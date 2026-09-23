👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Dynasty Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: September Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kenneth Walker - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Props Picks

John's dynasty fantasy football risers and fallers for September. 2026 fantasy football trade advice with buy and sell recommendations. Read the expert analysis for dynasty leagues.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Dynasty Risers and Fallers (September 2026)
Name to Watch
Maximize Return
Buy the Dip
More Dynasty League Strategy

Dynasty fantasy football market trends are interesting to watch each season. Seeing how players rise and fall through the rankings can help you get an edge in your leagues when you identify good players who are falling too far. That's not always easy, but it doesn't mean you shouldn't try.

Doing whatever you can to get an edge makes sense these days, as the general public, and especially dynasty managers, have become much more savvy and competitive thanks to the wealth of information freely posted online.

Non-competitive teams with players steaming up the rankings may want to capitalize, while those looking to compete soon should look at fallers to see if they can get nice values with their trade offers. So let's dive into full dynasty rankings, risers and fallers, and names to know for September 2026!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Dynasty Risers and Fallers (September 2026)

Trending Upward 

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (+16)

Previous rank: 37

Current rank: 21

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has had a monster start to his 2026 season. He's currently the RB1 in fantasy football in PPR formats, with 57.9 PPR fantasy points through two games. In hindsight, it seems obvious that he would absolutely smash in his new landing spot.

The Chiefs offense hasn't been known for throwing the ball downfield in recent seasons. Instead, they've focused on getting the ball into their playmakers' hands and having them run after the catch, along with a lot of misdirection and creativity before the snap.

Walker has been criticized for his unwillingness to run inside, injury-prone nature, and lack of a goal-line role. That's firmly in the rearview mirror for now -- the Chiefs use him as their workhorse, they pass the ball to him at a high rate, and he has elite speed to break off long runs to the outside.

He's a perfect fit for this offense -- a big, physical running back with elite athleticism and some of the best tackle-breaking ability in the NFL. As long as he's with the Chiefs, he'll likely be an easy top-5 fantasy RB asset, and could challenge for the No. 1 running back pick in dynasty startup drafts moving forward.

His value still has plenty of room to grow.

 

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints (+8)

Previous rank: 36

Current rank: 28

Olave's big start to the 2026 season shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watched him last season. From Week 7 onward, Olave scored over 23.5 PPR fantasy points per game and was especially potent at the end of the season with current Saints starting quarterback Tyler Shough.

The two have gotten off to a very hot start to the season, with Olave racking up 18 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown through two games. That's a blistering pace that shows no signs of letting up. New Orleans faced the quality Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 2, and he managed eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

It took a few years, but the Ohio State product is finally living up to his potential. The eventual return to health of Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will probably cap Olave's upside, but for now, he's one of the best wide receivers in football and is just 26 years old.

He probably has a few more seasons of great production ahead of him. Thankfully, the Saints hired offensive guru Kellen Moore as their head coach, and he's done a great job scheming an effective passing game.

 

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (+39)

Previous rank: 86

Current rank: 47

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington is the latest in a long line of slot receivers in an offense designed by Jaguars head coach Liam Coen that has absolutely blown expectations out of the water. From Wan'Dale Robinson (in college) to Cooper Kupp to Chris Godwin, Coen's slot WR has smashed in fantasy football.

Through two games, Washington has 12 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. He easily leads his team in target share metrics, is its most productive receiver by far, and is one of the most prominently featured WRs in the league.

His breakout technically happened in 2025, when he started performing well later in the season. He had six games with 17 or more PPR fantasy points after his team's Week 8 bye. It should have been easier to see this coming, especially given Coen's history of making his slot receiver a fantasy demon.

Coen is the head coach in Jacksonville, so we don't have to worry about him going to another team, especially since the Jaguars have been winning a lot lately. And Washington should get extended after this season to what's likely to be a massive contract. This situation feels stable, and if anything, he's still undervalued in fantasy.

Other Notable Risers: Trevor Lawrence (+9), Christian McCaffrey (+11), Tyler Shough (+18), Bucky Irving (+18),  Derrick Henry (+23), Christian Watson (+20), Dalton Kincaid (+38), Isaiah Likely (+25),  Chuba Hubbard (+36)

 

Trending Downward 

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots (-6)

Previous rank: 6

Current rank: 12

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season was a bit of a bloodbath for Maye's dynasty value. While he remains one of the top quarterbacks in dynasty fantasy football, he had a miserable performance against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing three interceptions and failing to get anything going on offense.

There wasn't much time to evaluate the connection he and wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) would have, because Brown picked up a high-ankle sprain in that game. He'll miss time, but more importantly, probably won't be 100 percent all season. This was supposed to be a massive year for Maye, as he was expected to put up bigger numbers than in 2025.

Maye played better in Week 2, but managed just 9.1 PPR fantasy points. That won't cut it for a quarterback that was supposed to be one of the best fantasy assets in the NFL. New England may have major structural problems with its offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

 

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans (-18)

Previous rank: 37

Current rank: 55

Tate isn't a bad receiver. But it's time to give credit where credit is due, and Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the next player on this list, has not played well at any point in his career. It's just his second season, and he's in a new offense, but it hasn't been pretty so far.

Tate has flashed good play on film so far. He's getting open and running routes well with regularity, and doing his job in the offense. But when Ward consistently bails out of clean pockets and refuses to step up to buy time, it's hard for Tate to do anything.

And that isn't the only issue here. Ward's accuracy is plain bad. Rookie QBs with such poor accuracy numbers don't do well in the NFL, except Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a 1-of-1, absolutely unique case of a quarterback completely overhauling his throwing style and improving his accuracy.

He's far and away the exception to the rule. Tate may need to wait for the Titans to give up on Ward, which might not take long. As long as he's playing like this, they'll have the luxury of high picks in upcoming drafts. It's hard to see them not taking advantage of some deep QB classes, even this upcoming class, to draft their signal-caller of the future.

 

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans (-23)

Previous rank: 64

Current rank: 87

Perhaps I'm more bearish than others on Ward, but I wouldn't be surprised if this is his last year as the starter in Tennessee. He's shown almost nothing that would make you think he can be a franchise quarterback. Aside from a few highlight throws and some improvisational play, he's been lackluster so far.

The Titans used their first-round pick to draft the aforementioned WR Tate, but it hasn't made any difference at all. He struggles with accuracy, doesn't understand the offense, doesn't play within structure, doesn't stay in the pocket to let routes develop, and misses open receivers in his progression too often.

Occasionally he has a solid game, but it doesn't happen consistently.

Maybe we could see him traded to another team, the starting QB getting injured, and a different environment and offensive coordinator covering his weaknesses. Perhaps he truly can overhaul his play style, because it won't work in the big leagues. But it seems less likely than him simply not being a starter in the future and fading into irrelevance.

Other Notable Fallers: Bo Nix (-13), Colston Loveland (-13), Quinshon Judkins (-19), Makai Lemon (-15), Brian Thomas Jr. (-13), Marvin Harrison Jr. (-27), Kyle Pitts (-17),  Jordan Addison (-18), Quentin Johnston (-12), Wan'Dale Robinson (-29)

 

Name to Watch

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders (+29)

Previous rank: 154

Current rank: 125

Week 1 was a blazing start for Williams, who cooled off in Week 2. Playing on a team with veteran WRs Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin has a way of nerfing your upside, though. It's likely that neither will be with the team for more than a handful of years longer, since they're both over 30.

Williams is just 22 years old, and he already looks like a steal in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Clemson product played on an unproductive offense in 2025, but it's hard to blame him for the regression in his statistical production. Starting QB Cade Klubnik's production and play regressed that year.

The time to buy Williams is now. He looks awesome, and a future as the Commanders WR1 might be in the cards. He has a good base to develop from -- sharp and consistent route running and great athleticism to change direction on a dime.

 

Maximize Return

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

Previous rank: 52

Current rank: 54

There are still those who cling to Barkley's insane 2024 season as a ceiling he can potentially hit in the future. It doesn't seem like it will happen. That monster year happened largely because the offensive line was the best in the NFL by a mile. It's regressed massively since then.

Legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the team, and several of their key linemen aren't playing anywhere near the level they were two years ago. Injuries have piled up along the front, and father time is the only undefeated thing in football.

Even when you have a great running back, it takes a lot more than one player to produce a highlight reel this impressive. Barkley has never been an elite tackle-breaker -- he needs space to make many of the crazy plays we see.

And he's close to hitting the age cliff for running backs. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry is 32 years old and still crushing it, but he's the exception.

 

Buy the Dip

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers (-15)

Previous rank: 98

Current rank: 113

Brooks tore his ACL two years in a row. He's unlikely to return to form this season and may not step on the field again until the double-digit weeks, as he is set to undergo core muscle surgery.

Next year, though, he should start to take over as the lead running back for the Carolina Panthers. That's what he was drafted to be, after all. His college tape shows excellent receiving ability, good contact balance, and nice pass-blocking skills.

He has the potential to be an every-down back with PPR upside, and it looks like the Panthers offense is headed in a good direction. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is calling the plays now, and quarterback Bryce Young looks to be a much better fit for this offense than he was for that of head coach Dave Canales.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Dynasty League Strategy



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
Indiana Pacers

James Johnson Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Miami Heat

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
CFB

Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart - All Week 3 Matchup Ratings
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 3