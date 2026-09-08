Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 1 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
Now that most fantasy football drafts have concluded, it's time to set those Week 1 winning lineups. At RotoBaller HQ, we continue to churn out positional rankings and now focus on wideouts. Whether you start two or three wide receivers, our early 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings help navigate you through some important lineup decisions for Week 1. Below you will find the top 125 wideouts ranked for Week 1.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|5
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|6
|2
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|15
|2
|6
|Chris Olave
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|Nico Collins
|WR
|20
|2
|8
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|22
|3
|10
|George Pickens
|WR
|23
|3
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|26
|3
|12
|Drake London
|WR
|29
|3
|13
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|32
|3
|14
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|36
|3
|15
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|37
|4
|16
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|39
|4
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|40
|4
|18
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|41
|4
|19
|Davante Adams
|WR
|42
|4
|20
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|43
|4
|21
|Christian Watson
|WR
|46
|5
|22
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|47
|5
|23
|Mike Evans
|WR
|48
|5
|24
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|49
|5
|25
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|51
|5
|26
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|53
|5
|27
|Parker Washington
|WR
|54
|5
|28
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|59
|5
|29
|DJ Moore
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|62
|5
|31
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|63
|6
|32
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|64
|6
|33
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|66
|6
|34
|Josh Downs
|WR
|67
|6
|35
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|73
|7
|36
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|75
|7
|37
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|76
|7
|38
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|80
|8
|39
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|84
|8
|40
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|87
|8
|41
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|89
|8
|42
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|90
|8
|43
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|91
|8
|44
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|92
|8
|45
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|93
|8
|46
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|96
|8
|47
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|97
|8
|48
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|98
|8
|49
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|101
|8
|50
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|102
|8
|51
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|103
|8
|52
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|104
|8
|53
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|107
|8
|54
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|109
|8
|55
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|111
|8
|56
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|117
|8
|57
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|119
|8
|58
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|120
|8
|59
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|121
|8
|60
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|124
|9
|61
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|125
|9
|62
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|127
|9
|63
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|128
|9
|64
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|129
|9
|65
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|133
|9
|66
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|134
|9
|67
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|139
|9
|68
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|140
|9
|69
|Malik Washington
|WR
|142
|9
|70
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|145
|9
|71
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|147
|9
|72
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|148
|9
|73
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|150
|9
|74
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|151
|9
|75
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|154
|10
|76
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|158
|10
|77
|Tre Harris
|WR
|161
|10
|78
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|162
|10
|79
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|163
|10
|80
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|167
|10
|81
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|170
|10
|82
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|172
|10
|83
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|173
|10
|84
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|176
|10
|85
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|177
|10
|86
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|178
|10
|87
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|179
|10
|88
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|183
|10
|89
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|185
|10
|90
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|186
|11
|91
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|187
|11
|92
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|191
|11
|93
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|192
|11
|94
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|193
|11
|95
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|194
|11
|96
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|197
|11
|97
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|198
|11
|98
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|200
|11
|99
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|201
|11
|100
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|205
|11
|101
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|206
|11
|102
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|208
|11
|103
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|209
|11
|104
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|212
|11
|105
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|215
|12
|106
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|216
|12
|107
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|219
|12
|108
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|220
|12
|109
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|221
|12
|110
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|223
|12
|111
|Tai Felton
|WR
|224
|12
|112
|Jack Bech
|WR
|229
|12
|113
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|232
|12
|114
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|233
|12
|115
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|238
|12
|116
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|241
|12
|117
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|243
|12
|118
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|249
|12
|119
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|252
|12
|120
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|256
|13
|121
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|262
|13
|122
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|264
|13
|123
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|267
|13
|124
|Barion Brown
|WR
|273
|13
|125
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|278
|13
|126
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|280
|13
|127
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|283
|13
|128
|Malik Benson
|WR
|292
Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (leg) was the only player missing from Monday's brisk, 50-minute practice, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. Odunze is still not back on the practice field after leaving Thursday's practice early with a right-leg injury. The 24-year-old's status will be closely monitored heading into the team's Week 1 regular-season opener this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. We should have a better read on the former first-rounder's status for this coming weekend once the Bears release their first official practice report of the season on Wednesday. But for now, Odunze's status is firmly up in the air.
If he is limited or out against the Panthers, receivers Luther Burden III (groin), Kalif Raymond, and Zavion Thomas could all see extra targets, as well as tight end Colston Loveland. Odunze regressed with 44 catches and 661 receiving yards in his sophomore season in 2025 while playing in just 12 games due to a foot injury, but he also had a career-high six receiving touchdowns, and he is expected to have a bigger role in 2026 with DJ Moore out of the picture. As of right now, Odunze is shaping up as a shaky WR3/flex in Week 1 in fantasy because of his leg injury.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (heel) was back on the practice field on Monday, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. In addition to Higgins, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase (knee) was also participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Both wideouts could be limited, but the fact that they are both practicing early in the week bodes well for their availability in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Zac Taylor said early last week that Higgins was dealing with a minor bruised heel, so the 27-year-old has never really been in danger of missing the start of the 2026 campaign this weekend.
The former second-rounder was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, catching 59 of his 98 targets for 846 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in only 15 games played. Higgins also had 10 TDs the year prior, and he will be a must-start in all fantasy football formats this Sunday against the Bucs if he is active, as is expected. Fantasy managers will want to check back in on Cincy's first official practice report of the year on Wednesday for a better idea of Higgins' status.
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (knee) was back at practice on Monday as the team prepares for its regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins (heel) was also seen practicing on Monday, so quarterback Joe Burrow figures to have both of his top pass-catchers available to kick off the 2026 campaign. The 26-year-old Chase, who is the consensus top overall fantasy receiver, hyperextended his left knee in practice on Aug. 25 while trying to come down with a pass and was held out of action last week as a precaution.
Thankfully, the star wideout avoided a serious injury that would sideline him for the start of the upcoming season, and he should be active as a must-start in all fantasy football leagues against the Bucs. The Bengals will release their first official practice report of the year on Wednesday, at which point we should have a clearer picture of Chase's Week 1 status. For now, though, fantasy managers should have him locked into starting lineups until further notice.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is a "real possibility" Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua does not face any suspension during the 2026 season. This news comes after the star wideout was not placed on the Commissioner Exempt List the past week. The 25-year-old is facing a civil lawsuit and was subject to potential discipline from the league. However, it appears Nacua will avoid any missed time due to legal issues ahead of the new season.
Schefter also noted that Nacua is progressing well from the psoas soreness that sidelined him at times during the later stages of camp. Last season, Nacua turned in a dominant effort, catching 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, and should carry this momentum into his season opener on Thursday against the 49ers. When active, Nacua carries elite WR1 upside and has a clear path to finishing the season as the top fantasy asset.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Romeo Doubs, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, DJ Moore, Alec Pierce, Tre Tucker, Carnell Tate, and Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Romeo Doubs, Rome Odunze, Parker Washington, DJ Moore, Alec Pierce, Tre Tucker, Carnell Tate, and Stefon Diggs:
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