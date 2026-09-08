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Best Week 1 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Spencer Shrader - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Starts

The top Week 1 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 1 matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Kicker Streamers for Week 1
Week 1 Kicker Rankings and Tiers
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football season is back in full swing with Week 1 of the NFL season underway. One of the most important parts of setting your fantasy lineup is finding the most upside at the kicker position.

To do so, most managers target kickers on high-octane offenses and projected for high-scoring games to get the most out of this lineup spot. Below, we will look at several sneaky streaming options for the kicker position that are widely available across Yahoo leagues.

Who are some top streaming options at the kicker position in Week 1? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 1

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Trey Smack (GB) at Minnesota Vikings
15% Rostered

Let's begin this streamer piece with a rookie. Smack joined the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Florida. With the Gators, Smack showed upside but was coming off a modest final series in which he posted an 81.8% FG%, a stark drop from the 85.7% he posted the year prior.

However, with the Packers moving on from Brandon McManus, Smack was well-positioned to claim the starting job in camp. In the preseason, the 23-year-old quickly proved he was capable of taking the lead job. In his debut, he went 3-for-3 (including a 58-yarder) and followed that up with a 4-for-4 effort in Week 2, where he added a 59-yard field goal.

In Week 1, Smack and the Packers will face the Vikings in what should be a high-scoring affair, as shown by the 46.5 O/U total on DraftKings. With Josh Jacobs unable to play, expect the Packers to lean on their passing attack, which would provide many scoring opportunities. Seeing him convert from deep range in the preseason should give the Packers confidence to let him attempt longer field goals.

Daniel Carlson (NO) at Detroit Lions
1% Rostered 

Daniel Carlson was not on the fantasy radar of many entering the preseason, but the veteran won the starting gig in New Orleans. Even though Carlson had a disappointing end to his tenure with the Raiders in 2025, managers in 14-team leagues should consider streaming him this weekend.

In 2025, Carlson went 22-for-27 (the second-worst FG% rate of his career) and went just 11-for-16 on attempts of 40 yards or greater. However, the season before, Carlson posted an 85% FG% while hitting 7-of-11 attempts from 50+ yards. On Sunday, Carlson could be the beneficiary of a high-scoring matchup in Week 1 as the Saints travel to Detroit to face the Lions (49.5 O/U).

Given Tyler Shough's strong finish to the 2025 season, this Saints offense could light up the scoreboard on Sunday afternoon.

Chase McLaughlin (TB) at Cincinnati Bengals
15% Rostered

Chase McLaughlin enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 season, attempting at least three field goals in all but two of his first five games. However, injuries to the Buccaneers' offense capped his ceiling. Still, with Bucky IrvingEmeka EgbukaJalen McMillan, and Chris Godwin Jr. all healthy ahead of Week 1, this offense could quickly return to form in 2026.

They have one of the easiest matchups on the slate, facing the Cincinnati Bengals, who allowed the third-most total points per game, right behind only the Cowboys and Jets. Given that this contest holds the highest 50.5 O/U point total on the slate, McLaughlin is a strong play across all league sizes in Week 1.

Wil Lutz (DEN) at Kansas City Chiefs
20% Rostered

Lutz may not have the best matchup on the slate, but he does offer managers a safe floor in Week 1. Last season, Lutz finished as the K16 in overall fantasy points and went 28-for-32 on attempts. He also went a perfect 39-for-39 on extra points, putting him 11th among all kickers. The Denver offense was above average last season and is projected to be even more productive in 2026 with the addition of Jaylen Waddle.

They will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, who allowed the sixth-fewest total points per game last season. However, given Lutz's floor and productive offensive environment, managers looking to avoid unproven options in Week 1 should turn to the veteran in Denver.

Spencer Shrader (IND) vs. Baltimore Ravens
10% Rostered

Rounding out this edition of kicker streamers will be a near-year-end waiver wire hero from the 2025 season. Shrader averaged 12.8 FPTS/G over the first four games before suffering a torn ACL and MCL. However, after winning the starting job back in the preseason, Shrader is poised to re-emerge as a top fantasy option.

In Week 1, the Colts could find themselves in a high-scoring affair against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Currently, this matchup carries a 47.5 O/U on DraftKings, suggesting Shrader should have prime scoring opportunities at Lucas Oil Stadium. With Daniel Jones fully healthy, this Colts offense could once again show similar upside to what they did in the first half of the 2025 season in a favorable matchup in the season opener.

 

Week 1 Kicker Rankings and Tiers

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 1

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Cameron Dicker K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 4 Cam Little K
1 5 Jake Bates K
1 6 Tyler Loop K
1 7 Evan McPherson K
1 8 Chase McLaughlin K
1 9 Jason Myers K
1 10 Harrison Mevis K
1 11 Cairo Santos K
1 12 Eddy Pineiro K
1 13 Spencer Shrader K
1 14 Trey Smack K
1 15 Will Reichard K
1 16 Daniel Carlson K
1 17 Wil Lutz K
1 18 Chris Boswell K
1 19 Jake Elliott K
2 20 Tyler Bass K
2 21 Harrison Butker K
2 22 Andy Borregales K
2 23 Riley Patterson K
2 24 Joey Slye K
2 25 Matt Gay K
2 26 Ryan Fitzgerald K
2 27 Nick Folk K
2 28 Drew Stevens K
2 29 Jason Sanders K
2 30 Chad Ryland K
2 31 Dominic Zvada K
2 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 1 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Spencer Shrader, Wil Lutz, Chase McLaughlin, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Spencer Shrader, Wil Lutz, Chase McLaughlin, Daniel Carlson, Trey Smack:

Spencer Shrader
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Mevis
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Butker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Will Reichard
Spencer Shrader
vs
Trey Smack
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chris Boswell
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cairo Santos
Spencer Shrader
vs
Evan McPherson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Loop
Spencer Shrader
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Spencer Shrader
vs
Wil Lutz
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Bass
Spencer Shrader
vs
Daniel Carlson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Elliott
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Bates
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andy Borregales
Spencer Shrader
vs
Nick Folk
Spencer Shrader
vs
Matt Gay
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cameron Dicker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Myers
Spencer Shrader
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cedric Tillman
Spencer Shrader
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Spencer Shrader
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Spencer Shrader
vs
Noah Gray
Spencer Shrader
vs
Roschon Johnson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cole Kmet
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chicago Bears
Spencer Shrader
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cam Little
Spencer Shrader
vs
Joey Slye
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chad Ryland
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Spencer Shrader
vs
Riley Patterson
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Bass
Wil Lutz
vs
Daniel Carlson
Wil Lutz
vs
Cairo Santos
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Elliott
Wil Lutz
vs
Andy Borregales
Wil Lutz
vs
Trey Smack
Wil Lutz
vs
Spencer Shrader
Wil Lutz
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Mevis
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Butker
Wil Lutz
vs
Nick Folk
Wil Lutz
vs
Will Reichard
Wil Lutz
vs
Matt Gay
Wil Lutz
vs
Chris Boswell
Wil Lutz
vs
Evan McPherson
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Loop
Wil Lutz
vs
Joey Slye
Wil Lutz
vs
Chad Ryland
Wil Lutz
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Wil Lutz
vs
Riley Patterson
Wil Lutz
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Wil Lutz
vs
Brashard Smith
Wil Lutz
vs
Kyle Williams
Wil Lutz
vs
Eli Raridon
Wil Lutz
vs
Zavion Thomas
Wil Lutz
vs
Erick All Jr.
Wil Lutz
vs
Trevor Etienne
Wil Lutz
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Wil Lutz
vs
Ted Hurst
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wil Lutz
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Wil Lutz
vs
Cam Little
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Myers
Wil Lutz
vs
Cameron Dicker
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Bates
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Harrison Butker
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Will Reichard
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Trey Smack
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chris Boswell
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Evan McPherson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cairo Santos
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Tyler Loop
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Wil Lutz
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Tyler Bass
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jake Elliott
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jake Bates
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Andy Borregales
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Nick Folk
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Matt Gay
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Jason Myers
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cedric Tillman
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Chase McLaughlin
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Noah Gray
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chicago Bears
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Treylon Burks
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Denver Broncos
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Cam Little
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Joey Slye
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Chad Ryland
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chase McLaughlin
vs
Riley Patterson
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jake Elliott
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tyler Bass
Daniel Carlson
vs
Andy Borregales
Daniel Carlson
vs
Wil Lutz
Daniel Carlson
vs
Nick Folk
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cairo Santos
Daniel Carlson
vs
Matt Gay
Daniel Carlson
vs
Trey Smack
Daniel Carlson
vs
Joey Slye
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chad Ryland
Daniel Carlson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Daniel Carlson
vs
Riley Patterson
Daniel Carlson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Daniel Carlson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Daniel Carlson
vs
Harrison Butker
Daniel Carlson
vs
Will Reichard
Daniel Carlson
vs
Chris Boswell
Daniel Carlson
vs
Evan McPherson
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tyler Loop
Daniel Carlson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Daniel Carlson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Daniel Carlson
vs
Christian Kirk
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jordan Whittington
Daniel Carlson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Daniel Carlson
vs
Darius Cooper
Daniel Carlson
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daniel Carlson
vs
Marlin Klein
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jordan James
Daniel Carlson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Daniel Carlson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cam Little
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jason Myers
Daniel Carlson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Daniel Carlson
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Riley Patterson
Trey Smack
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Trey Smack
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trey Smack
vs
Jonnu Smith
Trey Smack
vs
Tez Johnson
Trey Smack
vs
Cole Kmet
Trey Smack
vs
Jahdae Walker
Trey Smack
vs
Jauan Jennings
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Best Week 1 Kicker Streamers to Start
Patriots vs. Seahawks: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 1 Matchup Ratings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
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Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
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Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
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Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
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Scores First-Round Knockout Win
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Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
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Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
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Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
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Punahele Soriano

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Konnor Griffin

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