👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 4 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Riley Moss - Denver Broncos Defense, DST, Fantasy Football DST Rankings, IDP Sleepers, NFL Team Defenses

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.

In This Article hide
Defensive Linemen to Add
Linebackers to Add
Defensive Backs to Add
More Weekly Lineup Prep

Tackles are easy to collect and predict… at least, easier than most other stats. There is a reason that I build my Standard IDP Scoring system, which we use both for this Weekly IDP Waivers column and our Weekly IDP Rankings, around tackles. It is the most consistent defensive statistic we can rely on, and most IDP leagues prioritize it in their own scoring.

Simply put, premium defensive plays (i.e. turnovers and sacks) come at a greater premium than touchdowns or first downs do for offensive players. Interceptions are an aberration most years, with even the great Deion Sanders having three straight seasons of two interceptions with Dallas during his prime. Meanwhile, sacks are more common but often just as fickle to predict.

Abdul Carter is the finest current example of a player who should be producing elite fantasy production but isn’t. The Penn State alum is the 10th-rated edge on true pass rush sets, and he is 11th in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate, yet he has one sack on the season. His rookie data was just as promising too, which makes his slow start all the more confusing… but still worth waiting on.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Defensive Linemen to Add

 

Mason Graham, Cleveland Browns

Rostered in 4.1% of IDP leagues

A top five pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Graham’s current roster rate (4.1%) is low considering he is currently DL6 overall in Standard IDP Scoring. The former Wolverine has at least one sack in each of his first three games and is seeing increased pass rush opportunities as Cleveland keeps games unexpectedly close.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills

Rostered in 3.1% of IDP leagues

Walker appeared on this list last week but remains an underutilized fantasy option. While he had a slow Week 3 in terms of fantasy production, that slow week translated into his highest defensive snap rate of the season and a solid four-point fantasy floor. Walker still has one of the highest pass rush win rates of any interior pass rusher this year.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%

 

Za’Darius Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Rostered in 0.8% of IDP leagues

Smith is a deep-league target, but his advanced metrics and production suggest he should be better than the 94th most-rostered defensive lineman in fantasy. In fact, entering Week 3, he possessed the highest pass rush win rate in the NFL (per ESPN), and he is tied for DL28 in Standard IDP Scoring through three weeks.

What is even better for Smith is the fact that Michael Penix Jr.’s return has made Atlanta’s offense passable. That means more competitive games where opponents must throw more, giving Smith more pass-rush opportunities. With James Pearce Jr. out at least five more games due to suspension, Smith is an intriguing deep league add for the short term.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%

 

Linebackers to Add

 

Derrick Barnes, Detroit Lions

Rostered in 6.3% of IDP leagues

Barnes is the 46th most rostered LB in fantasy, but he is tied for fifth at his position in Standard IDP points. While his usage and role were unclear at the start of the season, the Purdue product has started each of Detroit’s past two games and seen over 85% of their defensive snaps in every game. In other words, he seems to have seized the open linebacker spot next to Jack Campbell.

With Detroit routinely locked in high-scoring affairs, due to their inability to stop anyone, Barnes could easily continue his surprising start to the season. While he isn’t the most talented or safest option, his current usage and production demand he be added in more leagues.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 5%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 20%

 

Ventrell Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostered in 4.2% of IDP leagues

It is tough to trust Miller’s usage, considering he has yet to play 80% of his team’s defensive snaps and opponents are rarely running the ball late against a Jaguars attack that builds early leads. However, Miller is playing a consistent 75% of his team’s snaps and is LB10 in total fantasy points through three weeks. That means he shouldn’t be the 58th most rostered LB.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%

 

Arvell Reese, New York Giants

Rostered in 13.3% of IDP leagues

While Reese is rostered in more leagues than most who make our waiver list, he merits mentioning for two reasons.

First, Reese is coming off the best game of his short career. In a close contest with the Titans, the rookie notched an impressive 13 total tackles. This is noteworthy production, considering many considered him a pure pass rush prospect coming out of Ohio State. Yet, he is already proving that he can be a difference-making interior presence and run stopper.

Second, Brian Burns’ torn ACL means that Reese could see more time as a pass rusher in the next few weeks. As we noted, Reese was a talented but raw edge rusher in college, and he can help fill New York’s need for depth at the edge on passing downs. That could mean he earns DL designation by mid-season.

If Reese earns DL designation but remains a stout interior presence on base downs, his fantasy value could skyrocket. The rookie would, in that scenario, offer a solid fantasy floor with run-stuffing early downs and a high ceiling with pass-rush opportunities.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%

 

Defensive Backs to Add

 

Riley Moss, Denver Broncos

Rostered in 4.0% of IDP leagues

Moss has always carried a lower roster rate than his more heralded teammate, Patrick Surtain II. However, Moss was the superior fantasy option last year, and he continues to be this year. Unfortunately, he remains underutilized and undervalued, which is why he makes this list for a second straight week.

Despite being the 60th most rostered DB in fantasy, Moss is DB16 overall in Standard IDP Scoring. The Iowa alum is actually averaging twice as many fantasy points as Surtain, after nearly doubling Surtain’s production last year as well. Better yet, after tying for the NFL lead in pass deflections last year, Moss is fourth this year.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 6%

 

Andrew Wingard, Arizona Cardinals

Rostered in 2.6% of IDP leagues

Despite being our DB Riser of the Week last week, Wingard is still the 80th most rostered DB in fantasy. That shouldn’t last after the Nordic safety notched 10 tackles against the 49ers and played 100% of Arizona’s defensive snaps for the third straight week. The Cardinals don’t maintain a lead on anyone, meaning Wingard should always have a shot at double-digit tackles.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos

Rostered in 3.0% of IDP leagues

The 67th most rostered DB as of this writing, Jones was one of several Broncos who elevated their fantasy value against the Rams in Week 3. Despite being available in 97% of leagues, Jones is currently DB10 overall in fantasy points, and he faces a similarly schemed offense this week (San Francisco) to the Rams offense that fed him double-digit tackles on Sunday night.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

 

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Weekly Lineup Prep



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Brock Bowers

Goes Off In Return From Injury
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Dynasty Cut List - Time to Let Go?
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 4?