Thunder Dan Palyo takes one final look at the biggest ADP risers as we head into the last week of draft season. Which players are worth picking with increased ADP?
One more weekend. Then we can sit back, watch some football games, and enjoy reaping the rewards of all our fantasy football draft preparations!
But we're not there just yet. I've done dozens of best ball drafts and several industry drafts, but I still have two of my most important drafts ahead of me - my home league and the infamous RotoBaller Experts League, which may be the most cutthroat league in which I've ever participated.
The rankings are all updated, the player features have been written, and all of your favorite analysts have planted their flags on their favorite players. If you've been consuming fantasy football content for the last month (or more), then you know that the ADP for some players has been fluctuating far more than others. What I will attempt to do in this piece is help you navigate the buzz surrounding some of the most-touted plays this preseason in order to build the best possible team in your final drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Drafting Right Before The Season: Pros and Cons
There's a reason why best ball is so popular. Drafters love to invest in their favorite penny stocks, whether it's rookies or other "sleepers" (anyone tired of reading that term yet?) with the hope that they see a major return on that investment. You don't have to hit on every speculative pick either, just a few, while also avoiding the potential landmines like Josh Jacobs.
But according to my research, there are still a lot of you who haven't finished drafting yet! Whether it's a "home league" draft this weekend or other leagues, we still have a lot of fantasy football teams yet to build, even with the season looming in just...five days!
If you're reading this right now, then I'm assuming you still have at least one draft left. While the value has dried up on your favorite "sleeper" picks that have been touted nearly everywhere, you also have the benefit of incorporating more information into your selection process than anyone who already drafted did.
We know as much as we're going to know about injuries. We think we know as much as we're going to know about how players are going to be utilized on their teams (though we will see how that plays out next week).
We certainly know which players are most likely to go ahead of their ADP because of the buzz surrounding them in the industry. The goal here is to make sure you know how to incorporate the "buzz factor" into your draft process.
What is the Fantasy Football Buzz Index?
It's something I created simply for the sake of this article. It's entirely arbitrary and based on my own personal evaluation of the market.
It is based on actual data; however, not just my feel for things. I've been scraping the ADP trends from Yahoo, Sleeper, ESPN, Underdog, and other draft platforms, while also tapping into the analytics here at RotoBaller to see which players are being searched for the most on our site.
The Buzz Index is a 100-point scale, with zero representing a player who no one is talking about to 100 being a player that EVERYONE is talking about. I'm focusing here on players with positive buzz who you are simply going to have to take ahead of their ADP - if you think they're worth it!
In some cases, is the buzz going to push certain players too high in your draft? Making these tough decisions about how much hype to buy on these types of players is arguably one of the most important things you'll do in your drafts.
Let's dig into some of those players, and I'll drop a few of my thoughts on how much hype to pay for as well.
Early Round Picks On The Rise
Kenneth Walker III, RB - Kansas City Chiefs
Buzz Factor: 75
If there's one early-round running back who continues to ascend in ADP, it's Walker. I'd say Omarion Hampton is a close second, but I'm absolutely here for that one as he's one of my favorite second-round targets.
Chiefs View Kenneth Walker as Potential Three-Down Back https://t.co/LTXkui9Ceq
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 1, 2026
We have entered KW3 late-first, early second-round territory as Walker's most recent ADP is around 14 overall. I've gone on record already saying this is too steep for a guy who's never produced at that level before, but I understand why there's such hype surrounding him.
If the Chiefs bounce back and get their offense going at full throttle again, Walker could certainly pay off this price tag. But just understand that you are buying him at an all-time high price and that he's not going to last past the middle of the second round in most drafts.
Chris Olave, WR - New Orleans Saints
Buzz Factor: 85
I had planned to take Olave in the third round this year, and you could probably get him there as recently as a few weeks ago. But ever since Jordyn Tyson went down with an injury that will force him to miss the first half of the season, Olave's ADP has been on the rise.
I love Olave this year and the Saints in general, so I'm comfortable taking him in the late second round if he's the best available on my board. But just be warned that he's probably not falling to you in the third round anymore.
DeVonta Smith, WR - Philadelphia Eagles
Buzz Factor: 70
There are still those who refuse to jump aboard the DeVonta Smith hype train, but I am not one of them. I am in on the Eagles offense bouncing back this season with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, and I want pieces of this Philly squad.
Just because we haven't seen Smith finish as a WR1 doesn't mean that he can't do it! I think he'll soak up the majority of A.J. Brown's vacated targets and is primed for his best season. He's going a few picks later than Olave, but is still a candidate to be taken by your leaguemates in round 2, so plan accordingly. I'd love to land him or Olave with a late-second or early-third round pick if I'm picking from the front half of the draft.
D'Andre Swift, RB - Chicago Bears
Buzz Factor: 80
This hype train was almost derailed by an injury panic yesterday, but it turns out that Swift isn't dealing with anything serious.
Bears RB D'Andre Swift, who left Thursday’s practice and was said to be in significant discomfort, was said to be experiencing “a cramp”, per sources. pic.twitter.com/SVfRslTmAf
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2026
With his platoon-mate Kyle Monangai still not practicing and looking like he could miss the start of the season, Swift has seen his ADP creep up into the low-40s.
Everyone wants a piece of this Bears offense; I get it. But all the main pieces are getting pretty pricey, with Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Swift all going inside the top 50. I am not saying Swift is a bad pick by any means, just that he's now priced for his ceiling, not his median outcome.
My favorite target is Rome Odunze, just outside the top 50 if you're wondering.
Middle Round Picks On The Rise
Parker Washington, WR - Jacksonville Jaguars
Buzz Factor: 90
Find someone who loves you as much as my friend Adam Koffler loves Parker Washington! All kidding aside, I am team Washington, too, but I have not been able to get him on too many teams because everyone else and their sister are on him, too!
Parker Washington is going in the 6th round in your average league, in the 3rd round in high-stakes leagues, & in the 9th round of your home leagues.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a wider discrepancy.
— David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) August 31, 2026
This tweet is pretty accurate, I think. But if your home league has some sharp players in it, don't expect Washington to be there in the sixth round. He's a guy who everyone feels warm and fuzzy about taking in the 60-range.
Christian Watson, WR - Green Bay Packers
Buzz Factor: 92
If there is one receiver who is a little more buzzy than Washington, it's probably Watson. You may have been able to snag him after pick 60 last week, but the Jacobs news has caused all the Packers' passing pieces to see a price increase.
Watson has already been on dozens of breakout lists, and rightfully so. He's a freakish athlete and incredibly talented player who has the advanced metrics of a superstar. If there's one thing holding him back, it's his injury history. But drafters don't seem to mind that too much, so don't be surprised if he's off the board anytime in round five.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Green Bay Packers
Buzz Factor: 100
Yeah, if there is one player who has gotten more attention than anyone else this last week, it's Lloyd. I mean, he was already trending up as a late-round handcuff before the Jacobs news broke, but now that he enters the season as the presumed RB1 for the Packers, he's seen the biggest ADP jump of any player all preseason.
Just how high is he being drafted? He's moved up into the 70-80 range recently, a full 60+ spots from where he was being taken just a week ago.
He's clearly talented, but I think we might need to pump the brakes a bit. The Packers also acquired Kaleb Johnson from the Steelers, and Lloyd has no track record yet in the league to suggest that he can handle an RB1 role.
When you also factor in that Green Bay has a below-average run-blocking unit up front and has already stated that they plan to throw the football more, there are some real reasons to be skeptical about Lloyd emerging as a reliable fantasy asset.
Jonathon Brooks, RB - Carolina Panthers
Buzz Factor: 82
In the same range as Lloyd is Jonathon Brooks, who was getting steamed up all preseason. His buzz seems to be cooling off a bit lately, but rest assured that someone in your league has him circled as their sleeper, so you shouldn't expect to get him anywhere after the seventh round.
I'm personally out on both Panthers backs, but if I had to pick one, I think it's Chuba Hubbard, who is now going after Brooks by an average of about 10 picks.
Late Round Picks On The Rise
Alec Pierce, WR - Indianapolis Colts
Buzz Factor: 82
After seeing his ADP in free fall for much of the summer, Pierce is trending back up after finally getting on the practice field.
Alec. Pierce. pic.twitter.com/DXDQPzq06D
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 28, 2026
It's hard not to like Pierce after his breakout season and with Michael Pittman Jr. leaving for Pittsburgh. His ADP is sitting around pick 90, but you may have to pick him a tad sooner as he'll certainly be on others' radar as well.
L.A. Rams Defense/Special Teams
Buzz Factor: 95
The Rams were already the first defense off the board, but now we are seeing them go around pick 100 quite often after they announced that Aaron Donald was returning to chase a ring with this super team.
BREAKING: Aaron Donald coming out of retirement to play for Rams on a 1-year, $20M deal with playoff incentives up to $30M. (via @adamschefter, @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/K0B4YZRo7v
— NFL (@NFL) August 30, 2026
I really can't support taking a defense this early, regardless of how good they might be. Let someone else reach for the Rams. No lie, I had someone ask me the other day if the 7th or 8th round was too early for a defense. Yes, it is!
KC Concepcion, WR - Cleveland Browns
Buzz Factor: 80
The data is showing Concepcion with one of the biggest jumps in ADP over the last week, up nearly nine spots to the 110 range.
Thursday Rookie Profile:
KC Concepcion
Concepcion is competing for the WR1 role in Cleveland, but the recent comps to Zay Flowers suggest he may have it locked down...https://t.co/TIfNdGIgSG pic.twitter.com/1AGsBcoFCv
— Dynatyze Football (@DynatyzeFF) September 3, 2026
I don't doubt his ability, but I do worry about the Browns' offense and the quality of quarterbacks throwing him the football. We are getting into the late rounds here, however, so the risk is mitigated.
Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers
Buzz Factor: 82
I was already big on Love this season before the Jacobs debacle, but his ADP is now surging as drafters are gravitating towards the Packers' passing game.
He's still quite affordable compared to the QB field, but if you are a believer as I am, you should grab him at least a round ahead of his ADP just to be safe.
Juwan Johnson, TE - New Orleans Saints
Buzz Factor: 74
Yeah, I laughed a little when I typed this out, too. Juwan Johnson is a buzzy fantasy player?
Well, his ADP is up seven spots over the last week, and folks are finally putting some respect on his name! He's one of my favorite late-round picks at TE, and I think he's an excellent investment. He could flirt with low-end TE1 production this season on what should be an improved New Orleans offense.
Terrance Ferguson, TE - L.A. Rams
Buzz Factor: 83
T-Ferg is not just for best-ballers anymore! He's TE20 off the board and is being plucked late as a trendy TE2 target, as he's been touted as a breakout candidate in this juggernaut Rams offense.
I've been getting sniped on him in best ball drafts quite often, so if you have your hopes set on him being some secret pick of yours in the final few rounds, be warned that the word is out!
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonathon Brooks, Marshawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, and Chris Olave. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathon Brooks, Marshawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, and Chris Olave:
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