Updated Half-PPR FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for 2026, including Jayden Reed, RJ Harvey. Dontayvion Wicks, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jonah Coleman, and Jordan Addison.
There are only a few days left to draft fantasy football teams as Week 1 is rapidly approaching. Once fantasy managers have drafted their starting running backs, wideouts, and tight ends, they tend to focus on filling in those starting FLEX spots. At RotoBaller HQ, we break down the FLEX position with our Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2026. The FLEX rankings are a guide to help draft the best available RB, WR, or TE to build the best overall starting lineup.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where FLEX options such as Jayden Reed, Carnell Tate, RJ Harvey, Matthew Golden, Makai Lemon, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and others are listed in our FLEX ranks.
In addition to these Half-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Half-PPR Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings
Fantasy Football FLEX Player News
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is likely headed for a larger role on offense in 2026. Not only is Reed fully healthy after recovering from last year's injuries, but he also faces slightly less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs departed for New England in free agency. Injuries limited Reed to just 19 catches, 207 yards, and one touchdown last year, but he finished as the WR29 or higher in PPR leagues in both 2023 and 2024. Even if he doesn't return to his top-30 receiver form, he can still be a WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 12+ teams.
His biggest competition for targets is Matthew Golden, and the good news is that Reed has more experience in the NFL than Golden. Plus, Golden still needs to prove that he's worthy of a larger role after catching just 29 passes with zero touchdowns as a rookie last year, whereas Reed has more of an established track record. For now, it seems like Reed has the edge over Golden. He currently has an ADP of 117.3, which corresponds to the 10th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 31st receiver off the board.
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is expected to occupy a starting role when the regular season gets underway next week. Wicks was traded from the Packers to the Eagles this offseason, and he'll immediately occupy a significant role following the departure of A.J. Brown. All signs point to the 25-year-old opening the regular season as Philly's No. 2 receiver, starting opposite DeVonta Smith. His track record in Green Bay was iffy, but there was never any doubt about his role with the Eagles.
After all, he was held out of all three preseason games due to his status as a projected starter. We expect the Eagles' offense to trend upward under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, which bodes well for Wicks' upside as a low-end WR3/flex. For now, he's an extremely affordable option in fantasy drafts. The latest ADP has him as a fringe draft pick in 12-team leagues and a 14th-round pick in 14-team leagues.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos rookie running back out of Washington, Jonah Coleman, was drafted in the fourth round by the Broncos to work alongside J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. However, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic wrote about how Coleman could be involved between the tackles as a complementary piece to Dobbins to lessen Dobbins' rushing load with the aim of keeping him healthy throughout the season. Dobbins has a long injury history, having yet to stay healthy for a full season in his six-year career. Last season, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards (5.05 YPC) with four touchdowns before going down with an injury and playing in only 10 games.
Coleman was a solid back at Washington, rushing for 25 touchdowns over his past two seasons and 1,053 yards during his junior season. Coleman has a receiving profile as well, as he saw 54 receptions in his final two seasons, but Harvey is expected to assume most of that work. RotoBaller ranks Harvey as the RB54 entering the season, but any injury to Dobbins would propel him into RB3 consideration.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
After recording 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries across 11 games for the Washington Commanders in 2025, veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2026. In Jacksonville, Rodriguez Jr. looks to be competing with second-year back Bhayshul Tuten for the team's RB1 role. While Tuten flashed more explosive upside during his rookie campaign with the Jags, recent reporting out of Jacksonville indicates that Rodriguez Jr. is playing well in practice.
The 25-year-old profiles as the more physical runner of Jacksonville's top two backs, which could help earn the majority of the goal-line work. Rodriguez Jr. could also be the Jaguars' top pass-protecting back, particularly while third-down specialist LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) is sidelined by a soft-tissue injury. As a later-round pick in many drafts, Rodriguez Jr. could end up being a value selection for fantasy managers.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has a much better quarterback setup than he dealt with for most of 2025. Addison finished last season with career lows of 42 catches, 610 yards, and three touchdowns on 79 targets while Minnesota cycled through J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer. The Vikings have settled things down this summer, naming Kyler Murray the starter on Aug. 11. Addison was involved right away. He caught back-to-back corner routes from Murray during his first practice working exclusively with the starters, then moved the chains on an eight-yard catch from him in Minnesota's preseason opener.
That's encouraging for a receiver who scored 19 touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons before dropping to three last year. Justin Jefferson will still dominate targets, and Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson give the offense other proven options, so Addison isn't walking into huge volume. RotoBaller ranks Addison at WR35 in its latest half-PPR rankings. After a down 2025, the steadier quarterback situation gives Addison a real shot to get back into the weekly WR3 mix
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jayden Reed, Jordan Addison, Jonah Coleman, Dontayvion Wicks, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Xavier Worthy, Rachaad White, Wan'Dale Robinson, Dallas Goedert, Juwan Johnson, Tyjae Spears, RJ Harvey, and Alec Pierce:
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