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Top 400 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: Updated September Draft Rankings (2026)

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Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football PPR rankings for September 2026. These top 400 updated tiered rankings include all positions for fantasy football drafts - RB, WR, TE, QB.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football draft season is in full swing, with the regular season kicking off in just under a week. Below, you will find our updated top 400 PPR draft rankings.

These rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead forecaster and one of the most accurate rankers in the industry. Where do Parker Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, D'Andre Swift, De'Zhaun Stribling, and more stand among all others? Read on below to find out.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts. In addition, check out our new injury tool and bookmark it. It covers the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and more for the NFL.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 De'Von Achane RB
2 15 Drake London WR
2 16 Derrick Henry RB
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 George Pickens WR
3 20 Brock Bowers TE
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 Chris Olave WR
3 23 A.J. Brown WR
3 24 Malik Nabers WR
4 25 Javonte Williams RB
4 26 Trey McBride TE
4 27 Kyren Williams RB
4 28 Zay Flowers WR
4 29 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 30 DeVonta Smith WR
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 32 Ladd McConkey WR
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Tee Higgins WR
4 35 D'Andre Swift RB
4 36 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Josh Allen QB
5 40 Davante Adams WR
5 41 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 42 Colston Loveland TE
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 Bucky Irving RB
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Terry McLaurin WR
5 49 DJ Moore WR
5 50 Parker Washington WR
5 51 Lamar Jackson QB
5 52 Mike Evans WR
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 Cam Skattebo RB
6 55 Jadarian Price RB
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Jalen Hurts QB
6 58 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 59 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 60 Jayden Daniels QB
6 61 Tyler Warren TE
6 62 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 63 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 64 Rome Odunze WR
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Jaylen Warren RB
7 67 Drake Maye QB
7 68 Sam LaPorta TE
7 69 Rico Dowdle RB
7 70 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 71 Justin Herbert QB
7 72 Caleb Williams QB
7 73 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 74 Tucker Kraft TE
7 75 Jayden Reed WR
7 76 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 77 Dak Prescott QB
7 78 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 79 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 80 Tony Pollard RB
7 81 DK Metcalf WR
7 82 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 85 Quentin Johnston WR
7 86 Josh Downs WR
8 87 Blake Corum RB
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Courtland Sutton WR
8 90 Carnell Tate WR
8 91 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 92 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 93 Jordan Mason RB
8 94 Matthew Stafford QB
8 95 Stefon Diggs WR
8 96 RJ Harvey RB
8 97 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 98 Michael Wilson WR
8 99 Matthew Golden WR
8 100 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 101 Jaxson Dart QB
8 102 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 103 Jared Goff QB
9 104 Baker Mayfield QB
9 105 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 106 Jordan Love QB
9 107 Xavier Worthy WR
9 108 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 109 Bo Nix QB
9 110 KC Concepcion WR
9 111 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 112 Alec Pierce WR
9 113 George Kittle TE
9 114 Makai Lemon WR
9 115 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 116 Kyler Murray QB
9 117 Romeo Doubs WR
9 118 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 119 Rachaad White RB
9 120 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 123 Josh Jacobs RB
10 124 Jalen Coker WR
10 125 Malik Willis QB
10 126 Dallas Goedert TE
10 127 Mark Andrews TE
10 128 Khalil Shakir WR
10 129 Juwan Johnson TE
10 130 Kyle Monangai RB
10 131 Daniel Jones QB
10 132 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 133 Tyjae Spears RB
10 134 Tyler Shough QB
10 135 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 136 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 137 Isaiah Likely TE
10 138 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 139 Jake Ferguson TE
10 140 Tank Bigsby RB
10 141 Sam Darnold QB
10 142 Woody Marks RB
11 143 Brandon Aubrey K
11 144 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 145 Brenton Strange TE
11 146 Denzel Boston WR
11 147 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 148 C.J. Stroud QB
11 149 Tre Tucker WR
11 150 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 151 Hunter Henry TE
11 152 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 153 Dalton Schultz TE
11 154 Keenan Allen WR
11 155 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 156 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 157 Houston Texans DST
11 158 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 159 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 160 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 161 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 162 Tre Harris WR
11 163 Malik Davis RB
11 164 Jalen McMillan WR
11 165 Jalen Nailor WR
11 166 Ray Davis RB
11 167 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 168 Jonah Coleman RB
12 169 Emmett Johnson RB
12 170 Cam Ward QB
12 171 Bryce Young QB
12 172 Calvin Ridley WR
12 173 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 174 Cam Little K
12 175 Pat Bryant WR
12 176 Denver Broncos DST
12 177 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 178 Jason Myers K
12 179 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 180 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 181 Devaughn Vele WR
12 182 Cameron Dicker K
12 183 Caleb Douglas WR
12 184 Dylan Sampson RB
12 185 Jauan Jennings WR
12 186 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 187 Rashod Bateman WR
12 188 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 189 Cade Otton TE
12 190 Malachi Fields WR
12 191 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 192 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 193 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 194 Samaje Perine RB
12 195 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
12 196 Jaylin Noel WR
12 197 Los Angeles Chargers DST
12 198 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 199 Justice Hill RB
12 200 Chris Brooks RB
13 201 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 202 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 205 Germie Bernard WR
13 206 Zachariah Branch WR
13 207 AJ Barner TE
13 208 Najee Harris RB
13 209 Charlie Kolar TE
13 210 Seth McGowan RB
13 211 Colby Parkinson TE
13 212 Jake Bates K
13 213 Cyrus Allen WR
13 214 Kaelon Black RB
13 215 Braelon Allen RB
13 216 Ted Hurst WR
13 217 Chris Bell WR
13 218 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 219 Kimani Vidal RB
13 220 Alvin Kamara RB
13 221 Greg Dulcich TE
13 222 Jaylen Wright RB
13 223 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 224 Mike Gesicki TE
13 225 Sean Tucker RB
13 226 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 227 Cooper Kupp WR
14 228 Travis Hunter WR
14 229 Kaytron Allen RB
14 230 Jordan James RB
14 231 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 232 Gunnar Helm TE
14 233 Michael Mayer TE
14 234 Malik Washington WR
14 235 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 236 Jahan Dotson WR
14 237 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 238 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 239 Roschon Johnson RB
14 240 Geno Smith QB
14 241 Eddy Pineiro K
14 242 Mack Hollins WR
14 243 Chimere Dike WR
14 244 Demond Claiborne RB
14 245 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 246 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 247 George Holani RB
14 248 Darren Waller TE
14 249 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 250 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 251 David Njoku TE
14 252 Evan Engram TE
14 253 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 254 DeMario Douglas WR
14 255 Tyler Loop K
14 256 Darius Slayton WR
14 257 Joshua Palmer WR
14 258 Evan McPherson K
15 259 Antonio Williams WR
15 260 Troy Franklin WR
15 261 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 262 Cedric Tillman WR
15 263 Dawson Knox TE
15 264 Kalif Raymond WR
15 265 Darnell Washington TE
15 266 Xavier Legette WR
15 267 Chris Boswell K
15 268 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 269 Bryce Lance WR
15 270 New England Patriots DST
15 271 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 272 Will Reichard K
15 273 Treylon Burks WR
15 274 Chicago Bears DST
15 275 Harrison Butker K
15 276 Harrison Mevis K
15 277 Darnell Mooney WR
15 278 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 279 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 280 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 281 Noah Gray TE
15 282 Chase McLaughlin K
15 283 Cole Kmet TE
15 284 Jonnu Smith TE
15 285 Spencer Shrader K
15 286 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 287 Trey Smack K
15 288 Kirk Cousins QB
15 289 Tez Johnson WR
15 290 Jahdae Walker WR
15 291 Theo Johnson TE
15 292 Marquise Brown WR
15 293 Isaiah Davis RB
15 294 Deshaun Watson QB
15 295 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 296 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 297 Daniel Bellinger TE
15 298 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 299 New York Giants DST
15 300 Cairo Santos K
16 301 Buffalo Bills DST
16 302 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 303 Jack Bech WR
16 304 Kareem Hunt RB
16 305 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 306 Skyler Bell WR
16 307 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 308 Noah Fant TE
16 309 Devin Singletary RB
16 310 Keon Coleman WR
16 311 Ty Johnson RB
16 312 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 313 Jake Tonges TE
16 314 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 315 Erick All Jr. TE
16 316 Eli Raridon TE
16 317 Brashard Smith RB
16 318 Wil Lutz K
16 319 Kyle Williams WR
16 320 Zavion Thomas WR
16 321 Trevor Etienne RB
16 322 Tyler Bass K
16 323 Mason Taylor TE
16 324 Tutu Atwell WR
16 325 Kendre Miller RB
16 326 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 327 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 328 Marlin Klein TE
16 329 James Conner RB
16 330 Darius Cooper WR
16 331 Jordan Whittington WR
16 332 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 333 Daniel Carlson K
16 334 Christian Kirk WR
16 335 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 336 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 337 Tennessee Titans DST
16 338 Audric Estime RB
16 339 Tank Dell WR
16 340 Jake Elliott K
16 341 Oscar Delp TE
16 342 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 343 Austin Hooper TE
16 344 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 345 Andy Borregales K
16 346 Will Shipley RB
16 347 Green Bay Packers DST
16 348 Jaylin Lane WR
16 349 Matthew Hibner TE
16 350 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 351 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 352 Cade Stover TE
17 353 Barion Brown WR
17 354 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 355 DJ Giddens RB
17 356 Elijah Higgins TE
17 357 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 358 Detroit Lions DST
17 359 Brenen Thompson WR
17 360 Cleveland Browns DST
17 361 Jacob Saylors RB
17 362 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 363 Nick Folk K
17 364 Dyami Brown WR
17 365 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 366 Haynes King QB
17 367 Tyler Higbee TE
17 368 Matt Gay K
17 369 Jacob Cowing WR
17 370 John Bates TE
17 371 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 372 New York Jets DST
17 373 Dylan Laube RB
17 374 Tommy Tremble TE
17 375 Tyler Conklin TE
17 376 Adam Trautman TE
17 377 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 378 Max Klare TE
17 379 Eli Stowers TE
17 380 Joey Slye K
17 381 Chad Ryland K
17 382 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 383 Riley Patterson K
17 384 New Orleans Saints DST
17 385 Ashton Dulin WR
17 386 Ty Simpson QB
17 387 Josh Oliver TE
17 388 Tanner Hudson TE
17 389 Carolina Panthers DST
17 390 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 391 Tory Horton WR
17 392 Brock Wright TE
17 393 Miami Dolphins DST
17 394 Davis Allen TE
17 395 Adam Randall RB
17 396 Luke Farrell TE
17 397 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 398 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 399 Washington Commanders DST
17 400 Emari Demercado RB

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

After an injury-marred 2024 campaign, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave re-emerged as a high-end pass-catcher in 2025. Across 16 games, the 26-year-old recorded 100 catches for 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 156 targets. Olave finished the season on an absolute tear while playing alongside then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, recording 24 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns across his final three games played.

Entering 2026, Olave and Shough look well-positioned to continue building on the chemistry they formed at the end of last season. With Saints rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) starting the year on Injured Reserve, Olave also appears poised to dominate target share in New Orleans, at least early on. Particularly in PPR-scoring formats, Olave carries top-12 fantasy wide receiver upside into 2026.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith could be headed for a breakout season in 2026. The 27-year-old is poised to handle a significantly larger target share after teammate AJ Brown was traded to the New England Patriots. Smith had a total of nine catches and 136 yards across the two games that Brown missed last year, which likely represents his floor for the upcoming season.

He is the undisputed No. 1 target in Philadelphia, offering a high-upside weapon for Jalen Hurts in all parts of the field. Perhaps the biggest question mark is whether Smith will take on a larger role around the goal line. He tallied a career-low four touchdowns last year, but he'll presumably get more goal-line targets following the departure of Brown, who scored seven touchdowns in 2025.

As it stands, Smith has jumped to WR13 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026. He has an ADP of 31.4, which corresponds to the third round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 14th receiver off the board.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is likely headed for a larger role on offense in 2026. Not only is Reed fully healthy after recovering from last year's injuries, but he also faces slightly less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs departed for New England in free agency. Injuries limited Reed to just 19 catches, 207 yards, and one touchdown last year, but he finished as the WR29 or higher in PPR leagues in both 2023 and 2024.

Even if he doesn't return to his top-30 receiver form, he can still be a WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 12+ teams.

His biggest competition for targets is Matthew Golden, and the good news is that Reed has more experience in the NFL than Golden. Plus, Golden still needs to prove that he's worthy of a larger role after catching just 29 passes with zero touchdowns as a rookie last year, whereas Reed has more of an established track record. For now, it seems like Reed has the edge over Golden. He currently has an ADP of 117.3, which corresponds to the 10th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 31st receiver off the board.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is expected to see less volume as competition increases in 2026. Sutton has spent the last two seasons as Denver's clear WR1, totaling 155 receptions for 2,098 yards and 15 touchdowns in 34 games, averaging just over 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, the trade for speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle should limit Sutton's production in 2026. Waddle has been used across the formation and has earned significant praise from the coaching staff and players.

The emergence of second-year receiver Pat Bryant could also take targets away, as the 2025 third-round pick had a strong summer. Sutton will be in a primary X-receiver role, and while he'll have his great games, he'll be less consistent than in years past. Ranked as the WR40 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Sutton doesn't offer enough upside despite his recent production.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Who To Draft?
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Patrick Mahomes II, Jaxson Dart, Kenneth Gainwell, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Harold Fannin Jr., Jordan Love, Xavier Worthy, Kyle Pitts Sr., Bo Nix, KC Concepcion, Dalton Kincaid, Alec Pierce, George Kittle, Makai Lemon, De'Zhaun Stribling:

Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Golden
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Golden
vs
RJ Harvey
Matthew Golden
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Golden
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Golden
vs
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Golden
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Mason
Matthew Golden
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Carnell Tate
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Courtland Sutton
Matthew Golden
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Golden
vs
KC Concepcion
Matthew Golden
vs
Blake Corum
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Alec Pierce
Matthew Golden
vs
Quentin Johnston
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Matthew Golden
vs
Makai Lemon
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Addison
Matthew Golden
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Matthew Golden
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
A.J. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Ladd McConkey
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Golden
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Wilson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
RJ Harvey
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Mason
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Xavier Worthy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Carnell Tate
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
KC Concepcion
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Courtland Sutton
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Alec Pierce
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Blake Corum
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
George Kittle
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Downs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Makai Lemon
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Quentin Johnston
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Addison
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaxson Dart
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaxson Dart
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaxson Dart
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaxson Dart
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaxson Dart
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaxson Dart
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaxson Dart
vs
George Kittle
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaxson Dart
vs
Blake Corum
Jaxson Dart
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Downs
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaxson Dart
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaxson Dart
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
vs
Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Daniel Jones
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
vs
Sam Darnold
Jaxson Dart
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jared Goff
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Matthew Golden
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Michael Wilson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan Love
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Bo Nix
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
KC Concepcion
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Alec Pierce
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
George Kittle
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Carnell Tate
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Makai Lemon
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Brock Purdy
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyler Murray
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Josh Downs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jared Goff
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Golden
Jared Goff
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jared Goff
vs
Michael Wilson
Jared Goff
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jared Goff
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
RJ Harvey
Jared Goff
vs
KC Concepcion
Jared Goff
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jared Goff
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Alec Pierce
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Mason
Jared Goff
vs
George Kittle
Jared Goff
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Makai Lemon
Jared Goff
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jared Goff
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jared Goff
vs
Carnell Tate
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jared Goff
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Blake Corum
Jared Goff
vs
Rachaad White
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Downs
Jared Goff
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jared Goff
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
Caleb Williams
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Daniel Jones
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Sam Darnold
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaxson Dart
Baker Mayfield
vs
Xavier Worthy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Golden
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Wilson
Baker Mayfield
vs
KC Concepcion
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Baker Mayfield
vs
RJ Harvey
Baker Mayfield
vs
Alec Pierce
Baker Mayfield
vs
Stefon Diggs
Baker Mayfield
vs
George Kittle
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Makai Lemon
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Mason
Baker Mayfield
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Baker Mayfield
vs
Romeo Doubs
Baker Mayfield
vs
Carnell Tate
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Courtland Sutton
Baker Mayfield
vs
Rachaad White
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Blake Corum
Baker Mayfield
vs
Travis Kelce
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Downs
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jayden Daniels
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
vs
Justin Herbert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Love
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Love
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Love
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Love
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Love
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Love
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Love
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bo Nix
Xavier Worthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jared Goff
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Xavier Worthy
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyler Murray
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Xavier Worthy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rachaad White
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Mason
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Jacobs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Coker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Nico Collins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Bo Nix
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jordan Love
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jared Goff
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Bo Nix
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bo Nix
vs
KC Concepcion
Bo Nix
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bo Nix
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Alec Pierce
Bo Nix
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
George Kittle
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Makai Lemon
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Bo Nix
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Golden
Bo Nix
vs
Rachaad White
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Wilson
Bo Nix
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bo Nix
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bo Nix
vs
Travis Kelce
Bo Nix
vs
RJ Harvey
Bo Nix
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bo Nix
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Coker
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Mason
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Dallas Goedert
Bo Nix
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
KC Concepcion
vs
Bo Nix
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Alec Pierce
KC Concepcion
vs
Xavier Worthy
KC Concepcion
vs
George Kittle
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
KC Concepcion
vs
Baker Mayfield
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyler Murray
KC Concepcion
vs
Jared Goff
KC Concepcion
vs
Romeo Doubs
KC Concepcion
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxson Dart
KC Concepcion
vs
Rachaad White
KC Concepcion
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
KC Concepcion
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Jacobs
KC Concepcion
vs
RJ Harvey
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Stefon Diggs
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Willis
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Stafford
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
Mark Andrews
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Nico Collins
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Olave
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Nabers
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
KC Concepcion
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Alec Pierce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bo Nix
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Makai Lemon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dalton Kincaid
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Love
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyler Murray
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jared Goff
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rachaad White
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaxson Dart
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Willis
Dalton Kincaid
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Mason
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
vs
Bo Nix
Alec Pierce
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyler Murray
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Love
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jared Goff
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alec Pierce
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Willis
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alec Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alec Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Stafford
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
Drake London
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
vs
Zay Flowers
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Kittle
vs
Alec Pierce
George Kittle
vs
Makai Lemon
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
George Kittle
vs
KC Concepcion
George Kittle
vs
Kyler Murray
George Kittle
vs
Bo Nix
George Kittle
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Kittle
vs
Rachaad White
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Love
George Kittle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Baker Mayfield
George Kittle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Kittle
vs
Jared Goff
George Kittle
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Kittle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
Jaxson Dart
George Kittle
vs
Malik Willis
George Kittle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Michael Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Kittle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
RJ Harvey
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Kittle
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
George Kittle
Makai Lemon
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Makai Lemon
vs
Alec Pierce
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyler Murray
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Bo Nix
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Jacobs
Makai Lemon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Jared Goff
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Willis
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxson Dart
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Monangai
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Makai Lemon
vs
Daniel Jones
Makai Lemon
vs
RJ Harvey
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Devonta Smith
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
CFB

Duke Watson Showcases Explosiveness in Week 1
CFB

Collin Dixon Paces Illinois in Win
CFB

Darius Taylor Scores Three Touchdowns in Week 1
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Draws Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Jordan Allen Emerges for Georgia Tech
CFB

Wayshawn Parker Scores Three Touchdowns in Blowout
CFB

Donovan Olugbode Shines in Week 1
CFB

Jamauri McClure Out Against Duke
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to be Out for Week 1
CFB

Trevor Goosby Cleared for Week 1
CFB

Noah Rogers Eyeing Mid-Season Return
CFB

E.J. Crowell Expected to Play Saturday Against ECU
CFB

Parker Livingstone Cleared to Play Friday
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
CFB

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
CFB

KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
CFB

Austin Simmons Dazzles In Missouri Debut
CFB

LSU Wins Court Case Of Former NFL Training Camp Players
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
CFB

Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
CFB

Ryan Wingo Earning High Praise from Head Coach
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
CFB

SEC Files Lawsuit against LSU, Lane Kiffin
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Mangas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
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