RotoBaller's updated fantasy football PPR rankings for September 2026. These top 400 updated tiered rankings include all positions for fantasy football drafts - RB, WR, TE, QB.
Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football draft season is in full swing, with the regular season kicking off in just under a week. Below, you will find our updated top 400 PPR draft rankings.
These rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead forecaster and one of the most accurate rankers in the industry. Where do Parker Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, D'Andre Swift, De'Zhaun Stribling, and more stand among all others? Read on below to find out.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts. In addition, check out our new injury tool and bookmark it. It covers the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and more for the NFL.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|12
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|14
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|2
|16
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|17
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|19
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|20
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|21
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|22
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|23
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|24
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|25
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|27
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|28
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|29
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|31
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|32
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|33
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|34
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|35
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|36
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|37
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|38
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|39
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|40
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|41
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|42
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|43
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|44
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|45
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|46
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|47
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|49
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|50
|Parker Washington
|WR
|5
|51
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|52
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|53
|David Montgomery
|RB
|6
|54
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|55
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|56
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|57
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|58
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|59
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|60
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|61
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|62
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|6
|63
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|64
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|65
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|66
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|67
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|68
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|69
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|70
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|72
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|73
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|74
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|75
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|76
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|77
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|78
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|79
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|80
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|81
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|82
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|83
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|84
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|85
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|86
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|87
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|88
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|89
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|90
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|91
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|92
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|93
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|94
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|95
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|96
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|97
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|98
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|99
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|8
|100
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|101
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|102
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|103
|Jared Goff
|QB
|9
|104
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|105
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|106
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|107
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|108
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|109
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|110
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|111
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|112
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|113
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|114
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|115
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|116
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|117
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|118
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|119
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|120
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|121
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|122
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|123
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|10
|124
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|125
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|126
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|127
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|128
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|129
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|130
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|131
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|132
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|133
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|134
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|135
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|136
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|137
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|138
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|139
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|140
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|141
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|142
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|143
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|144
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|145
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|146
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|147
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|148
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|149
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|150
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|151
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|152
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|153
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|154
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|155
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|156
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|157
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|158
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|159
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|160
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|161
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|162
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|163
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|164
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|165
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|166
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|167
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|168
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|169
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|170
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|171
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|172
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|173
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|174
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|175
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|176
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|177
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|178
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|179
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|180
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|181
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|182
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|183
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|184
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|185
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|186
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|187
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|188
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|189
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|190
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|191
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|192
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|193
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|194
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|195
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|12
|196
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|197
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|12
|198
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|199
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|200
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|201
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|202
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|203
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|204
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|205
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|206
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|207
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|208
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|209
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|210
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|211
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|212
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|213
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|214
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|215
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|216
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|217
|Chris Bell
|WR
|13
|218
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|219
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|220
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|221
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|222
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|223
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|224
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|13
|225
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|226
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|227
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|228
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|229
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|230
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|231
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|14
|232
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|233
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|234
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|235
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|236
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|237
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|14
|238
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|239
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|240
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|241
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|242
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|243
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|244
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|245
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|246
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|247
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|248
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|249
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|250
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|251
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|252
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|253
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|254
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|255
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|256
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|257
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|14
|258
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|259
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|260
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|261
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|15
|262
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|263
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|264
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|265
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|266
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|267
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|268
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|15
|269
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|270
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|271
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|272
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|273
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|274
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|275
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|276
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|277
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|15
|278
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|279
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|280
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|281
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|282
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|283
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|284
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|15
|285
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|15
|286
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|287
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|288
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|289
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|290
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|291
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|292
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|293
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|294
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|295
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|296
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|297
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|15
|298
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|299
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|300
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|301
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|302
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|303
|Jack Bech
|WR
|16
|304
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|16
|305
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|16
|306
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|307
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|308
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|309
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|310
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|311
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|312
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|313
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|314
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|315
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|316
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|317
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|318
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|319
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|320
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|16
|321
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|322
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|323
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|324
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|325
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|326
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|327
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|328
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|329
|James Conner
|RB
|16
|330
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|331
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|332
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|333
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|16
|334
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|335
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|336
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|337
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|338
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|339
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|340
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|341
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|342
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|343
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|344
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|345
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|346
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|347
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|348
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|349
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|16
|350
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|351
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|352
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|353
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|354
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|355
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|17
|356
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|357
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|358
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|359
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|360
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|361
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|17
|362
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|17
|363
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|364
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|365
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|17
|366
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|367
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|368
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|369
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|370
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|371
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|372
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|373
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|374
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|375
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|376
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|377
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|378
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|379
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|17
|380
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|381
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|382
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|383
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|384
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|385
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|386
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|387
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|388
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|389
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|390
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|391
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|392
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|393
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|394
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|395
|Adam Randall
|RB
|17
|396
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|397
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|17
|398
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|399
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|400
|Emari Demercado
|RB
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
After an injury-marred 2024 campaign, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave re-emerged as a high-end pass-catcher in 2025. Across 16 games, the 26-year-old recorded 100 catches for 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 156 targets. Olave finished the season on an absolute tear while playing alongside then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, recording 24 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns across his final three games played.
Entering 2026, Olave and Shough look well-positioned to continue building on the chemistry they formed at the end of last season. With Saints rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) starting the year on Injured Reserve, Olave also appears poised to dominate target share in New Orleans, at least early on. Particularly in PPR-scoring formats, Olave carries top-12 fantasy wide receiver upside into 2026.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith could be headed for a breakout season in 2026. The 27-year-old is poised to handle a significantly larger target share after teammate AJ Brown was traded to the New England Patriots. Smith had a total of nine catches and 136 yards across the two games that Brown missed last year, which likely represents his floor for the upcoming season.
He is the undisputed No. 1 target in Philadelphia, offering a high-upside weapon for Jalen Hurts in all parts of the field. Perhaps the biggest question mark is whether Smith will take on a larger role around the goal line. He tallied a career-low four touchdowns last year, but he'll presumably get more goal-line targets following the departure of Brown, who scored seven touchdowns in 2025.
As it stands, Smith has jumped to WR13 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026. He has an ADP of 31.4, which corresponds to the third round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 14th receiver off the board.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is likely headed for a larger role on offense in 2026. Not only is Reed fully healthy after recovering from last year's injuries, but he also faces slightly less competition for targets after Romeo Doubs departed for New England in free agency. Injuries limited Reed to just 19 catches, 207 yards, and one touchdown last year, but he finished as the WR29 or higher in PPR leagues in both 2023 and 2024.
Even if he doesn't return to his top-30 receiver form, he can still be a WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 12+ teams.
His biggest competition for targets is Matthew Golden, and the good news is that Reed has more experience in the NFL than Golden. Plus, Golden still needs to prove that he's worthy of a larger role after catching just 29 passes with zero touchdowns as a rookie last year, whereas Reed has more of an established track record. For now, it seems like Reed has the edge over Golden. He currently has an ADP of 117.3, which corresponds to the 10th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 31st receiver off the board.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is expected to see less volume as competition increases in 2026. Sutton has spent the last two seasons as Denver's clear WR1, totaling 155 receptions for 2,098 yards and 15 touchdowns in 34 games, averaging just over 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, the trade for speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle should limit Sutton's production in 2026. Waddle has been used across the formation and has earned significant praise from the coaching staff and players.
The emergence of second-year receiver Pat Bryant could also take targets away, as the 2025 third-round pick had a strong summer. Sutton will be in a primary X-receiver role, and while he'll have his great games, he'll be less consistent than in years past. Ranked as the WR40 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Sutton doesn't offer enough upside despite his recent production.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Michael Wilson, Matthew Golden, Patrick Mahomes II, Jaxson Dart, Kenneth Gainwell, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Harold Fannin Jr., Jordan Love, Xavier Worthy, Kyle Pitts Sr., Bo Nix, KC Concepcion, Dalton Kincaid, Alec Pierce, George Kittle, Makai Lemon, De'Zhaun Stribling:
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