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Rookie Fantasy Football Rankings (2026): Updates for Mike Washington Jr., Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Makai Lemon, Cyrus Allen, Chris Bell

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's staff fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026. These tiered top 100 rankings are for RBs, WRs, TEs, and QB. Use this rookie rankings to dominate your rookie and dynasty drafts.

In This Article hide
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's the last few days of fantasy football draft season, and we're about to see several NFL rookies make their debuts! Ahead of Week 1, check out these final rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026, with September updates.

These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These are RotoBaller's final rookie rankings ahead of the 2026 regular season. Below, see where key first-year players such as Mike Washington Jr., Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Makai Lemon, Cyrus Allen, Chris Bell, and more rank.

On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Carnell Tate WR
2 3 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 4 Makai Lemon WR
3 5 Jadarian Price RB
3 6 KC Concepcion WR
3 7 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
3 8 Fernando Mendoza QB
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
4 12 Jonah Coleman RB
4 13 Eli Stowers TE
5 14 Antonio Williams WR
5 15 Chris Bell WR
5 16 Emmett Johnson RB
5 17 Germie Bernard WR
5 18 Ted Hurst WR
5 19 Ty Simpson QB
6 20 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 21 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 22 Zachariah Branch WR
6 23 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
6 24 Malachi Fields WR
7 25 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 26 Cyrus Allen WR
7 27 Demond Claiborne RB
7 28 Kaelon Black RB
7 29 Kaytron Allen RB
7 30 Caleb Douglas WR
7 31 Eli Raridon TE
8 32 Bryce Lance WR
8 33 Skyler Bell WR
8 34 Oscar Delp TE
8 35 Brenen Thompson WR
8 36 Adam Randall RB
8 37 Max Klare TE
8 38 Chris Brazzell II WR
8 39 Eli Heidenreich WR
9 40 Carson Beck QB
9 41 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
9 42 CJ Daniels WR
9 43 Colbie Young WR
9 44 Drew Allar QB
9 45 Seth McGowan RB
9 46 Zavion Thomas WR
10 47 Tanner Koziol TE
9 48 Jam Miller RB
9 49 Josh Cameron WR
9 50 Justin Joly TE
9 51 Deion Burks WR
10 52 Malik Benson WR
10 53 Taylen Green QB
10 54 Matthew Hibner TE
10 55 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 56 Cole Payton QB
10 57 Sam Roush TE
10 58 Barion Brown WR
10 59 Cade Klubnik QB
10 60 Roman Hemby RB
10 61 Marlin Klein TE
10 62 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 63 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Jack Endries TE
11 66 Lewis Bond WR
11 67 Eric Rivers WR
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 Reggie Virgil WR
11 70 Michael Trigg TE
11 71 Dean Connors RB
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
10 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jalon Daniels QB
11 75 Jaydn Ott RB
11 76 Robert Henry Jr. RB
11 77 Kendrick Law WR
11 78 Noah Whittington RB
11 79 John Michael Gyllenborg TE
11 80 Joe Royer TE

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News

Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is trending up in fantasy football after a consistent and impressive summer. While Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee), and Tez Johnson (groin) all missed portions of camp due to their injuries, Hurst was consistently available for the duration of the summer. Not only did he stay healthy and get consistent reps, but he also had an impressive performance in training camp and the preseason, during which he caught two passes for 19 yards.

Head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield have both been outspoken about Hurst's reliability this year, so we wouldn't be surprised to see him take on a significant role this year, despite the fact that the Bucs have a somewhat crowded receiver room. The rookie out of Georgia State currently ranks as the WR83 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, but we could see him jump into the top 50 by midseason.

Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen could struggle to earn meaningful snaps during his rookie season. The Commanders spent their sixth-round pick this year on Allen, who finished his collegiate career as Penn State's all-time leading rusher. Despite his impressive NCAA track record, he may struggle to carve out a significant role right away in the NFL. He's currently third on the running back depth chart behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White.

Croskey-Merritt made a great impression as a rookie last season with 805 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, and White was signed this offseason as a perfect complement because of his prowess as a receiver. The Commanders have two very strong options for passing and receiving downs, leaving Allen in more of a depth role. He'll get some opportunities to handle change-of-pace snaps, and he'd presumably take on a bigger role if Croskey-Merritt or White get hurt. For now, though, he's likely off the fantasy radar in redraft leagues. His ADP of 231.3 confirms that he's an afterthought in most drafts at the moment.

Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton is losing some of his fantasy football appeal after a relatively uninspiring preseason. Throughout the preseason, he rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries. That equates to just 3.8 YPC, despite the fact that Singleton was often facing other defenses' backups. He also caught two passes for 18 receiving yards. Singleton was taken in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so perhaps we should have known that it would take a little while for him to get acclimated.

Nevertheless, the post-draft buzz was that Singleton was one of the more pro-ready picks to come out of Day 3. Instead, he has buried himself in the No. 3 role and could have trouble digging himself out without an injury to Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears. Singleton, who went from 1,474 scrimmage yards at Penn State in 2024 to 768 in 2025, ranks as RotoBaller's RB75 in redraft leagues. He has an ADP of 208.1, making him the 61st running back off the board.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles told rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon to mirror the preparation of WR1 DeVonta Smith, who has been noted for his strong preparation in advance of games, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. "I basically told him, 'Whatever Smitty does, you do.' And he's taken to that a little bit. I know that Smitty's done a good job of going out of his way to help him with some of that stuff," wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead said. The 22-year-old 20th overall pick from USC had a quiet summer in training camp and missed valuable development time due to a nagging hamstring injury.

He caught three of his five targets for five yards in the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. With Dontayvion Wicks rising to become the clear WR2 for Philly to start the 2026 campaign, Lemon is penciled in as the team's No. 3 wideout to begin his pro career. Lemon caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games in his final collegiate season with the Trojans and could easily leapfrog Wicks at some point this year if he reaches his true potential. Despite his quiet summer, Lemon deserves attention as a late-round WR pick in upcoming drafts for his upside.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Mike Washington Jr., Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Makai Lemon, Cyrus Allen, Chris Bell:

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Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
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Makai Lemon
vs
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Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Likely
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Brock Purdy
Makai Lemon
vs
Tank Bigsby
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Sam Darnold
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Woody Marks
Makai Lemon
vs
Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tony Pollard
Makai Lemon
vs
C.J. Stroud
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Devonta Smith
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jake Bates
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Cyrus Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Cyrus Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ted Hurst
Cyrus Allen
vs
Charlie Kolar
Cyrus Allen
vs
Chris Bell
Cyrus Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Cyrus Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zachariah Branch
Cyrus Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cyrus Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Cyrus Allen
vs
Greg Dulcich
Cyrus Allen
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaylen Wright
Cyrus Allen
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Cyrus Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cyrus Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Cyrus Allen
vs
Chris Brooks
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Cyrus Allen
vs
Cooper Kupp
Cyrus Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
Travis Hunter
Cyrus Allen
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Kaytron Allen
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaylin Noel
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jordan James
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cyrus Allen
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Cyrus Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Cyrus Allen
vs
Gunnar Helm
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Cyrus Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Cyrus Allen
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jahan Dotson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Cyrus Allen
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Cyrus Allen
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Cyrus Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Cyrus Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cyrus Allen
vs
Geno Smith
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jauan Jennings
Cyrus Allen
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Cyrus Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Cyrus Allen
vs
Chimere Dike
Cyrus Allen
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cyrus Allen
vs
Demond Claiborne
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Cyrus Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Cyrus Allen
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Cyrus Allen
vs
George Holani
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jason Myers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Cyrus Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cyrus Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cyrus Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cyrus Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Drake London
Cyrus Allen
vs
George Pickens
Cyrus Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Cyrus Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Cyrus Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Cyrus Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Cyrus Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Cyrus Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cyrus Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Cyrus Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cyrus Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cyrus Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Cyrus Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Cyrus Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Cyrus Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Bell
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Bell
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Bell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Bell
vs
Cyrus Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Bell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chris Bell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Bell
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Bell
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chris Bell
vs
Sean Tucker
Chris Bell
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Bell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chris Bell
vs
Zachariah Branch
Chris Bell
vs
Travis Hunter
Chris Bell
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Bell
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chris Bell
vs
Jordan James
Chris Bell
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Bell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chris Bell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chris Bell
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chris Bell
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Chris Bell
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Brooks
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Bell
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Bell
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Chris Bell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Chris Bell
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Bell
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Bell
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Chris Bell
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Bell
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Bell
vs
Geno Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chris Bell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Bell
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Bell
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Chris Bell
vs
Chimere Dike
Chris Bell
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Bell
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chris Bell
vs
Cade Otton
Chris Bell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Bell
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Bell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Bell
vs
George Holani
Chris Bell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Bell
vs
Darren Waller
Chris Bell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Bell
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Chris Bell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chris Bell
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Bell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Bell
vs
David Njoku
Chris Bell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Bell
vs
Evan Engram
Chris Bell
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Bell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Bell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Bell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Bell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Bell
vs
Drake London
Chris Bell
vs
George Pickens
Chris Bell
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Bell
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Bell
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Bell
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Bell
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Bell
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Bell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Bell
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Bell
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Bell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Bell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Bell
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Bell
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Bell
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Bell
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Bell
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.

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