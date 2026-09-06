RotoBaller's updated fantasy football top 400 PPR rankings for September 2026. These top 400 updated tiered rankings include all positions for fantasy football drafts - RB, WR, TE, QB.
Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football draft season is heating up with the NFL season beginning in just a few days. Below, you will find our updated top 400 PPR draft rankings to help you crush your leagues!
These rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead forecaster and one of the most accurate rankers in the industry. Where do Jayden Reed, RJ Harvey, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, and more stand among all others? Read on below to find out.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts. In addition, check out our new injury tool and bookmark it. It covers the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and more for the NFL.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|12
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|14
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|2
|16
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|17
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|19
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|20
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|21
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|22
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|23
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|24
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|25
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|27
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|28
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|29
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|31
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|32
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|33
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|34
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|35
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|36
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|37
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|38
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|39
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|40
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|41
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|42
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|43
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|44
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|45
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|46
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|47
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|49
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|50
|Parker Washington
|WR
|5
|51
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|52
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|53
|David Montgomery
|RB
|6
|54
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|55
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|56
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|57
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|58
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|59
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|60
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|61
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|62
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|6
|63
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|64
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|65
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|66
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|67
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|68
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|69
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|70
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|72
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|73
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|74
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|75
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|76
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|77
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|78
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|79
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|80
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|81
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|82
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|83
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|84
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|85
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|86
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|87
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|88
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|89
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|90
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|91
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|92
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|93
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|94
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|95
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|96
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|97
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|98
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|99
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|8
|100
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|101
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|102
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|103
|Jared Goff
|QB
|9
|104
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|105
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|106
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|107
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|108
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|109
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|110
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|111
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|112
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|113
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|114
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|115
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|116
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|117
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|118
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|119
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|120
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|121
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|122
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|123
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|10
|124
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|125
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|126
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|127
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|128
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|129
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|130
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|131
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|132
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|133
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|134
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|135
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|136
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|137
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|138
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|139
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|140
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|141
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|142
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|143
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|144
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|145
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|146
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|147
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|148
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|149
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|150
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|151
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|152
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|153
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|154
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|155
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|156
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|157
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|158
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|159
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|160
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|161
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|162
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|163
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|164
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|165
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|166
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|167
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|168
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|169
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|170
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|171
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|172
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|173
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|174
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|175
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|176
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|177
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|178
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|179
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|180
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|181
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|182
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|183
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|184
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|185
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|186
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|187
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|188
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|189
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|190
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|191
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|192
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|193
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|194
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|195
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|12
|196
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|197
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|12
|198
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|199
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|200
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|201
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|202
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|203
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|204
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|205
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|206
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|207
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|208
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|209
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|210
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|211
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|212
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|213
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|214
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|215
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|216
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|217
|Chris Bell
|WR
|13
|218
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|219
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|220
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|221
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|222
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|223
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|224
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|13
|225
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|226
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|227
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|228
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|229
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|230
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|231
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|14
|232
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|233
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|234
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|235
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|236
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|237
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|14
|238
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|239
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|240
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|241
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|242
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|243
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|244
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|245
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|246
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|247
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|248
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|249
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|250
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|251
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|252
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|253
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|254
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|255
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|256
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|257
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|14
|258
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|259
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|260
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|261
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|15
|262
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|263
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|264
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|265
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|266
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|267
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|268
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|15
|269
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|270
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|271
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|272
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|273
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|274
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|275
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|276
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|277
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|15
|278
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|279
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|280
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|281
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|282
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|283
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|284
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|15
|285
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|15
|286
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|287
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|288
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|289
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|290
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|291
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|292
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|293
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|294
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|295
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|296
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|297
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|15
|298
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|299
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|300
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|301
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|302
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|303
|Jack Bech
|WR
|16
|304
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|16
|305
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|16
|306
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|307
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|308
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|309
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|310
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|311
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|312
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|313
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|314
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|315
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|316
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|317
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|318
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|319
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|320
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|16
|321
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|322
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|323
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|324
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|325
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|326
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|327
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|328
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|329
|James Conner
|RB
|16
|330
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|331
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|332
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|333
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|16
|334
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|335
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|336
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|337
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|338
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|339
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|340
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|341
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|342
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|343
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|344
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|345
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|346
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|347
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|348
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|349
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|16
|350
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|351
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|352
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|353
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|354
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|355
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|17
|356
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|357
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|358
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|359
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|360
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|361
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|17
|362
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|17
|363
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|364
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|365
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|17
|366
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|367
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|368
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|369
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|370
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|371
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|372
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|373
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|374
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|375
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|376
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|377
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|378
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|379
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|17
|380
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|381
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|382
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|383
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|384
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|385
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|386
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|387
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|388
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|389
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|390
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|391
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|392
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|393
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|394
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|395
|Adam Randall
|RB
|17
|396
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|397
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|17
|398
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|399
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|400
|Emari Demercado
|RB
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington, who has had a tremendous training camp this summer after a strong 2025 season, is seeking a new contract with the team as he gets set to enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2026. Washington has developed excellent chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and has become his trusted safety valve, and because of that, he wants to be compensated accordingly. Washington and the Jaguars' front office have been in communication.
There is a chance that something between the two sides gets done before Week 1 of the regular season, and the 24-year-old would prefer to get it done before then and not have talks linger into the regular season. Fowler adds that the Jaguars would be comfortable continuing talks into the season. Washington is likely comparing himself to Arizona Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson, who just got $25 million a year from the Cardinals in a new deal.
After catching 58 of 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games in 2025, Washington is rising up fantasy draft boards this year as a WR3/flex with upside going into his fourth year in the NFL.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams didn't play in the preseason, but he generated plenty of buzz because of his performance throughout training camp. Adams has had a dominant camp alongside fellow starting receiver Puka Nacua, as the two continue to form the best one-two punch in the NFL. The veteran is coming off a WR9 finish in PPR leagues. He has been a top-12 wide receiver in each of his last six seasons, as well as a top-14 receiver in nine of his last 10. The great news for Adams is that he plays in an offense where multiple players can thrive.
After all, Nacua was the WR1 in PPR leagues last year, and Adams still turned in his best fantasy finish since 2022. We expect that trend to continue in 2026 and for as long as Matthew Stafford remains the Rams' quarterback. For now, the big question is whether Adams will replicate last year's 14 touchdowns on 60 catches, or if he'll come back to the mean and catch more passes with fewer touchdowns.
The other note on Adams is that he could spend a portion of the season in the No. 1 receiver role as a potential suspension lingers for Nacua. If that happens, Adams would jump from a low-end WR1 to a high-end WR1. At the moment, he has an ADP of 52.8, which corresponds to the fifth round of fantasy drafts. He's a steal at that current price tag, especially given his nose for the end zone.
Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is looking like the Browns top target around a relatively inexperienced group of wide receivers. Fannin Jr. is inexperienced himself in only his second season, but produced as a rookie and is looking to expand on that this year. The tight end started 13 of the Browns' 16 games last season and recorded 72 catches on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns.
With David Njoku out of the picture this season, those 107 targets could very well increase. The quarterback play in Cleveland is a question mark with Deshuan Watson starting the season as the starter, but Fannin Jr. has shown he can make the most of his opportunities. He could potentially be the lead target in front of receivers like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy.
Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has a solid track record in the NFL, but his fantasy upside will be limited this upcoming season. Jennings left the 49ers and signed with the Vikings in free agency. He went from being the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco to the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota, where he ranks behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the depth chart.
Not only is his position on the depth chart worse this season, but he's also dealing with a quarterback downgrade after leaving Brock Purdy for Kyler Murray (or J.J. McCarthy). Because of the crowded receiver room and subpar quarterback situation, Jennings is falling down draft boards. He ranks as the WR73 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026. He currently has an ADP of 181, which corresponds to the 16th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 71st receiver off the board.
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