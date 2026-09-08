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Week 1 Lineup Busts? Fantasy Football Players to Consider Sitting

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Quinshon Judkins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy's potential Week 1 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 1.

In This Article hide
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Even though the fantasy football season has just begun, it is never too early to identify potential lineup landmines to avoid. In this weekly piece, we will look at potential lineup busts that fantasy managers should pay attention to.

Although we don't have this season's data to analyze, the following players don't have the best matchups in the season opener based on previous-season information and projected game scripts.

Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 1? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts

QB Patrick Mahomes II (KC) vs. DEN

Patrick Mahomes was being drafted as a low-end QB1 in most drafts after recovering from a torn ACL. While he still possesses the upside and talent to re-emerge as a top-5 option at the position, managers should be hesitant to put him in their starting lineup in Week 1. On Monday night, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos, who boast one of the sport's top defensive units.

In 2025, the Broncos allowed the fewest passing yards per game and the third-fewest total points per game. Even though Mahomes has been moving well in camp and has a strong supporting cast in Kenneth Walker III, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy, managers in standard 12-team formats should consider pivoting to their strong targets with better matchups such as Tyler Shough or Jaxson Dart.

It may take a few weeks for Mahomes to find his footing after his 2025 season was cut short.

RB Quinshon Judkins (CLE) at JAC

Quinshon Judkins is slated to see a massive workload in 2026. With only fellow second-year back Dylan Sampson behind him (who is primarily a receiving option), Judkins could see up to 20+ carries per game. Additionally, given the lack of stability under center with Deshaun Watson and potentially Shedeur Sanders later in the season, Judkins will be the focal point of this offense throughout the campaign.

However, those who drafted him as a mid-end RB2 should look to their bench for the opening week. While those in deeper formats may not have another reliable RB2, they should consider putting a "high-upside" option in their FLEX instead, as Judkins' ceiling could be quite low on Sunday.

The Browns will travel to Jacksonville, where they are currently 8.5-point underdogs. They are projected to trail for most of the game, which would take Judkins out of the game plan. Additionally, the Jaguars allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2025. Judkins is a low-end RB2 with massive risk.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) at LAC

Marvin Harrison Jr. enters the 2026 season as a mid-tier FLEX/WR3 upside but is best kept on the bench in their difficult season opener. The Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles to face one of the sport's top defensive units. Last season, Harrison showed flashes of elite potential but couldn't perform consistently.

After posting a solid 12.3 PPR points per game over his first nine games, he would average just 5.1 PPR points over his last three as he dealt with many lingering injuries.

This weekend, Harrison will face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that allowed the ninth-fewest yards per game in 2025 and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs. With the emergence of Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride operating as the "WR1", Harrison may be highly dependent on a big play to produce. He should only be started in deeper 12+ team leagues with three WR spots as a risky option.

TE Tucker Kraft (GB) at MIN

Rounding out this column will be tight end Tucker Kraft. While Kraft carries the highest season-long upside among names on this list, he may endure some growing pains early in the season.

Kraft is working his way back from a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Even though he has been seen running and participating in camp, the young tight end could be on a potential snap count, as reported earlier in the summer.

Before his injury, Kraft was on a TE1 trajectory, averaging an elite 16.2 PPR points per game over his first seven games. However, he returns to action to face a tough Minnesota defense that allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2025, which could set him up for disappointment.

While he is not a "must-sit," like Judkins, managers should look to fill their FLEX position (or wide receiver positions) with an upside option rather than a safe floor to counter a potential disappointment from Kraft.

Read more player news and updates for Week 1

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Quinshon Judkins, Patrick Mahomes, Tucker Kraft, and Marvin Harrison Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Patrick Mahomes, Quinshon Judkins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tucker Kraft. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Patrick Mahomes, Quinshon Judkins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tucker Kraft compared to others:

Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Golden
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Wilson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Alec Pierce
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
RJ Harvey
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Mason
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Xavier Worthy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Carnell Tate
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
KC Concepcion
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Courtland Sutton
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
George Kittle
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Blake Corum
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Makai Lemon
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Downs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Quentin Johnston
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Addison
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
DK Metcalf
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Rachaad White
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tony Pollard
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Joe Burrow
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake Maye
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Herbert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Caleb Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Reed
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dak Prescott
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jayden Reed
Tucker Kraft
vs
Caleb Williams
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dak Prescott
Tucker Kraft
vs
Justin Herbert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tucker Kraft
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drake Maye
Tucker Kraft
vs
DK Metcalf
Tucker Kraft
vs
Joe Burrow
Tucker Kraft
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tucker Kraft
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rome Odunze
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Downs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Blake Corum
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Purdy
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tucker Kraft
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tucker Kraft
vs
Carnell Tate
Tucker Kraft
vs
Christian Watson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jadarian Price
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Mason
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tucker Kraft
vs
David Montgomery
Tucker Kraft
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 1 Matchup Ratings
Week 1 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting


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Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
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