Updated staff fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026. RotoBaller's tiered top 80 rankings are for RBs, WRs, TEs, and QB. Use this rookie rankings to dominate your rookie and dynasty drafts.
It's finally fantasy football time, and a brand new group of players is set to make their NFL debuts! For a final look at the 2026 class ahead of the regular season, we're back with our updated rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026.
These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These are RotoBaller's final rookie rankings ahead of the 2026 regular season. Below, see where key first-year players such as Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, KC Concepcion, Ted Hurst III, Germie Bernard, and more stand.
On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
On the Philadelphia Eagles' unofficial depth chart released before Week 1, rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon is listed as a starting WR and as the team's top punt-return option, according to Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com. Although Lemon missed valuable development time in training camp this summer with a hamstring injury, he was always a lock to be a starter in three-wide sets to begin his rookie campaign in 2026 after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in the offseason.
However, Lemon should be viewed as more of a WR3 than a WR2 because of his quiet summer and Dontayvion Wicks' strong camp. The former USC star certainly has the potential to pass Wicks on the depth chart in 2026 by the end of the season, but early on, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Lemon.
He is coming off a very productive final season with the Trojans in 2025, in which he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games played. It is not a bad idea to keep Lemon on the bench in his NFL debut this Sunday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Lemon is rostered in 75% of Yahoo leagues.
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
On the Miami Dolphins' updated unofficial depth chart after final 53-man roster cuts, rookie wide receiver Chris Bell is listed as a starter alongside Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Fantasy managers should always take depth-chart information with a grain of salt, but Bell will enter the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with a key role in Miami's new-look offense led by quarterback Malik Willis.
Bell had an eventful training camp this summer after initially opening on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to the ACL tear that he suffered in his final college season at Louisville in 2025. He looked good in his lone preseason performance and will have an opportunity to produce right away in his first year in the NFL in the shallowest WR corps in the NFL.
Bell is still a better bench stash in dynasty/keeper leagues for his long-term upside, but if he has a bigger role than expected on offense early in the season, he could quickly become a priority waiver-wire target in deeper single-year leagues. He is currently rostered in only 5% of Yahoo leagues.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have listed rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) as the RB2 on their unofficial depth chart entering their Week 1 contest on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. The No. 3 overall pick in April from Notre Dame has clear three-down potential long-term in the NFL, but after suffering an ankle sprain early in the preseason, the Cardinals are going to ease Love into the regular season as the No. 2 behind Tyler Allgeier, who is in his first year in the desert.
Trey Benson (knee) has already been ruled out for the season, and veteran James Conner (foot) will miss at least the first four games of the year due to a foot injury he suffered early in 2025. Love is trending in the right direction to be active this weekend against the Bolts, but he seems likely to cede most of the backfield work to Allgeier in his NFL debut if he is active, making him more of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex choice for starting lineups on Sunday. Fantasy managers might have to be patient with Love early in his rookie season.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
The New York Jets have already acknowledged that they will likely be easing rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) into the offense early on after he missed all of training camp and the preseason this summer following hernia surgery and a setback along the way. However, Sadiq is trending in the right direction to be active for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, Sept. 13, after participating in positional drills on Tuesday, according to Brian Costello of The New York Post.
The extremely athletic tight end from Oregon has tons of long-term upside, but the Jets do not need to rush him back in his first NFL campaign when they have second-year TE Mason Taylor capable of handling the pass-catching duties as Sadiq gets up to speed. Sadiq went undrafted in the majority of 12- and 14-team leagues this summer, but he is not a bad waiver-wire stash if you have room on your bench and want more depth at the position. If Sadiq is active in Week 1 on Sunday, fantasy managers should have him on their benches for his NFL debut.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, KC Concepcion, Ted Hurst III, Germie Bernard:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.