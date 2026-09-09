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Updated Rookie Fantasy Football Rankings: All Positions (2026)

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De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated staff fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026. RotoBaller's tiered top 80 rankings are for RBs, WRs, TEs, and QB. Use this rookie rankings to dominate your rookie and dynasty drafts.

In This Article hide
Updated Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's finally fantasy football time, and a brand new group of players is set to make their NFL debuts! For a final look at the 2026 class ahead of the regular season, we're back with our updated rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026.

These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These are RotoBaller's final rookie rankings ahead of the 2026 regular season. Below, see where key first-year players such as Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, KC Concepcion, Ted Hurst III, Germie Bernard, and more stand.

On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Carnell Tate WR
2 3 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 4 Makai Lemon WR
3 5 Jadarian Price RB
3 6 KC Concepcion WR
3 7 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
3 8 Fernando Mendoza QB
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
4 12 Jonah Coleman RB
4 13 Eli Stowers TE
5 14 Antonio Williams WR
5 15 Chris Bell WR
5 16 Emmett Johnson RB
5 17 Germie Bernard WR
5 18 Ted Hurst WR
5 19 Ty Simpson QB
6 20 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 21 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 22 Zachariah Branch WR
6 23 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
6 24 Malachi Fields WR
7 25 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 26 Cyrus Allen WR
7 27 Demond Claiborne RB
7 28 Kaelon Black RB
7 29 Kaytron Allen RB
7 30 Caleb Douglas WR
7 31 Eli Raridon TE
8 32 Bryce Lance WR
8 33 Skyler Bell WR
8 34 Oscar Delp TE
8 35 Brenen Thompson WR
8 36 Adam Randall RB
8 37 Max Klare TE
8 38 Chris Brazzell II WR
8 39 Eli Heidenreich WR
9 40 Carson Beck QB
9 41 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
9 42 CJ Daniels WR
9 43 Colbie Young WR
9 44 Drew Allar QB
9 45 Seth McGowan RB
9 46 Zavion Thomas WR
10 47 Tanner Koziol TE
9 48 Jam Miller RB
9 49 Josh Cameron WR
9 50 Justin Joly TE
9 51 Deion Burks WR
10 52 Malik Benson WR
10 53 Taylen Green QB
10 54 Matthew Hibner TE
10 55 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 56 Cole Payton QB
10 57 Sam Roush TE
10 58 Barion Brown WR
10 59 Cade Klubnik QB
10 60 Roman Hemby RB
10 61 Marlin Klein TE
10 62 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 63 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Jack Endries TE
11 66 Lewis Bond WR
11 67 Eric Rivers WR
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 Reggie Virgil WR
11 70 Michael Trigg TE
11 71 Dean Connors RB
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
10 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jalon Daniels QB
11 75 Jaydn Ott RB
11 76 Robert Henry Jr. RB
11 77 Kendrick Law WR
11 78 Noah Whittington RB
11 79 John Michael Gyllenborg TE
11 80 Joe Royer TE

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

On the Philadelphia Eagles' unofficial depth chart released before Week 1, rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon is listed as a starting WR and as the team's top punt-return option, according to Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com. Although Lemon missed valuable development time in training camp this summer with a hamstring injury, he was always a lock to be a starter in three-wide sets to begin his rookie campaign in 2026 after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in the offseason.

However, Lemon should be viewed as more of a WR3 than a WR2 because of his quiet summer and Dontayvion Wicks' strong camp. The former USC star certainly has the potential to pass Wicks on the depth chart in 2026 by the end of the season, but early on, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Lemon.

He is coming off a very productive final season with the Trojans in 2025, in which he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games played. It is not a bad idea to keep Lemon on the bench in his NFL debut this Sunday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Lemon is rostered in 75% of Yahoo leagues.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

On the Miami Dolphins' updated unofficial depth chart after final 53-man roster cuts, rookie wide receiver Chris Bell is listed as a starter alongside Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Fantasy managers should always take depth-chart information with a grain of salt, but Bell will enter the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with a key role in Miami's new-look offense led by quarterback Malik Willis.

Bell had an eventful training camp this summer after initially opening on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to the ACL tear that he suffered in his final college season at Louisville in 2025. He looked good in his lone preseason performance and will have an opportunity to produce right away in his first year in the NFL in the shallowest WR corps in the NFL.

Bell is still a better bench stash in dynasty/keeper leagues for his long-term upside, but if he has a bigger role than expected on offense early in the season, he could quickly become a priority waiver-wire target in deeper single-year leagues. He is currently rostered in only 5% of Yahoo leagues.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have listed rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) as the RB2 on their unofficial depth chart entering their Week 1 contest on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. The No. 3 overall pick in April from Notre Dame has clear three-down potential long-term in the NFL, but after suffering an ankle sprain early in the preseason, the Cardinals are going to ease Love into the regular season as the No. 2 behind Tyler Allgeier, who is in his first year in the desert.

Trey Benson (knee) has already been ruled out for the season, and veteran James Conner (foot) will miss at least the first four games of the year due to a foot injury he suffered early in 2025. Love is trending in the right direction to be active this weekend against the Bolts, but he seems likely to cede most of the backfield work to Allgeier in his NFL debut if he is active, making him more of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex choice for starting lineups on Sunday. Fantasy managers might have to be patient with Love early in his rookie season.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

The New York Jets have already acknowledged that they will likely be easing rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) into the offense early on after he missed all of training camp and the preseason this summer following hernia surgery and a setback along the way. However, Sadiq is trending in the right direction to be active for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, Sept. 13, after participating in positional drills on Tuesday, according to Brian Costello of The New York Post.

The extremely athletic tight end from Oregon has tons of long-term upside, but the Jets do not need to rush him back in his first NFL campaign when they have second-year TE Mason Taylor capable of handling the pass-catching duties as Sadiq gets up to speed. Sadiq went undrafted in the majority of 12- and 14-team leagues this summer, but he is not a bad waiver-wire stash if you have room on your bench and want more depth at the position. If Sadiq is active in Week 1 on Sunday, fantasy managers should have him on their benches for his NFL debut.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, KC Concepcion, Ted Hurst III, Germie Bernard:

Makai Lemon
vs
Bo Nix
Makai Lemon
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyler Murray
Makai Lemon
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Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Makai Lemon
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Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Monangai
Makai Lemon
vs
Jared Goff
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
George Kittle
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Alec Pierce
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
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Malik Willis
Makai Lemon
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Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
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Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Makai Lemon
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Jaxson Dart
Makai Lemon
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Juwan Johnson
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Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
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Daniel Jones
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Matthew Stafford
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Rashid Shaheed
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Josh Jacobs
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Tyjae Spears
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RJ Harvey
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Tyler Shough
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Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
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Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
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Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
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Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
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Isaiah Likely
Makai Lemon
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Brock Purdy
Makai Lemon
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Makai Lemon
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Jake Ferguson
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Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
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Tank Bigsby
Makai Lemon
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Sam Darnold
Makai Lemon
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Makai Lemon
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Woody Marks
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
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Brandon Aubrey
Makai Lemon
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Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
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Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
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Dak Prescott
Makai Lemon
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Brenton Strange
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Josh Downs
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Denzel Boston
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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George Pickens
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Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
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Malik Nabers
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Zay Flowers
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Devonta Smith
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Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
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Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
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Rashee Rice
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Garrett Wilson
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vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
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Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
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vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Matthew Stafford
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
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Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
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MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
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George Kittle
Carnell Tate
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Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
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Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
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Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
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Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
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Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
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Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
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KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
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Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
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Jordan Love
Carnell Tate
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Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Bo Nix
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
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Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
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Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
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Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
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Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
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George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
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Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
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Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
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Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
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De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
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Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
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Kenneth Walker III
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Jeremiyah Love
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Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
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Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
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Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
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Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
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Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
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J.K. Dobbins
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Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
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Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
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Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
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Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
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RJ Harvey
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Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
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Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
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Mike Evans
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Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
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DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
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Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
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Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
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Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
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Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
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Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
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Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
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Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
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Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
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Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
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Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
KC Concepcion
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Baker Mayfield
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Jared Goff
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
George Kittle
KC Concepcion
vs
Bo Nix
KC Concepcion
vs
Alec Pierce
KC Concepcion
vs
Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
KC Concepcion
vs
Xavier Worthy
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyler Murray
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Romeo Doubs
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxson Dart
KC Concepcion
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
KC Concepcion
vs
Rachaad White
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Stafford
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Jacobs
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Monangai
KC Concepcion
vs
RJ Harvey
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Stefon Diggs
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Willis
KC Concepcion
vs
Brock Purdy
KC Concepcion
vs
Mark Andrews
KC Concepcion
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
KC Concepcion
vs
Khalil Shakir
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
Juwan Johnson
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Daniel Jones
KC Concepcion
vs
Chuba Hubbard
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashid Shaheed
KC Concepcion
vs
Carnell Tate
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyjae Spears
KC Concepcion
vs
Courtland Sutton
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Shough
KC Concepcion
vs
Dak Prescott
KC Concepcion
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Keaton Mitchell
KC Concepcion
vs
Quentin Johnston
KC Concepcion
vs
Isaiah Likely
KC Concepcion
vs
Jonathon Brooks
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Jake Ferguson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
Tank Bigsby
KC Concepcion
vs
DK Metcalf
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Darnold
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Nico Collins
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Olave
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Nabers
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Davante Adams
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaylen Waddle
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
Jameson Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ted Hurst
vs
Braelon Allen
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Bell
Ted Hurst
vs
Kaelon Black
Ted Hurst
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ted Hurst
vs
Cyrus Allen
Ted Hurst
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ted Hurst
vs
Jake Bates
Ted Hurst
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ted Hurst
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ted Hurst
vs
Seth McGowan
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaylen Wright
Ted Hurst
vs
Charlie Kolar
Ted Hurst
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Ted Hurst
vs
Najee Harris
Ted Hurst
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ted Hurst
vs
AJ Barner
Ted Hurst
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ted Hurst
vs
Zachariah Branch
Ted Hurst
vs
Sean Tucker
Ted Hurst
vs
Germie Bernard
Ted Hurst
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ted Hurst
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Ted Hurst
vs
Cooper Kupp
Ted Hurst
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ted Hurst
vs
Kaytron Allen
Ted Hurst
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Ted Hurst
vs
Gunnar Helm
Ted Hurst
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Ted Hurst
vs
Jordan James
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Brooks
Ted Hurst
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Ted Hurst
vs
Justice Hill
Ted Hurst
vs
Michael Mayer
Ted Hurst
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Washington
Ted Hurst
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Ted Hurst
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ted Hurst
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Ted Hurst
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ted Hurst
vs
Geno Smith
Ted Hurst
vs
Samaje Perine
Ted Hurst
vs
Travis Hunter
Ted Hurst
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ted Hurst
vs
Jahan Dotson
Ted Hurst
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Ted Hurst
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ted Hurst
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Ted Hurst
vs
Mack Hollins
Ted Hurst
vs
Malachi Fields
Ted Hurst
vs
Chimere Dike
Ted Hurst
vs
Cade Otton
Ted Hurst
vs
Demond Claiborne
Ted Hurst
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ted Hurst
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ted Hurst
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ted Hurst
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Ted Hurst
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ted Hurst
vs
George Holani
Ted Hurst
vs
Puka Nacua
Ted Hurst
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ted Hurst
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ted Hurst
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ted Hurst
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ted Hurst
vs
Drake London
Ted Hurst
vs
George Pickens
Ted Hurst
vs
Nico Collins
Ted Hurst
vs
Chris Olave
Ted Hurst
vs
A.J. Brown
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Nabers
Ted Hurst
vs
Zay Flowers
Ted Hurst
vs
Devonta Smith
Ted Hurst
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ted Hurst
vs
Tee Higgins
Ted Hurst
vs
Rashee Rice
Ted Hurst
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ted Hurst
vs
Davante Adams
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ted Hurst
vs
Luther Burden III
Ted Hurst
vs
Jameson Williams
Ted Hurst
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ted Hurst
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ted Hurst
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Germie Bernard
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Germie Bernard
vs
Zachariah Branch
Germie Bernard
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Germie Bernard
vs
AJ Barner
Germie Bernard
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Germie Bernard
vs
Najee Harris
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Germie Bernard
vs
Charlie Kolar
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Brooks
Germie Bernard
vs
Seth McGowan
Germie Bernard
vs
Justice Hill
Germie Bernard
vs
Colby Parkinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Jake Bates
Germie Bernard
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Germie Bernard
vs
Cyrus Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylin Noel
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaelon Black
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Germie Bernard
vs
Braelon Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
vs
Ted Hurst
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Bell
Germie Bernard
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Germie Bernard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Germie Bernard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Cade Otton
Germie Bernard
vs
Greg Dulcich
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Jauan Jennings
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Germie Bernard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Germie Bernard
vs
Sean Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Caleb Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Germie Bernard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Gunnar Helm
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan James
Germie Bernard
vs
Jason Myers
Germie Bernard
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Germie Bernard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Mayer
Germie Bernard
vs
Denver Broncos
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Bryant
Germie Bernard
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Terry Mclaurin

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
NBA

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations
Taj Gibson

to be Waived by Pelicans
Puka Nacua

Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
CFB

Drew Mestemaker is a Rough Week 2 Start
CFB

Darian Mensah Looking to Follow Strong Debut
Christian McCaffrey

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CFB

Tanook Hines Looking to Earn Stronger Target Share
CFB

Trent Mosley Offers High Ceiling in Week 2
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Wyatt Young Lacks Ceiling in Week 2
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Gavin Freeman is Boom-or-Bust Week 2 Option
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Jeremiah Smith Faces Tough Week 2 Matchup
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Ahmad Hardy Out Against Kansas
CFB

Both Iowa Quarterbacks Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

College Football Playoff Could Expand to 24 Teams
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Reach Agreement on Three-Year Extension
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LSU Defense Salivating Ahead Of Week 2
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out for Season Opener on Thursday
Myles Garrett

"Ready to Go" for Week 1
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Miami Defense Poised for Stout Showing in Week 2
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MAC Appeals Western Michigan's Loss
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Julian Sayin Looking to Deliver in Tough Week 2 Matchup
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Malachi Toney Eyeing Second Straight Monster Showing
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Arch Manning Faces Stiff Test in Week 2 Showdown
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
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Kamario Taylor Faces First Test In Week 2
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Can Faizon Brandon Build On Historic Debut?
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How Does QB Change Impact KJ Duff In Week 2?
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Malae Fonoti Out for Season with ACL Injury
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
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Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
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Rome Odunze

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Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
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to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

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Taj Gibson

Sent to Pelicans
AJ Johnson

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Micah Peavy

Traded to Grizzlies
Jordan Hawkins

Traded to Memphis
Malik Nabers

Should Be "Good to Go"
Darius Acuff Jr.

Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
Cedric Coward

Gets Breakout Buzz in Memphis
Kel'el Ware

Could Push for Starter Minutes
Cason Wallace

Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
Darryn Peterson

Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

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De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

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Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
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Denny Hamlin

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Salahdine Parnasse

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Farés Ziam

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Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
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Michael Page

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Ty Gibbs

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Ross Chastain

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Tyler Reddick

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Chase Briscoe

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NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

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Carson Hocevar

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Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

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Filip Chytil

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Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
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Shohei Ohtani

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Aaron Judge

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Shohei Ohtani

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Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
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Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

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Pierre Engvall

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Kyle Palmieri

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NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
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