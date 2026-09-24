Austin's top dynasty fantasy football sells (players to trade away) for dynasty leagues before Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. These are overvalued dynasty assets to trade away for keeper formats.
One could argue that the most important aspect of dynasty fantasy football is knowing when to bail. It hurts to part with a player who has won you matchups — or maybe even leagues. But the vision for the future is what separates dynasty from redraft formats.
The problem with most dynasty "sell" content in the industry? The authors are writing up players that no one wants. No one is buying Stefon Diggs in droves as he's on his third team in three years. Using KeepTradeCut (KTC)'s dynasty rankings, these are players who are valued by others to ship away.
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Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KTC Ranking: 38th (WR15)
When Emeka Egbuka's rookie year began with five touchdowns in five games, he was in trade packages for some of the best receivers in the game. The fall to a clear "sell" candidate has been disappointing, but it's time.
Egbuka had two good college seasons but never a great one alongside future stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jeremiah Smith. I couldn't believe he went 20th overall with an 81.1% slot rate in his final season with the Buckeyes.
He was always good. Was he going to be great?
If so, "now" would be a good time. On paper, he leads the Buccaneers' receiving corps, but he's seen just 11 targets on 69 routes, which is tied for the team lead. That is a team-best 33.4% share, but it's not notably above Cade Otton (11), Ted Hurst III (10), or Chris Godwin Jr. (seven) in raw volume.
Plus, Jalen McMillan has largely missed these two games in friendly matchups for "Z" receivers like Egbuka, and they've both been duds.
Tampa Bay just locked in Baker Mayfield for three years, and all these young players (sans Godwin) suggest this is largely what it's going to look like. Dating back to Week 6 of last year, he's averaged 8.2 PPR fantasy points per game in nearly a full-season sample.
In this tier of receivers, Zay Flowers and DeVonta Smith are ascending as clear top dogs. A quarterback upgrade for Wilson could be coming. I just don't see Egbuka's upside relative to his peers, and I'm bailing before it's apparent to the masses at the end of 2026.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- Garrett Wilson (WR13)
- Tyler Warren (TE4)
- Mid-to-Late 2027 1st Round Pick
Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
KTC Ranking: 63rd (QB18)
To Bryce Young's credit, he's beginning to play like a historical outlier. It's just not a bet I want to make when I've got a chance to hop off the rocket ship.
At 5' 10", there's not really a precedent for a player like Young to have a decade-long career as a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback. 2025 was his best campaign by a mile, and he was still QB29 at 14.9 fantasy points per game (FPPG). He also played 16 games at his size.
I thought the time to bail was before the 2026 campaign, but I was wrong.
His KTC value (4775) is at an all-time high after two strong games, but the Bears are 25th in passing EPA allowed per drop back since the start of 2025, per nfelo. The Falcons are 10th but are now missing two key EDGEs, James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker. I don't think they're good units.
Perhaps you can hold out past Cleveland and Detroit in the next two weeks, but the road gets tougher against Philadelphia, Green Bay, Denver, Baltimore, and two meetings with Tampa Bay — all in the following eight weeks.
Carolina has really added some nice pieces around him to exploit weak defenses, but I'm constantly worried about his health. I'm constantly afraid of the guy who put up eight games with 12 or fewer fantasy points last season showing back up at the worst time.
Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart may have just gone down for a contender, upping desperation in individual spots. Especially as a rebuilder, I think this is the moment to strike. Is he ever really going to be QB2 overall in fantasy during a sample someone might buy into ever again?
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- Christian Watson (WR27)
- Quinshon Judkins (RB21)
- Early 2027 2nd Round Pick or 2028 1st Round Pick
Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams
KTC Ranking: 100th (WR38)
I live for these spots like Davante Adams gave us on Monday night in dynasty fantasy football.
I'm not going to sit here and argue that Adams, one of the best receivers of this era, is washed or can't play. That clearly wasn't the case as he torched the Giants for eight catches, 195 yards, and a pair of touchdown receptions. He'll help the Rams win games and is capable of that when called upon.
Davante Adams Year 13 Route Running 🎨 pic.twitter.com/TVGrtWOVAe
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 22, 2026
The "when called upon" part is the issue, though. In Week 1, when Puka Nacua was healthy, Adams ran just 21 total routes. He wasn't on the field for five of the six snaps inside the 10-yard line. The Rams are among the leaders in three-tight-end usage, which is Sean McVay's new obsession.
Adams, ostensibly, is a handcuff for Nacua to be that "one" wideout in the set — and a phenomenal one. That just doesn't mean much in dynasty unless I'm at the peak of contention. Even then, he might not be startable in the playoffs and will be first to the bench in Rams blowouts.
I didn't even use touchdown regression as an argument to make Adams one of my preseason busts in redraft, but it could happen if his usage looks closer to Week 1 than Week 2 when Nacua returns.
When the sentiment on social media I saw on Monday was "Davante still has it," my first thought was to sell him in dynasty. He probably does, but the opportunities won't comply. This is the perfect last window to sell the 33-year-old if you haven't already.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- Jonah Coleman (RB29)
- Omar Cooper Jr. (WR44)
- 2027 Early 2nd Round Pick
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders
KTC Ranking: 119th (RB33)
We've all had those players we believed in and looked back with remorse for not selling for something. The "I believed" cut is heartbreaking. I'm helping you avoid one here. I don't think Jacory Croskey-Merritt will be a fantasy-relevant asset a year from now.
With Daniels hurt, the Commanders aren't going to be favored often, have many leads, or run downhill. This is a team with a poor secondary and a lame-duck head coach that will often trail. "Bill" played just 37% of snaps in Week 2 in that exact sort of setup.
If Dan Quinn is fired, 95% of new candidates will come from the McVay/Shanahan tree, which focuses on outside zone runs and getting backs involved in the passing game. The new coach is absolutely going to want to protect Daniels with a run-first approach, too.
Croskey-Merritt's claim to a lead role next year just isn't very good. He's averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in 10 of his last 14 individual games, and he's caught six total passes in this stretch.
The three worst players in rush yards over expected, per @NextGenStats :
Quinshon Judkins, -28
MarShawn Lloyd, -25
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, -25
— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 22, 2026
Washington had so many defensive holes that upgrading him early in April's draft — a weak one for RBs — wasn't sensible. But he doesn't seem like the answer. It reminds me of when Mike LaFleur in Arizona looked at Trey Benson and, instead, acquired Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love.
Because Croskey-Merritt's environment isn't great, I don't think he'll actually be tradable for a one-to-one valued player around him on KTC. You'll do well to get a third-rounder and a flier like Kaleb Johnson or Elijah Sarratt.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:
- DK Metcalf (WR48)
- Zach Charbonnet (RB36)
- 2027 2nd Round Pick
Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints
KTC Ranking: 153rd (TE17)
At 12.5 FPPG in PPR formats, Juwan Johnson is actually the TE7 in fantasy right now. I'd see if a needy contender at tight end was interested in sorting out their headache.
Coming into the season, we were concerned about Johnson's competition, Noah Fant and third-round rookie Oscar Delp. While he's still pretty clearly the lead guy, that's not permanent, and he's battling significant intrinsic issues in Kellen Moore's offense.
In 2024, Moore's Eagles ranked 11th in wide receiver target rate (62.6%). The Saints were 12th (61.6%) a year ago. This is an offense that has always favored receivers, which is why Olave (23) and Devaughn Vele (16) currently lead the team in targets, with Jordyn Tyson coming back.
In a negative game script, Johnson's route participation rate (56%) was also unusually poor in Week 2. Plus, New Orleans is currently the fifth-worst rushing team in the league in total yards (156), so their pass game has been maxed out in this small sample.
The 30-year-old's upside is going to always be a good option in a gaggle of second-tier tight ends, so the "FOMO" isn't huge. As a rebuilder, I'm dialing up a nervous Eli Stowers manager and seeing how bothered they are by the rookie tight end's slow start.
Closely Ranked to Trade For:
- Eli Stowers (TE18)
- Braelon Allen (RB44)
- Jalen McMillan (WR68)
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