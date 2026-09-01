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Standard (Non-PPR) Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's high-accuracy top 350 standard (non-PPR) rankings for fantasy football. These updated tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We have finally reached September, meaning Week 1 is just on the horizon! It's fantasy football season, and it's time to crush your preseason drafts. We're here to help you make that happen with our updated standard fantasy football rankings for 2026. RBs are king in standard leagues, but obviously, you need a well-rounded overall roster to chase a championship!

Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Jameson Williams, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Parker Washington, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these standard rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 8 James Cook III RB
2 9 Derrick Henry RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 13 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 14 Chase Brown RB
2 15 Omarion Hampton RB
2 16 Justin Jefferson WR
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 George Pickens WR
3 19 A.J. Brown WR
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 Kyren Williams RB
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Javonte Williams RB
4 25 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 26 Chris Olave WR
4 27 Malik Nabers WR
4 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 Breece Hall RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 D'Andre Swift RB
4 33 Zay Flowers WR
4 34 Ladd McConkey WR
4 35 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Josh Allen QB
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Garrett Wilson WR
5 40 Bucky Irving RB
5 41 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Colston Loveland TE
5 44 Luther Burden III WR
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 David Montgomery RB
5 47 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 48 DJ Moore WR
5 49 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 50 Lamar Jackson QB
5 51 Cam Skattebo RB
5 52 Terry McLaurin WR
5 53 Mike Evans WR
6 54 Jadarian Price RB
6 55 Parker Washington WR
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 58 Jalen Hurts QB
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 60 Jayden Daniels QB
6 61 Rico Dowdle RB
6 62 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 63 Tyler Warren TE
7 64 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Rome Odunze WR
7 67 Drake Maye QB
7 68 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 69 Jaylen Warren RB
7 70 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 71 Justin Herbert QB
7 72 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 73 Caleb Williams QB
7 74 Blake Corum RB
7 75 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 76 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 77 Dak Prescott QB
7 78 Tony Pollard RB
7 79 Tucker Kraft TE
7 80 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 81 Jayden Reed WR
7 82 Sam LaPorta TE
7 83 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 84 DK Metcalf WR
7 85 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 86 Jordan Addison WR
8 87 Quentin Johnston WR
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Jordan Mason RB
8 90 RJ Harvey RB
8 91 Carnell Tate WR
8 92 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 93 Josh Downs WR
8 94 Matthew Stafford QB
8 95 Courtland Sutton WR
8 96 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 97 Xavier Worthy WR
8 98 Michael Wilson WR
8 99 Stefon Diggs WR
8 100 Jaxson Dart QB
8 101 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 102 Matthew Golden WR
9 103 Jared Goff QB
9 104 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 105 Baker Mayfield QB
9 106 George Kittle TE
9 107 Jordan Love QB
9 108 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 109 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 110 Bo Nix QB
9 111 Alec Pierce WR
9 112 Kyle Monangai RB
9 113 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 114 Kyler Murray QB
9 115 Makai Lemon WR
9 116 KC Concepcion WR
9 117 Josh Jacobs RB
9 118 Rachaad White RB
9 119 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 120 Romeo Doubs WR
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Jalen Coker WR
10 123 Malik Willis QB
10 124 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 125 Mark Andrews TE
10 126 Isaiah Likely TE
10 127 Juwan Johnson TE
10 128 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 129 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 130 Dallas Goedert TE
10 131 Daniel Jones QB
10 132 Tyler Shough QB
10 133 Tank Bigsby RB
10 134 Khalil Shakir WR
10 135 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 136 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 137 Tyjae Spears RB
10 138 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 139 Sam Darnold QB
10 140 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 141 Brandon Aubrey K
10 142 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 143 Jalen McMillan WR
11 144 Jake Ferguson TE
11 145 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 146 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 147 Woody Marks RB
11 148 Brenton Strange TE
11 149 Denzel Boston WR
11 150 C.J. Stroud QB
11 151 Hunter Henry TE
11 152 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 153 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 154 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 155 Houston Texans DST
11 156 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 157 Tre Tucker WR
11 158 Dalton Schultz TE
11 159 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 160 Keenan Allen WR
11 161 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 162 Malik Davis RB
11 163 Ray Davis RB
11 164 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 165 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 166 Emmett Johnson RB
11 167 Tre Harris WR
11 168 Jonah Coleman RB
12 169 Cam Ward QB
12 170 Bryce Young QB
12 171 Jalen Nailor WR
12 172 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 173 Cam Little K
12 174 Denver Broncos DST
12 175 Pat Bryant WR
12 176 Jason Myers K
12 177 Cameron Dicker K
12 178 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 179 Calvin Ridley WR
12 180 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 181 Devaughn Vele WR
12 182 Dylan Sampson RB
12 183 Caleb Douglas WR
12 184 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 185 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 186 Jauan Jennings WR
12 187 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 188 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 189 Justice Hill RB
12 190 Rashod Bateman WR
12 191 Cade Otton TE
12 192 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 193 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 194 Samaje Perine RB
12 195 Jaylin Noel WR
12 196 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 197 Chris Brooks RB
12 198 Malachi Fields WR
12 199 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 200 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 201 Najee Harris RB
13 202 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 203 Alvin Kamara RB
13 204 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 205 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 206 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 207 Seth McGowan RB
13 208 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 209 Braelon Allen RB
13 210 Germie Bernard WR
13 211 AJ Barner TE
13 212 Kaelon Black RB
13 213 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 214 Travis Hunter WR
13 215 Jake Bates K
13 216 Zachariah Branch WR
13 217 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 218 Cyrus Allen WR
13 219 Greg Dulcich TE
13 220 Colby Parkinson TE
13 221 Jordan James RB
13 222 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 223 Charlie Kolar TE
13 224 Sean Tucker RB
13 225 James Conner RB
13 226 Jaylen Wright RB
13 227 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 228 Mike Gesicki TE
14 229 Cooper Kupp WR
14 230 Gunnar Helm TE
14 231 Michael Mayer TE
14 232 Malik Washington WR
14 233 Jahan Dotson WR
14 234 Chris Bell WR
14 235 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 236 Kaytron Allen RB
14 237 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 238 Geno Smith QB
14 239 Eddy Pineiro K
14 240 Mack Hollins WR
14 241 Demond Claiborne RB
14 242 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 243 Ted Hurst WR
14 244 Kimani Vidal RB
14 245 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 246 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 247 Chimere Dike WR
14 248 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 249 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 250 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Darren Waller TE
14 253 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 254 Tyler Loop K
14 255 DeMario Douglas WR
14 256 David Njoku TE
14 257 Evan McPherson K
14 258 Evan Engram TE
15 259 Dawson Knox TE
15 260 Troy Franklin WR
15 261 Darius Slayton WR
15 262 Joshua Palmer WR
15 263 Darnell Washington TE
15 264 Chris Boswell K
15 265 Antonio Williams WR
15 266 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 267 New England Patriots DST
15 268 Xavier Legette WR
15 269 Will Reichard K
15 270 Bryce Lance WR
15 271 Chicago Bears DST
15 272 Darnell Mooney WR
15 273 Harrison Butker K
15 274 Treylon Burks WR
15 275 Harrison Mevis K
15 276 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 277 Chase McLaughlin K
15 278 George Holani RB
15 279 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 280 Jack Bech WR
15 281 Cole Kmet TE
15 282 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 283 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 284 Noah Gray TE
15 285 Jonnu Smith TE
15 286 Spencer Shrader K
15 287 Trey Smack K
15 288 Isaiah Davis RB
15 289 Kirk Cousins QB
15 290 Jalen Tolbert WR
15 291 Jahdae Walker WR
15 292 Deshaun Watson QB
15 293 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 294 Tez Johnson WR
15 295 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 296 Marquise Brown WR
15 297 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 298 New York Giants DST
15 299 Cairo Santos K
15 300 Theo Johnson TE
16 301 Buffalo Bills DST
16 302 Devin Singletary RB
16 303 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 304 Trevor Etienne RB
16 305 Noah Fant TE
16 306 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 307 Keon Coleman WR
16 308 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 309 Jake Tonges TE
16 310 Brashard Smith RB
16 311 Eli Raridon TE
16 312 Skyler Bell WR
16 313 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 314 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 315 Tutu Atwell WR
16 316 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 317 Audric Estime RB
16 318 Wil Lutz K
16 319 Erick All Jr. TE
16 320 Kyle Williams WR
16 321 Zavion Thomas WR
16 322 Tyler Bass K
16 323 Ty Johnson RB
16 324 Mason Taylor TE
16 325 Marlin Klein TE
16 326 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 327 Darius Cooper WR
16 328 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 329 Kendre Miller RB
16 330 Jordan Whittington WR
16 331 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 332 Daniel Carlson K
16 333 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 334 Tennessee Titans DST
16 335 Will Shipley RB
16 336 Oscar Delp TE
16 337 Jake Elliott K
16 338 Austin Hooper TE
16 339 Tank Dell WR
16 340 Christian Kirk WR
16 341 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 342 Andy Borregales K
16 343 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 344 Matthew Hibner TE
16 345 Green Bay Packers DST
16 346 Jaylin Lane WR
16 347 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 348 DJ Giddens RB
16 349 Nate Boerkircher TE
16 350 Elijah Higgins TE

 

Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate is working through some stiffness, head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Saleh did not specify what is bothering Tate or indicate how much time, if any, he could miss. The fourth overall pick also sat out an Aug. 19 practice after waking up with stiffness, though it is unclear whether this is related to the same issue.

Tate was back on the field two days later and finished camp on a high note, catching a team-high seven passes with two touchdowns in an Aug. 27 joint practice against Chicago. There is no indication yet how much the stiffness will affect his preparation for Week 1, making Tate's practice participation the main thing to watch over the next several days.

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (groin) will practice Tuesday, head coach Ben Johnson said, according to Mason Williams. Burden injured his groin during an Aug. 8 practice and missed the rest of the preseason. He returned to the field Aug. 26 but was limited to individual drills before heading inside when the Bears moved into 7-on-7 work.

Tuesday's practice should give Chicago another look at where he stands as Week 1 approaches. Burden caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie and is listed with the first-team offense on the Bears' current depth chart. Getting him back into team work would be another encouraging step, but his actual participation level Tuesday will matter more than the announcement itself.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that running back Kyle Monangai (knee) is more week-to-week with his knee injury, according to Mason Williams of NWI.com. Monangai suffered a right-knee injury in training camp practice on Aug. 16 and is still no closer to returning to the field, which is bad news for his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Carolina Panthers. If the 24-year-old is not available to start the year, Roschon Johnson will be the favorite for change-of-pace backup duties behind starter D'Andre Swift.

Monangai's injury makes Swift a more appealing RB2, at least in the short term. After being taken in the seventh round last year from Rutgers, Monangai impressed with 783 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 169 carries in 17 regular-season contests, adding only 18 receptions on 30 targets for 164 yards as a receiver. His knee injury and lack of receiving skills out of the backfield are causing him to slip on fantasy draft boards, and RotoBaller has Monangai ranked as the RB40 for the 2026 season. Despite his injury, Monangai is still the handcuff for Swift managers.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (heel) is dealing with a heel contusion that is not considered a major concern for the Week 1 regular-season opener, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Top Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is also being eased back into practices after suffering a left-knee injury in training camp practice last week, but as long as there are no setbacks, both Higgins and Chase are expected to be ready to roll on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite Chase drawing a massive target share as one of the top overall receivers in football, the 27-year-old Higgins gets his, too, in a pass-happy Bengals offense. The former second-rounder in 2020 from Clemson has not had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2022, but he has racked up 21 touchdown catches in the last two years and went for 846 yards in just 15 games in 2025 in his sixth year in the league. As long as both Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow stay healthy, Higgins will be a high-end WR2, at the very least, in an explosive pass-first offense in Cincy.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne Jr., Kenny Gainwell, Jameson Williams, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Parker Washington:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Herbert
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Caleb Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dak Prescott
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Reed
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justice Hill
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Najee Harris
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Seth McGowan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Braelon Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kaelon Black
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan James
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
James Cook III
Derrick Henry
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Derrick Henry
vs
Saquon Barkley
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Derrick Henry
vs
Puka Nacua
Derrick Henry
vs
Chase Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Derrick Henry
vs
Bijan Robinson
Derrick Henry
vs
Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
vs
De'Von Achane
Derrick Henry
vs
George Pickens
Derrick Henry
vs
A.J. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Drake London
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Nico Collins
Derrick Henry
vs
Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Olave
Derrick Henry
vs
Malik Nabers
Derrick Henry
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Derrick Henry
vs
Breece Hall
Derrick Henry
vs
Devonta Smith
Derrick Henry
vs
D'Andre Swift
Derrick Henry
vs
Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Derrick Henry
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Derrick Henry
vs
Tee Higgins
Derrick Henry
vs
Josh Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Rashee Rice
Derrick Henry
vs
Garrett Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
Bucky Irving
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Derrick Henry
vs
Davante Adams
Derrick Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Derrick Henry
vs
Luther Burden III
Derrick Henry
vs
Jameson Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
David Montgomery
Derrick Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Derrick Henry
vs
DJ Moore
Derrick Henry
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Derrick Henry
vs
Lamar Jackson
Derrick Henry
vs
Cam Skattebo
Derrick Henry
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Derrick Henry
vs
Mike Evans
Derrick Henry
vs
Jadarian Price
Derrick Henry
vs
Parker Washington
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian Watson
Derrick Henry
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jalen Hurts
Derrick Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Derrick Henry
vs
Jayden Daniels
Derrick Henry
vs
Rico Dowdle
Derrick Henry
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Derrick Henry
vs
Joe Burrow
Derrick Henry
vs
Rome Odunze
Derrick Henry
vs
Drake Maye
Derrick Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Derrick Henry
vs
Justin Herbert
Derrick Henry
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Caleb Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Derrick Henry
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Derrick Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Derrick Henry
vs
Dak Prescott
Derrick Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Derrick Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Derrick Henry
vs
Jayden Reed
Derrick Henry
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordan Mason
Derrick Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyle Monangai
Derrick Henry
vs
Josh Jacobs
Derrick Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Derrick Henry
vs
Tank Bigsby
Derrick Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Derrick Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Derrick Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Derrick Henry
vs
Malik Davis
Derrick Henry
vs
Ray Davis
Derrick Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonah Coleman
Derrick Henry
vs
Dylan Sampson
Derrick Henry
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Derrick Henry
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Derrick Henry
vs
Justice Hill
Derrick Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Brooks
Derrick Henry
vs
Najee Harris
Derrick Henry
vs
Alvin Kamara
Derrick Henry
vs
Seth McGowan
Derrick Henry
vs
Braelon Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Kaelon Black
Derrick Henry
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordan James
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
David Montgomery
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Jadarian Price
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Von Achane
Tee Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tee Higgins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tee Higgins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tee Higgins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
Derrick Henry
Tee Higgins
vs
Tyler Warren
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tee Higgins
vs
Joe Burrow
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake Maye
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tee Higgins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Herbert
Tee Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Caleb Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Blake Corum
Tee Higgins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tee Higgins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tee Higgins
vs
Dak Prescott
Tee Higgins
vs
Tony Pollard
Tee Higgins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tee Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Downs
Tee Higgins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Tee Higgins
vs
Alec Pierce
Tee Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Tee Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Coker
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tee Higgins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tee Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tee Higgins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tee Higgins
vs
Denzel Boston
Tee Higgins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tee Higgins
vs
Tre Tucker
Tee Higgins
vs
Keenan Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tee Higgins
vs
Tre Harris
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tee Higgins
vs
Pat Bryant
Tee Higgins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake London
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Davis
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan James
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jameson Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Jameson Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jameson Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Jameson Williams
vs
Caleb Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jameson Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jameson Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jameson Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Jameson Williams
vs
James Cook III
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jameson Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Alec Pierce
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Harris
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jameson Williams
vs
Pat Bryant
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Carnell Tate
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Laporta
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Reed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jared Goff
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bo Nix
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Caleb Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alec Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Makai Lemon
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
KC Concepcion
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Drake Maye
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rome Odunze
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Willis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mark Andrews
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian Watson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Parker Washington
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jadarian Price
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Evans
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Breece Hall
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bucky Irving
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
David Montgomery
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Davis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ray Davis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Justice Hill
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
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Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
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Tyler Warren
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David Montgomery
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jameson Williams
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Joe Burrow
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Luther Burden III
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Rome Odunze
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Colston Loveland
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Drake Maye
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Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Jaylen Warren
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Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
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Justin Herbert
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Rashee Rice
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Josh Allen
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Caleb Williams
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Tee Higgins
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Blake Corum
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Jeremiyah Love
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Ladd McConkey
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Zay Flowers
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Dak Prescott
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D'Andre Swift
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Tony Pollard
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Devonta Smith
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Tucker Kraft
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Breece Hall
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Jonathon Brooks
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Trey McBride
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Jayden Reed
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
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Sam Laporta
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Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
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Chuba Hubbard
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Chris Olave
Parker Washington
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DK Metcalf
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Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Javonte Williams
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Jordan Addison
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Nico Collins
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Quentin Johnston
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Brock Bowers
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Brock Purdy
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Kyren Williams
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Jordan Mason
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Drake London
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RJ Harvey
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A.J. Brown
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Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
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George Pickens
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Parker Washington
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De'Von Achane
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Josh Downs
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Justin Jefferson
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Matthew Stafford
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Omarion Hampton
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Courtland Sutton
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Puka Nacua
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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vs
CeeDee Lamb
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Xavier Worthy
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Michael Wilson
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Stefon Diggs
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Alec Pierce
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Makai Lemon
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KC Concepcion
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Parker Washington
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Parker Washington
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Khalil Shakir
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Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
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Tre Tucker
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Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
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Kayshon Boutte
Parker Washington
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Tre Harris
Parker Washington
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
CFB

Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
CFB

Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Poised for Success in Week 1 Despite Tough Test
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
CFB

Jamari Johnson Looking to Deliver in Week 1 Challenge
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
CFB

Nick Marsh Looking for Fast Start with New Team
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Tough Test in Opener
CFB

Kamario Taylor Primed for Big Showing in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Named Clemson Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
CFB

Devon Dampier Set Up for Monster Outing in First Matchup
CFB

Tanook Hines Has Murky Outlook To Start Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
CFB

Amare Thomas Looks To Build On Strong 2025 Campaign
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
CFB

South Carolina Likely Without Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak in Week 1
CFB

Cam Cook Opens Season With Two Strong Matchups
CFB

Iowa QB Battle Between Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Still Undecided
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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