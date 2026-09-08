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Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 1 Early Updates

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Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 kicks off Wednesday with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. We have been pumping out fantasy football content all draft season; now it's time to focus on setting those winning Week 1 lineups. Today, we focus on running backs and have ranked the top 90 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running backs for Week 1. Below, you will find where vital RBs such as Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, and Jadarian Price rank.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 3
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 4
1 4 Jonathan Taylor RB 7
1 5 Derrick Henry RB 8
1 6 Chase Brown RB 10
2 7 Saquon Barkley RB 11
2 8 Omarion Hampton RB 12
2 9 De'Von Achane RB 13
3 10 Javonte Williams RB 14
3 11 James Cook III RB 16
3 12 Kenneth Walker III RB 17
3 13 Kyren Williams RB 19
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 24
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB 25
3 16 Breece Hall RB 28
3 17 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 30
4 18 David Montgomery RB 31
4 19 Cam Skattebo RB 33
4 20 Bucky Irving RB 35
4 21 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 38
4 22 Jaylen Warren RB 44
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB 45
5 24 Tony Pollard RB 50
5 25 J.K. Dobbins RB 52
5 26 Rico Dowdle RB 55
5 27 Bhayshul Tuten RB 56
5 28 Jeremiyah Love RB 57
5 29 Jordan Mason RB 61
5 30 Jonathon Brooks RB 68
5 31 MarShawn Lloyd RB 70
5 32 Chuba Hubbard RB 71
5 33 Rachaad White RB 74
5 34 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 81
5 35 Jadarian Price RB 82
6 36 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 83
6 37 Kyle Monangai RB 86
6 38 Blake Corum RB 88
6 39 Kenneth Gainwell RB 95
6 40 Tyler Allgeier RB 105
6 41 Mike Washington Jr. RB 108
6 42 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 112
6 43 RJ Harvey RB 114
6 44 TreVeyon Henderson RB 116
6 45 George Holani RB 122
7 46 Tyjae Spears RB 123
7 47 Dylan Sampson RB 130
7 48 Tank Bigsby RB 131
7 49 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 132
7 50 Roschon Johnson RB 141
7 51 Keaton Mitchell RB 143
7 52 Woody Marks RB 146
7 53 Malik Davis RB 155
7 54 Najee Harris RB 156
7 55 Ray Davis RB 159
7 56 Justice Hill RB 166
7 57 Samaje Perine RB 168
7 58 Chris Brooks RB 169
7 59 Braelon Allen RB 174
7 60 Emmett Johnson RB 175
8 61 Kimani Vidal RB 182
8 62 Sean Tucker RB 188
8 63 Jonah Coleman RB 190
8 64 Jaylen Wright RB 202
8 65 Sione Vaki RB 203
8 66 Alvin Kamara RB 204
8 67 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 207
8 68 Seth McGowan RB 218
8 69 Kaelon Black RB 222
8 70 Isaiah Davis RB 227
8 71 Kyle Juszczyk RB 230
8 72 Kaleb Johnson RB 234
8 73 Kendre Miller RB 237
8 74 Ollie Gordon II RB 244
8 75 Jacob Saylors RB 246
9 76 Emanuel Wilson RB 248
9 77 Kaytron Allen RB 250
9 78 Devin Singletary RB 257
9 79 Jordan James RB 260
9 80 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 263
9 81 Ty Johnson RB 265
9 82 Demond Claiborne RB 268
9 83 Brashard Smith RB 270
9 84 Nicholas Singleton RB 272
9 85 DJ Giddens RB 275
9 86 Will Shipley RB 279
9 87 Dylan Laube RB 281
9 88 Bam Knight RB 290
9 89 Tahj Brooks RB 291
9 90 J'Mari Taylor RB 293

 

Week 1 Running Back News

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to see plenty of snaps in Wednesday night's opener against Seattle, according to Chad Graff. Head coach Mike Vrabel pointed to Stevenson's pass protection Monday, saying "the protection for me is what stands out" when discussing what he values in the veteran's game. That part of Stevenson's skill set could keep him on the field regardless of how the carries are divided.

He played 14 games last season, rushing for 603 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries while adding 32 catches for 345 yards and two more scores. TreVeyon Henderson's ankle injury could open the door to even more work, but Stevenson already has a strong case for a heavy snap count because New England trusts him to protect the quarterback.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (abdomen) was back at practice on Monday, according to The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs. The Bears held a brisk, 50-minute practice session, but it was good to see both Swift and Kyle Monangai (knee) back on the field. Swift was pulled from last Thursday's practice early with abdominal cramps, so the 27-year-old should be just fine for the Week 1 regular-season opener this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Monangai's status is a bit more uncertain after he suffered a hyperextended knee back on Aug. 16 in training camp.

If Monangai is out or limited, Swift could see an even larger piece of the backfield pie to kick things off against Carolina this weekend, making him a must-start low-end RB1/high-end RB2 option as Chicago's starting RB. Swift finished as the RB14 in half-PPR scoring last year, producing 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 223 carries while adding 34 receptions for 299 yards and another score through the air in 16 regular-season games. Swift could have an even better year in 2026 if the Bears' offense can take another step forward in head coach Ben Johnson's second season in the Windy City.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) was back at Monday's practice, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. It was a brisk, 50-minute practice, but it is notable that Monangai was back on the field. Backfield mate D'Andre Swift said that Monangai "looked good" while doing some running before last Wednesday's practice following a hyperextension of his right knee in training camp practice back on Aug. 16. The 24-year-old was being considered week-to-week as early as last week, so although he has returned to practice on Monday, it is not a guarantee that he will be active for Sunday's Week 1 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

However, with Swift also returning to practice on Monday, the Bears' backfield is looking much healthier entering the season opener. When fully healthy, Monangai, a seventh-rounder last year, will continue to be the primary change-of-pace option behind Swift after he recorded 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries in 2025 as a rookie. If Monangai is active on Sunday, he should be viewed as an RB4/flex option at risk of being on a snap count. If Monangai is inactive against Carolina, Roschon Johnson is expected to serve as the backup to Swift.

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane touched the ball 305 times in 2025, and team beat reporter Kyle Crabbs believes another 300-plus touches are on the table again in Miami's new-look offense. Appearing on NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov on Monday, Crabbs acknowledged that the mobility of quarterback Malik Willis could cap Achane's targets after seeing 170 opportunities in the passing game over the past two seasons, but he believes the quality of targets could improve with more potential use out of the slot.

Crabbs also profiles Miami as a run-heavy team, with Achane standing significantly above the rest of the team's runners, which include Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II. Achane is RotoBaller's RB11 and should be viewed as a locked-in RB1 option when the Dolphins travel to Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 1.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, De'Von Achane, and Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, De'Von Achane, and Jadarian Price:

Breece Hall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Breece Hall
vs
Tee Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
D'Andre Swift
Breece Hall
vs
Devonta Smith
Breece Hall
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Breece Hall
vs
Zay Flowers
Breece Hall
vs
Rashee Rice
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Allen
Breece Hall
vs
Trey McBride
Breece Hall
vs
Davante Adams
Breece Hall
vs
Javonte Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Breece Hall
vs
Malik Nabers
Breece Hall
vs
Colston Loveland
Breece Hall
vs
A.J. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Shough
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Brenton Strange
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Keenan Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dak Prescott
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Purdy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Joe Burrow
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake Maye
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Herbert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Caleb Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ray Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
vs
Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
vs
Drake London
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
vs
Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
vs
Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
James Cook III
De'Von Achane
vs
Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
vs
George Pickens
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
vs
Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
vs
Makai Lemon
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Terrance Ferguson

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Scores First-Round Knockout Win
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Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
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Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
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Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
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Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
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Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
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Optimistic About Kings' Season
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Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
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Set to Run Clippers Offense
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Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
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Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
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Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
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