Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! The most important and toughest decision each week is usually deciding who to start at FLEX. Usually, your starting running backs and wide receivers are locked in for the week, but fantasy managers need to comb through their roster to find out which FLEX or FLEXES to start. At RotoBaller HQ, we help with that important FLEX decision with our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 1, as it can be the difference between winning or losing your weekly matchup.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 1 FLEX Rankings News
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is competing for the No. 3 role on the depth chart, and his experience in the Bucs' offense gives him an early advantage over his teammates. Chris Godwin Sr. and Emeka Egbuka (toe) project as Tampa Bay's top two wideouts, leaving McMillan and Ted Hurst III vying for the next spot in the pecking order. The good news for McMillan is that Hurst is a rookie, which means his ascension into a meaningful role might be delayed as he adapts to NFL speed. On the other hand, McMillan has been in the NFL since 2024 and has 17 games' worth of experience (plus three offseasons) under his belt.
His familiarity with the system and his connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield go a long way, especially considering that McMillan averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues as a rookie. Managers should expect McMillan to open the year as the Bucs' No. 3 wide receiver, which also puts him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues. The 24-year-old is a matchup-dependent WR3/flex as it is, and he would jump into the WR3 tier on a consistent basis if Godwin or Egbuk were to miss time. As a result, McMillan should be added off the waiver wire in all 12+ team leagues.
Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys
Across 16 games in 2025, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy recorded 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns on 56 targets. Entering 2026, Flournoy remains behind star Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, which may make it difficult for him to provide consistently fantasy-relevant production. However, Flournoy closed the 2025 season strong, recording 20 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets across his final four games played.
The 26-year-old has also drawn positive buzz from both team personnel and Cowboys beat writers throughout this summer. When Dallas deploys three-wide receiver sets, the attention defenses are forced to give to Lamb and Pickens should open up the field for Flournoy. In leagues where he remains available, Flournoy profiles as a must-add stash for fantasy managers.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker had the most productive season of his career in 2025, recording 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets across 17 games. While Tucker's numbers may not leap off the page, his statistical impact was limited by the offensive environment around him in Las Vegas, which was one of the NFL's worst in 2025.
Entering 2026, the Raiders have a new head coach and play-caller in Klint Kubiak, and two new quarterbacks in veteran Kirk Cousins and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Tucker could also remain the WR1 in a Las Vegas wide receiver room that features veteran Jalen Nailor and 2025 second-rounder Jack Bech as its other projected starters. Given the clear opportunity available to him with the Raiders, Tucker could be worth rostering as a depth piece in most fantasy formats.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks appears headed for plenty of work in Year 2. Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reported that Houston used Marks and David Montgomery nearly evenly throughout training camp, with the carry split expected to be close even if it doesn't land exactly at 50-50. Marks led the Texans with 703 rushing yards on 196 carries as a rookie, scoring twice on the ground while adding 24 catches for 208 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
He also looked sharp in his main preseason appearance, turning five touches into 43 yards with a 20-yard touchdown against Las Vegas. The Texans have talked about expanding Marks' work on third downs and in the passing game as well. Montgomery will have a significant role, but Marks looks like more than a change-of-pace option heading into the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Blake Corum, Jalen McMillan, Woody Marks, Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Addison, Kenny Gainwell, Juwan Johnson, Alec Pierce, Aaron Jones Sr., and Rashid Shaheed. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Blake Corum, Jalen McMillan, Woody Marks, Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Coker, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Addison, Kenny Gainwell, Juwan Johnson, Alec Pierce, Aaron Jones Sr., and Rashid Shaheed:
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