RotoBaller's updated tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 TE rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Hey RotoBallers! With the 2026 NFL season just days away, there isn't a better time to put the finishing touches on our fantasy football lineup. In this piece, we will provide you with our updated tight end rankings for all Week 1 matchups.
Let's take a look at where the top tight ends like Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Likely, Dalton Schultz, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important TE fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has rarely flashed for fantasy since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick in 2022, but he has reliably done what's been asked of him, and with the Buccaneers opening the season with a receiver room at less than full strength, he could again be asked to step up. Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) have both been dealing with lingering injuries, putting their Week 1 availability in question.
Even if both should suit up for the Buccaneers' season-opener against the Bengals, they could each face a snap count of sorts, providing Otton with a pathway to heavier involvement and an increased target share. Cracking the top 15 of the position four times in 2025, Otton has become a prototypical streamer, and although he ranks as RotoBaller's TE24 for 2026, he has the opportunity to re-enter that conversation straight out of the gate, making him a potentially usable piece early in the year.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) appeared to be running without any issues ahead of Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Kraft continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in November of last year. He missed all of the preseason, but was able to take part during joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals last week.
It seems that Kraft is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He appears to be moving well and could very well be ready to go in time for the first game of the season.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta's 2025 campaign came to a premature end after he suffered a back injury in Week 10 that ultimately required season-ending surgery. The 25-year-old was productive before getting hurt, recording 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns on 49 targets across nine games played. LaPorta gave fantasy managers a scare when he suffered a hip injury that caused him to miss some time this summer.
However, the young tight end was able to return to practice and looks to be on track to start the regular season fully healthy. Between wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as running back Jahmyr Gibbs, LaPorta faces plenty of target competition in Detroit. Still, the Lions enter the year with questions on defense and a new-look offensive line, both of which could force them to turn to the air early and often in 2026. As long as LaPorta remains healthy, he could be poised for a bounce-back season.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) traveled with the team to Australia for the Week 1 regular-season opener next Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but that does not mean that he will play a full game if he is active next week. If Kittle is active, The Athletic's Matt Barrows is "sure he won't be on the field for his usual 95 percent of the offensive snaps."
The 49ers must consider the long ride back for Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the playoffs back in January. The 32-year-old veteran is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, but he also has a lengthy injury history and managed to play in just 11 regular-season games in 2025 in his ninth year in the NFL, catching 57 of his 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 49ers are most likely looking to slowly ease Kittle back into the offense so that he can be peaking late in the year if he manages to stay healthy in 2026. Fantasy managers setting DFS lineups in Week 1 should be fading Kittle at the TE position.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Dalton Schultz, Cade Otton, T.J. Hockenson, Terrance Ferguson, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, AJ Barner. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo, Dalton Schultz, Cade Otton, T.J. Hockenson, Terrance Ferguson, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, AJ Barner:
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