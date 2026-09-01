RotoBaller's updated running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 RB rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL Season will begin in just a few days, which means it's almost time to begin setting our first lineups. In this piece, we will provide you with our updated running back rankings for all Week 1 matchups.
Let's take a look at where the top running backs like Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason, Jaylen Warren, Jonathon Brooks, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
Fantasy Football Quarterback News, Outlooks
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is trending up once again. After knee injuries limited him to just five games through his first two seasons, he's now fully healthy and ready to occupy a big role on offense. There may be a little re-acclimation period as he gets used to his first NFL action since 2024, but there's also a glaring opportunity for him to step into a 1B role alongside Chuba Hubbard.
Furthermore, we can't rule out the possibility of him completely taking over the backfield and leaving Hubbard in a backup role. This wouldn't be new territory for Hubbard, who sort of lost his job to Rico Dowdle last year. Brooks is incredibly talented, and if he can stay healthy, he could return to the high-end RB2 upside that he possessed prior to his rookie season. This is a low-risk move for managers, as Brooks still has a relatively modest ADP of 83.6.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was not participating in Monday's practice, but it sounds like he should return to the field next week, according to John Keim of ESPN. Croskey-Merritt is believed to be dealing with a minor groin injury that caused him to sit out of the team's final two preseason games.
But as long as JCM is back on the practice field next week, he should be in line to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Heading into his second year in the NFL, Croskey-Merritt is positioned to lead Washington on early downs, but his fantasy upside will be capped by the presence of newcomer and pass-game specialist Rachaad White (hamstring), who is expected to see most of the targets out of the backfield as a receiver. Both backs are a little banged up, though, so it is possible that rookie Kaytron Allen sees a bigger role out of the gates in Week 1.
In season-long redraft leagues, Croskey-Merritt should be drafted as an RB3/flex with upside in his sophomore campaign. The former seventh-rounder from Arizona impressed with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries in his first NFL season, adding only nine receptions for 68 yards through the air in 17 games.
Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle came out of final cuts with a cleaner path to touches. Pittsburgh traded Kaleb Johnson to Green Bay and moved on from Travis Homer and Lew Nichols, leaving Jaylen Warren and Dowdle as the only players listed strictly at running back on the initial 53-man roster. Eli Heidenreich remains as an RB/WR and is third on the depth chart, but the top of the room is clearly Warren and Dowdle. That matches what the Steelers said all summer.
Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said both backs would be a big part of the offense, and Dowdle played 10 snaps to Warren's nine in the preseason game against the Jets. Dowdle also brings consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including 1,076 yards and six touchdowns on 236 carries for Carolina last year. Warren still sits first on the depth chart, so this is not a workhorse setup. The cuts do make Dowdle's share of the backfield feel a lot safer heading into Week 1.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) entered camp with a chance to push for more of the backfield duties. That never really happened. Henderson was explosive as a rookie, finishing with 911 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns, but New England leaned heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson during the playoffs. That carried into August.
Patriots.com called Stevenson the team's most consistent between-the-tackles runner, pass protector and route-runner and said he remains the lead back, while Henderson was described more as a change-of-pace option. Henderson also hurt his right ankle when he slipped during practice on Aug. 24. He avoided a serious injury and is expected to be ready for Week 1, so the ankle itself isn't the biggest concern.
The bigger issue is that the expected Year 2 role growth never showed up. Henderson still has enough speed to create fantasy points on limited touches, but his path to taking over this backfield looks weaker than it did entering camp.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason, Jaylen Warren, Jonathon Brooks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Ashton Jeanty, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason, Jaylen Warren, Jonathon Brooks:
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