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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 1 Early Updates

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 1 Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After a busy fantasy football draft season, Week 1 is officially here! At RotoBaller HQ, we've updated our rankings for Week 1 to reflect the latest news and injuries. Below are our updated overall Week 1 rankings to guide your Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions. Find out where key fantasy options such as Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, Jaylen Warren, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Malik Nabers, and more are listed in our Week 1 ranks.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 10 Chase Brown RB
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 Omarion Hampton RB
2 13 De'Von Achane RB
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 18 Chris Olave WR
3 19 Kyren Williams RB
3 20 Nico Collins WR
3 21 Tee Higgins WR
3 22 DeVonta Smith WR
3 23 George Pickens WR
3 24 D'Andre Swift RB
4 25 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 26 Justin Jefferson WR
4 27 Brock Bowers TE
4 28 Breece Hall RB
4 29 Drake London WR
4 30 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 31 David Montgomery RB
4 32 Zay Flowers WR
4 33 Cam Skattebo RB
4 34 Trey McBride TE
4 35 Bucky Irving RB
4 36 Rashee Rice WR
5 37 A.J. Brown WR
5 38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 39 Malik Nabers WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Ladd McConkey WR
5 44 Jaylen Warren RB
5 45 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 46 Christian Watson WR
5 47 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 48 Mike Evans WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Tony Pollard RB
5 51 Terry McLaurin WR
5 52 J.K. Dobbins RB
5 53 Rome Odunze WR
6 54 Parker Washington WR
6 55 Rico Dowdle RB
6 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 57 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 58 Tyler Warren TE
6 59 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 60 DJ Moore WR
6 61 Jordan Mason RB
6 62 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 63 Jayden Reed WR
7 64 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 65 Colston Loveland TE
7 66 Luther Burden III WR
7 67 Josh Downs WR
7 68 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 69 Sam LaPorta TE
7 70 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 71 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 72 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 73 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 74 Rachaad White RB
7 75 Courtland Sutton WR
7 76 Jalen Coker WR
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 79 Dallas Goedert TE
7 80 DK Metcalf WR
7 81 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 82 Jadarian Price RB
7 83 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
7 84 Carnell Tate WR
7 85 Isaiah Likely TE
7 86 Kyle Monangai RB
8 87 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 88 Blake Corum RB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Quentin Johnston WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Jordan Addison WR
8 93 Stefon Diggs WR
8 94 Travis Kelce TE
8 95 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 96 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 97 Xavier Worthy WR
8 98 Romeo Doubs WR
8 99 Mark Andrews TE
8 100 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 101 Matthew Golden WR
8 102 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 103 Khalil Shakir WR
9 104 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 105 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 106 Juwan Johnson TE
9 107 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 108 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 109 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Alec Pierce WR
9 112 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 113 Jake Ferguson TE
9 114 RJ Harvey RB
9 115 Hunter Henry TE
9 116 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 117 Jalen Nailor WR
9 118 Brenton Strange TE
9 119 Tre Tucker WR
9 120 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 121 Devaughn Vele WR
10 122 George Holani RB
10 123 Tyjae Spears RB
10 124 Jalen McMillan WR
10 125 KC Concepcion WR
10 126 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 127 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 128 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 129 Rashod Bateman WR
10 130 Dylan Sampson RB
10 131 Tank Bigsby RB
10 132 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 133 Jauan Jennings WR
10 134 Denzel Boston WR
10 135 Dalton Schultz TE
10 136 Cade Otton TE
10 137 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 138 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 139 Keenan Allen WR
10 140 Makai Lemon WR
10 141 Roschon Johnson RB
10 142 Malik Washington WR
11 143 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 144 Greg Dulcich TE
11 145 Pat Bryant WR
11 146 Woody Marks RB
11 147 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 148 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 149 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 150 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 151 Calvin Ridley WR
11 152 AJ Barner TE
11 153 Evan Engram TE
11 154 Cooper Kupp WR
11 155 Malik Davis RB
11 156 Najee Harris RB
11 157 Mike Gesicki TE
11 158 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 159 Ray Davis RB
11 160 Gunnar Helm TE
11 161 Tre Harris WR
11 162 Malachi Fields WR
11 163 Jaylin Noel WR
11 164 Colby Parkinson TE
11 165 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 166 Justice Hill RB
11 167 Caleb Douglas WR
11 168 Samaje Perine RB
12 169 Chris Brooks RB
12 170 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 171 Charlie Kolar TE
12 172 Germie Bernard WR
12 173 Ted Hurst WR
12 174 Braelon Allen RB
12 175 Emmett Johnson RB
12 176 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 177 Cyrus Allen WR
12 178 Antonio Williams WR
12 179 Zachariah Branch WR
12 180 Jake Tonges TE
12 181 Darren Waller TE
12 182 Kimani Vidal RB
12 183 Treylon Burks WR
12 184 Michael Mayer TE
12 185 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 186 Darnell Mooney WR
12 187 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 188 Sean Tucker RB
12 189 Darnell Washington TE
12 190 Jonah Coleman RB
12 191 Xavier Legette WR
12 192 Troy Franklin WR
12 193 Marquise Brown WR
12 194 Keon Coleman WR
12 195 Mason Taylor TE
12 196 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 197 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 198 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 199 David Njoku TE
12 200 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 201 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 202 Jaylen Wright RB
13 203 Sione Vaki RB
13 204 Alvin Kamara RB
13 205 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 206 Bryce Lance WR
13 207 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 208 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 209 Tez Johnson WR
13 210 Erick All Jr. TE
13 211 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 212 Travis Hunter WR
13 213 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 214 Theo Johnson TE
13 215 Chimere Dike WR
13 216 Skyler Bell WR
13 217 Noah Fant TE
13 218 Seth McGowan RB
13 219 Ashton Dulin WR
13 220 Jahan Dotson WR
13 221 Joshua Palmer WR
13 222 Kaelon Black RB
13 223 DeMario Douglas WR
13 224 Tai Felton WR
13 225 Dawson Knox TE
13 226 Jonnu Smith TE
13 227 Isaiah Davis RB
14 228 Cole Kmet TE
14 229 Jack Bech WR
14 230 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 231 Noah Gray TE
14 232 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 233 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 234 Kaleb Johnson RB
14 235 Marlin Klein TE
14 236 Eli Raridon TE
14 237 Kendre Miller RB
14 238 Darius Cooper WR
14 239 Austin Hooper TE
14 240 Max Klare TE
14 241 Jordan Whittington WR
14 242 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 243 Mack Hollins WR
14 244 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 245 Matthew Hibner TE
14 246 Jacob Saylors RB
14 247 Oscar Delp TE
14 248 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 249 Kalif Raymond WR
14 250 Kaytron Allen RB
14 251 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 252 Jaylin Lane WR
14 253 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
14 254 Elijah Higgins TE
14 255 Cade Stover TE
14 256 Dyami Brown WR
14 257 Devin Singletary RB
14 258 Tyler Conklin TE
15 259 Davis Allen TE
15 260 Jordan James RB
15 261 Tommy Tremble TE
15 262 Kyle Williams WR
15 263 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 264 Jacob Cowing WR
15 265 Ty Johnson RB
15 266 Adam Trautman TE
15 267 Zavion Thomas WR
15 268 Demond Claiborne RB
15 269 Tyler Higbee TE
15 270 Brashard Smith RB
15 271 John Bates TE
15 272 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 273 Barion Brown WR
15 274 Tanner Hudson TE
15 275 DJ Giddens RB
15 276 Josh Oliver TE
15 277 Brock Wright TE
15 278 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 279 Will Shipley RB
15 280 Eli Heidenreich WR
15 281 Dylan Laube RB
15 282 Luke Farrell TE
15 283 Tutu Atwell WR
15 284 Mitchell Evans TE
15 285 Ben Sinnott TE
15 286 Jackson Hawes TE
15 287 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 288 Drew Sample TE
15 289 Will Kacmarek TE
15 290 Bam Knight RB
15 291 Tahj Brooks RB
15 292 Malik Benson WR
15 293 J'Mari Taylor RB
15 294 Joe Burrow QB
15 295 Lamar Jackson QB
15 296 Josh Allen QB
15 297 Justin Herbert QB
15 298 Jalen Hurts QB
15 299 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 300 Jayden Daniels QB
16 301 Baker Mayfield QB
16 302 Dak Prescott QB
16 303 Jared Goff QB
16 304 Drake Maye QB
16 305 Caleb Williams QB
16 306 Jaxson Dart QB
16 307 Matthew Stafford QB
16 308 Brock Purdy QB
16 309 Tyler Shough QB
16 310 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 311 Bo Nix QB
16 312 Kyler Murray QB
17 313 Malik Willis QB
17 314 Jordan Love QB
17 315 C.J. Stroud QB
17 316 Daniel Jones QB
17 317 Sam Darnold QB
17 318 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 319 Cam Ward QB
17 320 Kirk Cousins QB
17 321 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 322 Geno Smith QB
17 323 Bryce Young QB
17 324 Tua Tagovailoa QB
17 325 Deshaun Watson QB
17 326 Shedeur Sanders QB
17 327 Haynes King QB
17 328 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 329 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 330 Houston Texans DST
17 331 Denver Broncos DST
17 332 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 333 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 334 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 335 Chicago Bears DST
17 336 Tennessee Titans DST
17 337 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 338 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 339 Green Bay Packers DST
17 340 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 341 Buffalo Bills DST
17 342 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 343 New York Jets DST
17 344 New England Patriots DST
17 345 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 346 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 347 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 348 Cleveland Browns DST
18 349 Detroit Lions DST
18 350 New York Giants DST
18 351 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 352 Miami Dolphins DST
18 353 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 354 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 355 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 356 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 357 Carolina Panthers DST
18 358 New Orleans Saints DST
18 359 Washington Commanders DST
18 360 Brandon Aubrey K
18 361 Cameron Dicker K
18 362 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 363 Cam Little K
18 364 Jake Bates K
18 365 Tyler Loop K
18 366 Evan McPherson K
18 367 Chase McLaughlin K
18 368 Jason Myers K
18 369 Harrison Mevis K
18 370 Cairo Santos K
18 371 Eddy Pineiro K
18 372 Spencer Shrader K
18 373 Trey Smack K
18 374 Will Reichard K
18 375 Daniel Carlson K
18 376 Wil Lutz K
18 377 Chris Boswell K
18 378 Jake Elliott K
19 379 Tyler Bass K
19 380 Harrison Butker K
19 381 Andy Borregales K
19 382 Riley Patterson K
19 383 Joey Slye K
19 384 Matt Gay K
19 385 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 386 Nick Folk K
19 387 Drew Stevens K
19 388 Jason Sanders K
19 389 Chad Ryland K
19 390 Dominic Zvada K
19 391 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football News

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) is in full uniform for the team's practice in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The team's final injury report for the day will tell us more about CMC's status for the Week 1 showdown on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but it looks like he is heading in the right direction to be active. The Niners kept McCaffrey in bubble wrap during the preseason, and he has been sitting out of practices for several weeks due to undisclosed tightness.

The star RB said the plan was always for the team to play it safe with him to have him fully ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, and it makes sense given his lengthy injury history. Until further notice, there is no reason for fantasy managers to pull CMC out of their starting lineups for Week 1. The 30-year-old four-time Pro Bowler and 2023 Offensive Player of the Year is a league-winner if he stays healthy, which is what he did in 2025, when he ran for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.

De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) was seen wearing his full uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. It should be noted that this practice is occurring on Tuesday in Australian local time, but the timing lines up with Monday night for folks in the Pacific Time Zone of the United States. Time zone specifics aside, fantasy managers should feel encouraged that the rookie was able to don full pads with the 49ers' season opener less than three days away.

Assuming he suits up for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Stribling projects to handle a decent workload alongside Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. We wouldn't recommend starting the 23-year-old in fantasy lineups until we see what his role looks like, but he's absolutely worth stashing on the bench in 12+ team leagues and even some deeper 10-team formats, too.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

After recording over 1,700 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns across his final two collegiate seasons at the University of Washington, wide receiver Denzel Boston was selected 39th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Boston has reportedly been an impressive performer throughout the preseason in Browns camp, and he could be in line for a significant role in the Cleveland offense right away.

With fellow rookie KC Concepcion and veteran wideout Jerry Jeudy as his primary competition, Boston has a legitimate chance to emerge as the Browns' WR1 before the end of the year. Despite Cleveland's underwhelming quarterback situation, Boston profiles as a must-add wide receiver in any fantasy league where he remains unrostered ahead of 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars reporter Mia O'Brien reports that the team will go with a running-back-by-committee approach and "ride the hot hand." Bhayshul Tuten has more explosiveness and home-run ability in a backfield that is now without Travis Etienne Jr., but head coach Liam Coen has familiarity with Chris Rodriguez Jr. from his collegiate coaching days at Kentucky, and he could be a thorn in Tuten's side all season long, especially near the goal line. Tuten should be drafted as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex, with C-Rod being a handcuff to him in the later rounds.

The 23-year-old Tuten, a fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech last year, averaged 3.7 yards per carry for 307 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 83 carries in 15 regular-season games in his rookie campaign in 2025, adding 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Rodriguez has looked like the better pass-catching option in training camp, too, which is notable with third-down back LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) looking unlikely to play in Week 1 this weekend. Tuten is rostered in 96% of Yahoo leagues, with Rodriguez being rostered in 62% of those same formats.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, Jaylen Warren, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Malik Nabers, Stefon Diggs, Romeo Doubs, Dlaton Kincaid, Juwan Johnson, and Mike Washington Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, Jaylen Warren, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Malik Nabers, Stefon Diggs, Romeo Doubs, Dlaton Kincaid, Juwan Johnson, D'Zhaun Striblinb, Denzel Boston, and Mike Washington Jr.:

Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Puka Nacua
Saquon Barkley
vs
A.J. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Drake London
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
vs
Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jared Goff
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyler Murray
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Willis
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bo Nix
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Darnold
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Kobe Stewart

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
CFB

Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar to Miss Significant Time
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
CFB

Tennessee's Joakim Dodson Out for Season
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
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