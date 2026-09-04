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Should You Buy The Hype? The Fantasy Football Buzz Index

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Thunder Dan Palyo takes one final look at the biggest ADP risers as we head into the last week of draft season. Which players are worth picking with increased ADP?

In This Article hide
Drafting Right Before The Season: Pros and Cons
What is the Fantasy Football Buzz Index?
Early Round Picks On The Rise
Middle Round Picks On The Rise
Late Round Picks On The Rise
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

One more weekend. Then we can sit back, watch some football games, and enjoy reaping the rewards of all our fantasy football draft preparations!

But we're not there just yet. I've done dozens of best ball drafts and several industry drafts, but I still have two of my most important drafts ahead of me - my home league and the infamous RotoBaller Experts League, which may be the most cutthroat league in which I've ever participated.

The rankings are all updated, the player features have been written, and all of your favorite analysts have planted their flags on their favorite players. If you've been consuming fantasy football content for the last month (or more), then you know that the ADP for some players has been fluctuating far more than others. What I will attempt to do in this piece is help you navigate the buzz surrounding some of the most-touted plays this preseason in order to build the best possible team in your final drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Drafting Right Before The Season: Pros and Cons

There's a reason why best ball is so popular. Drafters love to invest in their favorite penny stocks, whether it's rookies or other "sleepers" (anyone tired of reading that term yet?) with the hope that they see a major return on that investment. You don't have to hit on every speculative pick either, just a few, while also avoiding the potential landmines like Josh Jacobs.

But according to my research, there are still a lot of you who haven't finished drafting yet! Whether it's a "home league" draft this weekend or other leagues, we still have a lot of fantasy football teams yet to build, even with the season looming in just...five days!

If you're reading this right now, then I'm assuming you still have at least one draft left. While the value has dried up on your favorite "sleeper" picks that have been touted nearly everywhere, you also have the benefit of incorporating more information into your selection process than anyone who already drafted did.

We know as much as we're going to know about injuries. We think we know as much as we're going to know about how players are going to be utilized on their teams (though we will see how that plays out next week).

We certainly know which players are most likely to go ahead of their ADP because of the buzz surrounding them in the industry. The goal here is to make sure you know how to incorporate the "buzz factor" into your draft process.

 

What is the Fantasy Football Buzz Index?

It's something I created simply for the sake of this article. It's entirely arbitrary and based on my own personal evaluation of the market.

It is based on actual data; however, not just my feel for things. I've been scraping the ADP trends from Yahoo, Sleeper, ESPN, Underdog, and other draft platforms, while also tapping into the analytics here at RotoBaller to see which players are being searched for the most on our site.

The Buzz Index is a 100-point scale, with zero representing a player who no one is talking about to 100 being a player that EVERYONE is talking about. I'm focusing here on players with positive buzz who you are simply going to have to take ahead of their ADP - if you think they're worth it!

In some cases, is the buzz going to push certain players too high in your draft? Making these tough decisions about how much hype to buy on these types of players is arguably one of the most important things you'll do in your drafts.

Let's dig into some of those players, and I'll drop a few of my thoughts on how much hype to pay for as well.

 

Early Round Picks On The Rise

Kenneth Walker III, RB - Kansas City Chiefs

Buzz Factor: 75

If there's one early-round running back who continues to ascend in ADP, it's Walker. I'd say Omarion Hampton is a close second, but I'm absolutely here for that one as he's one of my favorite second-round targets.

We have entered KW3 late-first, early second-round territory as Walker's most recent ADP is around 14 overall. I've gone on record already saying this is too steep for a guy who's never produced at that level before, but I understand why there's such hype surrounding him.

If the Chiefs bounce back and get their offense going at full throttle again, Walker could certainly pay off this price tag. But just understand that you are buying him at an all-time high price and that he's not going to last past the middle of the second round in most drafts.

Chris Olave, WR - New Orleans Saints

Buzz Factor: 85

I had planned to take Olave in the third round this year, and you could probably get him there as recently as a few weeks ago. But ever since Jordyn Tyson went down with an injury that will force him to miss the first half of the season, Olave's ADP has been on the rise.

I love Olave this year and the Saints in general, so I'm comfortable taking him in the late second round if he's the best available on my board. But just be warned that he's probably not falling to you in the third round anymore.

DeVonta Smith, WR - Philadelphia Eagles

Buzz Factor: 70

There are still those who refuse to jump aboard the DeVonta Smith hype train, but I am not one of them. I am in on the Eagles offense bouncing back this season with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, and I want pieces of this Philly squad.

Just because we haven't seen Smith finish as a WR1 doesn't mean that he can't do it! I think he'll soak up the majority of A.J. Brown's vacated targets and is primed for his best season. He's going a few picks later than Olave, but is still a candidate to be taken by your leaguemates in round 2, so plan accordingly. I'd love to land him or Olave with a late-second or early-third round pick if I'm picking from the front half of the draft.

D'Andre Swift, RB - Chicago Bears

Buzz Factor: 80

This hype train was almost derailed by an injury panic yesterday, but it turns out that Swift isn't dealing with anything serious.

With his platoon-mate Kyle Monangai still not practicing and looking like he could miss the start of the season, Swift has seen his ADP creep up into the low-40s.

Everyone wants a piece of this Bears offense; I get it. But all the main pieces are getting pretty pricey, with Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Swift all going inside the top 50. I am not saying Swift is a bad pick by any means, just that he's now priced for his ceiling, not his median outcome.

My favorite target is Rome Odunze, just outside the top 50 if you're wondering.

 

Middle Round Picks On The Rise

Parker Washington, WR - Jacksonville Jaguars

Buzz Factor: 90

Find someone who loves you as much as my friend Adam Koffler loves Parker Washington! All kidding aside, I am team Washington, too, but I have not been able to get him on too many teams because everyone else and their sister are on him, too!

This tweet is pretty accurate, I think. But if your home league has some sharp players in it, don't expect Washington to be there in the sixth round. He's a guy who everyone feels warm and fuzzy about taking in the 60-range.

Christian Watson, WR - Green Bay Packers

Buzz Factor: 92

If there is one receiver who is a little more buzzy than Washington, it's probably Watson. You may have been able to snag him after pick 60 last week, but the Jacobs news has caused all the Packers' passing pieces to see a price increase.

Watson has already been on dozens of breakout lists, and rightfully so. He's a freakish athlete and incredibly talented player who has the advanced metrics of a superstar. If there's one thing holding him back, it's his injury history. But drafters don't seem to mind that too much, so don't be surprised if he's off the board anytime in round five.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Green Bay Packers

Buzz Factor: 100

Yeah, if there is one player who has gotten more attention than anyone else this last week, it's Lloyd. I mean, he was already trending up as a late-round handcuff before the Jacobs news broke, but now that he enters the season as the presumed RB1 for the Packers, he's seen the biggest ADP jump of any player all preseason.

Just how high is he being drafted? He's moved up into the 70-80 range recently, a full 60+ spots from where he was being taken just a week ago.

He's clearly talented, but I think we might need to pump the brakes a bit. The Packers also acquired Kaleb Johnson from the Steelers, and Lloyd has no track record yet in the league to suggest that he can handle an RB1 role.

When you also factor in that Green Bay has a below-average run-blocking unit up front and has already stated that they plan to throw the football more, there are some real reasons to be skeptical about Lloyd emerging as a reliable fantasy asset.

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Carolina Panthers

Buzz Factor: 82

In the same range as Lloyd is Jonathon Brooks, who was getting steamed up all preseason. His buzz seems to be cooling off a bit lately, but rest assured that someone in your league has him circled as their sleeper, so you shouldn't expect to get him anywhere after the seventh round.

I'm personally out on both Panthers backs, but if I had to pick one, I think it's Chuba Hubbard, who is now going after Brooks by an average of about 10 picks.

 

Late Round Picks On The Rise

Alec Pierce, WR - Indianapolis Colts

Buzz Factor: 82

After seeing his ADP in free fall for much of the summer, Pierce is trending back up after finally getting on the practice field.

It's hard not to like Pierce after his breakout season and with Michael Pittman Jr. leaving for Pittsburgh. His ADP is sitting around pick 90, but you may have to pick him a tad sooner as he'll certainly be on others' radar as well.

L.A. Rams Defense/Special Teams

Buzz Factor: 95

The Rams were already the first defense off the board, but now we are seeing them go around pick 100 quite often after they announced that Aaron Donald was returning to chase a ring with this super team.

I really can't support taking a defense this early, regardless of how good they might be. Let someone else reach for the Rams. No lie, I had someone ask me the other day if the 7th or 8th round was too early for a defense. Yes, it is!

KC Concepcion, WR - Cleveland Browns

Buzz Factor: 80

The data is showing Concepcion with one of the biggest jumps in ADP over the last week, up nearly nine spots to the 110 range.

I don't doubt his ability, but I do worry about the Browns' offense and the quality of quarterbacks throwing him the football. We are getting into the late rounds here, however, so the risk is mitigated.

Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers

Buzz Factor: 82

I was already big on Love this season before the Jacobs debacle, but his ADP is now surging as drafters are gravitating towards the Packers' passing game.

He's still quite affordable compared to the QB field, but if you are a believer as I am, you should grab him at least a round ahead of his ADP just to be safe.

Juwan Johnson, TE - New Orleans Saints

Buzz Factor: 74

Yeah, I laughed a little when I typed this out, too. Juwan Johnson is a buzzy fantasy player?

Well, his ADP is up seven spots over the last week, and folks are finally putting some respect on his name! He's one of my favorite late-round picks at TE, and I think he's an excellent investment. He could flirt with low-end TE1 production this season on what should be an improved New Orleans offense.

Terrance Ferguson, TE - L.A. Rams

Buzz Factor: 83

T-Ferg is not just for best-ballers anymore! He's TE20 off the board and is being plucked late as a trendy TE2 target, as he's been touted as a breakout candidate in this juggernaut Rams offense.

I've been getting sniped on him in best ball drafts quite often, so if you have your hopes set on him being some secret pick of yours in the final few rounds, be warned that the word is out!

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonathon Brooks, Marshawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, and Chris Olave. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathon Brooks, Marshawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, and Chris Olave:

Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dak Prescott
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Justin Herbert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Drake Maye
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Joe Burrow
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bo Nix
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian Watson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Alec Pierce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathon Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dak Prescott
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trevor Lawrence
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Caleb Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justin Herbert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Addison
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Drake Maye
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Joe Burrow
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brock Purdy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Daniels
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Stafford
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Hurts
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Lamar Jackson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaxson Dart
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jared Goff
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Baker Mayfield
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Monangai
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Olave
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Olave
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Olave
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Olave
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Olave
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Coker

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