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Updated Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 1 (2026)

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RotoBaller's updated tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 TE rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! With the 2026 NFL season just days away, there isn't a better time to put the finishing touches on our fantasy football lineup. In this piece, we will provide you with our updated tight end rankings for all Week 1 matchups.

Let's take a look at where the top tight ends like Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Likely, Dalton Schultz, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important TE fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

TE Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brock Bowers TE
1 2 Trey McBride TE
2 3 Tyler Warren TE
3 4 Colston Loveland TE
3 5 Sam LaPorta TE
3 6 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
3 7 Tucker Kraft TE
3 8 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
3 9 Dallas Goedert TE
3 10 Isaiah Likely TE
4 11 Travis Kelce TE
4 12 Mark Andrews TE
4 13 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 14 Juwan Johnson TE
5 15 George Kittle TE
5 16 Jake Ferguson TE
5 17 Hunter Henry TE
5 18 Brenton Strange TE
6 19 Chig Okonkwo TE
6 20 Dalton Schultz TE
6 21 Cade Otton TE
6 22 T.J. Hockenson TE
6 23 Terrance Ferguson TE
7 24 Greg Dulcich TE
7 25 Pat Freiermuth TE
7 26 AJ Barner TE
7 27 Evan Engram TE
7 28 Mike Gesicki TE
7 29 Gunnar Helm TE
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE
7 31 Oronde Gadsden II TE
8 32 Charlie Kolar TE
8 33 Jake Tonges TE
8 34 Darren Waller TE
8 35 Michael Mayer TE
8 36 Darnell Washington TE
8 37 Mason Taylor TE
8 38 Kenyon Sadiq TE
8 39 David Njoku TE
9 40 Erick All Jr. TE
9 41 Elijah Arroyo TE
9 42 Daniel Bellinger TE
9 43 Theo Johnson TE
9 44 Noah Fant TE
9 45 Dawson Knox TE
9 46 Jonnu Smith TE
10 47 Cole Kmet TE
10 48 Noah Gray TE
10 49 Marlin Klein TE
10 50 Eli Raridon TE
10 51 Austin Hooper TE
10 52 Max Klare TE
10 53 Luke Schoonmaker TE
10 54 Matthew Hibner TE
10 55 Oscar Delp TE
10 56 Nate Boerkircher TE
10 57 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
10 58 Elijah Higgins TE
10 59 Cade Stover TE
10 60 Tyler Conklin TE
11 61 Davis Allen TE
11 62 Tommy Tremble TE
11 63 Adam Trautman TE
11 64 John Bates TE
11 65 Tanner Hudson TE
11 66 Josh Oliver TE
11 67 Brock Wright TE
11 68 Tyler Higbee TE
11 69 Luke Farrell TE
11 70 Mitchell Evans TE
11 71 Ben Sinnott TE
11 72 Jackson Hawes TE
11 73 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
11 74 Drew Sample TE
11 75 Will Kacmarek TE

 

Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has rarely flashed for fantasy since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick in 2022, but he has reliably done what's been asked of him, and with the Buccaneers opening the season with a receiver room at less than full strength, he could again be asked to step up. Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) have both been dealing with lingering injuries, putting their Week 1 availability in question.

Even if both should suit up for the Buccaneers' season-opener against the Bengals, they could each face a snap count of sorts, providing Otton with a pathway to heavier involvement and an increased target share. Cracking the top 15 of the position four times in 2025, Otton has become a prototypical streamer, and although he ranks as RotoBaller's TE24 for 2026, he has the opportunity to re-enter that conversation straight out of the gate, making him a potentially usable piece early in the year.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) appeared to be running without any issues ahead of Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Kraft continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in November of last year. He missed all of the preseason, but was able to take part during joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals last week.

It seems that Kraft is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He appears to be moving well and could very well be ready to go in time for the first game of the season.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta's 2025 campaign came to a premature end after he suffered a back injury in Week 10 that ultimately required season-ending surgery. The 25-year-old was productive before getting hurt, recording 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns on 49 targets across nine games played. LaPorta gave fantasy managers a scare when he suffered a hip injury that caused him to miss some time this summer.

However, the young tight end was able to return to practice and looks to be on track to start the regular season fully healthy. Between wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as running back Jahmyr Gibbs, LaPorta faces plenty of target competition in Detroit. Still, the Lions enter the year with questions on defense and a new-look offensive line, both of which could force them to turn to the air early and often in 2026. As long as LaPorta remains healthy, he could be poised for a bounce-back season.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) traveled with the team to Australia for the Week 1 regular-season opener next Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but that does not mean that he will play a full game if he is active next week. If Kittle is active, The Athletic's Matt Barrows is "sure he won't be on the field for his usual 95 percent of the offensive snaps."

The 49ers must consider the long ride back for Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the playoffs back in January. The 32-year-old veteran is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, but he also has a lengthy injury history and managed to play in just 11 regular-season games in 2025 in his ninth year in the NFL, catching 57 of his 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 49ers are most likely looking to slowly ease Kittle back into the offense so that he can be peaking late in the year if he manages to stay healthy in 2026. Fantasy managers setting DFS lineups in Week 1 should be fading Kittle at the TE position.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Dalton Schultz, Cade Otton, T.J. Hockenson, Terrance Ferguson, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, AJ Barner. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Dalton Schultz, Cade Otton, T.J. Hockenson, Terrance Ferguson, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, AJ Barner:

George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cade Otton
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Trey McBride
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Cade Otton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cade Otton
vs
AJ Barner
Cade Otton
vs
Charlie Kolar
Cade Otton
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Cade Otton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cade Otton
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Cade Otton
vs
Greg Dulcich
Cade Otton
vs
Brock Bowers
Cade Otton
vs
Trey McBride
Cade Otton
vs
Colston Loveland
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jake Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brock Bowers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Trey McBride
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Greg Dulcich
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Greg Dulcich
vs
Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
vs
Colby Parkinson
Greg Dulcich
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Greg Dulcich
vs
Gunnar Helm
Greg Dulcich
vs
Charlie Kolar
Greg Dulcich
vs
Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
vs
Brock Bowers
Greg Dulcich
vs
Trey McBride
Greg Dulcich
vs
Colston Loveland
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cade Otton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
AJ Barner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Charlie Kolar
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colby Parkinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Bowers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Trey McBride
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colston Loveland
AJ Barner
vs
Charlie Kolar
AJ Barner
vs
Colby Parkinson
AJ Barner
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
AJ Barner
vs
Greg Dulcich
AJ Barner
vs
Mike Gesicki
AJ Barner
vs
Cade Otton
AJ Barner
vs
Pat Freiermuth
AJ Barner
vs
Brock Bowers
AJ Barner
vs
Trey McBride
AJ Barner
vs
Colston Loveland

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Dynasty Fantasy Risers/Fallers to Buy?
Nick Mariano's Bold Predictions for 2026
Wyatt's Must-Have Early-Round Picks
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 1 Targets, Avoids


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Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
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Expected to be Ready for Week 1
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Considered Day-to-Day
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Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
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Practices in Full on Thursday
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Ryan Wingo Earning High Praise from Head Coach
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Anthony Colandrea Poised for Big Things in Juicy Week 1 Matchup
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DeSean Bishop Eyeing Big Showing in Favorable Week 1 Test
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KJ Duff Looking for Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Clash
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John Mateer Tweaks his Mechanics This Offseason
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
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Good to Go for 2026-27
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Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
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NCAA Finds Cincinnati Not At Fault In Brendan Sorsby Betting Probe
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Freshman Legend Bey Starting As Ohio State's Kick Returner
Jonathan Huberdeau

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Savion Hiter Will Play In Season Opener
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Nic Anderson Impressing Will Stein With Speed
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
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Tanook Hines Listed As Co-Starter For Week 1
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
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Dabo Swinney Lacking Confidence in Christopher Vizzina?
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Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
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Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
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Kyle Mangas

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Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
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Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

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James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
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"Looks Ready for Week 1"
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