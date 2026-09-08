Fantasy football rankings - Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
After a busy fantasy football draft season, Week 1 is officially here! At RotoBaller HQ, we've updated our rankings for Week 1 to reflect the latest news and injuries. Below are our updated overall Week 1 rankings to guide your Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions. Find out where key fantasy options such as Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, Jaylen Warren, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Malik Nabers, and more are listed in our Week 1 ranks.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|10
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|12
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|13
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|14
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|17
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|18
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|19
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|20
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|21
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|3
|23
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|24
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|25
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|26
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|27
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|28
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|29
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|30
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|32
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|33
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|34
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|35
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|36
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|37
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|38
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|39
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|40
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|41
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|42
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|43
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|44
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|45
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|46
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|47
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|48
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|49
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|50
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|51
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|52
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|5
|53
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|54
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|55
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|56
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|57
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|58
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|59
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|60
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|61
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|6
|62
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|6
|63
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|64
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|65
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|66
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|67
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|68
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|69
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|70
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|71
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|72
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|73
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|74
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|75
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|7
|76
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|77
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|78
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|79
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|80
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|81
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|82
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|83
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|7
|84
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|85
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|7
|86
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|87
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|88
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|89
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|90
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|91
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|92
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|93
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|94
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|95
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|96
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|97
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|98
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|99
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|100
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|8
|101
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|8
|102
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|103
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|104
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|105
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|106
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|107
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|108
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|109
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|110
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|111
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|112
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|113
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|114
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|115
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|116
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|117
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|9
|118
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|119
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|120
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|121
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|122
|George Holani
|RB
|10
|123
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|124
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|10
|125
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|126
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|127
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|128
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|129
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|130
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|131
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|132
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|133
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|134
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|10
|135
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|136
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|137
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|138
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|139
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|140
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|141
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|10
|142
|Malik Washington
|WR
|11
|143
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|144
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|145
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|146
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|147
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|148
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|149
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|150
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|151
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|152
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|153
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|154
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|155
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|156
|Najee Harris
|RB
|11
|157
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|158
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|11
|159
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|160
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|161
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|162
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|163
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|11
|164
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|165
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|166
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|167
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|11
|168
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|169
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|170
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|12
|171
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|172
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|173
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|174
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|12
|175
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|176
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|177
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|178
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|179
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|180
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|12
|181
|Darren Waller
|TE
|12
|182
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|183
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|184
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|185
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|186
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|187
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|12
|188
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|189
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|190
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|191
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|192
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|193
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|12
|194
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|195
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|12
|196
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|197
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|198
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|199
|David Njoku
|TE
|12
|200
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|13
|201
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|202
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|203
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|204
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|205
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|13
|206
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|207
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|208
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|13
|209
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|210
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|211
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|212
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|213
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|214
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|215
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|216
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|13
|217
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|218
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|219
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|13
|220
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|13
|221
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|13
|222
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|223
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|13
|224
|Tai Felton
|WR
|13
|225
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|226
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|227
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|228
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|14
|229
|Jack Bech
|WR
|14
|230
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|231
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|232
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|233
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|234
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|235
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|236
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|237
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|14
|238
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|14
|239
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|240
|Max Klare
|TE
|14
|241
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|242
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|243
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|244
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|14
|245
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|246
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|14
|247
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|248
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|249
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|250
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|251
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|252
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|14
|253
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|14
|254
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|14
|255
|Cade Stover
|TE
|14
|256
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|14
|257
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|14
|258
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|259
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|260
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|261
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|15
|262
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|15
|263
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|264
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|15
|265
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|15
|266
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|267
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|15
|268
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|269
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|15
|270
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|271
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|272
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|273
|Barion Brown
|WR
|15
|274
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|15
|275
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|276
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|15
|277
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|278
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|15
|279
|Will Shipley
|RB
|15
|280
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|15
|281
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|282
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|283
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|284
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|15
|285
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|286
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|287
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|288
|Drew Sample
|TE
|15
|289
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|15
|290
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|291
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|292
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|293
|J'Mari Taylor
|RB
|15
|294
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|295
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|296
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|297
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|15
|298
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|15
|299
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|300
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|301
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|302
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|303
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|304
|Drake Maye
|QB
|16
|305
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|16
|306
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|16
|307
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|308
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|16
|309
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|310
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|16
|311
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|312
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|313
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|314
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|315
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|316
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|317
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|318
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|319
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|320
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|321
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|322
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|323
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|324
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|17
|325
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|326
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|17
|327
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|328
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|329
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|330
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|331
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|332
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|333
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|334
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|335
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|336
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|337
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|338
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|339
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|340
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|341
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|342
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|343
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|344
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|345
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|346
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|347
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|348
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|349
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|350
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|351
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|352
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|353
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|354
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|355
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|356
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|357
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|358
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|359
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|360
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|361
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|362
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|363
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|364
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|365
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|366
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|367
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|368
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|369
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|370
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|371
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|372
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|373
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|374
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|375
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|376
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|377
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|378
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|379
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|380
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|381
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|382
|Riley Patterson
|K
|19
|383
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|384
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|385
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|19
|386
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|387
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|388
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|389
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|390
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|391
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 1 Fantasy Football News
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) is in full uniform for the team's practice in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The team's final injury report for the day will tell us more about CMC's status for the Week 1 showdown on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but it looks like he is heading in the right direction to be active. The Niners kept McCaffrey in bubble wrap during the preseason, and he has been sitting out of practices for several weeks due to undisclosed tightness.
The star RB said the plan was always for the team to play it safe with him to have him fully ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, and it makes sense given his lengthy injury history. Until further notice, there is no reason for fantasy managers to pull CMC out of their starting lineups for Week 1. The 30-year-old four-time Pro Bowler and 2023 Offensive Player of the Year is a league-winner if he stays healthy, which is what he did in 2025, when he ran for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) was seen wearing his full uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. It should be noted that this practice is occurring on Tuesday in Australian local time, but the timing lines up with Monday night for folks in the Pacific Time Zone of the United States. Time zone specifics aside, fantasy managers should feel encouraged that the rookie was able to don full pads with the 49ers' season opener less than three days away.
Assuming he suits up for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Stribling projects to handle a decent workload alongside Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. We wouldn't recommend starting the 23-year-old in fantasy lineups until we see what his role looks like, but he's absolutely worth stashing on the bench in 12+ team leagues and even some deeper 10-team formats, too.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
After recording over 1,700 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns across his final two collegiate seasons at the University of Washington, wide receiver Denzel Boston was selected 39th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Boston has reportedly been an impressive performer throughout the preseason in Browns camp, and he could be in line for a significant role in the Cleveland offense right away.
With fellow rookie KC Concepcion and veteran wideout Jerry Jeudy as his primary competition, Boston has a legitimate chance to emerge as the Browns' WR1 before the end of the year. Despite Cleveland's underwhelming quarterback situation, Boston profiles as a must-add wide receiver in any fantasy league where he remains unrostered ahead of 2026.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars reporter Mia O'Brien reports that the team will go with a running-back-by-committee approach and "ride the hot hand." Bhayshul Tuten has more explosiveness and home-run ability in a backfield that is now without Travis Etienne Jr., but head coach Liam Coen has familiarity with Chris Rodriguez Jr. from his collegiate coaching days at Kentucky, and he could be a thorn in Tuten's side all season long, especially near the goal line. Tuten should be drafted as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex, with C-Rod being a handcuff to him in the later rounds.
The 23-year-old Tuten, a fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech last year, averaged 3.7 yards per carry for 307 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 83 carries in 15 regular-season games in his rookie campaign in 2025, adding 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Rodriguez has looked like the better pass-catching option in training camp, too, which is notable with third-down back LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) looking unlikely to play in Week 1 this weekend. Tuten is rostered in 96% of Yahoo leagues, with Rodriguez being rostered in 62% of those same formats.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, Jaylen Warren, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Malik Nabers, Stefon Diggs, Romeo Doubs, Dlaton Kincaid, Juwan Johnson, and Mike Washington Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, Jaylen Warren, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, Malik Nabers, Stefon Diggs, Romeo Doubs, Dlaton Kincaid, Juwan Johnson, D'Zhaun Striblinb, Denzel Boston, and Mike Washington Jr.:
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