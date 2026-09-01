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Updated IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 225 Individual Defensive Players (2026)

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Aaron Donald - Fantasy Football Rankings, IDP Draft Sleepers, Defense (DST)

Updated RotoBaller's fantasy football IDP draft rankings for individual defensive players - top 200 tiered rankings for linebackers (LB), defensive linemen (DL), defensive backs (DB).

In This Article hide
IDP Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football IDP Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's officially September, and we are back with more fantasy football rankings to help crush your upcoming fantasy football drafts. Play in IDP leagues? We do too. At RotoBaller HQ, we help guide fantasy managers who play in IDP leagues with our updated fantasy football IDP rankings for 2026. Below, you will find the top 225 overall rankings for defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs.

RotoBaller lead fantasy football analysts Chris Gregory and Matt Donnelly have put together their individual 2026 IDP rankings. Find out where key players such as Aaron Donald, Roquan Smith, Zaire Franklin, Devon Witherspoon, Jared Verse, Trey Hendrickson, Robert Spillane, Budda Baker, Tyrel Dodson, and Nick Emmanwori are listed below.

In addition to these IDP draft rankings, be sure also to check out our team's fantasy football articles and analysis -- they discuss draft sleepers, busts, players to target and avoid, rookies in the best landing spots, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

IDP Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankingsHalf-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jordyn Brooks LB
1 2 Myles Garrett DL
1 3 Aidan Hutchinson DL
1 4 Carson Schwesinger LB
1 5 Jack Campbell LB
2 6 Maxx Crosby DL
2 7 Will Anderson Jr. DL
2 8 T.J. Watt LB/DL
2 9 Fred Warner LB
2 10 Zack Baun LB
2 11 Cedric Gray LB
2 12 Brian Burns DL
2 13 Foyesade Oluokun LB
2 14 Blake Cashman LB
2 15 Sonny Styles LB
2 16 Alex Singleton LB
3 17 Nate Landman LB
3 18 Ernest Jones IV LB
3 19 Nick Emmanwori DB
3 20 Kyle Hamilton DB
3 21 Roquan Smith LB
3 22 Nik Bonitto DL/LB
3 23 Aaron Donald DL
3 24 Edgerrin Cooper LB
4 25 Jared Verse DL
4 26 Nakobe Dean LB
4 27 Nick Bolton LB
4 28 Danielle Hunter DL
4 29 Byron Young DL
4 30 Zaire Franklin LB
4 31 Tuli Tuipulotu DL/LB
4 32 Derwin James Jr. DB
4 33 Tykee Smith DB
4 34 Jeffery Simmons DL
4 35 Jonathan Greenard DL/LB
4 36 Abdul Carter DL
5 37 Andrew Van Ginkel LB
5 38 Trey Hendrickson DL
5 39 Bobby Okereke LB
5 40 Brian Branch DB
5 41 Tremaine Edmunds LB
5 42 Jamien Sherwood LB
5 43 Devin Lloyd LB
5 44 Caleb Downs DB
5 45 Daiyan Henley LB
5 46 Robert Spillane LB
5 47 Kaden Elliss LB
5 48 Quay Walker LB
5 49 Nick Cross DB
5 50 Travis Hunter DB
5 51 Azeez Al-Shaair LB
5 52 Devin Bush LB
5 53 Nick Bosa DL
6 54 Arvell Reese DL/LB
6 55 Demetrius Knight II LB
6 56 T.J. Edwards LB
6 57 Antoine Winfield Jr. DB
6 58 David Bailey DL/LB
6 59 Jacob Rodriguez LB
6 60 Budda Baker DB
6 61 Micah Parsons LB/DL
6 62 Demario Davis LB
6 63 Jeremy Chinn DB
7 64 Logan Wilson LB
7 65 Cooper DeJean DB
7 66 Kamren Curl DB
7 67 CJ Allen LB
7 68 Payton Wilson LB
7 69 Deshon Elliott DB
7 70 Quentin Lake DB
7 71 Terrel Bernard LB
7 72 Rueben Bain Jr. DL
7 73 Al-Quadin Muhammad DL
7 74 Jordan Battle DB
7 75 George Karlaftis DL
7 76 Chamarri Conner DB
7 77 DeMarvion Overshown LB
7 78 Eric Wilson LB
7 79 Patrick Queen LB
7 80 Talanoa Hufanga DB
7 81 Tyrel Dodson LB
7 82 Xavier McKinney DB
7 83 Alex Highsmith DL/LB
7 84 Julian Love DB
7 85 Pete Werner LB
7 86 Josh Sweat DL
8 87 Quincy Williams LB
8 88 Dillon Thieneman DB
8 89 Dexter Lawrence II DL
8 90 Frankie Luvu LB
8 91 Xavier Watts DB
8 92 Jihaad Campbell LB
8 93 Tre'Von Moehrig DB
8 94 DeForest Buckner DL
8 95 Josh Hines-Allen DL
8 96 Cody Barton LB
8 97 Christian Rozeboom LB
8 98 Marlon Humphrey DB
8 99 Bobby Wagner LB
8 100 Jalen Pitre DB
8 101 Mack Wilson Sr. LB
8 102 Devin White LB
9 103 Harold Landry III DL/LB
9 104 Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
9 105 Grant Delpit DB
9 106 Malik Mustapha DB
9 107 Kamari Lassiter DB
9 108 Dallas Turner DL/LB
9 109 Rashan Gary DL/LB
9 110 SirVocea Dennis LB
9 111 Odafe Oweh DL/LB
9 112 Jessie Bates III DB
9 113 Kevin Byard III DB
9 114 Kevin Winston Jr. DB
9 115 Devon Witherspoon DB
9 116 Chase Young DL
9 117 Bryce Boettcher LB
9 118 Demetrius Knight Jr. LB
9 119 Anthony Hill Jr. LB
9 120 Josiah Trotter LB
9 121 Alex Anzalone LB
10 122 Josh Metellus DB
10 123 Donovan Ezeiruaku DL
10 124 Dre Greenlaw LB
10 125 DeMarcus Lawrence DL
10 126 Josh Metellus DB
10 127 Jaelan Phillips DL/LB
10 128 Montez Sweat DL
10 129 Jalyx Hunt LB
10 130 Leonard Williams DL
10 131 Dee Winters LB
10 132 Brandon Jones DB
10 133 Laiatu Latu DL/LB
10 134 Greg Rousseau DL
10 135 Cameron Heyward DL
10 136 Jack Sanborn LB
10 137 Treydan Stukes DB
10 138 Travon Walker LB
10 139 Quinnen Williams DL
10 140 Julian Blackmon DB
10 141 Bradley Chubb LB/DL
10 142 Jaquan Brisker DB
11 143 Malaki Starks DB
11 144 Marcus Jones DB
11 145 Germaine Pratt LB
11 146 Derrick Brown DL
11 147 Reed Blankenship DB
11 148 Coby Bryant DB
11 149 Zach Allen DL
11 150 Minkah Fitzpatrick DB
11 151 Yaya Diaby DL
11 152 Barrett Carter LB
11 153 Kenneth Murray Jr. LB
11 154 Kobie Turner DL
11 155 Jake Golday LB
11 156 Kyle Dugger DB
11 157 Ed Oliver DL
11 158 Boye Mafe DL
11 159 Paulson Adebo DB
11 160 R Mason Thomas DL
11 161 Dorance Armstrong DL
11 162 Matt Milano LB
11 163 Trent McDuffie DB
11 164 Jalen Carter DL
11 165 Jordan Davis DL
11 166 Jonas Sanker DB
11 167 Cole Bishop DB
11 168 Camryn Bynum DB
12 169 Shemar Stewart DL
12 170 Daxton Hill DB
12 171 Jalen Thompson DB
12 172 Malcolm Koonce DL
12 173 Carl Granderson DL
12 174 Walter Nolen III DL
12 175 Bryan Cook DB
12 176 Justin Reid DB
12 177 Mason Graham DL
12 178 Kayvon Thibodeaux DL
12 179 Drue Tranquill LB
12 180 Marques Sigle DB
12 181 Nolan Smith Jr. LB
12 182 Khalil Mack LB/DL
12 183 Claudin Cherelus LB
12 184 Jermaine Johnson II DL
12 185 Leo Chenal LB
12 186 Divine Deablo LB
12 187 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB
12 188 Malachi Lawrence DL
12 189 Tyson Campbell DB
13 190 Cashius Howell DL
13 191 Derrick Barnes LB
13 192 Austin Booker DL
13 193 Kerby Joseph DB
13 194 Micah McFadden LB
13 195 Akheem Mesidor DL
13 196 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren DB
13 197 Drake Thomas LB
13 198 Riley Moss DB
13 199 Milton Williams DL
13 200 Nick Herbig LB
13 201 Jonathon Cooper DL/LB
13 202 Branson Combs LB
13 203 Cameron Jordan DL
13 204 Zion Young DL
13 205 Dru Phillips DB
14 206 Bryce Huff LB
14 207 Junior Colson LB
14 208 T.J. Parker DL
14 209 Henry To'oTo'o LB
14 210 Tyrice Knight LB
14 211 Chris Jones DL
14 212 Alontae Taylor DB
14 213 Kool-Aid McKinstry DB
14 214 Uchenna Nwosu LB/DL
14 215 Kyle Louis LB
14 216 E.J. Speed LB
14 217 Mansoor Delane DB
14 218 Will McDonald IV DL
14 219 Trevin Wallace LB
14 220 D'Angelo Ponds DB
15 221 Denzel Perryman LB
15 222 Christian Elliss DL
15 223 K'Lavon Chaisson DL
15 224 Alex Wright DL
15 225 Jalen Redmond DL
15 226 Harold Perkins LB

 

Fantasy Football IDP Player News

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons (knee) has been moved to the reserve/PUP list, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. As a result, Parsons will miss the first four games of the regular season, although it has been widely reported that he's targeting Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys for his return, barring a setback. Parsons is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15 of the 2025 season, just a couple of months after being traded from Dallas to Green Bay. Across 14 games last year, he amassed 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Now 27, Parsons will offer a major boost to the Packers' defense in a competitive NFC North once he's healthy enough to play. Brenton Cox and Barryn Sorrell are early candidates to earn more defensive snaps in his absence.

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a one-year deal worth $20 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The deal could pay him up to $30 million with potential incentives. Donald is coming out of retirement and will return to the team where he played 10 seasons from 2014 to 2023. During his first stint in Los Angeles, he tallied 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl in all 10 seasons, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and was an eight-time First Team All-Pro. One of the greatest defensive players of this century, Donald will join forces with fellow superstar Myles Garrett, who was traded from the Browns to the Rams this past offseason. All of a sudden, the Rams D/ST is back to being the #1 unit in fantasy football.

Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) has been activated from the PUP list and is officially on the team's initial 53-man roster. Porter missed all of training camp, and prior to suffering the injury, he had been seeking a new contract. It's unclear whether those talks will continue into the regular season, but the good news is that it doesn't seem like Porter has any plans to let his contract status impact his availability. He should be on the field for the Steelers' season opener against the Falcons on September 13, lining up alongside fellow projected starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Jalen Ramsey.

Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) appears on the team's initial 53-man roster, which means that he was not placed on injured reserve. As a result, he'll be eligible to play in the Ravens' first four games this season, although it remains uncertain whether he'll be available for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The former Pro Bowler continues to work his way back from a very serious cervical neck injury that he suffered during Baltimore's second game last season. Prior to that, though, he had played every game for three consecutive seasons from 2022 through 2024. Between 2023 and 2024, he amassed 99 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He ranked as a top-12 defensive tackle in IDP leagues during both of those seasons.

Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) did not practice on Monday, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. The extent of Garrett's injury is unknown, but head coach Sean McVay did say that the star defender is "doing good." The 30-year-old was traded from the Browns to the Rams during the offseason, offering a major boost to Los Angeles' Super Bowl-caliber roster. Last year in Cleveland, he amassed 60 tackles, three forced fumbles, and a career-high 23 sacks. He was the top-scoring defensive lineman in fantasy football, in addition to setting a new NFL single-season sack record. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Garrett's injury is too serious, so he should be able to play in the Rams' season opener Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
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Devin McCuin Draws Praise
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Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
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DJ Vonnahme Aiming to Start Fast in Week 1
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Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
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Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
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Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
CFB

Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
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Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
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Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
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Trinidad Chambliss Poised for Success in Week 1 Despite Tough Test
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
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Jamari Johnson Looking to Deliver in Week 1 Challenge
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
CFB

Nick Marsh Looking for Fast Start with New Team
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Kewan Lacy Faces Tough Test in Opener
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Kamario Taylor Primed for Big Showing in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Named Clemson Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
CFB

Devon Dampier Set Up for Monster Outing in First Matchup
CFB

Tanook Hines Has Murky Outlook To Start Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
CFB

Amare Thomas Looks To Build On Strong 2025 Campaign
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
CFB

South Carolina Likely Without Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak in Week 1
CFB

Cam Cook Opens Season With Two Strong Matchups
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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