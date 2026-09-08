👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 1 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Sam LaPorta - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Tight End Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more fantasy football rankings for Week 1. Unless you drafted Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Colston Loveland, or Tyler Warren, there is a good chance you might be streaming the tight end position all season. For fantasy managers playing the streaming game or who have a difficult start/sit decision at TE, we've got you covered with our 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings, which rank the top 75 tight ends for Week 1.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 27
2 2 Trey McBride TE 34
3 3 Tyler Warren TE 58
3 4 Colston Loveland TE 65
3 5 Sam LaPorta TE 69
3 6 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 72
4 7 Tucker Kraft TE 77
5 8 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 78
5 9 Dallas Goedert TE 79
5 10 Isaiah Likely TE 85
5 11 Travis Kelce TE 94
5 12 Mark Andrews TE 99
5 13 Dalton Kincaid TE 100
5 14 Juwan Johnson TE 106
6 15 George Kittle TE 110
6 16 Jake Ferguson TE 113
6 17 Hunter Henry TE 115
6 18 Brenton Strange TE 118
6 19 Chig Okonkwo TE 126
6 20 Dalton Schultz TE 135
6 21 Cade Otton TE 136
6 22 T.J. Hockenson TE 137
6 23 Terrance Ferguson TE 138
6 24 Greg Dulcich TE 144
6 25 Pat Freiermuth TE 149
7 26 AJ Barner TE 152
7 27 Evan Engram TE 153
7 28 Mike Gesicki TE 157
7 29 Gunnar Helm TE 160
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE 164
7 31 Oronde Gadsden II TE 165
7 32 Charlie Kolar TE 171
7 33 Jake Tonges TE 180
7 34 Darren Waller TE 181
7 35 Michael Mayer TE 184
8 36 Darnell Washington TE 189
8 37 Mason Taylor TE 195
8 38 Kenyon Sadiq TE 196
8 39 David Njoku TE 199
8 40 Erick All Jr. TE 210
8 41 Elijah Arroyo TE 211
8 42 Daniel Bellinger TE 213
8 43 Theo Johnson TE 214
8 44 Noah Fant TE 217
8 45 Dawson Knox TE 225
8 46 Jonnu Smith TE 226
8 47 Cole Kmet TE 228
8 48 Noah Gray TE 231
8 49 Marlin Klein TE 235
8 50 Eli Raridon TE 236
8 51 Austin Hooper TE 239
8 52 Max Klare TE 240
8 53 Luke Schoonmaker TE 242
8 54 Matthew Hibner TE 245
8 55 Oscar Delp TE 247
9 56 Nate Boerkircher TE 251
9 57 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 253
9 58 Elijah Higgins TE 254
9 59 Cade Stover TE 255
9 60 Tyler Conklin TE 258
9 61 Davis Allen TE 259
9 62 Tommy Tremble TE 261
9 63 Adam Trautman TE 266
9 64 Tyler Higbee TE 269
9 65 John Bates TE 271
9 66 Tanner Hudson TE 274
10 67 Josh Oliver TE 276
10 68 Brock Wright TE 277
10 69 Luke Farrell TE 282
10 70 Mitchell Evans TE 284
10 71 Ben Sinnott TE 285
10 72 Jackson Hawes TE 286
10 73 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 287
10 74 Drew Sample TE 288
10 75 Will Kacmarek TE 289

 

Week 1 Tight End Rankings News

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) had his first pro camp slightly derailed due to a hernia. The rookie missed most of training camp, as well as all three of the Jets' preseason games. Being available throughout the summer is pivotal for all players, but especially rookies who are trying to adapt to the speed of the NFL while making a good impression. Sadiq's injury has delayed him significantly, making it unlikely that he carves out a fantasy-relevant role early in the season. His age (21) and draft stock (16th overall pick) still make him a must-roster tight end in dynasty leagues, but he's no longer a must-draft player in redraft formats.

He has fallen to TE27 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, and he could slip even further if Mason Taylor handles the bulk of the snaps in Week 1. Sadiq currently has a redraft ADP of 169.4, which corresponds to the 15th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 23rd tight end off the board. At that same price tag, we'd prefer slightly safer tight ends like Dalton Schultz, Oronde Gadsden II, T.J. Hockenson, and AJ Barner.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Across 17 games as a rookie in 2025, Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren recorded 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns on 112 targets. The 24-year-old got off to a dominant start to the season, but his production tapered off down the stretch. From Week 12 onward, Warren recorded just one touchdown catch and failed to log more than 43 receiving yards in any game.

However, Warren's worst run of the season largely correlated with the health of Colts QB1 Daniel Jones, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 14. Heading into 2026, Jones will be back under center for Indianapolis. The Colts also traded away veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. over the offseason, which could put Warren in position to be the team's clear number one target in its passing game. Warren carries high-end TE1 potential for fantasy managers into 2026.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is looking like the Browns' top target around a relatively inexperienced group of wide receivers. Fannin Jr. is inexperienced himself, in only his second season, but he produced as a rookie and is looking to build on that this year. The tight end started 13 of the Browns' 16 games last season and recorded 72 catches on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

With David Njoku out of the picture this season, those 107 targets could very well increase. The quarterback play in Cleveland is a question mark with Deshaun Watson starting the season as the starter, but Fannin Jr. has shown he can make the most of his opportunities. He could potentially be the lead target in front of receivers like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, and he continued to produce throughout the 2026 preseason. As a result, he continues to trend up in fantasy football, despite having some uncertainty at the quarterback position. Pitts emerged as the overall TE2 in PPR leagues last season, catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He set new career-high marks in fantasy points, receptions, and touchdowns with Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins as his quarterbacks.

He added another six catches for 81 yards this preseason, which is really impressive considering that he handled a limited snap share due to his role as the team's starting tight end. Pitts' latest success has him trending up in redraft leagues. For now, he ranks as RotoBaller's TE8, but another top-three finish is not out of the question. Right now, the biggest obstacle in his way is the Falcons' quarterback situation. Tua Tagovailoa is trending toward being the Falcons' Week 1 starting quarterback, and his discouraging production in recent years could put a slight damper on Pitts' fantasy upside.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Sam LaPorta, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Jake Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Sam LaPorta, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, Tyler Warren, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Jake Ferguson:

Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 2
NFL Opening Night Betting Picks and Props
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Bold Predictions: Frank Ammirante's Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Kobe Stewart

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
CFB

Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar to Miss Significant Time
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
CFB

Tennessee's Joakim Dodson Out for Season
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 1 Quarterback Rankings
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 2
NFL Opening Night Betting Picks and Props
Dave's Fantasy Football League-Winners