineups of the fantasy season. In this piece, we will provide you with our updated kicker rankings for all Week 1 matchups.
Let's take a look at where the top kickers like Harrison Butker, Nick Folk, Evan McPherson, Brandon Aubrey, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.
Our K fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important K fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
|Kicker Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|4
|Cam Little
|K
|1
|5
|Jake Bates
|K
|1
|6
|Tyler Loop
|K
|1
|7
|Evan McPherson
|K
|1
|8
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|1
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|1
|10
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|1
|11
|Cairo Santos
|K
|1
|12
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|1
|13
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|14
|Trey Smack
|K
|1
|15
|Will Reichard
|K
|1
|16
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|1
|17
|Wil Lutz
|K
|1
|18
|Chris Boswell
|K
|1
|19
|Jake Elliott
|K
|2
|20
|Tyler Bass
|K
|2
|21
|Harrison Butker
|K
|2
|22
|Andy Borregales
|K
|2
|23
|Riley Patterson
|K
|2
|24
|Joey Slye
|K
|2
|25
|Matt Gay
|K
|2
|26
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|2
|27
|Nick Folk
|K
|2
|28
|Drew Stevens
|K
|2
|29
|Jason Sanders
|K
|2
|30
|Chad Ryland
|K
|2
|31
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|2
|32
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Fantasy Football Kicker News, Outlooks
Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that he expects Tyler Loop to be the team's kicker entering Week 1, according to Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner. However, Minter also said that the team is "trying to have all situations covered." It's unclear exactly what Minter means by this, but it's not the first time he's been a little iffy about Loop's job security.
In recent days, he left the door open for the Ravens to bring in some competition at the kicker position. With that being said, it sounds like Loop will handle kicking duties for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, barring any major surprises. Playing on a good team should bode well for his outlook as a fringe top-12 fantasy kicker, and he also comes with a decent track record after going 30-for-34 on field goals and 44-for-46 on extra points last year.
Andy Borregales, New England Patriots
New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has bounced back ever since his ugly showing in Week 1 of the preseason. During Thursday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, he went 2-for-2 on field goals and also made his lone extra point attempt. The field goals weren't particularly impressive, as they came from 26 and 33 yards out, but it was nice to see him demonstrate some accuracy.
He missed three kicks in the first week of the preseason, but he has gone 3-for-3 on field goals since then. There was never much doubt that Borregales would make the team, as he was the only kicker on the Patriots' roster this summer. Nevertheless, fantasy managers should be encouraged that he overcame his initial struggles and the team never felt compelled to bring in any external competition.
He was the K10 in fantasy football as a rookie last year, but he has fallen to K22 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson appears set to handle the job entering the regular season, with Charlie Smyth being released Sunday, according to Mike Triplett. Carlson only joined New Orleans on Aug. 24 but made a strong final impression. He hit field goals from 38 and 53 yards in Friday's preseason finale against Dallas, with the 53-yarder providing the winning points in a 27-24 victory.
The veteran made 22 of 27 field goals for Las Vegas last season and owns an 86.9% conversion rate over his NFL career. Smyth had handled the job over the final six games of 2025, making 12 of 16 field goals and all 13 of his extra points, but never completely separated from the competition this summer. Tanner Brown was also part of the battle, though Smyth's release leaves Carlson in position to enter Week 1 as New Orleans' kicker.
Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader has made the 53-man roster, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. He won the kicking competition after Indianapolis released Blake Grupe. Although Grupe reportedly had a good camp, he went just 2-for-4 on field goals during the preseason, while Shrader went 5-for-5. Furthermore, Shrader excelled from long range.
All five of his field goals came from 40+ yards out, including two from at least 60 yards. The 27-year-old was impressive last season, going 14-for-14 on extra points and 13-for-14 on field goals. If he continues to demonstrate a blend of accuracy and power, he could sneak onto the fantasy radar as a kicker who gets plenty of opportunities in the Colts' upward-trending offense.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chase McLaughlin, Jason Myers, Harrison Mevis, Cairo Santos, Eddy Pineiro, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Will Reichard, Daniel Carlson, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Tyler Bass, Harrison Butker, Andy Borregales. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Chase McLaughlin, Jason Myers, Harrison Mevis, Cairo Santos, Eddy Pineiro, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Will Reichard, Daniel Carlson, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Tyler Bass, Harrison Butker, Andy Borregales:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.