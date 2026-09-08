Andy's potential Week 1 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 1.
Hey RotoBallers! Even though the fantasy football season has just begun, it is never too early to identify potential lineup landmines to avoid. In this weekly piece, we will look at potential lineup busts that fantasy managers should pay attention to.
Although we don't have this season's data to analyze, the following players don't have the best matchups in the season opener based on previous-season information and projected game scripts.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 1? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB Patrick Mahomes II (KC) vs. DEN
Patrick Mahomes was being drafted as a low-end QB1 in most drafts after recovering from a torn ACL. While he still possesses the upside and talent to re-emerge as a top-5 option at the position, managers should be hesitant to put him in their starting lineup in Week 1. On Monday night, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos, who boast one of the sport's top defensive units.
In 2025, the Broncos allowed the fewest passing yards per game and the third-fewest total points per game. Even though Mahomes has been moving well in camp and has a strong supporting cast in Kenneth Walker III, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy, managers in standard 12-team formats should consider pivoting to their strong targets with better matchups such as Tyler Shough or Jaxson Dart.
It may take a few weeks for Mahomes to find his footing after his 2025 season was cut short.
Another Day, more observations of one Patrick Mahomes. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Iaw95KTzaz
— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 26, 2026
RB Quinshon Judkins (CLE) at JAC
Quinshon Judkins is slated to see a massive workload in 2026. With only fellow second-year back Dylan Sampson behind him (who is primarily a receiving option), Judkins could see up to 20+ carries per game. Additionally, given the lack of stability under center with Deshaun Watson and potentially Shedeur Sanders later in the season, Judkins will be the focal point of this offense throughout the campaign.
However, those who drafted him as a mid-end RB2 should look to their bench for the opening week. While those in deeper formats may not have another reliable RB2, they should consider putting a "high-upside" option in their FLEX instead, as Judkins' ceiling could be quite low on Sunday.
The Browns will travel to Jacksonville, where they are currently 8.5-point underdogs. They are projected to trail for most of the game, which would take Judkins out of the game plan. Additionally, the Jaguars allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2025. Judkins is a low-end RB2 with massive risk.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) at LAC
Marvin Harrison Jr. enters the 2026 season as a mid-tier FLEX/WR3 upside but is best kept on the bench in their difficult season opener. The Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles to face one of the sport's top defensive units. Last season, Harrison showed flashes of elite potential but couldn't perform consistently.
After posting a solid 12.3 PPR points per game over his first nine games, he would average just 5.1 PPR points over his last three as he dealt with many lingering injuries.
This weekend, Harrison will face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that allowed the ninth-fewest yards per game in 2025 and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs. With the emergence of Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride operating as the "WR1", Harrison may be highly dependent on a big play to produce. He should only be started in deeper 12+ team leagues with three WR spots as a risky option.
TE Tucker Kraft (GB) at MIN
Rounding out this column will be tight end Tucker Kraft. While Kraft carries the highest season-long upside among names on this list, he may endure some growing pains early in the season.
Kraft is working his way back from a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Even though he has been seen running and participating in camp, the young tight end could be on a potential snap count, as reported earlier in the summer.
Before his injury, Kraft was on a TE1 trajectory, averaging an elite 16.2 PPR points per game over his first seven games. However, he returns to action to face a tough Minnesota defense that allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2025, which could set him up for disappointment.
While he is not a "must-sit," like Judkins, managers should look to fill their FLEX position (or wide receiver positions) with an upside option rather than a safe floor to counter a potential disappointment from Kraft.
Tucker Kraft when asked if he has a snap count in mind for his Week 1 return from last year’s torn ACL: pic.twitter.com/suBgNUJ2AG
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 7, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 1
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Quinshon Judkins, Patrick Mahomes, Tucker Kraft, and Marvin Harrison Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Patrick Mahomes, Quinshon Judkins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tucker Kraft. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Patrick Mahomes, Quinshon Judkins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tucker Kraft compared to others:
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