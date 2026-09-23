John's dynasty fantasy football risers and fallers for September. 2026 fantasy football trade advice with buy and sell recommendations. Read the expert analysis for dynasty leagues.
Dynasty fantasy football market trends are interesting to watch each season. Seeing how players rise and fall through the rankings can help you get an edge in your leagues when you identify good players who are falling too far. That's not always easy, but it doesn't mean you shouldn't try.
Doing whatever you can to get an edge makes sense these days, as the general public, and especially dynasty managers, have become much more savvy and competitive thanks to the wealth of information freely posted online.
Non-competitive teams with players steaming up the rankings may want to capitalize, while those looking to compete soon should look at fallers to see if they can get nice values with their trade offers. So let's dive into full dynasty rankings, risers and fallers, and names to know for September 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Dynasty Risers and Fallers (September 2026)
Trending Upward
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (+16)
Previous rank: 37
Current rank: 21
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has had a monster start to his 2026 season. He's currently the RB1 in fantasy football in PPR formats, with 57.9 PPR fantasy points through two games. In hindsight, it seems obvious that he would absolutely smash in his new landing spot.
The Chiefs offense hasn't been known for throwing the ball downfield in recent seasons. Instead, they've focused on getting the ball into their playmakers' hands and having them run after the catch, along with a lot of misdirection and creativity before the snap.
KENNETH WALKER 60-YARD TD
DENvsKC on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FewiswX7K5
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026
Walker has been criticized for his unwillingness to run inside, injury-prone nature, and lack of a goal-line role. That's firmly in the rearview mirror for now -- the Chiefs use him as their workhorse, they pass the ball to him at a high rate, and he has elite speed to break off long runs to the outside.
He's a perfect fit for this offense -- a big, physical running back with elite athleticism and some of the best tackle-breaking ability in the NFL. As long as he's with the Chiefs, he'll likely be an easy top-5 fantasy RB asset, and could challenge for the No. 1 running back pick in dynasty startup drafts moving forward.
His value still has plenty of room to grow.
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints (+8)
Previous rank: 36
Current rank: 28
Olave's big start to the 2026 season shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched him last season. From Week 7 onward, Olave scored over 23.5 PPR fantasy points per game and was especially potent at the end of the season with current Saints starting quarterback Tyler Shough.
The two have gotten off to a very hot start to the season, with Olave racking up 18 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown through two games. That's a blistering pace that shows no signs of letting up. New Orleans faced the quality Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 2, and he managed eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Chris Olave top plays from 86yd 1td game pic.twitter.com/dO94nK9g34
— hawkinn (@h4wkinnn) September 20, 2026
It took a few years, but the Ohio State product is finally living up to his potential. The eventual return to health of Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will probably cap Olave's upside, but for now, he's one of the best wide receivers in football and is just 26 years old.
He probably has a few more seasons of great production ahead of him. Thankfully, the Saints hired offensive guru Kellen Moore as their head coach, and he's done a great job scheming an effective passing game.
Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (+39)
Previous rank: 86
Current rank: 47
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington is the latest in a long line of slot receivers in an offense designed by Jaguars head coach Liam Coen that has absolutely blown expectations out of the water. From Wan'Dale Robinson (in college) to Cooper Kupp to Chris Godwin, Coen's slot WR has smashed in fantasy football.
Through two games, Washington has 12 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. He easily leads his team in target share metrics, is its most productive receiver by far, and is one of the most prominently featured WRs in the league.
Parker Washington down to the 1!
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0oEhufCdDV
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
His breakout technically happened in 2025, when he started performing well later in the season. He had six games with 17 or more PPR fantasy points after his team's Week 8 bye. It should have been easier to see this coming, especially given Coen's history of making his slot receiver a fantasy demon.
Coen is the head coach in Jacksonville, so we don't have to worry about him going to another team, especially since the Jaguars have been winning a lot lately. And Washington should get extended after this season to what's likely to be a massive contract. This situation feels stable, and if anything, he's still undervalued in fantasy.
Other Notable Risers: Trevor Lawrence (+9), Christian McCaffrey (+11), Tyler Shough (+18), Bucky Irving (+18), Derrick Henry (+23), Christian Watson (+20), Dalton Kincaid (+38), Isaiah Likely (+25), Chuba Hubbard (+36)
Trending Downward
Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots (-6)
Previous rank: 6
Current rank: 12
Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season was a bit of a bloodbath for Maye's dynasty value. While he remains one of the top quarterbacks in dynasty fantasy football, he had a miserable performance against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing three interceptions and failing to get anything going on offense.
There wasn't much time to evaluate the connection he and wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) would have, because Brown picked up a high-ankle sprain in that game. He'll miss time, but more importantly, probably won't be 100 percent all season. This was supposed to be a massive year for Maye, as he was expected to put up bigger numbers than in 2025.
Drake Maye INT in slow motion
The ball being tipped actually saves a TD to Hunter Henry here pic.twitter.com/0DaGa4Bt0l
— Brycen 🏆 (@Brycen2047) September 21, 2026
Maye played better in Week 2, but managed just 9.1 PPR fantasy points. That won't cut it for a quarterback that was supposed to be one of the best fantasy assets in the NFL. New England may have major structural problems with its offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.
Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans (-18)
Previous rank: 37
Current rank: 55
Tate isn't a bad receiver. But it's time to give credit where credit is due, and Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the next player on this list, has not played well at any point in his career. It's just his second season, and he's in a new offense, but it hasn't been pretty so far.
Tate has flashed good play on film so far. He's getting open and running routes well with regularity, and doing his job in the offense. But when Ward consistently bails out of clean pockets and refuses to step up to buy time, it's hard for Tate to do anything.
This should've been an easy TD for Carnell Tate.
Cam Ward just whips the ball off target. pic.twitter.com/aObTqtm2LY
— Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 21, 2026
And that isn't the only issue here. Ward's accuracy is plain bad. Rookie QBs with such poor accuracy numbers don't do well in the NFL, except Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a 1-of-1, absolutely unique case of a quarterback completely overhauling his throwing style and improving his accuracy.
He's far and away the exception to the rule. Tate may need to wait for the Titans to give up on Ward, which might not take long. As long as he's playing like this, they'll have the luxury of high picks in upcoming drafts. It's hard to see them not taking advantage of some deep QB classes, even this upcoming class, to draft their signal-caller of the future.
Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans (-23)
Previous rank: 64
Current rank: 87
Perhaps I'm more bearish than others on Ward, but I wouldn't be surprised if this is his last year as the starter in Tennessee. He's shown almost nothing that would make you think he can be a franchise quarterback. Aside from a few highlight throws and some improvisational play, he's been lackluster so far.
The Titans used their first-round pick to draft the aforementioned WR Tate, but it hasn't made any difference at all. He struggles with accuracy, doesn't understand the offense, doesn't play within structure, doesn't stay in the pocket to let routes develop, and misses open receivers in his progression too often.
Cam Ward misses an open, causes pressure on himself and then the fans say the O Line is trash.
He’s playing scared. It’s all over the tape. pic.twitter.com/yyhIxJl9Nq
— TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) September 14, 2026
Occasionally he has a solid game, but it doesn't happen consistently.
Maybe we could see him traded to another team, the starting QB getting injured, and a different environment and offensive coordinator covering his weaknesses. Perhaps he truly can overhaul his play style, because it won't work in the big leagues. But it seems less likely than him simply not being a starter in the future and fading into irrelevance.
Other Notable Fallers: Bo Nix (-13), Colston Loveland (-13), Quinshon Judkins (-19), Makai Lemon (-15), Brian Thomas Jr. (-13), Marvin Harrison Jr. (-27), Kyle Pitts (-17), Jordan Addison (-18), Quentin Johnston (-12), Wan'Dale Robinson (-29)
Name to Watch
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders (+29)
Previous rank: 154
Current rank: 125
Week 1 was a blazing start for Williams, who cooled off in Week 2. Playing on a team with veteran WRs Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin has a way of nerfing your upside, though. It's likely that neither will be with the team for more than a handful of years longer, since they're both over 30.
Williams is just 22 years old, and he already looks like a steal in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Clemson product played on an unproductive offense in 2025, but it's hard to blame him for the regression in his statistical production. Starting QB Cade Klubnik's production and play regressed that year.
A positive from yesterday's debacle is that the Commanders absolutely have a dude in Antonio Williams. Smooth route runner, constantly beating man coverage for two weeks now pic.twitter.com/wXTyoxuLRB
— Nick Akridge (@nick_akridge) September 21, 2026
The time to buy Williams is now. He looks awesome, and a future as the Commanders WR1 might be in the cards. He has a good base to develop from -- sharp and consistent route running and great athleticism to change direction on a dime.
Maximize Return
Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (-2)
Previous rank: 52
Current rank: 54
There are still those who cling to Barkley's insane 2024 season as a ceiling he can potentially hit in the future. It doesn't seem like it will happen. That monster year happened largely because the offensive line was the best in the NFL by a mile. It's regressed massively since then.
Legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the team, and several of their key linemen aren't playing anywhere near the level they were two years ago. Injuries have piled up along the front, and father time is the only undefeated thing in football.
2024 Saquon Barkley/Eagles Offensive Line Highlights in Chronological Order.
All 20+ Yard Gains & Touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/ATDEdqNIkp
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 25, 2026
Even when you have a great running back, it takes a lot more than one player to produce a highlight reel this impressive. Barkley has never been an elite tackle-breaker -- he needs space to make many of the crazy plays we see.
And he's close to hitting the age cliff for running backs. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry is 32 years old and still crushing it, but he's the exception.
Buy the Dip
Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers (-15)
Previous rank: 98
Current rank: 113
Brooks tore his ACL two years in a row. He's unlikely to return to form this season and may not step on the field again until the double-digit weeks, as he is set to undergo core muscle surgery.
Next year, though, he should start to take over as the lead running back for the Carolina Panthers. That's what he was drafted to be, after all. His college tape shows excellent receiving ability, good contact balance, and nice pass-blocking skills.
He has the potential to be an every-down back with PPR upside, and it looks like the Panthers offense is headed in a good direction. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is calling the plays now, and quarterback Bryce Young looks to be a much better fit for this offense than he was for that of head coach Dave Canales.
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