Should I drop Tyrone Tracy Jr., Troy Franklin, Emari Demercado, Elijah Arroyo, Anthony Richardson Sr., and LeQuint Allen Jr. in dynasty leagues? Andy's top players to cut in dynasty fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 4.
Hey RotoBallers! While much of the dynasty fantasy content in-season revolves around trades, there are times we have to part ways with "roster cloggers" to pick up a free agent who has recently carved out a role on their team, like Kalif Raymond or Jalon Daniels. As a result, we are forced to cut players we once stashed with confidence, hoping they would become weekly mainstays in our lineups.
Below, we will look at six players who are on the hot seat in dynasty leagues (of all sizes) and determine whether managers should part ways with them ahead of Week 4.
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Emari Demercado, RB, Dallas Cowboys
The first name on our list was far from the cut radar last weekend, but news on Sunday put him on the hot seat. In a surprising move, the Cowboys opted to list Demercado at a healthy scratch in their international game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, this allowed Tyler Goodson to operate as the handcuff behind workhorse Javonte Williams.
Demercado had a spike in his fantasy value prior to Week 1 when Malik Davis hit the injured reserve due to a practice injury. However, Demercado's time as Dallas' No. 2 back may have been short-lived.
Through his first two games of the season, the former Arizona Cardinal took just five carries for a mere 15 yards, which likely led to his healthy scratch on Sunday. He did not draw a single target on his six routes.
Despite this, he did show some upside last season, which kept him on dynasty rosters. While filling in for the injured Trey Benson and James Conner during the campaign, Demercado averaged an impressive 7.1 YPC on 44 carries.
However, following his move to the No. 3 role, managers looking to stash a premier handcuff should look elsewhere. A path still exists for Demercado to see opportunities if Williams misses time, but this situation is far cloudier after the team's recent decision.
Goodson has limited career action in the NFL, but he appears to have won the favor of the coaching staff, which is all that matters for fantasy football. Demercado's limited NFL production does not suggest he will quickly win back the coveted backup role.
Verdict - Managers in shallower dynasty formats (with moderate/smaller benches) can cut Demercado in favor of a No. 2 running back with a clear path to playing time. However, those in deeper formats with longer benches can hold Demercado through the next few weeks in case he overtakes the No. 2 job.
LeQuint Allen Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Entering training camp, LeQuint Allen Jr. had a chance to carve out a role in a Jacksonville committee. At the time, second-year backup Bhayshul Tuten was potentially in danger of falling into a timeshare with Chris Rodriguez Jr., which could have opened the door for Allen to operate primarily in passing downs.
As a rookie (in 2025), Allen saw much of his work on passing situations as he ran at least 10 routes in seven games and drew at least one target in 10 games. However, never made much of an impact in the box score, as he took just 23 carries for 94 yards and caught 10 of his 11 targets for another 54 yards. Travis Etienne Jr. took much of the work in the backfield.
Unfortunately, Allen has been unable to emerge as the primary option on passing downs and has since ceded much of the work to Tuten, Rodriguez, and even veteran Ameer Abdullah.
Through three games, Allen has yet to log a single carry and has drawn just two targets in the passing game (on only three routes). Instead, Tuten has begun to emerge as a three-down back in Duvall County, logging at least two targets and 15 carries in two of three games. Rodriguez has yet to see double-digit carries in a game but has already run more routes than Allen.
Abdullah has drawn one target in each game and seen at least one rushing attempt through each contest, suggesting he may even be ahead of Allen in the pecking order.
Verdict - While there was a path for Allen to operate as the primary pass-catcher in the backfield, it appears the coaching staff already favors both Tuten and Rodriguez and even Abdullah over him. While there is still a path for the 22-year-old to carve out a potential role on third-down, dynasty managers should not wait in favor of a running back with more short-term upside as a direct handcuff. Allen's path to fantasy relevance is now far more difficult than it was a month ago.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants
The final running back we will spotlight in this edition is potentially one of the biggest dynasty fallers over the first month. Tyrone Tracy Jr. was slated to be the New York's No. 2 back but has quickly reverted to the back of the depth chart.
Shortly before Week 1, the Giants signed Najee Harris to join Devin Singletary, Tracy, and the lead back, Cam Skattebo. However, Tracy was expected to remain the No. 2, as he was last year, but he has barely seen the field.
Through three games, the 26-year-old has had just three carries, with two of them coming in Week 1. He has not drawn a single target in the passing game. So far, he has logged the fewest offensive snaps among the four running backs on the roster and could very well be a healthy scratch in the coming weeks.
This is quite surprising, as Tracy ran for at least 740 yards in each of his first two seasons and saw at least 48 targets in each campaign. While his short-term value has taken a major hit, dynasty managers should still consider stashing Tracy if possible. Unlike the names above, Tracy has been a valuable running back for fantasy and was a borderline RB2 at points in his NFL career.
Verdict - While managers may be frustrated with his usage, he could be off the Giants roster before the end of the season, making him a firm hold. Once he joins another team, Tracy could very quickly climb into the third-down role on a competing roster and become a high-end handcuff for fantasy. Rebuilding or re-tooling managers looking for a cheap trade target to flip down the road should prioritize Tracy as a "throw in" in a larger trade package.
Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos
Like Tracy, another popular "stash" option whose value plummeted was Troy Franklin. Despite the team acquiring Jaylen Waddle in the offseason, Franklin was slated to compete for targets as Courtland Sutton is nearing the end of his career and Pat Bryant was not overly effective in his debut season.
However, Bryant has since surpassed Franklin on the depth chart, as has Marvin Mims Jr. Through three weeks, Franklin has caught just two total passes (one for four targets) for 48 yards. While each catch has gone for greater than 20 yards, Franklin's snap and target share are very concerning.
Over the first two games, Bryant doubled his routes and has already found the back of the end zone. Mims has missed each of the last two games but was initially listed as the No. 3 WR on the depth chart coming out of training camp, suggesting he may have the edge over Franklin when healthy.
In 2025, Franklin was productive and carried weekly FLEX value, totaling 709 yards and finding the back of the end zone six times. However, Franklin has fallen into a reserve role and has a tough path to the field unless the team endures injuries.
Touchdown, @troyylul! 🤯
📺: @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/aCRf0AP5Dd
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 19, 2025
Verdict - While Franklin's short-term value has taken a major hit following the addition of Waddle and the emergence of Bryant, managers in most 12-team leagues should continue to hold him on your bench. He flashed enough upside that suggests he could provide value when on the field, but his path to fantasy relevance is quite a bit more difficult than it was a year ago.
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seattle Seahawks
Elijah Arroyo was a popular sleeper candidate in training camp as the coaching staff gave rave reviews for the second-year tight end. However, it appears Arroyo will once again spend most of the season buried on the Seattle depth chart.
Through three games, Arroyo has caught just one pass (on one target) for a low 17 yards. While he has logged at least 15 offenses in each of his last two games, Arroyo has been unable to make much of an impact when on the field.
Instead, the primary tight end has remained AJ Barner, who is coming off two very productive games. After catching just two passes in Week 1, Barner punched in a rushing score in Week 2 and caught a season-best five-target game for 69 yards and nine targets. Barner immediately flashed a connection with Sam Darnold, who returned from a glute injury he suffered back in the opening frame of the season opener.
In 2025, Barner totaled just 519 yards but was productive in the red zone, punching in eight touchdowns on just 52 receptions. It appears Barner is well-positioned to become the clear TE1 in Seattle, and his usage on Sunday suggests his upside may be even higher than managers projected.
Unfortunately, this means that Arroyo, despite his Day 2 draft capital, will likely be ticketed for another role as a primary bench option.
Verdict - While he did show some promise in training camp, Arroyo does not project to hold much fantasy value as long as Barner is healthy. As a result, managers in standard 12-team leagues can feel comfortable cutting ties with Arroyo as he no longer projects to be the TE1 of the future in Seattle. However, those in deep TE-premium formats with many bench spots could consider stashing for a bit longer, but the path to relevance continues to shrink.
Anthony Richardson Sr., QB, Indianapolis Colts
Let's conclude this list with a quarterback. Anthony Richardson has been a popular name to debate among the dynasty community throughout his career. However, after years of alternating between the lead job and the backup role, the former fourth overall pick is now solidified as Indianapolis' backup QB behind Daniel Jones.
The team believes in Jones, as they signed him to a two-year deal in the offseason after he suffered a torn Achilles. While Jones has yet to truly rekindle his 2025 form, he remains the team's franchise option for the foreseeable future, which makes Richardson a tough quarterback to project in dynasty.
When on the field, Richardson has shown glimpses of elite potential, but it hasn't lasted long, as his growing pains were often far more prevalent. Through 11 games in 2025, Richardson posted an 8:12 TD:INT ratio, but added an impressive six scores in this leg (and 499 yards). His rushing upside has kept him on the fantasy radar, but his decision-making has prevented him from stepping onto the NFL field in a true starter's gig.
Among backup quarterbacks to stash, Richardson sits towards the top of the group simply due to his rushing upside. The former Florida Gator does not need to be a perfect passer to make a fantasy impact. As shown in his Week 1 performance in 2024, Richardson went 9-for-19 but managed to score 30.2 PPR points.
While the Colts have opted to keep him on the roster (which is a positive sign), he will only see the field in the event of an injury.
ANTHONY RICHARDSON 60-YARD DIME TO Alec Pierce.
📺: #HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/p0xddm5Kl1
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
Verdict - While those in shallower single-QB leagues can cut ties simply due to him being a backup, he remains a firm stash in all 12-team superflex leagues. His rushing upside can still make him a borderline high-end QB2 in the event Jones misses time this season. While he will never be the most effective passer, his skill set is still very conducive to fantasy.
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