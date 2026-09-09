Quincy's NFL Week 1 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 1? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Los Angeles Rams and more.
NFL Week 1 has arrived. Months of anticipation will finally play out on the field on Wednesday night. That's right, the NFL opens on a Wednesday with the Seahawks rematching the Patriots on national television.
There has been a lot of posturing throughout the NFL over the entire offseason. High-profile players have been on the move, which has certainly shaken up the hierarchy across the league, at least on paper. Even so, once the pads come on and the games get real, that can all change.
The preseason did not cause too much of a shake-up in the power rankings, but Week 1 almost certainly will. Some teams will flop; others will flourish. Let's take a quick peek at where everyone stands heading into the first week of the season.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis looks comfortable in his new destination. However, the regular season is a different animal. Week 1 will give us a good look at how this young quarterback will fare with his lackluster wide receiving corps.
No. 31 - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals look like a team ready to be great on offense and struggle on defense. However, they could enter Week 1 without top running back Jeremiyah Love. If he can't go, it will be interesting to see how well this team can move the ball.
No. 30 - New York Jets
The Jets did not blow the top off the preseason, but they have an offensive core that suddenly looks exciting. Couple that with a defensive core that may make some noise in 2026, and you have a team worth watching this season.
No. 29 - Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza did nothing in the preseason to challenge Kirk Cousins for the starting gig in Las Vegas. It reaffirmed the notion that the Raiders should be as patient as possible with Mendoza's development. There are bound to be bumps along the way, and protecting this asset should be priority No. 1.
No. 28 - Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson earned the Browns' starting quarterback spot despite a shaky preseason. Time will tell if he can be anything better than what he has been in Cleveland during his stint. Week 1 will be a great eye test.
No. 27 - Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward came out slow in Week 1 of the preseason and never seemed to get his feet under him after that. It was not a good sign for a team that hopes to make a big jump this season.
No. 26 - Atlanta Falcons
Tua Tagovailoa has officially won the Falcons' starting quarterback job. He seems to have won a bit by default because Michael Penix Jr. was unable to play for most of the preseason. Hopefully, he can reclaim some of his early-Miami form.
No. 25 - New York Giants
The Giants are positioned to have a solid season. With John Harbaugh entering the fold as the head coach, New York is hoping for some stability. Harbaugh should be able to provide that, but everything is contingent upon a jump from Jaxson Dart.
JAXSON DART DOES IT HIMSELF.
PHIvsNYG on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Q3yGPJiZRQ
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2025
No. 24 - Washington Commanders
Washington is entering the season with an old roster and a lot of questions. Still, Jayden Daniels is a quality quarterback who was hampered by injuries in 2025. If he stays healthy, this team could go as far as he is able to take them.
No. 23 - Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis is in a make-or-break year with this regime. Daniel Jones is the key to everything. If he plays as he did over the first half of the 2025 season, this team will be great. If he regresses, it could be a long season for the Colts.
Tyler Warren hauls in his first career TD reception! 👏
LVvsIND on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/wu0Yq7F6TD
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025
No. 22 - New Orleans Saints
The loss of Jordyn Tyson to injury for the first couple of months of the season is a tough blow for New Orleans. However, this team believes in Tyler Shough under center, and we have seen head coach Kellen Moore do great things on the offensive side of the ball throughout his coaching career.
No. 21 - Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are hoping that Kyler Murray can take this win-now roster to the next level. With a new focus on the running game offensively, we should see an interesting version of Minnesota's offense this season. It could be very exciting if everything breaks right.
No. 20 - Carolina Panthers
Carolina is fresh off a division title. There is a lot to build off of from last season after this team pushed the Rams to the brink in the playoffs. If Bryce Young continues to improve, Carolina could be right back in the mix in 2026.
No. 19 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Everything is set up for Pittsburgh to finish around 10 wins once again. This defense should continue to be great, but there continue to be questions offensively. However, the additions of Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle are underrated.
No. 18 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay should take a step forward in 2026 after finishing below 0.500 in 2025. Baker Mayfield will be playing pissed off as he tries to secure a new contract. Having Zac Robinson as his new offensive coordinator should certainly help that case.
Just ridiculous stuff from Baker Mayfield
SFvsTB on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/19paZxiGLV
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025
No. 17 - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas is a dark horse team in 2026. With a new-look defense and a mostly intact offense, the Cowboys could challenge for an NFC East title. They are a prime candidate to fly up this list following Week 1.
No. 16 - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals' defense suddenly looks like it could get back to the form it had during this team's Super Bowl run in 2021. The defensive line should be greatly improved, and the defensive backfield should be solid. With the offense almost guaranteed to be great, watch out for the Bengals in 2026.
No. 15 - Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs does not look like he will be in the cards for Green Bay this coming season. While that is a blow to the team, they will look to see what they have in MarShawn Lloyd. At the end of the day, it seems like this could be a golden chance for Jordan Love to show who he is.
No. 14 - San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are already limping into Australia with a smattering of injuries. However, Kyle Shanahan always seems to have this team coached up well. He will find a way to keep San Francisco competitive. They will face a huge test in Week 1 against the Rams.
An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:
7 catches
63 yards
All in the first half 🙌
TENvsSF on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VxhMoyrhFb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
No. 13 - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore is a team to watch in 2026. Sometimes, a team just needs a change and subsequent rebirth. The hiring of Jesse Minter as Baltimore's head coach should not be lost on NFL fans. We will see if new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is able to bring the magic of a Ben Johnson offense as well.
No. 12 - Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia could be great, or it could falter in 2026. A.J. Brown is gone, but reports out of camp suggest that this running game should be back in a huge way. Perhaps Saquon Barkley has one more special season left in him.
No. 11 - Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles should be greatly improved in 2026. We know Jim Harbaugh is a proven winner. With a healthy offense, this team could hum along. Just imagine everything new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will be able to do with a talent like Justin Herbert.
No. 10 - Detroit Lions
The Lions' offense sounds like it could roar to a huge season in 2026. Jahmyr Gibbs is primed to run wild, and the passing game should continue to operate at a high level. Look for Detroit to put themselves right back at the top of the NFC this coming season.
NFL Top 100 Players of 2025: @Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is ranked No. 27! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/M4aWU8Ohyj
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2025
No. 9 - Houston Texans
Everything in Houston hinges on the success of C.J. Stroud. Camp reports on Stroud have been positive this offseason. He will be without second-year wideout Jayden Higgins, but hopefully Stroud can reclaim some of his rookie success in 2026.
No. 8 - Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City feels like a team with a wide range of outcomes this season. The defense will be great once again, but the offense is full of unknowns. How healthy is Patrick Mahomes? Is the running game fixed with Kenneth Walker III? These are all questions that will finally be answered in Week 1.
No. 7 - Chicago Bears
Chicago is finally in a position to go out and prove that all the hype is real. Johnson had this team humming in 2025, but they had to win in heroic ways. 2026 will prove if Chicago has found its consistency.
No. 6 - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville is a dark horse to be an elite team in 2026. The team did not lose much this offseason, and head coach Liam Coen may have unlocked something in Trevor Lawrence. The rest of the AFC South could be in big trouble if this team manages to continue improving.
Count 'em... 6️⃣ TDs for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/FwNQvLbHG8
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
No. 5 - Denver Broncos
Denver is hoping that adding wide receiver Jaylen Waddle greatly improves the offense. Additionally, Denver will need Bo Nix to return from his ankle injury healthy. With a Super Bowl-caliber defense already in place, all eyes are on the Broncos' offense in 2026.
No. 4 - Buffalo Bills
DJ Moore and Josh Allen already look like they are on the same page. Moore could be a missing piece that helps this offense punch through the AFC Championship game. New head coach Joe Brady is under a lot of pressure to do what Sean McDermott could not.
No. 3 - New England Patriots
The Patriots will face their first big test of the season when they face the Seahawks in Week 1. Their performance will give us a glimpse into how real this team's run was in 2025. Some believe it was a fluke; others believe this was the start of something great.
No. 2 - Seattle Seahawks
"Hard Knocks" suggested that this Seahawks team is in prime position to excel once again in 2026. The chemistry of this team is ridiculously good, and the roster boasts solid players from top to bottom. Their main rival, the Rams, is the only thing between Seattle and a No. 1 listing heading into Week 1.
No. 1 - Los Angeles Rams
Speaking of the Rams, Los Angeles is loaded. With a returning offense and an even better defense, this team is absolutely the Super Bowl favorite. If healthy, Los Angeles should have little issue running through the rest of the league en route to the playoffs.
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