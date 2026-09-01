RotoBaller's high-accuracy top 350 standard (non-PPR) rankings for fantasy football. These updated tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
We have finally reached September, meaning Week 1 is just on the horizon! It's fantasy football season, and it's time to crush your preseason drafts. We're here to help you make that happen with our updated standard fantasy football rankings for 2026. RBs are king in standard leagues, but obviously, you need a well-rounded overall roster to chase a championship!
Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Jameson Williams, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Parker Washington, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these standard rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate is working through some stiffness, head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Saleh did not specify what is bothering Tate or indicate how much time, if any, he could miss. The fourth overall pick also sat out an Aug. 19 practice after waking up with stiffness, though it is unclear whether this is related to the same issue.
Tate was back on the field two days later and finished camp on a high note, catching a team-high seven passes with two touchdowns in an Aug. 27 joint practice against Chicago. There is no indication yet how much the stiffness will affect his preparation for Week 1, making Tate's practice participation the main thing to watch over the next several days.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (groin) will practice Tuesday, head coach Ben Johnson said, according to Mason Williams. Burden injured his groin during an Aug. 8 practice and missed the rest of the preseason. He returned to the field Aug. 26 but was limited to individual drills before heading inside when the Bears moved into 7-on-7 work.
Tuesday's practice should give Chicago another look at where he stands as Week 1 approaches. Burden caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie and is listed with the first-team offense on the Bears' current depth chart. Getting him back into team work would be another encouraging step, but his actual participation level Tuesday will matter more than the announcement itself.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that running back Kyle Monangai (knee) is more week-to-week with his knee injury, according to Mason Williams of NWI.com. Monangai suffered a right-knee injury in training camp practice on Aug. 16 and is still no closer to returning to the field, which is bad news for his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Carolina Panthers. If the 24-year-old is not available to start the year, Roschon Johnson will be the favorite for change-of-pace backup duties behind starter D'Andre Swift.
Monangai's injury makes Swift a more appealing RB2, at least in the short term. After being taken in the seventh round last year from Rutgers, Monangai impressed with 783 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 169 carries in 17 regular-season contests, adding only 18 receptions on 30 targets for 164 yards as a receiver. His knee injury and lack of receiving skills out of the backfield are causing him to slip on fantasy draft boards, and RotoBaller has Monangai ranked as the RB40 for the 2026 season. Despite his injury, Monangai is still the handcuff for Swift managers.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (heel) is dealing with a heel contusion that is not considered a major concern for the Week 1 regular-season opener, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Top Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is also being eased back into practices after suffering a left-knee injury in training camp practice last week, but as long as there are no setbacks, both Higgins and Chase are expected to be ready to roll on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite Chase drawing a massive target share as one of the top overall receivers in football, the 27-year-old Higgins gets his, too, in a pass-happy Bengals offense. The former second-rounder in 2020 from Clemson has not had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2022, but he has racked up 21 touchdown catches in the last two years and went for 846 yards in just 15 games in 2025 in his sixth year in the league. As long as both Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow stay healthy, Higgins will be a high-end WR2, at the very least, in an explosive pass-first offense in Cincy.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Jameson Williams, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Parker Washington:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.