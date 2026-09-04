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Updated 2026 FLEX Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Half-PPR Scoring

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RJ Harvey - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

Updated Half-PPR FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for 2026, including Jayden Reed, RJ Harvey. Dontayvion Wicks, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jonah Coleman, and Jordan Addison.

In This Article hide
Half-PPR Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings
Fantasy Football FLEX Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

There are only a few days left to draft fantasy football teams as Week 1 is rapidly approaching. Once fantasy managers have drafted their starting running backs, wideouts, and tight ends, they tend to focus on filling in those starting FLEX spots. At RotoBaller HQ, we break down the FLEX position with our Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2026. The FLEX rankings are a guide to help draft the best available RB, WR, or TE to build the best overall starting lineup.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where FLEX options such as  Jayden Reed, Carnell Tate, RJ Harvey, Matthew Golden, Makai Lemon, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and others are listed in our FLEX ranks.

In addition to these Half-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Half-PPR Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 11 Derrick Henry RB
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 14 Justin Jefferson WR
2 15 Chase Brown RB
2 16 Omarion Hampton RB
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 George Pickens WR
3 20 A.J. Brown WR
3 21 Brock Bowers TE
3 22 Nico Collins WR
3 23 Chris Olave WR
3 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Kyren Williams RB
4 26 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 27 Malik Nabers WR
4 28 Trey McBride TE
4 29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 30 DeVonta Smith WR
4 31 Zay Flowers WR
4 32 D'Andre Swift RB
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Ladd McConkey WR
4 35 Tee Higgins WR
4 36 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Bucky Irving RB
5 40 Davante Adams WR
5 41 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 42 Colston Loveland TE
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 Jameson Williams WR
5 45 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Terry McLaurin WR
5 48 DJ Moore WR
5 49 David Montgomery RB
5 50 Cam Skattebo RB
5 51 Parker Washington WR
6 52 Mike Evans WR
6 53 Jadarian Price RB
6 54 Christian Watson WR
6 55 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 56 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 57 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 58 Tyler Warren TE
6 59 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 60 Rico Dowdle RB
7 61 Rome Odunze WR
7 62 Jaylen Warren RB
7 63 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 64 Sam LaPorta TE
7 65 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 66 Tucker Kraft TE
7 67 Jayden Reed WR
7 68 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 69 Tony Pollard RB
7 70 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 71 Blake Corum RB
7 72 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 73 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 74 Jordan Addison WR
7 75 DK Metcalf WR
7 76 Quentin Johnston WR
8 77 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 78 Josh Downs WR
8 79 Carnell Tate WR
8 80 Courtland Sutton WR
8 81 Jordan Mason RB
8 82 RJ Harvey RB
8 83 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 84 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 85 Stefon Diggs WR
8 86 Michael Wilson WR
8 87 Matthew Golden WR
9 88 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 89 Xavier Worthy WR
9 90 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 91 Alec Pierce WR
9 92 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 93 George Kittle TE
9 94 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 95 KC Concepcion WR
9 96 Makai Lemon WR
9 97 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 98 Romeo Doubs WR
9 99 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 100 Rachaad White RB
9 101 Josh Jacobs RB
9 102 Travis Kelce TE
10 103 Jalen Coker WR
10 104 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 105 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 106 Dallas Goedert TE
10 107 Mark Andrews TE
10 108 Kyle Monangai RB
10 109 Khalil Shakir WR
10 110 Juwan Johnson TE
10 111 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 112 Isaiah Likely TE
10 113 Tyjae Spears RB
10 114 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 115 Tank Bigsby RB
10 116 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 117 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 118 Jake Ferguson TE
11 119 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 120 Woody Marks RB
11 121 Brenton Strange TE
11 122 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 123 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 124 Denzel Boston WR
11 125 Hunter Henry TE
11 126 Tre Tucker WR
11 127 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 128 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 129 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 130 Dalton Schultz TE
11 131 Keenan Allen WR
11 132 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 133 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 134 Malik Davis RB
11 135 Ray Davis RB
11 136 Tre Harris WR
11 137 Emmett Johnson RB
11 138 Jalen McMillan WR
11 139 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 140 Jonah Coleman RB
12 141 Jalen Nailor WR
12 142 Pat Bryant WR
12 143 Calvin Ridley WR
12 144 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 145 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 146 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 147 Caleb Douglas WR
12 148 Devaughn Vele WR
12 149 Dylan Sampson RB
12 150 Jauan Jennings WR
12 151 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 152 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 153 Rashod Bateman WR
12 154 Cade Otton TE
12 155 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 156 Malachi Fields WR
12 157 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 158 Samaje Perine RB
12 159 Jaylin Noel WR
12 160 Justice Hill RB
12 161 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 162 Chris Brooks RB
13 163 Najee Harris RB
13 164 Seth McGowan RB
13 165 Germie Bernard WR
13 166 AJ Barner TE
13 167 Zachariah Branch WR
13 168 Kaelon Black RB
13 169 Braelon Allen RB
13 170 Cyrus Allen WR
13 171 Colby Parkinson TE
13 172 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 173 Charlie Kolar TE
13 174 Ted Hurst WR
13 175 Chris Bell WR
13 176 Kimani Vidal RB
13 177 Alvin Kamara RB
13 178 Greg Dulcich TE
13 179 Jaylen Wright RB
13 180 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 181 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 182 Sean Tucker RB
13 183 Jordan James RB
13 184 Mike Gesicki TE
14 185 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 186 Cooper Kupp WR
14 187 Travis Hunter WR
14 188 Gunnar Helm TE
14 189 Kaytron Allen RB
14 190 Malik Washington WR
14 191 Jahan Dotson WR
14 192 Michael Mayer TE
14 193 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 194 Roschon Johnson RB
14 195 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 196 Mack Hollins WR
14 197 Demond Claiborne RB
14 198 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 199 Chimere Dike WR
14 200 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 201 George Holani RB
14 202 Darren Waller TE
14 203 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 204 DeMario Douglas WR
14 205 David Njoku TE
14 206 Evan Engram TE
14 207 Darius Slayton WR
14 208 Joshua Palmer WR
15 209 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 210 Antonio Williams WR
15 211 Dawson Knox TE
15 212 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 213 Troy Franklin WR
15 214 Cedric Tillman WR
15 215 Kalif Raymond WR
15 216 Darnell Washington TE
15 217 Xavier Legette WR
15 218 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 219 Bryce Lance WR
15 220 Treylon Burks WR
15 221 Darnell Mooney WR
15 222 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 223 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 224 Noah Gray TE
15 225 Cole Kmet TE
15 226 Jonnu Smith TE
15 227 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 228 Isaiah Davis RB
15 229 Jahdae Walker WR
15 230 Tez Johnson WR
15 231 Theo Johnson TE
15 232 Marquise Brown WR
15 233 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 234 Ty Johnson RB
16 235 Kareem Hunt RB
16 236 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 237 Jack Bech WR
16 238 Devin Singletary RB
16 239 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 240 Skyler Bell WR
16 241 Noah Fant TE
16 242 Keon Coleman WR
16 243 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 244 Jake Tonges TE
16 245 Eli Raridon TE
16 246 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 247 Brashard Smith RB
16 248 Trevor Etienne RB
16 249 Erick All Jr. TE
16 250 Kyle Williams WR
16 251 Zavion Thomas WR
16 252 Kendre Miller RB
16 253 Mason Taylor TE
16 254 Marlin Klein TE
16 255 James Conner RB
16 256 Tutu Atwell WR
16 257 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 258 Darius Cooper WR
16 259 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 260 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 261 Jordan Whittington WR
16 262 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 263 Audric Estime RB
16 264 Christian Kirk WR
16 265 Tank Dell WR
16 266 Oscar Delp TE
16 267 Will Shipley RB
16 268 Austin Hooper TE
16 269 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 270 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 271 Matthew Hibner TE
16 272 Jaylin Lane WR
17 273 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 274 DJ Giddens RB
17 275 Elijah Higgins TE
17 276 Cade Stover TE
17 277 Barion Brown WR
17 278 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 279 Jacob Saylors RB
17 280 Brenen Thompson WR
17 281 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 282 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 283 Tyler Higbee TE
17 284 Dyami Brown WR
17 285 Jacob Cowing WR
17 286 John Bates TE
17 287 Adam Trautman TE
17 288 Tommy Tremble TE
17 289 Dylan Laube RB
17 290 Max Klare TE
17 291 Eli Stowers TE
17 292 Tyler Conklin TE
17 293 Ashton Dulin WR
17 294 Tanner Hudson TE
17 295 Josh Oliver TE
17 296 Brock Wright TE
17 297 Davis Allen TE
17 298 Tory Horton WR
17 299 Adam Randall RB
17 300 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 301 Emari Demercado RB
17 302 Luke Farrell TE

 

Fantasy Football FLEX Player News

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is likely headed for a larger role on offense in 2026. Not only is Reed fully healthy after recovering from last year's injuries, but he also faces slightly less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs departed for New England in free agency. Injuries limited Reed to just 19 catches, 207 yards, and one touchdown last year, but he finished as the WR29 or higher in PPR leagues in both 2023 and 2024. Even if he doesn't return to his top-30 receiver form, he can still be a WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 12+ teams.

His biggest competition for targets is Matthew Golden, and the good news is that Reed has more experience in the NFL than Golden. Plus, Golden still needs to prove that he's worthy of a larger role after catching just 29 passes with zero touchdowns as a rookie last year, whereas Reed has more of an established track record. For now, it seems like Reed has the edge over Golden. He currently has an ADP of 117.3, which corresponds to the 10th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 31st receiver off the board.

 

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is expected to occupy a starting role when the regular season gets underway next week. Wicks was traded from the Packers to the Eagles this offseason, and he'll immediately occupy a significant role following the departure of A.J. Brown. All signs point to the 25-year-old opening the regular season as Philly's No. 2 receiver, starting opposite DeVonta Smith. His track record in Green Bay was iffy, but there was never any doubt about his role with the Eagles.

After all, he was held out of all three preseason games due to his status as a projected starter. We expect the Eagles' offense to trend upward under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, which bodes well for Wicks' upside as a low-end WR3/flex. For now, he's an extremely affordable option in fantasy drafts. The latest ADP has him as a fringe draft pick in 12-team leagues and a 14th-round pick in 14-team leagues.

 

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie running back out of Washington, Jonah Coleman, was drafted in the fourth round by the Broncos to work alongside J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. However, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic wrote about how Coleman could be involved between the tackles as a complementary piece to Dobbins to lessen Dobbins' rushing load with the aim of keeping him healthy throughout the season. Dobbins has a long injury history, having yet to stay healthy for a full season in his six-year career. Last season, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards (5.05 YPC) with four touchdowns before going down with an injury and playing in only 10 games.

Coleman was a solid back at Washington, rushing for 25 touchdowns over his past two seasons and 1,053 yards during his junior season. Coleman has a receiving profile as well, as he saw 54 receptions in his final two seasons, but Harvey is expected to assume most of that work. RotoBaller ranks Harvey as the RB54 entering the season, but any injury to Dobbins would propel him into RB3 consideration.

 

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

After recording 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries across 11 games for the Washington Commanders in 2025, veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2026. In Jacksonville, Rodriguez Jr. looks to be competing with second-year back Bhayshul Tuten for the team's RB1 role. While Tuten flashed more explosive upside during his rookie campaign with the Jags, recent reporting out of Jacksonville indicates that Rodriguez Jr. is playing well in practice.

The 25-year-old profiles as the more physical runner of Jacksonville's top two backs, which could help earn the majority of the goal-line work. Rodriguez Jr. could also be the Jaguars' top pass-protecting back, particularly while third-down specialist LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) is sidelined by a soft-tissue injury. As a later-round pick in many drafts, Rodriguez Jr. could end up being a value selection for fantasy managers.

 

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has a much better quarterback setup than he dealt with for most of 2025. Addison finished last season with career lows of 42 catches, 610 yards, and three touchdowns on 79 targets while Minnesota cycled through J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer. The Vikings have settled things down this summer, naming Kyler Murray the starter on Aug. 11. Addison was involved right away. He caught back-to-back corner routes from Murray during his first practice working exclusively with the starters, then moved the chains on an eight-yard catch from him in Minnesota's preseason opener.

That's encouraging for a receiver who scored 19 touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons before dropping to three last year. Justin Jefferson will still dominate targets, and Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson give the offense other proven options, so Addison isn't walking into huge volume. RotoBaller ranks Addison at WR35 in its latest half-PPR rankings. After a down 2025, the steadier quarterback situation gives Addison a real shot to get back into the weekly WR3 mix

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jayden Reed, Jordan Addison, Jonah Coleman, Dontayvion Wicks, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Xavier Worthy, Rachaad White, Wan'Dale Robinson, Dallas Goedert, Juwan Johnson, Tyjae Spears, RJ Harvey, and Alec Pierce:

Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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George Pickens
Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jayden Reed
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Jordan Addison
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Jordan Addison
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Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
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Jonathan Taylor
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Kenneth Walker III
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Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
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De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
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Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Jonah Coleman
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Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
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Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
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Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
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Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
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D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
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Jeremiyah Love
Dontayvion Wicks
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Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
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Cade Otton
Dontayvion Wicks
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Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
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Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jauan Jennings
Dontayvion Wicks
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Aaron Rodgers
Dontayvion Wicks
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Dylan Sampson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jerry Jeudy
Dontayvion Wicks
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Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
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Zach Charbonnet
Dontayvion Wicks
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Cameron Dicker
Dontayvion Wicks
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Samaje Perine
Dontayvion Wicks
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Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Dontayvion Wicks
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jaylin Noel
Dontayvion Wicks
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Isaac TeSlaa
Dontayvion Wicks
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Los Angeles Chargers
Dontayvion Wicks
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Jason Myers
Dontayvion Wicks
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
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Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
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Justice Hill
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denver Broncos
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Brooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Little
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Calvin Ridley
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bryce Young
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Germie Bernard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Ward
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zachariah Branch
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
AJ Barner
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Najee Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ray Davis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Nico Collins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
A.J. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devonta Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Stafford
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaxson Dart
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Jared Goff
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Purdy
RJ Harvey
vs
Baker Mayfield
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Quentin Johnston
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Bo Nix
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Dak Prescott
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyler Murray
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Reed
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Love
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bo Nix
Xavier Worthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jared Goff
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Xavier Worthy
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyler Murray
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Xavier Worthy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rachaad White
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Mason
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Jacobs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Coker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Willis
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brock Purdy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Downs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
Quentin Johnston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Nico Collins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashee Rice
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Bo Nix
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Jared Goff
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyler Murray
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Willis
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Kittle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Alec Pierce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bo Nix
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Daniel Jones
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Shough
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jared Goff
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Darnold
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malik Willis
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Coker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Jones
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rachaad White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Shough
Dallas Goedert
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyler Murray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dallas Goedert
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Makai Lemon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Alec Pierce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Darnold
Dallas Goedert
vs
KC Concepcion
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Bo Nix
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Love
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyler Murray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Alec Pierce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Juwan Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Juwan Johnson
vs
Bo Nix
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyjae Spears
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyjae Spears
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyjae Spears
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyjae Spears
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyjae Spears
vs
Malik Willis
Tyjae Spears
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyjae Spears
vs
Woody Marks
Tyjae Spears
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyjae Spears
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyjae Spears
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rachaad White
Tyjae Spears
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyjae Spears
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyjae Spears
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyjae Spears
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyjae Spears
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyjae Spears
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyjae Spears
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyjae Spears
vs
George Kittle
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyjae Spears
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyjae Spears
vs
James Cook III
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyjae Spears
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyjae Spears
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyjae Spears
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyjae Spears
vs
Chase Brown
Tyjae Spears
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyjae Spears
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyjae Spears
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyjae Spears
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Breece Hall
Tyjae Spears
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
vs
Bo Nix
Alec Pierce
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyler Murray
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Love
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jared Goff
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alec Pierce
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Willis
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alec Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alec Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Stafford
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Alec Pierce
vs
Daniel Jones
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alec Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
Drake London
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
vs
Zay Flowers
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alec Pierce
vs
Tee Higgins
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashee Rice
Alec Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
CFB

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
CFB

KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
CFB

Austin Simmons Dazzles In Missouri Debut
CFB

LSU Wins Court Case Of Former NFL Training Camp Players
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
J.K. Dobbins

Jonah Coleman Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
CFB

Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
CFB

Ryan Wingo Earning High Praise from Head Coach
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
CFB

SEC Files Lawsuit against LSU, Lane Kiffin
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Poised for Big Things in Juicy Week 1 Matchup
CFB

DeSean Bishop Eyeing Big Showing in Favorable Week 1 Test
CFB

KJ Duff Looking for Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Clash
CFB

John Mateer Tweaks his Mechanics This Offseason
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
CFB

NCAA Finds Cincinnati Not At Fault In Brendan Sorsby Betting Probe
CFB

Freshman Legend Bey Starting As Ohio State's Kick Returner
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
CFB

Savion Hiter Will Play In Season Opener
CFB

Nic Anderson Impressing Will Stein With Speed
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
CFB

Tanook Hines Listed As Co-Starter For Week 1
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
CFB

Dabo Swinney Lacking Confidence in Christopher Vizzina?
CFB

Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Mangas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
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