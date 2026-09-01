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Updated Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 1 (2026)

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James Cook - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 RB rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Fantasy Football Quarterback News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL Season will begin in just a few days, which means it's almost time to begin setting our first lineups. In this piece, we will provide you with our updated running back rankings for all Week 1 matchups.

Let's take a look at where the top running backs like Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason, Jaylen Warren, Jonathon Brooks, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 5 Derrick Henry RB
2 6 Chase Brown RB
2 7 Saquon Barkley RB
2 8 Omarion Hampton RB
2 9 De'Von Achane RB
2 10 Javonte Williams RB
2 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 13 Kyren Williams RB
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 16 Breece Hall RB
4 17 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 18 David Montgomery RB
4 19 Cam Skattebo RB
4 20 Bucky Irving RB
5 21 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 22 Jaylen Warren RB
5 23 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 24 Tony Pollard RB
5 25 J.K. Dobbins RB
5 26 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 27 Rico Dowdle RB
6 28 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 29 Jordan Mason RB
6 30 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 31 Jadarian Price RB
7 32 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 33 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 34 Rachaad White RB
7 35 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 36 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
7 37 Kyle Monangai RB
8 38 Blake Corum RB
8 39 Kenny Gainwell RB
9 40 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 41 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 42 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 43 RJ Harvey RB
9 44 TreVeyon Henderson RB
10 45 Tyjae Spears RB
10 46 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 47 Dylan Sampson RB
10 48 Tank Bigsby RB
10 49 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 50 Woody Marks RB
11 51 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 52 Malik Davis RB
11 53 Najee Harris RB
11 54 Ray Davis RB
11 55 Alvin Kamara RB
11 56 George Holani RB
12 57 Justice Hill RB
12 58 Samaje Perine RB
12 59 Chris Brooks RB
12 60 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 61 Kimani Vidal RB
12 62 Braelon Allen RB
12 63 Sean Tucker RB
12 64 Jonah Coleman RB
13 65 Jaylen Wright RB
13 66 Emmett Johnson RB
13 67 Isaiah Davis RB
13 68 Seth McGowan RB
14 69 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 70 Kaleb Johnson RB

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback News, Outlooks

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is trending up once again. After knee injuries limited him to just five games through his first two seasons, he's now fully healthy and ready to occupy a big role on offense. There may be a little re-acclimation period as he gets used to his first NFL action since 2024, but there's also a glaring opportunity for him to step into a 1B role alongside Chuba Hubbard.

Furthermore, we can't rule out the possibility of him completely taking over the backfield and leaving Hubbard in a backup role. This wouldn't be new territory for Hubbard, who sort of lost his job to Rico Dowdle last year. Brooks is incredibly talented, and if he can stay healthy, he could return to the high-end RB2 upside that he possessed prior to his rookie season. This is a low-risk move for managers, as Brooks still has a relatively modest ADP of 83.6.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was not participating in Monday's practice, but it sounds like he should return to the field next week, according to John Keim of ESPN. Croskey-Merritt is believed to be dealing with a minor groin injury that caused him to sit out of the team's final two preseason games.

But as long as JCM is back on the practice field next week, he should be in line to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Heading into his second year in the NFL, Croskey-Merritt is positioned to lead Washington on early downs, but his fantasy upside will be capped by the presence of newcomer and pass-game specialist Rachaad White (hamstring), who is expected to see most of the targets out of the backfield as a receiver. Both backs are a little banged up, though, so it is possible that rookie Kaytron Allen sees a bigger role out of the gates in Week 1.

In season-long redraft leagues, Croskey-Merritt should be drafted as an RB3/flex with upside in his sophomore campaign. The former seventh-rounder from Arizona impressed with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries in his first NFL season, adding only nine receptions for 68 yards through the air in 17 games.

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle came out of final cuts with a cleaner path to touches. Pittsburgh traded Kaleb Johnson to Green Bay and moved on from Travis Homer and Lew Nichols, leaving Jaylen Warren and Dowdle as the only players listed strictly at running back on the initial 53-man roster. Eli Heidenreich remains as an RB/WR and is third on the depth chart, but the top of the room is clearly Warren and Dowdle. That matches what the Steelers said all summer.

Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said both backs would be a big part of the offense, and Dowdle played 10 snaps to Warren's nine in the preseason game against the Jets. Dowdle also brings consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including 1,076 yards and six touchdowns on 236 carries for Carolina last year. Warren still sits first on the depth chart, so this is not a workhorse setup. The cuts do make Dowdle's share of the backfield feel a lot safer heading into Week 1.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) entered camp with a chance to push for more of the backfield duties. That never really happened. Henderson was explosive as a rookie, finishing with 911 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns, but New England leaned heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson during the playoffs. That carried into August.

Patriots.com called Stevenson the team's most consistent between-the-tackles runner, pass protector and route-runner and said he remains the lead back, while Henderson was described more as a change-of-pace option. Henderson also hurt his right ankle when he slipped during practice on Aug. 24. He avoided a serious injury and is expected to be ready for Week 1, so the ankle itself isn't the biggest concern.

The bigger issue is that the expected Year 2 role growth never showed up. Henderson still has enough speed to create fantasy points on limited touches, but his path to taking over this backfield looks weaker than it did entering camp.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason, Jaylen Warren, Jonathon Brooks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason, Jaylen Warren, Jonathon Brooks:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 1 RB Rankings
Updated Top 350 Dynasty Rankings
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups
WR League Winners: RotoBaller’s Staff Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Utah Jazz

Matthew Murrell Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
CFB

South Carolina Likely Without Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak in Week 1
CFB

Iowa QB Battle Between Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Still Undecided
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Set For TE1 Season
CFB

Malachi Toney Primed for Fast Start Against Stanford
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Poised for Huge Showing in Opener
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
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