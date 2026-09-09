Wyatt's favorite rookie waiver wire pickups, fantasy football breakout candidates heading into Week 1 of 2026. Which NFL rookies have league-winning fantasy upside?
We have finally reached Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The preseason is behind us; we have real football to watch, and it is time to set our fantasy lineups for the first time since January.
It is never too early to start sifting through waivers to boost your fantasy lineups, and rookies are often found there after being misviewed in fantasy drafts. First-year NFL players are big question marks at the start of the season but offer hidden upside, especially ones you can sometimes find on waivers.
This will be the first time every 2026 rookie gets to take an NFL field while getting the chance to show the world what they have. You never know when you'll find the next breakout freshman NFL player. So let's dive into the best rookie waiver wire pickups for Week 1 of 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
It’s rare to pick up a rookie off the waiver wire who could become a league winner before playing one regular-season snap. That's the upside Kaelon Black has as Christian McCaffrey’s backup running back in an even-numbered year.
Touchdown Kaelon Black! 💥 Indiana RB punches it in, Hoosiers now lead Oregon 21-7 in the Peach Bowl with 8:17 left in the 1st half. Big Ten dominance on display! 🏈
— The Voice of College Football Network (@TheVOCFB) January 10, 2026
McCaffrey is coming off a 400-plus-touch season, and in the two seasons following a 330-plus-touch season, he has played a combined seven games (three games in 2020 and four games in 2024). He’s now 30 years old and was held out of most of training camp due to “tightness.”
The future Hall of Famer had tightness in 2024 during training camp, and it turned out to be bilateral Achilles tendinitis that forced him to miss the first eight games of the season. He then played four games before missing the rest of the season.
In 2024, the lead running back for the 49ers who saw at least a 60 percent snap share averaged 16.5 PPR points per game. In those 10 games, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo combined for four games with over 19 points.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been famous for making average NFL running backs look like all-stars in his offense. Black is sitting in a prime position to be the next running back to benefit from the Shanahan effect.
Black is a must-add for those who are McCaffrey shareholders this season, and those who are not should be aggressive to grab a potential waiver-wire gem.
He is one injury away from being an RB1 every week if he gets to be the starter.
Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns
What if I told you a potential WR1 and lead target earner did not get drafted in most fantasy drafts? Well, you'd probably think I'm crazy, but that is the case in Cleveland.
There has been a lot of preseason hype surrounding the Cleveland Brown’s rookie receivers, but Denzel Boston has not been consistently drafted in fantasy leagues.
Boston quickly cemented himself as the Browns' “X” receiver after displaying a large catch radius and generating highlight-worthy contested catches early in camp. The Washington standout is listed as 6’4, 215lbs and produced a 37.5 vertical at his Pro Day.
Boston will be utilized as the jump-ball receiver and, more importantly, as the primary red zone target, while competing with fellow rookie KC Concepcion to be the lead target earner this season.
Unfortunately, both players will be catching footballs from one of the shakiest quarterback rooms in the league. The Browns decided to roll with Deshaun Watson as their Week 1 starter, but who knows how long it will be before Shedeur Sanders gets his chance.
However, shaky quarterbacks traditionally lock onto one target and force-feed them the ball. Boston’s size and athleticism make him a candidate for them to lock onto due to his ability to win 50/50 balls.
The 22-year-old could benefit from a lackluster quarterback room and find his way to multiple touchdowns. If this happens, Boston could find his way into fantasy lineups sooner rather than later.
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens
The USC Trojans could have another star-caliber receiver in the NFL to add to their list as they make the case for WRU. Although that title is currently held by “the” Ohio State, O-H…I-O!
Ja’Kobi Lane may have had the loudest hype of any rookie coming out of training camp in Baltimore. He also validated the hype after delivering a solid preseason with four catches for 47 yards and one touchdown.
The 22-year-old drew lofty comparisons to DeAndre Hopkins, Randy Moss, and Michael Thomas from teammates and coaches due to his length, athleticism, and catching ability.
"He gives me like a young Hop (DeAndre Hopkins)."
Safe to say Derrick Henry is a big fan of rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane 🔥@Ravens | @KingHenry_2 | @cantGuardJak1 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/y9wL5XxlwV
— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 5, 2026
Now, those are unfair comparisons for a third-round draft pick who was selected 80th overall. But it shows how excited the team is to see him in action as the possible No. 2 target in a high-powered offense behind Zay Flowers.
Defenses will key on Flowers to limit his big plays, while Lane will get the benefit of facing lesser coverage. In addition, Lane’s 6’4 frame and 40’ inch vertical make him the most likely red zone target in Baltimore.
Lane has a real opportunity to take a prominent role in the Ravens' offense, and it could translate to fantasy relevance quickly.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins may be fielding one of the least experienced passing games in NFL history heading into Week 1. Malik Willis has six NFL starts to his name and will be throwing to two third-round rookie receivers and Malik Washington, who has been at best a WR3 since entering the league in 2024.
Inexperience comes with ambiguity and leaves an opportunity for someone to take over the WR1 role in Miami.
Caleb Douglas has the best chance to take on that role and be Willis’ go-to target to start the season. The 75th overall pick was listed as one of the 1st-string receivers on the Dolphins' depth chart and was held out of the team's preseason finale along with the rest of the team's primary starters.
Douglas first started generating buzz in the middle of training camp and hauled in a ridiculous one-handed grab in his preseason debut against the Washington Commanders.
Caleb Douglas oh my 😮
MIAvsWAS
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/21vkGuMeTb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
The 23-year-old is slated to be the team's “X” receiver as a primary deep threat for Willis to target downfield.
The Dolphins are entering a new era after Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle depart during the offseason. Mathematically, someone has to become the team's WR1 and become the new face of the team's receiving room.
Douglas could quickly become that next guy if he pops off a couple more highlight-worthy plays to start the season.
Chris Bell, WR, Miami Dolphins
We are heavily leaning into the thought that someone “HAS TO” emerge as the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver this year, and it will likely manufacture some fantasy viability. The next dart throw at this receiver room is Chris Bell.
VIDEO: Miami #Dolphins third-round pick Chris Bell college highlights from when he was at Louisville.
Which legendary wide receiver does he remind you of…?
🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/wNlmnRNojk
— MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 7, 2026
“Bell is a physically gifted, big-play receiver whose traits and flashes of production contrast sharply with his rawness and inconsistency, making him a true boom-or-bust prospect,” Todd McShay of The Ringer wrote in his Big Board column.
The Louisville product is coming off a late-season ACL tear he suffered before entering the draft. Bell was not activated off the Non-Football Injury list to start participating in practices until the middle of August.
However, he was participating in practice without a red (no-contact) jersey by the end of August, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. This gets Bell one step closer to participating in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bell gives Miami a real weapon for opposing defenses to worry about with his size and explosiveness. In his final season at Louisville, he was named to the first-team All-ACC selection after hauling in 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in only 11 games.
Dolphins beat writer Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post went as far as to list Bell as the team’s leader in receiving yards as one of his "bold predictions" for the 2026 season.
Bell offers a high ceiling when he gets on the field and could become a popular waiver wire target as soon as that happens.
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