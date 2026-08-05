The best fantasy football team names for the 2026 NFL season. Here are 50 funny fantasy football team names based on specific NFL players to give your team an edge in your league.
Hello RotoBallers, and welcome to a light-hearted fantasy football article where we examine catchy or funny fantasy football team names for the 2026 season. Each year, there are a plethora of unique team names based on current players that are floating around, so we thought it might be fun to create a list for you all to consider.
This is a type of list that I always look for each season, as I like to switch my team names up and rarely use the same name from one season to the next. Having a fun team name is a fun way to kick off the season and give your league mates something to joke about in the draft chat as well.
Below are 50 fun options to pick from as you gear up for the 2026 fantasy football season, along with the player that the name correlates with.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Top 50 Player-Related Fantasy Football Team Names
- Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)
- Maye Day (Drake Maye)
- Daniels' Den (Jayden Daniels)
- Lamarvel Cinematic Universe (Lamar Jackson)
- Allen the Family (Josh Allen)
- Mahomes Alone (Patrick Mahomes)
- Love Hurts (Jordan Love)
- Purdy Woman (Brock Purdy)
- Goff the Rails (Jared Goff)
- Tua Infinity and Beyond (Tua Tagovailoa)
- Burrow My Shoulder (Joe Burrow)
- Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey)
- Bijan Mustard (Bijan Robinson)
- Achane in the Membrane (De'Von Achane)
- Gibbs and Pieces (Jahmyr Gibbs)
- Bark Side of the Moon (Saquon Barkley)
- King Henry's Court (Derrick Henry)
- Hall or Nothing (Breece Hall)
- Cookin' with James (James Cook III)
- Taylor Made (Jonathan Taylor)
- Walker Texas Runner (Kenneth Walker III)
- Swift Decision (D'Andre Swift)
- Chase the Dream (Ja'Marr Chase)
- Lamb Chops (CeeDee Lamb)
- Amon-Raw Power (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- Jefferson Starship (Justin Jefferson)
- Nabers Keepers (Malik Nabers)
- Puka and Rally (Puka Nacua)
- London Bridges (Drake London)
- Flowers Bloom (Zay Flowers)
- Marvin the Martian (Marvin Harrison Jr.)
- Thomas the Tank Engine (Brian Thomas Jr.)
- Rice to Meet You (Rashee Rice)
- McConkey Kong (Ladd McConkey)
- Moore the Merrier (D.J. Moore)
- Hey Mr. Wilson! (Garrett Wilson)
- Higgins and Grins (Tee Higgins)
- Bowers & Wilkins (Brock Bowers)
- The McBride Tribe (Trey McBride)
- Kittle Corn (George Kittle)
- Pitts Stop (Kyle Pitts)
- Mark My Andrews (Mark Andrews)
- The Ertz Locker (Zach Ertz)
- Bo Knows Football (Bo Nix)
- Rome Wasn't Built in a Day (Rome Odunze)
- Burden of Proof (Luther Burden III)
- Indiana Jones (Daniel Jones)
- Lawrence of End Zone (Trevor Lawrence)
- Love at First Spike (Jeremiyah Love)
- Staff Infection (Matthew Stafford)
Have a funny team name you want to share with us? Hit us up on X @RotoBaller and let us know!
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Omarion Hampton, Derrick Henry. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Omarion Hampton, Derrick Henry:
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