👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Dave Ventresca's Fantasy Football League-Winners: 5 Must-Draft Players (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Dave's five breakout fantasy football players and potential league-winning picks for 2026 drafts. His top league-winning candidates include Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Waddle, and more.

August has arrived. Training camp is officially underway. That means fantasy football drafts aren’t far behind. For some people, simply joining a league and experiencing the camaraderie that comes with it is enough to satisfy them. However, if you’re a serious fantasy gamer, then you know that it’s undeniably more fun to win your league and dunk on your pals for the next 12 months while you reign as league champion.

If that is your ultimate goal, then the first step is to nail your fantasy draft. Sometimes that means avoiding the wrong players who could tank your season. But it also means targeting players who could single-handedly win your league. Predicting one breakout player correctly could be all that’s needed to give you a huge advantage over your league mates. If that’s what you’re hoping to do, you’re in luck today. Below, we’ll discuss several players who could emerge as league winners and propel your fantasy team to ultimate glory.

Make sure you’re following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football needs. Here are five league winners to target in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Kenneth Walker III - RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker broke the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career in 2025. Unfortunately, it didn’t translate to much fantasy production as he only finished as the year's RB21 in PPR formats. That was largely because the Seattle Seahawks deployed a committee approach and split carries between Walker and Zach Charbonnet in an attempt to keep Walker fresh for later in the year.

Seeing as Seattle won the Super Bowl and Walker was named Super Bowl MVP, it’s hard to argue with that plan. However, it greatly hurt Walker’s fantasy production.

While that was disappointing, it’s worth pointing out that Walker, once again, crushed it in various advanced metrics and looked like one of the best running backs in the league. Among 49 RBs with 100+ attempts in 2025, Walker ranked:

  • Second in explosive run rate per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • Third in missed tackles forced per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • First in missed tackles forced per attempt per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • Seventh in explosive rushing yards per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • First in PFF rushing grade
  • Fifth in PFF elusive rating
  • Ninth in yards after contact per PFF

Anyone else who enjoys combing through the data knows that Walker has long thrived in these metrics. That’s important because scoring well in the above metrics means it’s highly likely a player is capable of delivering a monster fantasy season.

The one thing that stood in Walker’s way last year was Seattle’s insistence on splitting touches with Charbonnet. That won’t be an issue this year as the Kansas City Chiefs gave Walker a three-year, $43.05 million contract to be the team’s new RB1.

Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes means Walker should see plenty of light boxes in 2026. A player of Walker’s skill level can do some real damage when facing +EV situations like these.

The other thing that has held Walker back from becoming an elite fantasy contributor has been a lack of consistent usage as a receiver. Many gamers incorrectly believe this has been due to his supposed inability to act as a viable pass catcher out of the backfield.

This has long been a ridiculous narrative. Truth be told, Walker is not a Christian McCaffrey-type receiving threat, but there have been countless instances on film where we’ve seen Walker work as a competent receiver. He just hasn’t been asked to shoulder a heavy load in this area.

Andy Reid’s offenses have arguably been at their best when they’ve had a highly effective screen game led by running backs. Based on early feedback, it sounds like Kansas City plans to deploy plenty of screen plays.

With Mahomes also coming off a significant knee injury, it sure sounds like he’s ready and willing to utilize Walker as often as needed.

For whatever reason, Walker continues to have doubters in the fantasy community. However, there’s not much to think about here.

The Chiefs recognized that their running game has been woefully inadequate for the last few years. They responded by signing Walker to a big contract. The team's only other major addition to the running back room this offseason was drafting fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson.

Don’t overthink this one. As long as Walker stays healthy, look for him to have a monster season. Playing in the Chiefs offense, it’s not hyperbole to say an overall RB1 finish is an attainable outcome. When you consider that, it makes Walker look like a huge steal at his current second-round ADP.

 

Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants

Nabers' sophomore season was derailed when he tore his ACL in a Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The timing was unfortunate because Jaxson Dart had just been named the Giants starting quarterback, and we never got to see this duo play together.

However, that won’t be the case to start 2026. While there were some concerns about Nabers’ recovery from his injury, all of that was put to rest when it was announced he would not begin training camp on the PUP List. It looks as though Nabers is set to rock for the upcoming season, and that’s good news for fantasy managers.

While there’s been a lot of concern about Nabers' knee and the Giants' offensive plans for the upcoming season, advancements in sports science and rehabilitation in recent years should alleviate those concerns. It also seems many gamers have forgotten how talented Nabers is.

Let’s take a look and revisit some of his advanced data (Courtesy of Fantasy Points Data Suite) from his 2024 rookie season:

  • 2.30 yards per route run
  • 32% targets per route run
  • 32.2% target share
  • 42.8% first read percentage
  • 46.1 air yardage share

This set of data points to a fantasy star. He also clearly passes the eye test and is a special playmaker.

Critics also point to the presence of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and run game coordinator Greg Roman as reasons to fade Nabers. This is because Nagy is seen as a weak play-caller, and Roman is known for his run-heavy offenses.

While it’s true that this duo, as well as head coach John Harbaugh, want to deploy a run-heavy offense, there's no guarantee the Giants will be a good enough team to do so. Per Sharp Football, New York is scheduled to face the ninth-toughest schedule this year, so the Giants may be playing from behind in many games. That would be great news for Nabers' outlook.

While Nagy has his flaws as a play-caller, it’s also worth pointing out that he has had zero issues hyper-targeting his WR1. During Nagy’s stint as the Chicago Bears head coach, Allen Robinson posted two straight 150-target seasons in 2019 and 2020. Darnell Mooney then followed that up with a 140-target season in 2021.

Nabers is by far more talented than both of those players. So, despite Nagy's shortcomings, we should still see Nabers peppered with plenty of targets this year.

One of the best ways to gain an advantage over your league mates is to target players who are likely to be drafted significantly higher the following year. This is a strategy many successful high-stakes fantasy players adhere to, and it often works quite well.

We have already seen Nabers deliver like an elite fantasy receiver with his PPR WR6 finish in 2024. Now that he appears to be fully healthy and is playing with the best quarterback of his career, we could very likely see Nabers blow past his current ADP.

The bottom line is this is a supremely talented player who doesn’t face a ton of target competition. We’ve already seen him overcome a poor offensive environment in 2024, and he could totally do the same again this year. And if Dart makes a Year 2 leap, then Nabers could have a monster year.

 

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos

Denver acquired Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. It was a splash move that saw the Broncos part with their 2026 first-round pick to acquire him. While Waddle has become more of an afterthought in some fantasy circles, he remains one of the better route runners in the NFL.

Per Fantasy Points Data Suite, among 275 players with 100+ routes run, Waddle ranked 15th in average separation score. His overall route win rate of 15.4% was also the 12th-best mark in the NFL.

These stats basically mean Waddle was getting open at an extremely high rate. Miami’s offense was just such a mess that the team couldn't consistently take advantage of Waddle’s superb play.

Coverage type didn’t matter either. Per Fantasy Points Data Suite, Waddle ranked 12th in win rate against both man and zone coverage. To put that into context, there were only five players who ranked in the top 12 in both last year. The full list is Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Davante Adams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Waddle.

Waddle’s presence will be a huge boost to a Denver passing attack that lacked consistent separators outside of Courtland Sutton last year. Pairing him with a strong offensive coach like Sean Payton is also a huge plus.

However, Payton has come under fire from some fantasy analysts in recent years for being too bland and spreading the ball around too much. Well, things could be different in that regard this year as Payton is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Webb was a highly coveted candidate for some head coaching gigs this offseason, but Denver gave him a raise, and Payton ceded play-calling duties to keep Webb with the team.

This is a huge development. Payton has been one of the best offensive minds in the NFL for two decades. If he is willing to cede play-calling duties to a first-time play-caller, then we have to assume Payton sees something special in Webb.

We’ll have to see if that’s the case, but this development should assuage any fears gamers had about Waddle joining an “outdated system.”

Despite any concerns, the reality here is that Denver did not trade a first-round pick for Waddle to be a rotational player. The Broncos have made it clear they have a specific vision for how he’ll be utilized in the offense. Waddle’s ability as a route runner should mean the Denver passing game runs through him. That should lead to a big season for Waddle, and don’t be surprised if he has a career year.

Target him in the early rounds of traditional redraft leagues and consider him a great buy in auction formats too.

 

Bhayshul Tuten - RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten was stuck behind Travis Etienne Jr. for all of 2025. However, Etienne departed in free agency, and the only notable addition Jacksonville made to the running back room this offseason was to sign Chris Rodriguez Jr.

While Rodriguez does carry some appeal as a late-round sleeper, he has missed a lot of the offseason rehabbing an injury. That has allowed Tuten to see plenty of work with the first-team offense and puts him in the driver's seat to operate as the team’s RB1.

The drumbeat for Tuten has gotten louder as the summer has gone on, and it sure sounds like the Jaguars are expecting big things from him this year.

There’s a lot to like about Tuten’s game. He has breakaway speed, can run through defenders, and proved last year he can contribute in the passing game, too.

He also fared well in some advanced metrics last year. Among 65 running backs with 80+ attempts, Tuten ranked:

  • Fifth in rushing success rate per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • 13th in missed tackles forced per attempt per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • 14th in PFF elusive rating
  • 19th in yards after contact per attempt per Fantasy Points Data Suite

Put all of these things in Liam Coen’s rushing scheme, and we could be looking at a special season.

If Tuten can land the majority of work in this offense, then the sky is the limit. That’s ultimately the bet gamers will be making if they select Tuten.

You don’t win fantasy football leagues by being passive. If you want to win your league, sometimes you’ve got to go ahead and take your draft by the throat. That includes being aggressive and reaching on a player whom you have strong convictions.

Tuten is a risky pick, but there is league-winning upside here. I, for one, don’t want to be left out, so I’ll make sure I leave a handful of my drafts/auctions with Tuten as an RB2 or RB3. You should do the same.

 

Bo Nix - QB, Denver Broncos

Another Denver Bronco rounds out our list. Nix is entering his third season in the NFL. He’s finished as a QB1 the last two years, but for some reason, the fantasy community refuses to put any respect on his name.

While Nix has yet to post a 4,000-yard passing season, he’s fared quite well in other areas. His 786 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns are the eighth and fourth-most among all quarterbacks over the last two years. This has helped insulate his fantasy value despite posting mediocre passing numbers.

Part of that can be attributed to Nix’s play. However, some of it is also due to the Broncos' lack of playmakers behind Sutton. With the team acquiring the aforementioned Waddle this offseason, Nix now has a wide receiver who’s capable of winning routes at all three levels of the field and will further open up things for this offense.

New play-caller Webb should also help the passing game. Early indications from Broncos training camp sound like the offense is already humming.

All of this should lead to better passing output from Nix. When you combine that with his legs, Nix becomes a highly intriguing late-round quarterback target.

Some gamers have been scared off from Nix since he suffered a broken ankle in last year's AFC Championship game. However, this would be a mistake, as Nix has been declared fully healthy, and there are no reports that he’s still suffering from any effects of the injury. With Nix being the current QB15 in FFPC drafts, gamers are getting a good price on a player who’s finished as the QB7 in each of the last two years.

Take advantage of this discount in 2026. Nix remains in one of the better offenses in the league, and his situation appears even better than last year. With a shiny new toy in Waddle and a fresh play-caller in Webb, Nix is poised for his best pro season to date.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kenneth Walker III, Malik Nabers, Jaylen Waddle, Bhayshul Tuten, Bo Nix. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kenneth Walker III, Malik Nabers, Jaylen Waddle, Bhayshul Tuten, Bo Nix:

Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Alec Pierce
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bo Nix
vs
Mark Andrews
Bo Nix
vs
Makai Lemon
Bo Nix
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bo Nix
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Reed
Bo Nix
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bo Nix
vs
RJ Harvey
Bo Nix
vs
George Kittle
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Downs
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Laporta
Bo Nix
vs
KC Concepcion
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Golden
Bo Nix
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Mason
Bo Nix
vs
Alec Pierce
Bo Nix
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bo Nix
vs
Blake Corum
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bo Nix
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Wilson
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Travis Kelce
Bo Nix
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Rachaad White
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Jake Ferguson
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Addison
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Coker
Bo Nix
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bo Nix
vs
Dallas Goedert
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bo Nix
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bo Nix
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Shedeur Sanders

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight Ends With Overall TE1 Upside (2026)
50 Fantasy Football Team Names for 2026
Overall Dynasty Rankings: Top 315 Players
Which Rookie RB Should You Draft?



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Mohamed Diawara

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
NBA

Andre Jackson Jr. Agrees to Deal with Raptors
NBA

Trail Blazers Not Exploring Signing DeMar DeRozan
Jrue Holiday

Expected to Remain with Trail Blazers
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
Micah Parsons

Says it's "Very Realistic" to Play in Week 6
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Place James Wood on Injured List With Oblique Strain
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Tua Tagovailoa

Likely to be Falcons' Week 1 Starting QB
Carson Beck

to Start Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
Nick Kurtz

A's Place Nick Kurtz on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Aaron Rodgers

Played Through Illness in Wild-Card Loss
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Reinstate Bobby Witt Jr. From the Injured List
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Says Arthur Smith Will Improve Offense
Justin Herbert

Exceeding Mike McDaniel's Expectations
CFB

Danny Scudero Not Practicing as Fall Camp Begins
CFB

Miles O'Neil Leading the North Carolina Quarterback Competition?
CFB

Evan Stewart Feels "More Explosive" Entering 2026
CFB

Josh Heupel Slams NCAA for Arion Carter Suspension
Luther Burden III

Slow to Get Up After Goal-Line Hit
CFB

Tennessee Cornerback Jadais Richard Out for the Season
CFB

Indiana Debuts at No. 6 in Initial College Football Coaches Poll
CFB

Ohio State Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Kenyon Sadiq

Jets Confident That Kenyon Sadiq Will be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Ravens
DeVonta Smith

Sidelined With Hamstring Injury
Puka Nacua

Rams General Manager Declines to Speak on Puka Nacua's Contract Negotiations
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Aaron Judge

Yankees Still Optimistic That Aaron Judge Will Return This Year
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Sacramento Kings

Kings Eye Victor Oladipo as Mentor
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga's Market Could Move Soon
Buddy Hield

Hawks May Move Buddy Hield
Bijan Robinson

Agrees to Historical Extension
Klay Thompson

Draws Lakers Trade Buzz
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs Delay James Harden Signing
CFB

Edge Rusher Hayden Lowe No Longer With Miami Program
Sacramento Kings

Kings Weigh Russell Westbrook's Return
George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
James Wood

Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
Caleb Houstan

Headed to the Pelicans
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Aaron Rodgers

Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Pierceson Coody

Still Struggling with Putter and More
Blades Brown

Enjoying Great Form Heading to Greensboro
Dak Prescott

Won't Play in Preseason
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Liam Hicks

Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Robbie Ray

Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Mike Evans

Misses Practice With Quad Strain
A.J. Brown

Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Xavier Worthy

Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
Jahmyr Gibbs

Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
Luther Burden III

the "Clear Front-Runner to be WR1"
Taylor Ward

Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
Jo Adell

Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
CFB

Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Brock Bowers

Has Been the Star of Raiders Training Camp
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Bryce Harper

Expected to Move to the Outfield
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Fernando Mendoza

"Living in the Building"
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Arjun Nimmala

Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Angels in Major Trade
CFB

JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
Luis Arraez

Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
José Soriano

Jose Soriano Traded to Blue Jays
NBA

Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Cam Skattebo

the Giants' Clear Lead Back
Nikola Vučević

Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
NBA

Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
Moses Moody

Targeting September Return
Naji Marshall

Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Wednesday, 8/5
Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings