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Fantasy Football League-Winners: 7 Must-Have Tight Ends to Draft (RotoBaller Staff Roundtable)

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Harold Fannin Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller staff's league-winners for the 2026 fantasy football season at the tight end position. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Harold Fannin Jr., Terrance Ferguson, and more.

The tight end position is often the most difficult to fill in fantasy football. However, managers who can find the next league-winner will not only have a prime position advantage, but also have a potential 15.0+ PPR point per game option in their weekly lineup.

In this piece, we will spotlight some of the top "league-winners" at the tight end position who you can find within parts of the draft from members of our RotoBaller fantasy football staff, including Adam Koffler, Dan Palyo, Andy Smith, Joey Pollizze, and Corbin Young.

Who will be this season's league winners? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson caught just 11 balls on 25 targets last season but finished with 231 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

This one takes some projecting due to his limited role, but the stars are starting to align.

For starters, Ferguson told reporters he's slimmed down and is learning all positions in the offseason (F, Z, X, Y).

He's also running more intermediate routes, which should increase his target share. That'll be needed for every-week consistency, considering his aDoT was a massive 18.6 yards.

With a loaded tight end room and a really good run game, it's not likely Ferguson takes on an every-down role. But guess what? We don't need that from him in order to get spike weeks in fantasy football.

This guy will get deep targets. Per Fantasy Points Data, he led all tight ends in that category despite logging just a 35% route participation rate.

Ferguson won't be the number one or even number two target on his team; that's a given with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the field.

However, with such a thin wide receiver room, there's been a lot of talk about him being "WR3" in this offense. That's a valuable role, especially considering this team is projected to score the most points in football this season.

The contingency upside comes into play if Nacua or Adams are forced to miss any time. Ferguson averaged 43.5 yards and a touchdown on just a 57% route participation rate in two games Adams sat last season.

You could do a lot worse with your last pick in 2026.

- Adam Koffler

 

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert is going off the board as the TE13 but has a clear path to finishing as a top-10 option at the position. Even though the Eagles drafted Eli Stowers as their "future" TE in the draft, Goedert has been taking nearly all first-team reps in camp and is slated to remain the clear starter in 2026.

Additionally, the Eagles parted ways with their WR1, A.J. Brown, which will be a key factor in Goedert's resurgence this season. While they drafted Makai Lemon and acquired Dontayvion Wicks, Goedert should see a heavy dose of targets this fall.

While the sample is not large, when Brown was off the field, Goedert took on a major role. In Week 8 of the 2025 season, Goedert totaled 17.1 PPR points and found the end zone twice. In 2024, from Weeks 2 through 4 when Brown was out, Goedert averaged 7.7 targets per game and totaled 15.7 PPR points per game.

Yes, the sample is small, but when Brown was off the field, Jalen Hurts looked Goedert's way far more than in most weeks. Without a proven No. 2 option opposite DeVonta Smith, Goedert will be the safety blanket for potentially the vast majority of the season.

If you fade the TE position, target Goedert with confidence.

- Andy Smith

 

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

At just 21 years old, Loveland caught 70 balls for 906 yards and six touchdowns on 107 targets (including two playoff games).

He did that despite not getting a full-time role until Week 8 and playing alongside Cole Kmet for 15 games.

From then on, Loveland led the entire pass-catching group that included D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Kmet in the following categories:

  • Targets per game (7.1) and target share (19.3%)
  • Targets per route run (0.26)
  • Receiving yards per game (63.7)
  • Receiving yards market share (25.6%)
  • Yards per route run (2.34)
  • Red zone targets (14)
  • First read target share (22.9%)
  • First downs per route run (0.113)
  • Fantasy points per route run (0.52)

At 21 years old! In a Ben Johnson offense that is notoriously difficult to learn. And Loveland put up those numbers on just a 65% route participation rate (25th among tight ends).

Moore is now gone, and Burden is dealing with a groin injury that will force him to miss a few weeks leading up to Week 1.

Odunze battled a foot injury last season, and while all signs point to him being in a good place health-wise, it's unclear whether that will affect him throughout a full 17-game season.

All of that opens the door to Loveland being at worst a top three option on a high-powered offense that is projected to play in a lot of competitive, high-scoring games as a result of their lackluster defense.

At best, Loveland is pass-catcher number one in a Ben Johnson offense led by an ascending star quarterback in Caleb Williams.

If camp highlights and talk are any indication of Loveland's ceiling in 2026, the sky's the limit.

- Adam Koffler

 

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren was living up to his late-round TE title, averaging a strong 13.1 PPR points per game over his first 12 professional games. However, once Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14, Warren would go on to post a much lower 6.3 PPR points per game over his last five contests.

However, with Jones back to full strength in training camp, a sophomore breakout is in play for the former Penn State standout. During his rookie season, he drew 21.1% of the team's targets despite playing in a crowded WR room. With Jones under center, he drew 18 red-zone targets, including 10 within the 10-yard line. He was even given three carries within the five-yard line, which allowed him to find the end zone once with his legs.

Like Flowers, his situation has largely improved. The Colts opted to part ways with Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason, opening a path for Warren to be the "1B" to Alec Pierce's "1A." In 2025, Pittman was a target hog, drawing 111 targets, the 21st-most in the sport. He caught 80 passes for 784 yards, all of which will be up for grabs.

While Josh Downs should take a prominent role, much of this will go to Jones' target in the middle of the field. While the price tag is high, there is a path where Warren not only outperforms the likes of Colston Loveland, but also delivers managers with far more draft value, as he is going 10 picks later.

Even with the addition of Keenan Allen, Warren could be the "WR1" in this offense.

- Andy Smith

 

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

After Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seahawks, Johnson averaged 61.2 receiving yards and an 18% target share while playing on 66% of the team's snaps in Weeks 10-18. The Saints ranked fifth in neutral script pass rate and 1st in pace (26.3 seconds per snap).

This should be a high-volume offense that leans toward the pass game. With Jordyn Tyson injured to start the season, Johnson should garner the second-most targets behind Chris Olave. Johnson finished second on the Saints in first-read target share (19.4%), with his efficiency increasing to 1.93 yards per route run in Weeks 11-18 compared to the season-long average (1.76).

He was deployed as a slot receiver for the Saints, running a route in the slot 55.6% of the time. Until Tyson returns, Johnson should be a streaming tight end with TE1 upside. He finished as a TE1 in 53% of his games last season, averaging 13.9 PPR/G in those TE1 finishes. In deeper leagues with multiple flex spots, Johnson could be a starter.

- Corbin Young

 

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. quickly emerged as a fantasy star in his first NFL season. Despite sharing TE1 snaps with veteran David Njoku for most of the year, Fannin didn't let that stop him from making an immediate fantasy impact. He finished as the TE6 in PPR formats and averaged a solid 11.7 PPR fantasy points per game.

Following that incredible rookie campaign, Fannin could take his fantasy game a step further in 2026. He now has some NFL experience, and Njoku is no longer on this team after signing a free-agent deal with the Chargers.

In five games without Njoku last year (which includes a game in Week 14 in which Njoku left early), Fannin averaged 15.1 PPR fantasy points, had a 26% target share, and his receiving touchdown rate jumped to 11.8%.

Even though the quarterback play remains suspect in Cleveland, Fannin has so much potential in a Browns offense that has no true WR1. Just look at Bowers back when he finished as the overall TE1 in 2024. His quarterbacks were Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell that year, but he was the top target on a Raiders offense that often trailed in games.

There is a real opportunity in front of Fannin to finish as the overall TE1 this year. He ranked in the top 10 among all tight ends in air yards share, designed targets, yards after catch, explosive rating, and fantasy points per route run last year, all while splitting with Njoku. The departure of Njoku opens up more targets and more chances in the passing game for the second-year TE to explode.

- Joey Pollizze

 

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

I'm all about waiting at tight end this year, but even if you do draft a Brock Bowers or Colston Loveland early, you'll want to invest in some depth at the position. Helm is one TE2 who is going very late in drafts and interests me. I've been snagging him sometimes with my very last pick, as it seems he's off the radar for a lot of drafters this season.

I wrote about vacated targets recently here, and when you look exclusively at the number of targets vacated at the tight end position from last season, Tennessee has the largest raw total with 79. Those targets departed when Chig Okonkwo left for Washington in free agency.

Helm was targeted 55 times himself, as Cam Ward targeted his tight ends at a higher rate (134 times) than any quarterback last season during his rookie year.

While I expect the incoming slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to soak up some of Chig's target volume, I think the potential for Helm to see 75+ targets himself is there.

The Titans did add Daniel Bellinger from the Giants to give them another solid blocker and pass-catcher at the position. But I also think we will see them both used together in 12 personnel. Brian Daboll's Giants went 12 personnel 32% of the time last year, which was twice as often as Tennessee did in 2025.

Speaking of Daboll's Giants, Jaxson Dart targeted Bellinger and his other tight end, Theo Johnson, 100 times last year. The formula is there for more tight end targets in Tennessee with a young QB and a thin wide receiver room.

Helm is a talented second-year player with a potentially huge increase in opportunity this year. While I am not investing in Cam Ward's receivers at cost, I think a dart throw on his TE1 is well warranted considering how often he used them and how often Daboll used his in New York last season.

- Dan Palyo

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Harold Fannin Jr., Gunnar Helm, Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Dallas Goedert, Juwan Johnson, Terrance Ferguson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Warren, Gunnar Helm, Colston Loveland, Dallas Goedert, Juwan Johnson, Terrance Ferguson:

Harold Fannin Jr.
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Colston Loveland
vs
Parker Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Evans
Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
vs
David Montgomery
Colston Loveland
vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
Lamar Jackson
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Devonta Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Christian Watson
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Javonte Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Colston Loveland
vs
Jayden Daniels
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyren Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Olave
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Nico Collins
Colston Loveland
vs
Joe Burrow
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
George Pickens
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake Maye
Colston Loveland
vs
Omarion Hampton
Colston Loveland
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Derrick Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Colston Loveland
vs
Chase Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Herbert
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Colston Loveland
vs
Caleb Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
De'Von Achane
Colston Loveland
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Colston Loveland
vs
Saquon Barkley
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Jefferson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jayden Reed
Colston Loveland
vs
James Cook III
Colston Loveland
vs
Dak Prescott
Colston Loveland
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Colston Loveland
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Colston Loveland
vs
Woody Marks
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Charlie Kolar
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
David Njoku
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Gray
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Jonnu Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Theo Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Fant
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Tonges
Colston Loveland
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Colston Loveland
vs
Eli Raridon
Colston Loveland
vs
Erick All Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Mason Taylor
Colston Loveland
vs
Marlin Klein
Colston Loveland
vs
Oscar Delp
Colston Loveland
vs
Austin Hooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malik Willis
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Coker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Jones
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dallas Goedert
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Shough
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rachaad White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Love
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dallas Goedert
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyler Murray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dallas Goedert
vs
Makai Lemon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Darnold
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Alec Pierce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
KC Concepcion
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Bo Nix
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tre Tucker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Golden
Dallas Goedert
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jared Goff
Dallas Goedert
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keenan Allen
Dallas Goedert
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dallas Goedert
vs
RJ Harvey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Houston Texans
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Wilson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dallas Goedert
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jaxson Dart
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darren Waller
Dallas Goedert
vs
David Njoku
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dawson Knox
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Gray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cole Kmet
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dallas Goedert
vs
Theo Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Fant
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Tonges
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Eli Raridon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Erick All Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mason Taylor
Dallas Goedert
vs
Marlin Klein
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oscar Delp
Dallas Goedert
vs
Austin Hooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Stover
Dallas Goedert
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dallas Goedert
vs
John Bates
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Conklin
Dallas Goedert
vs
Adam Trautman
Dallas Goedert
vs
Max Klare
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Love
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyler Murray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Juwan Johnson
vs
Alec Pierce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Juwan Johnson
vs
Bo Nix
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Juwan Johnson
vs
Matthew Golden
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jared Goff
Juwan Johnson
vs
Houston Texans
Juwan Johnson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Juwan Johnson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Harris
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
David Njoku
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Tonges
Juwan Johnson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Marlin Klein
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oscar Delp
Juwan Johnson
vs
Austin Hooper
Juwan Johnson
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Stover
Juwan Johnson
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Juwan Johnson
vs
Elijah Higgins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
John Bates
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Conklin
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adam Trautman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Max Klare
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
David Njoku
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Tonges
Tyler Warren
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Tyler Warren
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
vs
Erick All Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Marlin Klein
Tyler Warren
vs
Oscar Delp
Tyler Warren
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Warren
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Warren
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Stover
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Houston Texans
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ray Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Ward
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bryce Young
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Darnold
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Little
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Bryant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denver Broncos
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jason Myers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Shough
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Jones
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Christian Watson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dawson Knox
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Noah Gray
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Tonges
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mason Taylor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Marlin Klein
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oscar Delp
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Austin Hooper
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Stover
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Elijah Higgins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
John Bates
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Conklin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adam Trautman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Max Klare
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Stowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Oliver
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tanner Hudson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

Packers "Fully Anticipate" Josh Jacobs Will Remain on Roster
Cody Williams

Heads to Minnesota
Josh Green

Sent to Utah
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
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