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Updated PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 400 Draft Rankings (2026)

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CeeDee Lamb - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS and Betting Picks, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football top 400 PPR rankings for September 2026. These top 400 updated tiered rankings include all positions for fantasy football drafts - RB, WR, TE, QB.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football draft season is heating up with the NFL season beginning in just a few days. Below, you will find our updated top 400 PPR draft rankings to help you crush your leagues!

These rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead forecaster and one of the most accurate rankers in the industry. Where do Jayden Reed, RJ Harvey, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, and more stand among all others? Read on below to find out.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts. In addition, check out our new injury tool and bookmark it. It covers the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and more for the NFL.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 De'Von Achane RB
2 15 Drake London WR
2 16 Derrick Henry RB
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 George Pickens WR
3 20 Brock Bowers TE
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 Chris Olave WR
3 23 A.J. Brown WR
3 24 Malik Nabers WR
4 25 Javonte Williams RB
4 26 Trey McBride TE
4 27 Kyren Williams RB
4 28 Zay Flowers WR
4 29 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 30 DeVonta Smith WR
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 32 Ladd McConkey WR
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Tee Higgins WR
4 35 D'Andre Swift RB
4 36 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Josh Allen QB
5 40 Davante Adams WR
5 41 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 42 Colston Loveland TE
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 Bucky Irving RB
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Terry McLaurin WR
5 49 DJ Moore WR
5 50 Parker Washington WR
5 51 Lamar Jackson QB
5 52 Mike Evans WR
5 53 David Montgomery RB
6 54 Cam Skattebo RB
6 55 Jadarian Price RB
6 56 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 57 Christian Watson WR
6 58 Jalen Hurts QB
6 59 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 60 Jayden Daniels QB
6 61 Tyler Warren TE
6 62 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 63 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 64 Rome Odunze WR
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Jaylen Warren RB
7 67 Drake Maye QB
7 68 Sam LaPorta TE
7 69 Rico Dowdle RB
7 70 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 71 Justin Herbert QB
7 72 Caleb Williams QB
7 73 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 74 Tucker Kraft TE
7 75 Jayden Reed WR
7 76 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 77 Dak Prescott QB
7 78 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 79 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 80 Tony Pollard RB
7 81 DK Metcalf WR
7 82 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 85 Quentin Johnston WR
7 86 Josh Downs WR
8 87 Blake Corum RB
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Courtland Sutton WR
8 90 Carnell Tate WR
8 91 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 92 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 93 Jordan Mason RB
8 94 Matthew Stafford QB
8 95 Stefon Diggs WR
8 96 RJ Harvey RB
8 97 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 98 Michael Wilson WR
8 99 Matthew Golden WR
8 100 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 101 Jaxson Dart QB
8 102 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 103 Jared Goff QB
9 104 Baker Mayfield QB
9 105 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 106 Jordan Love QB
9 107 Xavier Worthy WR
9 108 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 109 Bo Nix QB
9 110 KC Concepcion WR
9 111 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 112 Alec Pierce WR
9 113 George Kittle TE
9 114 Makai Lemon WR
9 115 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 116 Kyler Murray QB
9 117 Romeo Doubs WR
9 118 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 119 Rachaad White RB
9 120 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 123 Josh Jacobs RB
10 124 Jalen Coker WR
10 125 Malik Willis QB
10 126 Dallas Goedert TE
10 127 Mark Andrews TE
10 128 Khalil Shakir WR
10 129 Juwan Johnson TE
10 130 Kyle Monangai RB
10 131 Daniel Jones QB
10 132 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 133 Tyjae Spears RB
10 134 Tyler Shough QB
10 135 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 136 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 137 Isaiah Likely TE
10 138 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 139 Jake Ferguson TE
10 140 Tank Bigsby RB
10 141 Sam Darnold QB
10 142 Woody Marks RB
11 143 Brandon Aubrey K
11 144 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 145 Brenton Strange TE
11 146 Denzel Boston WR
11 147 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 148 C.J. Stroud QB
11 149 Tre Tucker WR
11 150 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 151 Hunter Henry TE
11 152 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 153 Dalton Schultz TE
11 154 Keenan Allen WR
11 155 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 156 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 157 Houston Texans DST
11 158 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 159 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 160 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 161 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 162 Tre Harris WR
11 163 Malik Davis RB
11 164 Jalen McMillan WR
11 165 Jalen Nailor WR
11 166 Ray Davis RB
11 167 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 168 Jonah Coleman RB
12 169 Emmett Johnson RB
12 170 Cam Ward QB
12 171 Bryce Young QB
12 172 Calvin Ridley WR
12 173 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 174 Cam Little K
12 175 Pat Bryant WR
12 176 Denver Broncos DST
12 177 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 178 Jason Myers K
12 179 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 180 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 181 Devaughn Vele WR
12 182 Cameron Dicker K
12 183 Caleb Douglas WR
12 184 Dylan Sampson RB
12 185 Jauan Jennings WR
12 186 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 187 Rashod Bateman WR
12 188 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 189 Cade Otton TE
12 190 Malachi Fields WR
12 191 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 192 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 193 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 194 Samaje Perine RB
12 195 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
12 196 Jaylin Noel WR
12 197 Los Angeles Chargers DST
12 198 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 199 Justice Hill RB
12 200 Chris Brooks RB
13 201 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 202 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 205 Germie Bernard WR
13 206 Zachariah Branch WR
13 207 AJ Barner TE
13 208 Najee Harris RB
13 209 Charlie Kolar TE
13 210 Seth McGowan RB
13 211 Colby Parkinson TE
13 212 Jake Bates K
13 213 Cyrus Allen WR
13 214 Kaelon Black RB
13 215 Braelon Allen RB
13 216 Ted Hurst WR
13 217 Chris Bell WR
13 218 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 219 Kimani Vidal RB
13 220 Alvin Kamara RB
13 221 Greg Dulcich TE
13 222 Jaylen Wright RB
13 223 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 224 Mike Gesicki TE
13 225 Sean Tucker RB
13 226 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 227 Cooper Kupp WR
14 228 Travis Hunter WR
14 229 Kaytron Allen RB
14 230 Jordan James RB
14 231 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 232 Gunnar Helm TE
14 233 Michael Mayer TE
14 234 Malik Washington WR
14 235 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 236 Jahan Dotson WR
14 237 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 238 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 239 Roschon Johnson RB
14 240 Geno Smith QB
14 241 Eddy Pineiro K
14 242 Mack Hollins WR
14 243 Chimere Dike WR
14 244 Demond Claiborne RB
14 245 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 246 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 247 George Holani RB
14 248 Darren Waller TE
14 249 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 250 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 251 David Njoku TE
14 252 Evan Engram TE
14 253 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 254 DeMario Douglas WR
14 255 Tyler Loop K
14 256 Darius Slayton WR
14 257 Joshua Palmer WR
14 258 Evan McPherson K
15 259 Antonio Williams WR
15 260 Troy Franklin WR
15 261 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 262 Cedric Tillman WR
15 263 Dawson Knox TE
15 264 Kalif Raymond WR
15 265 Darnell Washington TE
15 266 Xavier Legette WR
15 267 Chris Boswell K
15 268 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 269 Bryce Lance WR
15 270 New England Patriots DST
15 271 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 272 Will Reichard K
15 273 Treylon Burks WR
15 274 Chicago Bears DST
15 275 Harrison Butker K
15 276 Harrison Mevis K
15 277 Darnell Mooney WR
15 278 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 279 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 280 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 281 Noah Gray TE
15 282 Chase McLaughlin K
15 283 Cole Kmet TE
15 284 Jonnu Smith TE
15 285 Spencer Shrader K
15 286 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 287 Trey Smack K
15 288 Kirk Cousins QB
15 289 Tez Johnson WR
15 290 Jahdae Walker WR
15 291 Theo Johnson TE
15 292 Marquise Brown WR
15 293 Isaiah Davis RB
15 294 Deshaun Watson QB
15 295 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 296 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 297 Daniel Bellinger TE
15 298 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 299 New York Giants DST
15 300 Cairo Santos K
16 301 Buffalo Bills DST
16 302 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 303 Jack Bech WR
16 304 Kareem Hunt RB
16 305 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 306 Skyler Bell WR
16 307 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 308 Noah Fant TE
16 309 Devin Singletary RB
16 310 Keon Coleman WR
16 311 Ty Johnson RB
16 312 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 313 Jake Tonges TE
16 314 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 315 Erick All Jr. TE
16 316 Eli Raridon TE
16 317 Brashard Smith RB
16 318 Wil Lutz K
16 319 Kyle Williams WR
16 320 Zavion Thomas WR
16 321 Trevor Etienne RB
16 322 Tyler Bass K
16 323 Mason Taylor TE
16 324 Tutu Atwell WR
16 325 Kendre Miller RB
16 326 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 327 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 328 Marlin Klein TE
16 329 James Conner RB
16 330 Darius Cooper WR
16 331 Jordan Whittington WR
16 332 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 333 Daniel Carlson K
16 334 Christian Kirk WR
16 335 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 336 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 337 Tennessee Titans DST
16 338 Audric Estime RB
16 339 Tank Dell WR
16 340 Jake Elliott K
16 341 Oscar Delp TE
16 342 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 343 Austin Hooper TE
16 344 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 345 Andy Borregales K
16 346 Will Shipley RB
16 347 Green Bay Packers DST
16 348 Jaylin Lane WR
16 349 Matthew Hibner TE
16 350 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 351 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 352 Cade Stover TE
17 353 Barion Brown WR
17 354 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 355 DJ Giddens RB
17 356 Elijah Higgins TE
17 357 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 358 Detroit Lions DST
17 359 Brenen Thompson WR
17 360 Cleveland Browns DST
17 361 Jacob Saylors RB
17 362 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 363 Nick Folk K
17 364 Dyami Brown WR
17 365 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 366 Haynes King QB
17 367 Tyler Higbee TE
17 368 Matt Gay K
17 369 Jacob Cowing WR
17 370 John Bates TE
17 371 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 372 New York Jets DST
17 373 Dylan Laube RB
17 374 Tommy Tremble TE
17 375 Tyler Conklin TE
17 376 Adam Trautman TE
17 377 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 378 Max Klare TE
17 379 Eli Stowers TE
17 380 Joey Slye K
17 381 Chad Ryland K
17 382 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 383 Riley Patterson K
17 384 New Orleans Saints DST
17 385 Ashton Dulin WR
17 386 Ty Simpson QB
17 387 Josh Oliver TE
17 388 Tanner Hudson TE
17 389 Carolina Panthers DST
17 390 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 391 Tory Horton WR
17 392 Brock Wright TE
17 393 Miami Dolphins DST
17 394 Davis Allen TE
17 395 Adam Randall RB
17 396 Luke Farrell TE
17 397 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 398 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 399 Washington Commanders DST
17 400 Emari Demercado RB

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington, who has had a tremendous training camp this summer after a strong 2025 season, is seeking a new contract with the team as he gets set to enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2026. Washington has developed excellent chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and has become his trusted safety valve, and because of that, he wants to be compensated accordingly. Washington and the Jaguars' front office have been in communication.

There is a chance that something between the two sides gets done before Week 1 of the regular season, and the 24-year-old would prefer to get it done before then and not have talks linger into the regular season. Fowler adds that the Jaguars would be comfortable continuing talks into the season. Washington is likely comparing himself to Arizona Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson, who just got $25 million a year from the Cardinals in a new deal.

After catching 58 of 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games in 2025, Washington is rising up fantasy draft boards this year as a WR3/flex with upside going into his fourth year in the NFL.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams didn't play in the preseason, but he generated plenty of buzz because of his performance throughout training camp. Adams has had a dominant camp alongside fellow starting receiver Puka Nacua, as the two continue to form the best one-two punch in the NFL. The veteran is coming off a WR9 finish in PPR leagues. He has been a top-12 wide receiver in each of his last six seasons, as well as a top-14 receiver in nine of his last 10. The great news for Adams is that he plays in an offense where multiple players can thrive.

After all, Nacua was the WR1 in PPR leagues last year, and Adams still turned in his best fantasy finish since 2022. We expect that trend to continue in 2026 and for as long as Matthew Stafford remains the Rams' quarterback. For now, the big question is whether Adams will replicate last year's 14 touchdowns on 60 catches, or if he'll come back to the mean and catch more passes with fewer touchdowns.

The other note on Adams is that he could spend a portion of the season in the No. 1 receiver role as a potential suspension lingers for Nacua. If that happens, Adams would jump from a low-end WR1 to a high-end WR1. At the moment, he has an ADP of 52.8, which corresponds to the fifth round of fantasy drafts. He's a steal at that current price tag, especially given his nose for the end zone.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is looking like the Browns top target around a relatively inexperienced group of wide receivers. Fannin Jr. is inexperienced himself in only his second season, but produced as a rookie and is looking to expand on that this year. The tight end started 13 of the Browns' 16 games last season and recorded 72 catches on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

With David Njoku out of the picture this season, those 107 targets could very well increase. The quarterback play in Cleveland is a question mark with Deshuan Watson starting the season as the starter, but Fannin Jr. has shown he can make the most of his opportunities. He could potentially be the lead target in front of receivers like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy.

Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has a solid track record in the NFL, but his fantasy upside will be limited this upcoming season. Jennings left the 49ers and signed with the Vikings in free agency. He went from being the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco to the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota, where he ranks behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the depth chart.

Not only is his position on the depth chart worse this season, but he's also dealing with a quarterback downgrade after leaving Brock Purdy for Kyler Murray (or J.J. McCarthy). Because of the crowded receiver room and subpar quarterback situation, Jennings is falling down draft boards. He ranks as the WR73 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026. He currently has an ADP of 181, which corresponds to the 16th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 71st receiver off the board.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bhayshul Tuten, Jayden Daniels, Tyler Warren, Marvin Harrison Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Rome Odunze, Jaylen Warren:

Jayden Daniels
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Daniels
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Christian Watson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jadarian Price
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jayden Daniels
vs
David Montgomery
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Laporta
Jayden Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Daniels
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Daniels
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jayden Daniels
vs
DJ Moore
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jameson Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jayden Reed
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bucky Irving
Jayden Daniels
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Daniels
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Colston Loveland
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Daniels
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Davante Adams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Daniels
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jayden Daniels
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Addison
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jayden Daniels
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jayden Daniels
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tee Higgins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Daniels
vs
Breece Hall
Jayden Daniels
vs
Blake Corum
Jayden Daniels
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jayden Daniels
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Daniels
vs
Carnell Tate
Jayden Daniels
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jayden Daniels
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jayden Daniels
vs
Zay Flowers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyren Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Mason
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trey McBride
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Javonte Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Nabers
Jayden Daniels
vs
RJ Harvey
Jayden Daniels
vs
A.J. Brown
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jayden Daniels
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Daniels
vs
Michael Wilson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Golden
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Bowers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jayden Daniels
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jayden Daniels
vs
Chase Brown
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Derrick Henry
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake London
Jayden Daniels
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
De'Von Achane
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jayden Daniels
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
James Cook III
Jayden Daniels
vs
KC Concepcion
Jayden Daniels
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jayden Daniels
vs
Alec Pierce
Jayden Daniels
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Daniels
vs
George Kittle
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Daniels
vs
Makai Lemon
Jayden Daniels
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jayden Daniels
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jayden Daniels
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Daniel Jones
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cam Ward
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jayden Daniels
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jayden Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jayden Daniels
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jayden Daniels
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Haynes King
Jayden Daniels
vs
Ty Simpson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake London
Tyler Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Warren
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Charlie Kolar
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
David Njoku
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Tonges
Tyler Warren
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Tyler Warren
vs
Erick All Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Marlin Klein
Tyler Warren
vs
Oscar Delp
Tyler Warren
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Warren
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Warren
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Stover
Tyler Warren
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Tyler Warren
vs
Elijah Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cyrus Allen
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chimere Dike
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darius Slayton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joshua Palmer
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Joe Burrow
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake Maye
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Herbert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Caleb Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Reed
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dak Prescott
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Purdy
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaxson Dart
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
A.J. Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jared Goff
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nico Collins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bo Nix
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
KC Concepcion
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alec Pierce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Makai Lemon
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyler Murray
Quinshon Judkins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Davis
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ray Davis
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justice Hill
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Brooks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Najee Harris
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Seth McGowan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaelon Black
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sean Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaytron Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan James
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Roschon Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Demond Claiborne
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Holani
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Davis
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kareem Hunt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devin Singletary
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ty Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brashard Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trevor Etienne
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kendre Miller
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyren Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rome Odunze
vs
Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jared Goff
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Bowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Bo Nix
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Derrick Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
George Kittle
Rome Odunze
vs
De'Von Achane
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyler Murray
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
James Cook III
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rome Odunze
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Bryant
Rome Odunze
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
Malachi Fields
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rome Odunze
vs
Cyrus Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Ted Hurst
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Hunter
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rome Odunze
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Rome Odunze
vs
Mack Hollins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chimere Dike
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Darius Slayton

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom or Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
NBA

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Hit Trade Watch
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Puka Nacua

"Making Good Progress"
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
CFB

EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
CFB

Hank Brown to Start for Iowa in Week 1
CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
CFB

Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Grant Nelson

Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kenny Gainwell

Could See Larger Workload
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
CFB

Duke Watson Showcases Explosiveness in Week 1
CFB

Collin Dixon Paces Illinois in Win
CFB

Darius Taylor Scores Three Touchdowns in Week 1
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Aaron Donald

Traveling With Rams to Australia
Makai Lemon

Shadowing Eagles' Top Wideout
RJ Harvey

to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
J.K. Dobbins

the "For Sure" Lead Back When Healthy
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
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