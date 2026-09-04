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Updated Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 1 (2026)

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Spencer Shrader - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Starts

RotoBaller's updated kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 K rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Fantasy Football Kicker News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season begins in just a few days, and managers will soon set their first lineups of the fantasy season. In this piece, we will provide you with our updated kicker rankings for all Week 1 matchups.

Let's take a look at where the top kickers like Harrison Butker, Nick Folk, Evan McPherson, Brandon Aubrey, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.

Our K fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important K fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Kicker Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 4 Cam Little K
1 5 Jake Bates K
1 6 Tyler Loop K
1 7 Evan McPherson K
1 8 Chase McLaughlin K
1 9 Jason Myers K
1 10 Harrison Mevis K
1 11 Cairo Santos K
1 12 Eddy Pineiro K
1 13 Spencer Shrader K
1 14 Trey Smack K
1 15 Will Reichard K
1 16 Daniel Carlson K
1 17 Wil Lutz K
1 18 Chris Boswell K
1 19 Jake Elliott K
2 20 Tyler Bass K
2 21 Harrison Butker K
2 22 Andy Borregales K
2 23 Riley Patterson K
2 24 Joey Slye K
2 25 Matt Gay K
2 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
2 27 Nick Folk K
2 28 Drew Stevens K
2 29 Jason Sanders K
2 30 Chad Ryland K
2 31 Dominic Zvada K
2 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Fantasy Football Kicker News, Outlooks

Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that he expects Tyler Loop to be the team's kicker entering Week 1, according to Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner. However, Minter also said that the team is "trying to have all situations covered." It's unclear exactly what Minter means by this, but it's not the first time he's been a little iffy about Loop's job security.

In recent days, he left the door open for the Ravens to bring in some competition at the kicker position. With that being said, it sounds like Loop will handle kicking duties for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, barring any major surprises. Playing on a good team should bode well for his outlook as a fringe top-12 fantasy kicker, and he also comes with a decent track record after going 30-for-34 on field goals and 44-for-46 on extra points last year.

Andy Borregales, New England Patriots

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has bounced back ever since his ugly showing in Week 1 of the preseason. During Thursday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, he went 2-for-2 on field goals and also made his lone extra point attempt. The field goals weren't particularly impressive, as they came from 26 and 33 yards out, but it was nice to see him demonstrate some accuracy.

He missed three kicks in the first week of the preseason, but he has gone 3-for-3 on field goals since then. There was never much doubt that Borregales would make the team, as he was the only kicker on the Patriots' roster this summer. Nevertheless, fantasy managers should be encouraged that he overcame his initial struggles and the team never felt compelled to bring in any external competition.

He was the K10 in fantasy football as a rookie last year, but he has fallen to K22 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.

Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson appears set to handle the job entering the regular season, with Charlie Smyth being released Sunday, according to Mike Triplett. Carlson only joined New Orleans on Aug. 24 but made a strong final impression. He hit field goals from 38 and 53 yards in Friday's preseason finale against Dallas, with the 53-yarder providing the winning points in a 27-24 victory.

The veteran made 22 of 27 field goals for Las Vegas last season and owns an 86.9% conversion rate over his NFL career. Smyth had handled the job over the final six games of 2025, making 12 of 16 field goals and all 13 of his extra points, but never completely separated from the competition this summer. Tanner Brown was also part of the battle, though Smyth's release leaves Carlson in position to enter Week 1 as New Orleans' kicker.

Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader has made the 53-man roster, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. He won the kicking competition after Indianapolis released Blake Grupe. Although Grupe reportedly had a good camp, he went just 2-for-4 on field goals during the preseason, while Shrader went 5-for-5. Furthermore, Shrader excelled from long range.

All five of his field goals came from 40+ yards out, including two from at least 60 yards. The 27-year-old was impressive last season, going 14-for-14 on extra points and 13-for-14 on field goals. If he continues to demonstrate a blend of accuracy and power, he could sneak onto the fantasy radar as a kicker who gets plenty of opportunities in the Colts' upward-trending offense.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chase McLaughlin, Jason Myers, Harrison Mevis, Cairo Santos, Eddy Pineiro, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Will Reichard, Daniel Carlson, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Tyler Bass, Harrison Butker, Andy Borregales. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Chase McLaughlin, Jason Myers, Harrison Mevis, Cairo Santos, Eddy Pineiro, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Will Reichard, Daniel Carlson, Wil Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Tyler Bass, Harrison Butker, Andy Borregales:

Chase McLaughlin
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Trey Smack
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Harrison Butker
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Will Reichard
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chris Boswell
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Harrison Butker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Mevis
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Mevis
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Mevis
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cairo Santos
vs
Trey Smack
Cairo Santos
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cairo Santos
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cairo Santos
vs
Wil Lutz
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Bass
Cairo Santos
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cairo Santos
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Loop
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Evan McPherson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chris Boswell
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Bates
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Will Reichard
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Butker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Spencer Shrader
vs
Trey Smack
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Mevis
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Butker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Will Reichard
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cairo Santos
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Mevis
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jake Elliott
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tyler Bass
Daniel Carlson
vs
Andy Borregales
Daniel Carlson
vs
Wil Lutz
Daniel Carlson
vs
Nick Folk
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cairo Santos
Daniel Carlson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Daniel Carlson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Bass
Wil Lutz
vs
Daniel Carlson
Wil Lutz
vs
Cairo Santos
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Elliott
Wil Lutz
vs
Andy Borregales
Wil Lutz
vs
Trey Smack
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wil Lutz
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Elliott
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Elliott
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Elliott
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Elliott
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Elliott
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Elliott
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Elliott
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Elliott
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Bass
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Bass
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Bass
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Harrison Mevis
Harrison Butker
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Andy Borregales
vs
Jake Elliott
Andy Borregales
vs
Daniel Carlson
Andy Borregales
vs
Nick Folk
Andy Borregales
vs
Tyler Bass
Andy Borregales
vs
Matt Gay
Andy Borregales
vs
Wil Lutz
Andy Borregales
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Andy Borregales
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn

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Updated Team Defense Rankings (D/ST)
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Waiver Wire Rankings Updates Ahead of Week 1


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