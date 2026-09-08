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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 1 Early Updates

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Rashee Rice - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Now that most fantasy football drafts have concluded, it's time to set those Week 1 winning lineups. At RotoBaller HQ, we continue to churn out positional rankings and now focus on wideouts. Whether you start two or three wide receivers, our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings help navigate you through some important lineup decisions for Week 1. Below you will find the top 125 wideouts ranked for Week 1.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR 2
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 5
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 6
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 9
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 15
2 6 Chris Olave WR 18
2 7 Nico Collins WR 20
2 8 Tee Higgins WR 21
2 9 DeVonta Smith WR 22
3 10 George Pickens WR 23
3 11 Justin Jefferson WR 26
3 12 Drake London WR 29
3 13 Zay Flowers WR 32
3 14 Rashee Rice WR 36
3 15 A.J. Brown WR 37
4 16 Malik Nabers WR 39
4 17 Garrett Wilson WR 40
4 18 Jaylen Waddle WR 41
4 19 Davante Adams WR 42
4 20 Ladd McConkey WR 43
4 21 Christian Watson WR 46
5 22 Emeka Egbuka WR 47
5 23 Mike Evans WR 48
5 24 Jameson Williams WR 49
5 25 Terry McLaurin WR 51
5 26 Rome Odunze WR 53
5 27 Parker Washington WR 54
5 28 Tetairoa McMillan WR 59
5 29 DJ Moore WR 60
5 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 62
5 31 Jayden Reed WR 63
6 32 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 64
6 33 Luther Burden III WR 66
6 34 Josh Downs WR 67
6 35 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 73
7 36 Courtland Sutton WR 75
7 37 Jalen Coker WR 76
7 38 DK Metcalf WR 80
8 39 Carnell Tate WR 84
8 40 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 87
8 41 Michael Wilson WR 89
8 42 Quentin Johnston WR 90
8 43 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 91
8 44 Jordan Addison WR 92
8 45 Stefon Diggs WR 93
8 46 Jakobi Meyers WR 96
8 47 Xavier Worthy WR 97
8 48 Romeo Doubs WR 98
8 49 Matthew Golden WR 101
8 50 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 102
8 51 Khalil Shakir WR 103
8 52 Ryan Flournoy WR 104
8 53 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 107
8 54 Kayshon Boutte WR 109
8 55 Alec Pierce WR 111
8 56 Jalen Nailor WR 117
8 57 Tre Tucker WR 119
8 58 Rashid Shaheed WR 120
8 59 Devaughn Vele WR 121
8 60 Jalen McMillan WR 124
9 61 KC Concepcion WR 125
9 62 Adonai Mitchell WR 127
9 63 Dontayvion Wicks WR 128
9 64 Rashod Bateman WR 129
9 65 Jauan Jennings WR 133
9 66 Denzel Boston WR 134
9 67 Keenan Allen WR 139
9 68 Makai Lemon WR 140
9 69 Malik Washington WR 142
9 70 Pat Bryant WR 145
9 71 Isaac TeSlaa WR 147
9 72 Jerry Jeudy WR 148
9 73 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 150
9 74 Calvin Ridley WR 151
9 75 Cooper Kupp WR 154
10 76 Andrei Iosivas WR 158
10 77 Tre Harris WR 161
10 78 Malachi Fields WR 162
10 79 Jaylin Noel WR 163
10 80 Caleb Douglas WR 167
10 81 Tyquan Thornton WR 170
10 82 Germie Bernard WR 172
10 83 Ted Hurst WR 173
10 84 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 176
10 85 Cyrus Allen WR 177
10 86 Antonio Williams WR 178
10 87 Zachariah Branch WR 179
10 88 Treylon Burks WR 183
10 89 Elic Ayomanor WR 185
10 90 Darnell Mooney WR 186
11 91 KaVontae Turpin WR 187
11 92 Xavier Legette WR 191
11 93 Troy Franklin WR 192
11 94 Marquise Brown WR 193
11 95 Keon Coleman WR 194
11 96 Xavier Hutchinson WR 197
11 97 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 198
11 98 Jalen Tolbert WR 200
11 99 Elijah Sarratt WR 201
11 100 Demarcus Robinson WR 205
11 101 Bryce Lance WR 206
11 102 Kendrick Bourne WR 208
11 103 Tez Johnson WR 209
11 104 Travis Hunter WR 212
11 105 Chimere Dike WR 215
12 106 Skyler Bell WR 216
12 107 Ashton Dulin WR 219
12 108 Jahan Dotson WR 220
12 109 Joshua Palmer WR 221
12 110 DeMario Douglas WR 223
12 111 Tai Felton WR 224
12 112 Jack Bech WR 229
12 113 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 232
12 114 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 233
12 115 Darius Cooper WR 238
12 116 Jordan Whittington WR 241
12 117 Mack Hollins WR 243
12 118 Kalif Raymond WR 249
12 119 Jaylin Lane WR 252
12 120 Dyami Brown WR 256
13 121 Kyle Williams WR 262
13 122 Jacob Cowing WR 264
13 123 Zavion Thomas WR 267
13 124 Barion Brown WR 273
13 125 Konata Mumpfield WR 278
13 126 Eli Heidenreich WR 280
13 127 Tutu Atwell WR 283
13 128 Malik Benson WR 292

 

Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (leg) was the only player missing from Monday's brisk, 50-minute practice, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. Odunze is still not back on the practice field after leaving Thursday's practice early with a right-leg injury. The 24-year-old's status will be closely monitored heading into the team's Week 1 regular-season opener this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. We should have a better read on the former first-rounder's status for this coming weekend once the Bears release their first official practice report of the season on Wednesday. But for now, Odunze's status is firmly up in the air.

If he is limited or out against the Panthers, receivers Luther Burden III (groin), Kalif Raymond, and Zavion Thomas could all see extra targets, as well as tight end Colston Loveland. Odunze regressed with 44 catches and 661 receiving yards in his sophomore season in 2025 while playing in just 12 games due to a foot injury, but he also had a career-high six receiving touchdowns, and he is expected to have a bigger role in 2026 with DJ Moore out of the picture. As of right now, Odunze is shaping up as a shaky WR3/flex in Week 1 in fantasy because of his leg injury.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (heel) was back on the practice field on Monday, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. In addition to Higgins, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase (knee) was also participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Both wideouts could be limited, but the fact that they are both practicing early in the week bodes well for their availability in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Zac Taylor said early last week that Higgins was dealing with a minor bruised heel, so the 27-year-old has never really been in danger of missing the start of the 2026 campaign this weekend.

The former second-rounder was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, catching 59 of his 98 targets for 846 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in only 15 games played. Higgins also had 10 TDs the year prior, and he will be a must-start in all fantasy football formats this Sunday against the Bucs if he is active, as is expected. Fantasy managers will want to check back in on Cincy's first official practice report of the year on Wednesday for a better idea of Higgins' status.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (knee) was back at practice on Monday as the team prepares for its regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins (heel) was also seen practicing on Monday, so quarterback Joe Burrow figures to have both of his top pass-catchers available to kick off the 2026 campaign. The 26-year-old Chase, who is the consensus top overall fantasy receiver, hyperextended his left knee in practice on Aug. 25 while trying to come down with a pass and was held out of action last week as a precaution.

Thankfully, the star wideout avoided a serious injury that would sideline him for the start of the upcoming season, and he should be active as a must-start in all fantasy football leagues against the Bucs. The Bengals will release their first official practice report of the year on Wednesday, at which point we should have a clearer picture of Chase's Week 1 status. For now, though, fantasy managers should have him locked into starting lineups until further notice.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is a "real possibility" Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua does not face any suspension during the 2026 season. This news comes after the star wideout was not placed on the Commissioner Exempt List the past week. The 25-year-old is facing a civil lawsuit and was subject to potential discipline from the league. However, it appears Nacua will avoid any missed time due to legal issues ahead of the new season.

Schefter also noted that Nacua is progressing well from the psoas soreness that sidelined him at times during the later stages of camp. Last season, Nacua turned in a dominant effort, catching 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, and should carry this momentum into his season opener on Thursday against the 49ers. When active, Nacua carries elite WR1 upside and has a clear path to finishing the season as the top fantasy asset.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Romeo Doubs, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, DJ Moore, Alec Pierce, Tre Tucker, Carnell Tate, and Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Romeo Doubs, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, DJ Moore, Alec Pierce, Tre Tucker, Carnell Tate, and Stefon Diggs:

Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
David Montgomery
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Davante Adams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Jadarian Price
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
A.J. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyler Murray
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Willis
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bo Nix
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Daniel Jones
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jared Goff
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Shough
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
A.J. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jared Goff
Alec Pierce
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Love
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Stafford
Alec Pierce
vs
Bo Nix
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Alec Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
vs
Brock Purdy
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyler Murray
Alec Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
Drake London
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Houston Texans
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Tucker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tre Tucker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tre Tucker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Darnold
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Ray Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tre Harris
Tre Tucker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alec Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jared Goff
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Purdy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bo Nix
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cason Wallace

Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
Darryn Peterson

Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Kobe Stewart

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
CFB

Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar to Miss Significant Time
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
CFB

Tennessee's Joakim Dodson Out for Season
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
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