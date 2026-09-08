👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Patriots vs. Seahawks Opening Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Drake Maye - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Patriots vs. Seahawks Opening Night game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Welcome back, RotoBallers! The day has finally come- the day we have waited just over 211 days for football to come back, and what better way to start it off than the way we ended it last season. The New England Patriots travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks as they look to avenge their loss from last year's Super Bowl. 

It feels so good to be finally back. I've been itching for the first week of football to be back, and I'm stoked to watch these two juggernauts face off once again. It's a bit odd starting on a Wednesday, but that just means one less day until football starts once again! Let's dive in!

I will provide you with daily fantasy football picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Opening Night Football in Week 1 -- Patriots vs. Seahawks on September 9, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Drake Maye - QB, $15K (DK), $18.6K (FD)

To get us started, I'm going with Drake Maye. The Patriots went and got Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown to build around this offense, which should give Maye a better year. He was already having a stellar season, and now he adds two legit weapons to the offense. This could be a dangerous Patriots team if they can stay healthy.

On top of all that, they are going up against a Seahawks defense that gave up the third-fewest rushing yards per game, while allowing the second-fewest rushing touchdowns. This Patriots team might be down TreVeyon Henderson, which could lead Maye to throw more often. The Seattle secondary is a bit banged up, and that is a good sign for Maye and company. Look for the Patriots to push the passing game down the field.

Sam Darnold - QB, $14.1K (DK), $17.4K (FD)

What a resurgence we saw from Sam Darnold in the last two years; I know the Seahawks are patting themselves on the back for that one. Most of the starters are returning from this offense outside of Kenneth Walker III, but they got an elite draft pickup in Jadarian Price. There has been a lot of uncertainty around that, and with the Patriots also having a stellar run defense, I'll ride with the QBs today to lead me to the money.

I do expect the first drive of this game to be a bit rusty with most of the starters not playing in the preseason, but after that Sam Darnold should be able to lock in and guide these guys down the field. He wasn't an extremely high-scoring fantasy guy last season, but I think Darnold takes a step up and we start seeing him launch downfield. I'm hoping for a battle between these two QBs this week.

Other Captains/MVPs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, A.J. Brown

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars in Week 3! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!

This is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! pic.twitter.com/psRCDbCqqL

— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Romeo Doubs - RB, $6.6K (DK), $8.2K (FD)

It is much easier to build a lineup with Romeo Doubs in it compared to Brown; you are saving $2-3 K in salary by taking a dip down. Doubs was efficient for the Packers last season, and I think with a larger target share in New England, he should do well. I expect the majority of targets to be divided between him, Brown, and Hunter Henry. That's a lot less competition than he had in his time in Green Bay.

I believe a lot of the focus will remain on Brown, while Doubs is able to expose the depleted secondary. In the end, I do think he has much more value at this price, and should make for a fantastic pairing alongside Maye.

Cooper Kupp, $5.2K (DK), $5.4K (FD)

I know we are getting an aging Cooper Kupp, but I still think he has gas in the tank, plus this price legit makes no sense. I can't imagine why Kupp, who had a 20% target share last season, compared to Rashid Shaheed's 8.4%, is cheaper. All of that is trumped by JSN, obviously, but I think a lot of focus is going to be on JSN, which is why it worked out so well for Kupp and the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Kupp was targeted 12 times, catching six of them for 61 yards at the Super Bowl last season.  The Patriots were solid against WR1 last season, and I don't see them taking their focus off JSN; otherwise, they will get burned. I'm leaning towards Kupp making another splash and showing he hasn't lost his touch yet.

Other Flex Options: Hunter Henry, Seattle D/ST

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

George Holani - RB, $4.2K (DK), $5K (FD)

This one might end up pretty chalky, but with everything up in the air right now about the Seattle backfield, it could be a sneaky good play. All the focus has been on Jadarian Price this offseason, but it seems like George Holani has made a name for himself among the coaching staff.

It's been reported that Holani will see 3rd downs, short-yardage, and goal-line carries. The goal-line carries are massive here; if he gets a touchdown, that is automatic value. Whether all this holds up or not is the big question. That being said, the Patriots' run defense was fairly solid last year as well, so if he doesn't get a rushing touchdown, the value is automatically cooked.

If you are taking Holani, make sure to mix in other value guys; don't put all your eggs into one basket.

Andy Borregales - K, $5K (DK), $6.2K (FD)

This could very well be one of those games where we see a bunch of field goals run up, and then next thing you know we have two kickers and a defense in the optimal lineup. Both defenses have been phenomenal. Andy Borregales had a solid 85% success rate on Field Goals and just over 96% on PATs. Borregales will look to build on a solid rookie season and get off to a solid start.

The Seattle defense allowed the sixth-lowest number of TDs scored in the red zone. This means that teams are having to kick a field goal more often than not when it comes to the red zone. Borregales has quite the leg, and he is getting closer to that 60-yard mark. His longest was 59 last season, but he was able to nail all four of his 50+ yarders. If the Patriots continue to put more trust in him, then he could be looking at another solid season.

Other Value Options: Jason Myers, DeMario Douglas, AJ Barner

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Opening Day slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Opening Night Showdown
Today's NFL DFS Picks: Thursday (Preseason)
Today's NFL DFS Picks: Saturday (Preseason)
NFL DFS Preseason : Thursday - 8/13


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Kobe Stewart

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
CFB

Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar to Miss Significant Time
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
CFB

Tennessee's Joakim Dodson Out for Season
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 1 Quarterback Rankings
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 2
NFL Opening Night Betting Picks and Props
Dave's Fantasy Football League-Winners