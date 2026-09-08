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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 1 Early Updates

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Drake Maye - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Prop Picks, Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Quarterback News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After a long wait, Week 1 is here! For fantasy managers who didn't draft a set-it-and-forget-it quarterback such as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Drake Maye, our updated quarterback rankings for Week 1 will help with important start-sit or streamer decisions. Find out where key quarterbacks such as Jaxson Dart, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, and Tyler Shough are listed in our early fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1. 

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Josh Allen QB
2 4 Justin Herbert QB
2 5 Jalen Hurts QB
2 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 7 Jayden Daniels QB
3 8 Baker Mayfield QB
3 9 Dak Prescott QB
3 10 Jared Goff QB
3 11 Drake Maye QB
3 12 Caleb Williams QB
4 13 Jaxson Dart QB
4 14 Matthew Stafford QB
4 15 Brock Purdy QB
4 16 Tyler Shough QB
4 17 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 18 Bo Nix QB
5 19 Kyler Murray QB
5 20 Malik Willis QB
5 21 Jordan Love QB
5 22 C.J. Stroud QB
5 23 Daniel Jones QB
5 24 Sam Darnold QB
6 25 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 26 Cam Ward QB
6 27 Kirk Cousins QB
6 28 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 29 Geno Smith QB
6 30 Bryce Young QB
6 31 Tua Tagovailoa QB
6 32 Deshaun Watson QB
6 33 Shedeur Sanders QB
6 34 Haynes King QB

 

Week 1 Quarterback News

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons have named quarterback Tua Tagovailoa their starter for their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Miami Dolphins quarterback joined the Falcons in the offseason and was competing alongside Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. However, with Penix still recovering from a torn ACL, Tagovailoa had the edge for much of the competition.

Despite this, fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his production, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported last week that the Falcons may not give Tagovailoa a long leash if he were to struggle early in the season. In 2025, Tagovailoa appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and posted a modest 20:15 TD:INT while averaging 190 passing yards per game. Given his inconsistencies last season, Tagovailoa should be viewed as a low-end QB3 in Superflex formats in Week 1.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has given fantasy managers a few more reasons to buy into a bounce-back. His numbers slipped to 3,693 passing yards and 26 touchdowns last season after the 4,500-yard, 41-score campaign he put together in 2024, but he also played through several injuries and still ran for a career-high 382 yards. Things have gone smoothly enough with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson that Mayfield said in August the Bucs were in a good place with the new system.

Chris Godwin Jr. has helped, too. Tampa Bay's camp coverage said Godwin had returned to peak form, and Mayfield called him the best version of himself after leaning on him throughout camp. There are still questions with Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan banged up and Mike Evans gone, so this is not suddenly a top-end QB1 case. Still, RotoBaller's positional rankings moved Mayfield from QB17 in August to QB16 in the Sept. 3 update. It's a small bump, but the summer has gone well enough to justify it.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) has undergone rehab from a torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December, the worst injury of his career, and as Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star writes, Mahomes went into his rehab with a unique goal in his mind.

"He wanted to walk before his baby daughter, 11-month-old Golden". McDowell went on to write that after a training camp practice, Golden, now 20 months old, ran toward Mahomes for a hug, and Golden's running rather than walking was a surprise, but "Mahomes beat her to it, by the way, barely."

The Chiefs have been quiet about Mahomes' potential return to action, but Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy reportedly told reporters, "He's back," and Sean Payton has reportedly been preparing the Broncos for the Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs, assuming Mahomes will play.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a very strong fantasy option when healthy last year, and he is expected to raise his ceiling even higher in 2026. First of all, Purdy reportedly has increased mobility this year. It was previously reported that he's going to run more, building on his last year's average of 16.3 rushing yards per game. We're not expecting this major transformation into a run-first quarterback, but any sort of increased mobility should help his fantasy stock. Second, Purdy continues to play in a 49ers offense full of talent. Even after losing Jauan Jennings to free agency and Ricky Pearsall (knee) to injury, San Francisco's receiver room still features Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., and De'Zhaun Stribling. Plus, he has one of the league's best tight ends in George Kittle and one of the best running backs in Christian McCaffrey. Purdy has so many talented options to target on any given play, giving him a high ceiling in fantasy football. The 26-year-old ranks as the QB11 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings. He has an ADP of 110.4, which corresponds to the 10th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 13th quarterback off the board.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Drake Maye, Jaxson Dart, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, Tyler Shough, Baker Mayfield, and Tua Tagovailoa. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Drake Maye, Jaxson Dart, Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, Tyler Shough, Baker Mayfield, and Tua Tagovailoa:

Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Darnold
Jaxson Dart
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
vs
Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Daniel Jones
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaxson Dart
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jayden Daniels
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Geno Smith
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Bryce Young
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Cam Ward
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Josh Allen
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tua Tagovailoa
vs
Joe Burrow

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 2
NFL Opening Night Betting Picks and Props
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Bold Predictions: Frank Ammirante's Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Kobe Stewart

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
CFB

Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar to Miss Significant Time
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
CFB

Tennessee's Joakim Dodson Out for Season
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
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