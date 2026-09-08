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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 1 Early Updates

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Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 1 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 FLEX Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The most important and toughest decision each week is usually deciding who to start at FLEX. Usually, your starting running backs and wide receivers are locked in for the week, but fantasy managers need to comb through their roster to find out which FLEX or FLEXES to start. At RotoBaller HQ, we help with that important FLEX decision with our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 1, as it can be the difference between winning or losing your weekly matchup.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 Bijan Robinson RB
4 Christian McCaffrey RB
5 Puka Nacua WR
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
7 Jonathan Taylor RB
8 Derrick Henry RB
9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
10 Chase Brown RB
11 Saquon Barkley RB
12 Omarion Hampton RB
13 De'Von Achane RB
14 Javonte Williams RB
15 CeeDee Lamb WR
16 James Cook III RB
17 Kenneth Walker III RB
18 Chris Olave WR
19 Kyren Williams RB
20 Nico Collins WR
21 Tee Higgins WR
22 DeVonta Smith WR
23 George Pickens WR
24 D'Andre Swift RB
25 Ashton Jeanty RB
26 Justin Jefferson WR
27 Brock Bowers TE
28 Breece Hall RB
29 Drake London WR
30 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
31 David Montgomery RB
32 Zay Flowers WR
33 Cam Skattebo RB
34 Trey McBride TE
35 Bucky Irving RB
36 Rashee Rice WR
37 A.J. Brown WR
38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
39 Malik Nabers WR
40 Garrett Wilson WR
41 Jaylen Waddle WR
42 Davante Adams WR
43 Ladd McConkey WR
44 Jaylen Warren RB
45 Quinshon Judkins RB
46 Christian Watson WR
47 Emeka Egbuka WR
48 Mike Evans WR
49 Jameson Williams WR
50 Tony Pollard RB
51 Terry McLaurin WR
52 J.K. Dobbins RB
53 Rome Odunze WR
54 Parker Washington WR
55 Rico Dowdle RB
56 Bhayshul Tuten RB
57 Jeremiyah Love RB
58 Tyler Warren TE
59 Tetairoa McMillan WR
60 DJ Moore WR
61 Jordan Mason RB
62 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
63 Jayden Reed WR
64 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
65 Colston Loveland TE
66 Luther Burden III WR
67 Josh Downs WR
68 Jonathon Brooks RB
69 Sam LaPorta TE
70 MarShawn Lloyd RB
71 Chuba Hubbard RB
72 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
73 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
74 Rachaad White RB
75 Courtland Sutton WR
76 Jalen Coker WR
77 Tucker Kraft TE
78 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
79 Dallas Goedert TE
80 DK Metcalf WR
81 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
82 Jadarian Price RB
83 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
84 Carnell Tate WR
85 Isaiah Likely TE
86 Kyle Monangai RB
87 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
88 Blake Corum RB
89 Michael Wilson WR
90 Quentin Johnston WR
91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
92 Jordan Addison WR
93 Stefon Diggs WR
94 Travis Kelce TE
95 Kenneth Gainwell RB
96 Jakobi Meyers WR
97 Xavier Worthy WR
98 Romeo Doubs WR
99 Mark Andrews TE
100 Dalton Kincaid TE
101 Matthew Golden WR
102 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
103 Khalil Shakir WR
104 Ryan Flournoy WR
105 Tyler Allgeier RB
106 Juwan Johnson TE
107 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
108 Mike Washington Jr. RB
109 Kayshon Boutte WR
110 George Kittle TE
111 Alec Pierce WR
112 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
113 Jake Ferguson TE
114 RJ Harvey RB
115 Hunter Henry TE
116 TreVeyon Henderson RB
117 Jalen Nailor WR
118 Brenton Strange TE
119 Tre Tucker WR
120 Rashid Shaheed WR
121 Devaughn Vele WR
122 George Holani RB
123 Tyjae Spears RB
124 Jalen McMillan WR
125 KC Concepcion WR
126 Chig Okonkwo TE
127 Adonai Mitchell WR
128 Dontayvion Wicks WR
129 Rashod Bateman WR
130 Dylan Sampson RB
131 Tank Bigsby RB
132 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
133 Jauan Jennings WR
134 Denzel Boston WR
135 Dalton Schultz TE
136 Cade Otton TE
137 T.J. Hockenson TE
138 Terrance Ferguson TE
139 Keenan Allen WR
140 Makai Lemon WR
141 Roschon Johnson RB
142 Malik Washington WR
143 Keaton Mitchell RB
144 Greg Dulcich TE
145 Pat Bryant WR
146 Woody Marks RB
147 Isaac TeSlaa WR
148 Jerry Jeudy WR
149 Pat Freiermuth TE
150 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
151 Calvin Ridley WR
152 AJ Barner TE
153 Evan Engram TE
154 Cooper Kupp WR
155 Malik Davis RB
156 Najee Harris RB
157 Mike Gesicki TE
158 Andrei Iosivas WR
159 Ray Davis RB
160 Gunnar Helm TE
161 Tre Harris WR
162 Malachi Fields WR
163 Jaylin Noel WR
164 Colby Parkinson TE
165 Oronde Gadsden II TE
166 Justice Hill RB
167 Caleb Douglas WR
168 Samaje Perine RB
169 Chris Brooks RB
170 Tyquan Thornton WR
171 Charlie Kolar TE
172 Germie Bernard WR
173 Ted Hurst WR
174 Braelon Allen RB
175 Emmett Johnson RB
176 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
177 Cyrus Allen WR
178 Antonio Williams WR
179 Zachariah Branch WR
180 Jake Tonges TE
181 Darren Waller TE
182 Kimani Vidal RB
183 Treylon Burks WR
184 Michael Mayer TE
185 Elic Ayomanor WR
186 Darnell Mooney WR
187 KaVontae Turpin WR
188 Sean Tucker RB
189 Darnell Washington TE
190 Jonah Coleman RB
191 Xavier Legette WR
192 Troy Franklin WR
193 Marquise Brown WR
194 Keon Coleman WR
195 Mason Taylor TE
196 Kenyon Sadiq TE
197 Xavier Hutchinson WR
198 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
199 David Njoku TE
200 Jalen Tolbert WR

 

Week 1 FLEX Rankings News

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is competing for the No. 3 role on the depth chart, and his experience in the Bucs' offense gives him an early advantage over his teammates. Chris Godwin Sr. and Emeka Egbuka (toe) project as Tampa Bay's top two wideouts, leaving McMillan and Ted Hurst III vying for the next spot in the pecking order. The good news for McMillan is that Hurst is a rookie, which means his ascension into a meaningful role might be delayed as he adapts to NFL speed. On the other hand, McMillan has been in the NFL since 2024 and has 17 games' worth of experience (plus three offseasons) under his belt.

His familiarity with the system and his connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield go a long way, especially considering that McMillan averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues as a rookie. Managers should expect McMillan to open the year as the Bucs' No. 3 wide receiver, which also puts him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues. The 24-year-old is a matchup-dependent WR3/flex as it is, and he would jump into the WR3 tier on a consistent basis if Godwin or Egbuk were to miss time. As a result, McMillan should be added off the waiver wire in all 12+ team leagues.

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

Across 16 games in 2025, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy recorded 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns on 56 targets. Entering 2026, Flournoy remains behind star Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, which may make it difficult for him to provide consistently fantasy-relevant production. However, Flournoy closed the 2025 season strong, recording 20 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets across his final four games played.

The 26-year-old has also drawn positive buzz from both team personnel and Cowboys beat writers throughout this summer. When Dallas deploys three-wide receiver sets, the attention defenses are forced to give to Lamb and Pickens should open up the field for Flournoy. In leagues where he remains available, Flournoy profiles as a must-add stash for fantasy managers.

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker had the most productive season of his career in 2025, recording 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets across 17 games. While Tucker's numbers may not leap off the page, his statistical impact was limited by the offensive environment around him in Las Vegas, which was one of the NFL's worst in 2025.

Entering 2026, the Raiders have a new head coach and play-caller in Klint Kubiak, and two new quarterbacks in veteran Kirk Cousins and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Tucker could also remain the WR1 in a Las Vegas wide receiver room that features veteran Jalen Nailor and 2025 second-rounder Jack Bech as its other projected starters. Given the clear opportunity available to him with the Raiders, Tucker could be worth rostering as a depth piece in most fantasy formats.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks appears headed for plenty of work in Year 2. Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reported that Houston used Marks and David Montgomery nearly evenly throughout training camp, with the carry split expected to be close even if it doesn't land exactly at 50-50. Marks led the Texans with 703 rushing yards on 196 carries as a rookie, scoring twice on the ground while adding 24 catches for 208 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He also looked sharp in his main preseason appearance, turning five touches into 43 yards with a 20-yard touchdown against Las Vegas. The Texans have talked about expanding Marks' work on third downs and in the passing game as well. Montgomery will have a significant role, but Marks looks like more than a change-of-pace option heading into the season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Blake Corum, Jalen McMillan, Woody Marks, Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Addison, Kenny Gainwell, Juwan Johnson, Alec Pierce, Aaron Jones Sr., and Rashid Shaheed. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Blake Corum, Jalen McMillan, Woody Marks, Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Addison, Kenny Gainwell, Juwan Johnson, Alec Pierce, Aaron Jones Sr., and Rashid Shaheed:

Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen McMillan
vs
Malik Davis
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tre Harris
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen McMillan
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jalen McMillan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen McMillan
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen McMillan
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jalen McMillan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen McMillan
vs
Cam Ward
Jalen McMillan
vs
Houston Texans
Jalen McMillan
vs
Bryce Young
Jalen McMillan
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jalen McMillan
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen McMillan
vs
Cam Little
Jalen McMillan
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen McMillan
vs
Pat Bryant
Jalen McMillan
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Denver Broncos
Jalen McMillan
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen McMillan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jason Myers
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen McMillan
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Darnold
Woody Marks
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Shough
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Daniel Jones
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Darnold
Tre Tucker
vs
Houston Texans
Tre Tucker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Tre Harris
Tre Tucker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Shough
Tre Tucker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Houston Texans
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Sam Darnold
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Davis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Purdy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jared Goff
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jordan Addison
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Addison
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Addison
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Addison
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Addison
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Addison
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Addison
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Addison
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Addison
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Addison
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Addison
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Addison
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Addison
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Addison
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Addison
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Addison
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Addison
vs
Dylan Sampson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyler Murray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Juwan Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Alec Pierce
vs
Jared Goff
Alec Pierce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Love
Alec Pierce
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alec Pierce
vs
Bo Nix
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Stafford
Alec Pierce
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyler Murray
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Daniel Jones
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Shough
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Willis
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Sam Darnold
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Woody Marks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rachaad White
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyler Murray
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Kobe Stewart

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
CFB

Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar to Miss Significant Time
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
CFB

Tennessee's Joakim Dodson Out for Season
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
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