IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 4 (2026)

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
Tackles are easy to collect and predict… at least, easier than most other stats. There is a reason that I build my Standard IDP Scoring system, which we use both for this Weekly IDP Waivers column and our Weekly IDP Rankings, around tackles. It is the most consistent defensive statistic we can rely on, and most IDP leagues prioritize it in their own scoring.
Simply put, premium defensive plays (i.e. turnovers and sacks) come at a greater premium than touchdowns or first downs do for offensive players. Interceptions are an aberration most years, with even the great Deion Sanders having three straight seasons of two interceptions with Dallas during his prime. Meanwhile, sacks are more common but often just as fickle to predict.
Abdul Carter is the finest current example of a player who should be producing elite fantasy production but isn’t. The Penn State alum is the 10th-rated edge on true pass rush sets, and he is 11th in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate, yet he has one sack on the season. His rookie data was just as promising too, which makes his slow start all the more confusing… but still worth waiting on.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Defensive Linemen to Add
Mason Graham, Cleveland Browns
Rostered in 4.1% of IDP leagues
A top five pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Graham’s current roster rate (4.1%) is low considering he is currently DL6 overall in Standard IDP Scoring. The former Wolverine has at least one sack in each of his first three games and is seeing increased pass rush opportunities as Cleveland keeps games unexpectedly close.
BIG BOY MASON GRAHAM SACKS Bryce Young
STILL A LOVE HATE RELATIONSHIP LOL pic.twitter.com/pEVWEDjRBP
— wok (@wokdior) September 27, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills
Rostered in 3.1% of IDP leagues
Walker appeared on this list last week but remains an underutilized fantasy option. While he had a slow Week 3 in terms of fantasy production, that slow week translated into his highest defensive snap rate of the season and a solid four-point fantasy floor. Walker still has one of the highest pass rush win rates of any interior pass rusher this year.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Za’Darius Smith, Atlanta Falcons
Rostered in 0.8% of IDP leagues
Smith is a deep-league target, but his advanced metrics and production suggest he should be better than the 94th most-rostered defensive lineman in fantasy. In fact, entering Week 3, he possessed the highest pass rush win rate in the NFL (per ESPN), and he is tied for DL28 in Standard IDP Scoring through three weeks.
What is even better for Smith is the fact that Michael Penix Jr.’s return has made Atlanta’s offense passable. That means more competitive games where opponents must throw more, giving Smith more pass-rush opportunities. With James Pearce Jr. out at least five more games due to suspension, Smith is an intriguing deep league add for the short term.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%
Linebackers to Add
Derrick Barnes, Detroit Lions
Rostered in 6.3% of IDP leagues
Barnes is the 46th most rostered LB in fantasy, but he is tied for fifth at his position in Standard IDP points. While his usage and role were unclear at the start of the season, the Purdue product has started each of Detroit’s past two games and seen over 85% of their defensive snaps in every game. In other words, he seems to have seized the open linebacker spot next to Jack Campbell.
With Detroit routinely locked in high-scoring affairs, due to their inability to stop anyone, Barnes could easily continue his surprising start to the season. While he isn’t the most talented or safest option, his current usage and production demand he be added in more leagues.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 5%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 20%
Ventrell Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars
Rostered in 4.2% of IDP leagues
It is tough to trust Miller’s usage, considering he has yet to play 80% of his team’s defensive snaps and opponents are rarely running the ball late against a Jaguars attack that builds early leads. However, Miller is playing a consistent 75% of his team’s snaps and is LB10 in total fantasy points through three weeks. That means he shouldn’t be the 58th most rostered LB.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%
Arvell Reese, New York Giants
Rostered in 13.3% of IDP leagues
While Reese is rostered in more leagues than most who make our waiver list, he merits mentioning for two reasons.
First, Reese is coming off the best game of his short career. In a close contest with the Titans, the rookie notched an impressive 13 total tackles. This is noteworthy production, considering many considered him a pure pass rush prospect coming out of Ohio State. Yet, he is already proving that he can be a difference-making interior presence and run stopper.
Arvell Reese runs over the back pic.twitter.com/OcPKzg9hZW
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 27, 2026
Second, Brian Burns’ torn ACL means that Reese could see more time as a pass rusher in the next few weeks. As we noted, Reese was a talented but raw edge rusher in college, and he can help fill New York’s need for depth at the edge on passing downs. That could mean he earns DL designation by mid-season.
If Reese earns DL designation but remains a stout interior presence on base downs, his fantasy value could skyrocket. The rookie would, in that scenario, offer a solid fantasy floor with run-stuffing early downs and a high ceiling with pass-rush opportunities.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%
Defensive Backs to Add
Riley Moss, Denver Broncos
Rostered in 4.0% of IDP leagues
Moss has always carried a lower roster rate than his more heralded teammate, Patrick Surtain II. However, Moss was the superior fantasy option last year, and he continues to be this year. Unfortunately, he remains underutilized and undervalued, which is why he makes this list for a second straight week.
Despite being the 60th most rostered DB in fantasy, Moss is DB16 overall in Standard IDP Scoring. The Iowa alum is actually averaging twice as many fantasy points as Surtain, after nearly doubling Surtain’s production last year as well. Better yet, after tying for the NFL lead in pass deflections last year, Moss is fourth this year.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 6%
Andrew Wingard, Arizona Cardinals
Rostered in 2.6% of IDP leagues
Despite being our DB Riser of the Week last week, Wingard is still the 80th most rostered DB in fantasy. That shouldn’t last after the Nordic safety notched 10 tackles against the 49ers and played 100% of Arizona’s defensive snaps for the third straight week. The Cardinals don’t maintain a lead on anyone, meaning Wingard should always have a shot at double-digit tackles.
The play right before this they saw (28, S-to the top) Andrew Wingard come down into the box and attack the backside of the run, hard. So, they flip the strength to put him to the near side, run-action away and he sucks up just like he did on this play and you get Kittle… https://t.co/v1NcUy6k6I pic.twitter.com/x1cfUWchVz
— JonnyDel's Backup (@SulligentHUB) September 28, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos
Rostered in 3.0% of IDP leagues
The 67th most rostered DB as of this writing, Jones was one of several Broncos who elevated their fantasy value against the Rams in Week 3. Despite being available in 97% of leagues, Jones is currently DB10 overall in fantasy points, and he faces a similarly schemed offense this week (San Francisco) to the Rams offense that fed him double-digit tackles on Sunday night.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
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